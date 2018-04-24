John Whitehead: "Is The US Government Evil?"

Authored by John Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,
Is the U.S. government evil?
You tell me.
This is a government that treats its citizens like faceless statistics and economic units to be bought, sold, bartered, traded, tracked, tortured, and eventually eliminated once they’ve outgrown their usefulness.
This is a government that treats human beings like lab rats to be caged, branded, experimented upon, and then discarded and left to suffer from the after-effects.
This is a government that repeatedly lies, cheats, steals, spies, kills, maims, enslaves, breaks the laws, overreaches its authority, and abuses its power at almost every turn.
This is a government that wages wars for profit, jails its own people for profit, and then turns a blind eye and a deaf ear while its henchmen rape and kill and pillage.
No, this is not a government that can be trusted to do what is right or moral or humane or honorable but instead seems to gravitate towards corruption, malevolence, misconduct, greed, cruelty, brutality and injustice.
This is not a government you should trust with your life, your loved ones, your livelihood or your freedoms.
This is the face of evil, disguised as a democracy, sold to the people as an institution that has their best interests at heart.
Don’t fall for the lie.
The government has never had our best interests at heart.
Endless wars. The government didn’t have our best interests at heart when it propelled us into endless oil-fueled wars and military occupations in the Middle East that wreaked havoc on our economy, stretched thin our military resources and subjected us to horrific blowback.
A police state. There is no way the government had our best interests at heart when it passed laws subjecting us to all manner of invasive searches and surveillance, censoring our speech and stifling our expression, rendering us anti-government extremists for daring to disagree with its dictates, locking us up for criticizing government policies on social media, encouraging Americans to spy and snitch on their fellow citizens, and allowing government agents to grope, strip, search, taser, shoot and kill us.
Battlefield America. Certainly the government did not have our best interests at heart when it turned America into a battlefield, transforming law enforcement agencies into extensions of the military, conducting military drills on domestic soil, distributing “free” military equipment and weaponry to local police, and desensitizing Americans to the menace of the police state with active shooter drills, color-coded terror alerts, and randomly conducted security checkpoints at “soft” targets such as shopping malls and sports arenas.
Secret human experimentation. One would also be hard-pressed to suggest that the American government had our best interests at heart when it conducted secret experiments on an unsuspecting populace—citizens and noncitizens alike—making healthy people sick by spraying them with chemicals, injecting them with infectious diseases and exposing them to airborne toxins. The government reasoned that it was legitimate (and cheaper) to experiment on people who did not have full rights in society such as prisoners, mental patients, and poor blacks.
For instance, there was the CIA’s Cold War-era program, MKULTRA, in which the government began secretly experimenting on hundreds of unsuspecting American civilians and military personnel by dosing them with LSD, some having the hallucinogenic drug secretly slipped into their drinks, so that the government could explore its uses in brainwashing and controlling targets. The CIA spent nearly $20 million on its MKULTRA program, reportedly as a means of programming people to carry out assassinations and, to a lesser degree, inducing anxieties and erasing memories, before it was supposedly shut down.
Sounds like the stuff of conspiracy theorists, I know, but the government’s track record of treating Americans like lab rats has been well-documented, including its attempts to expose whole communities to various toxins as part of its efforts to develop lethal biological weapons and study their impact and delivery methods on unsuspecting populations.
John Lennon was right: “We’re being run by maniacs for maniacal ends.”
Unfortunately, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Just recently, for example, a Fusion Center in Washington State (a Dept. of Homeland Security-linked data collection clearinghouse that shares information between state, local and federal agencies) inadvertently released records on remote mind control tactics (the use of “psycho-electronic” weapons to control people from a distance or subject them to varying degrees of pain).
Mind you, there is no clear evidence to suggest that these particular documents were created by a government agency. Then again, the government—no stranger to diabolical deeds or shady experiments carried out an unsuspecting populace—has done it before.
After all, this is a government that has become almost indistinguishable from the evil it claims to be fighting, whether that evil takes the form of terrorism, torture, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, murder, violence, theft, pornography, scientific experimentations or some other diabolical means of inflicting pain, suffering and servitude on humanity.
