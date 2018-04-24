McCabe Launches New Legal Defense Fund, May File Wrongful Termination Suit Against Trump

Last Friday, NPR quietly reported that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe would be launching a new legal defense fund to "help him pay to deal with congressional investigations, contacts with the U.S. Attorney's Office and a possible wrongful termination and defamation case he may file against the Trump administration."
McCabe Spokeswoman, Melissa Schwartz, tweeted mid-Monday that the new legal defense fund would take the form of a trust.
True to the commitments made at the time of the unanticipated but much appreciated Go Fund Me campaign, the Andrew G. #McCabe Legal Defense Trust has officially launched. We are grateful to the distinguished former public officials who have agreed to serve as trustees. https://t.co/SY5GPqoykM— Melissa Schwartz (@MSchwartz3) April 23, 2018
As Law & Crime points out, the new legal defense fund - organized by McCabe's attorney, Michael Bromwich, is very similar to the first one created by Bromwich just four weeks ago, which raised $567,976 before it was shut down - except the new legal defense fund appears to be fairly open-ended in terms of what McCabe can use the money for, including a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Trump administration.
The original text accompanying that first fundraising plea–attributed to an unidentified group of individuals who referred to themselves as “Friends of Andrew McCabe”–pointedly said that GoFundMe donations would not be used in connection with any of McCabe’s pension troubles.
The new legal defense fund apparently contains no such caveat.
Bromwich’s statement that the new trust fund would likely be used to finance a wrongful termination lawsuit appears at odds with the original campaign’s commitments. -L&C
While McCabe hasn't said where the $567,976 from the GoFundMe has gone, it Schwartz is suggesting that the donations will be used for the initial funding of the new trust.
Bromwich told reporters on Friday that he had recently met with federal prosecutors in Washington to discuss a criminal referral of McCabe for his alleged "lack of candor" when he lied four times to investigators, including twice under oath, about leaking self-serving information to the New York Times during the Clinton email investigation.
McCabe was fired on March 16 after the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that he "had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions."
Specifically, McCabe allegedly authorized an F.B.I. spokesman and attorney to tell Devlin Barrett of the Wall St. Journal, just days before the 2016 election, that the FBI had not put the brakes on a separate investigation into the Clinton Foundation - right around the time McCabe was coming under fire for his wife taking a $467,500 campaign contribution from Clinton
proxy pal, Terry McAuliffe.
McCabe, through his attorney Bromwich, seems to be claiming that the DOJ Inspector General - an Obama appointee - is simply doing Trump's bidding (despite the fact that Comey "ordered the report" which led to McCabe's ouster).
"All institutions are fallible," Bromwich said. "In this case I think they have got it horribly wrong," he said of the OIG report. "We really hope that the case is going to be evaluated on the merits, not based on the president's view."
McCabe has been a longstanding political target of President Trump, both in public comments and in newly declassified memos by former FBI Director James Comey. Trump is described as raising the subject of McCabe several times in his meetings with Comey.
Bromwich decried Trump's "continuing slander" against McCabe. "We've never seen anything like this before. It does damage not only to Andy McCabe individually but also to the FBI as an institution." -NPR
Meanwhile, McCabe and Comey are setting up for quite the battle over whether or not Comey knew of the leaks. While peddling his book on ABC's The View, Comey called McCabe a liar - and admitted that he ordered the IG report that found him guilty of leaking to the press.
Comey was asked by host Megan McCain how he thought the public was supposed to have "confidence" in the FBI amid revelations that McCabe lied about the leak.
“It’s not okay. The McCabe case illustrates what an organization committed to the truth looks like,” Comey said. “I ordered that investigation.”
Comey then appeared to try and frame McCabe as a "good person" despite all the lying.
“Good people lie. I think I’m a good person, where I have lied,” Comey said. “I still believe Andrew McCabe is a good person but the inspector general found he lied,” noting that there are "severe consequences" within the DOJ for doing so.
Bromwich replied to Comey's comments - stating that the former FBI Director was well aware of the leaks.