For too long now, as I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People, the American people have been persuaded to barter their freedoms for phantom promises of security and, in the process, have rationalized turning a blind eye to all manner of government wrongdoing—asset forfeiture schemes, corruption, surveillance, endless wars, SWAT team raids, militarized police, profit-driven private prisons, and so on—because they were the so-called lesser of two evils.
No matter how you rationalize it, the lesser of two evils is still evil.
So how do you fight back?
How do you fight injustice? How do you push back against tyranny? How do you vanquish evil?
You don’t fight it by hiding your head in the sand.
Stop being apathetic. Stop being neutral. Stop being accomplices.
Start recognizing evil and injustice and tyranny for what they are. Demand government transparency. Vote with your feet (i.e., engage in activism, not just politics). Refuse to play politics with your principles. Don’t settle for the lesser of two evils.
As British statesman Edmund Burke warned, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men [and women] to do nothing.”
It’s time for good men and women to do something. And soon.
Comments
Considering that I can only name one federal agency that I actually like, yeah, our government is fucked.
(It's the Natural Resources Conservation Service for those wondering. They go around teaching rather than enforcing.)
A government cannot be good or evil, only those that carry out actions in the name of one can be.
In reply to Considering that I can only… by El Vaquero
Well, actually it CAN because it's body is constituted by individuals who either ARE or are NOT evil, and who are or are not gifted, by their own hands no less, with the means to inflict evil upon those who are not within the "club", but I get what you're saying. It's like saying "speed kills" when truthfully speed doesn't kill anybody.
In reply to A government cannot be good… by JimmyJones
Of course, the USrael is EVIL.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Well, actually it CAN… by DoctorFix
Power is corrupt, absolute power is corrupt absolutely.
This is why US Constitution is not to be interpret as power for government or how to protect US government, but as power for people and how to protect people against US government.
In reply to Of course, the USrael is… by beepbop
"This is the face of evil, disguised as a democracy"
Thats great because we are a Republic....
Hard to take you seriously when you don't even know what ur talking about...
GG The End, now move along...
In reply to Considering that I can only… by El Vaquero
So why is the USSA constantly pushing ''democracy''?
Syria and Iran are also Republics.
In reply to "This is the face of evil,… by Shillinlikeavillan
and that is why we cannot beat the system
people like this, who take one arbitrary word, that is irrelevant in the context of the larger story, and dismiss a whole valid argument
Just the fact that you think you are so smart, that you have to bring it to our attention, that this is 'supposed' to be a democratic republic, proves just how little you have progressed.
In reply to "This is the face of evil,… by Shillinlikeavillan
Don't steal, the govt hates competition.
In reply to Considering that I can only… by El Vaquero
It's why Christianity is the enemy of the government. The government does not appreciate the restrictions the Ten Commandments places upon it.
In reply to Don't steal, the govt hates… by JCW Industries
Yeah but the citizens pay for them to go around teaching shit we can find on the interwebs for free.
Government is unnecessary and we need to grow past it
In reply to Considering that I can only… by El Vaquero
all roads lead to the US dollar and the fiat money system
True indeed
In reply to all roads lead to the US… by tribune
Okay, but if people really understood who and what they were capable of, do you think they would fall for fake money? This should be about empowering everyone to not fall for the fakery of the NWO Satanic system.
It is okay to be a rational anarchist
In reply to all roads lead to the US… by tribune
So what happened in 1934? FDR grabbed the gold and then devalued the dollar by 40%. Forced people to accept FRN's in place of US dollars. Not a peep.
Or 1914 when the Federal Reserve Note was introduced?
Or 1971 when nixon ended what was left of dollar redeemability.
Have you noticed "they" use the word convertible rather redeemable. They are trying to hide the fact that the original US dollars were gold receipts.
Didn't the people in 1914, or 1934 understand why we had a gold standard? They lived with one.
Is it really that the government seized control of the schools and simply "educated" the people into sheep?
Taught the the young to look at their elders bleating on about honest money as foolish old codgers?
(Geez, times haven't changed much)
https://finitespaces.com/2018/04/07/why-we-create-sound-money-and-governments-wreck-them
In reply to Okay, but if people really… by Algo Rhythm
Duh!
All governments are, because the NWO is here and now, just not formerly announced yet. All governments are one government, but (s)elections are held to keep the sheep thinking they live in a democracy.
Political parties are formed to ensure real candidates don't make it through the process to get elected, thus the "Nomination" system. Yeah, nominated by those already (s)elected and controlled.
Therefore, it is impossible for anyone outside the "club" to ever get elected.
“Is the US goverment evil?”
Is there anyone left on the planet with an I.Q. over 40 that doesnt know this?
Of course it is. Govt is inherently aggression. It rules by force. It ultimately cares only about it's sole survival.
https://mises.org/library/anatomy-state
“Is the US goverment evil?”....
Is this even a question?
Wrong Question...It is "When wasn't the government evil"...
That in itself is self-evident: Never!
In reply to Wrong Question...It is "When… by RabbitOne
Well written rhetoric, asking obvious questions gets people to think. I'd use an article like this to start waking up a normie.
Does Trumpy Bear shit in the woods?
a quote from my grandfather when i was about 10' "if the goverment starts talking about banning something dont stand near a bus load of nuns and babys"
I've read through all the points in this article.
Let's look up the definition of redundant?
Interesting article worthy of your time https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/04/24/russia-and-the-war-party/
Our govt is great. Regards, Native Americans
Many people have already answered this question:
"The duty of a Patriot is to protect his country from its government.”
-Thomas Paine
"The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions that I wish it to be always kept alive."
~~ Thomas Jefferson
The legitimate powers of government extend to such acts only as are injurious to others. But it does me no injury for my neighbor to say there are twenty gods, or no god. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.
-- Thomas Jefferson (1781)
"Our government gets more than thugs in a protection racket demand, more even than discarded first wives of famous rich men receive in divorce court. Then this government, swollen and arrogant with pelf, goes butting into our business. It checks the amount of tropical oils in our snack foods, tells us what kind of gasoline we can buy for our cars and how fast we can drive them, bosses us around about retirement, education and what's on TV; counts our noses and asks fresh questions about who's still living at home and how many bathrooms we have; decides whether the door to our office or shop should have steps or a wheelchair ramp; decrees the gender and complexion of the people to be hired there; lectures us on safe sex; dictates what we can sniff, smoke, and swallow; and waylays young men, ships them to distant places and tells them to shoot people they don't even know."
~ P.J. O'Roarke
‘‘What is this oozing behemoth, this fibrous tumor, this monster of power and expense hatched from the simple human desire for civic order? How did an allegedly free people spawn a vast, rampant cuttlefish of dominion with its tentacles in every orifice of the body politic?’’
— P.J.O'Roarke
‘‘So when can we quit passing laws and raising taxes? When can we say of our political system, ’Stick a fork in it, it's done’? When will our officers, officials and magistrates realize that their jobs are finished and return, like Cincinnatus, to the plow or, as it were, to the law practice or the car dealership? The mystery of government is not how Washington works but how to make it stop.’’
— P.J.O'Rourke
"Government is a health hazard. Governments have killed many more people than cigarettes or unbuckled seat belts ever have."
-- P.J.O'Rourke
"Fascism starts when the efficiency of the government becomes more important than the rights of the people."
~~~ Slashdot.com sigline of "Amazing Quantum Man"
^ UPOST BY 1000+
In reply to Many people have already… by TheEndIsNear
Really good rant. Heated yet still eloquent. I might have to plagarize a line or two for one im working on aboit how some of our government's recent evil actions can show us how to also recognize infestations of corruption in our fellow countrymen. Also it will as usual call for a long overdue revolution because if the American people do not very soon unite to bring some ,measure of we the people back to this fallen nation of might ,makes rigjt and it's government of rampant corruption it will be too late.
When DC is a monument to the Osirian Legend... A 6660 inch phallus (Washingotn Monument) facing the pregnant belly of Isis (capitol dome) of course the US is evil. Who is the goddess Columbia, anyway?
It seems like every single one of the youtube reviewers is blaming the truck attack in Canada on mental illness. It also seems like there has been no mention of A terrorist attack committed by Islamic supremacists in A while now. The stories I am hearing out of Europe seem to imply that bombs and grenade attacks are going on non stop now. But we aren’t hearing anything about these incidents of Islamic aggression and attempts at conquest in the mainstream or in the google-youtube-alternative media. Free speech may have died, without us hearing about it in the media. Almost seems peaceful. Eye of the storm? Ever wonder what it would be like to live in A fascist country? In G-d I trust.
author sounds nuts but he's spot on .. yes mate.