"In his comments this week about the McCabe matter, former FBI Director James Comey has relied on the Inspector Genera's (OIG) conclusions in their report on Mr. McCabe. In fact, the report fails to adequately address the evidence (including sworn testimony) and documents that prove that Mr. McCabe advised Director Comey repeatedly that he was working with the Wall Street Journal on the stories in question..." reads the statement in part.
Between McCabe's criminal referral, a battle brewing with James Comey, and now a potential wrongful termination lawsuit, looks like that new legal defense fund is going to come in handy. Good thing ol' Andy has friends all over - even a few who know their way around raising money.
Comments
ROTFLMAO!
Prison appointed lawyer?
In reply to ROTFLMAO! by VWAndy
Only in Amerika!
In reply to Prison appointed lawyer? by 1981XLS
Reeks of Criminal Desperation.
Their Criminal game plan now is to Obfuscate through the bonus Legal System to avoid Prosecution.
Off woh the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths HEADS!!!
In reply to Only in Amerika! by MozartIII
All that is left is to go on the offense, because certainly, there is no defense to be had with this evidence....
In reply to Reeks of Criminal… by Chupacabra-322
Mister Butt Hurt,
... in more ways than one ...
In reply to All that is left is to go on… by Stan522
McCabe can file all the lawsuits he wants but its not going to change the fact he will be convicted on multiple counts of 18 USC 1001. He can file his lawsuit from the law library from inside one of the BOP's fine Federal Correctional Institutes.
In reply to ROTFLMAO! by VWAndy
McCabe is also a political appointee, and he serves at the pleasure of the president. This suit goes nowhere.
In reply to McCabe can file all the… by migra
Death can’t stop the Gunny.
Posting comments from the beyond.
In reply to McCabe is also a political… by GunnerySgtHartman
Andy you are so completely fucked...LMAO!!!
Im in good company. So there is that.
In reply to Andy you are so completely… by nmewn
I saw yours after I commented and said to myself "I wonder if he thinks..."...lol...of course you know which Andy I meant ;-)
In reply to Im in good company. So… by VWAndy
Yes kiddies we in crazy town now. That this cat aint already in jail?
In reply to I saw yours after I… by nmewn
Yes ... now sue for the associated mental distress of being thought a ciminal like Mcabe ... get some of that lovely crowd fund me money. :-)
In reply to Yes kiddies we in crazy… by VWAndy
The whole asinine thing about this particular McCabe fund raising drive is, Trump didn't fire him...lol.
Progs and their money are soon parted ;-)
In reply to Yes ... now sue for the… by GreatUncle
There is an asshole attorney in my town who looks a lot like this mccabe jackass.
A while back he had a sort of road rage incident, his fault, with a local redneck.
The broke ass redneck had nothing to lose, so he knocked hell out the attorney.
Broke his nose and fucked him up good.
I still buy drinks for the dude when I see him at the local watering hole.
In reply to Andy you are so completely… by nmewn
Good compensation for a job well done...lol.
I always go back to the father from Louisiana (though circumstances in that case are vastly different) where they were bringing his son' kidnapper back for trial. Two marshalls walking the perp through the airport passing a phone bank (back before cell phones) and the dad nonchalantly hung up the phone, put a bullet through the perps brain, then turned back to the phone and laid his gun down as they grabbed him.
The jury refused to convict him.
Justice, it comes in all forms ;-)
In reply to There is an asshole attorney… by wisehiney
That good man sticks in my memory as well.
A few good people who put principle first could actually change this country.
And world.
In reply to Good compensation for a job… by nmewn
Who needs a pension? He's doing just fine
McCabe Launches New Legal Defense Fund, May File Wrongful Termination Suit Against Trump, and...
...is digging his hole deeper.
wouldn't give a squirt of piss for this douche when they are done with him.
What a glorious time to be an attorney.
Andy needs a good old fashioned Seth Rich mugging. But he may get Arkancided first.
He deserves to hang from the nearest lamppost.
NPR....why is that commie leftist Fed funded organization still around?
It should be the very first place to cut funding to.
"McCabe has been a longstanding political target of President Trump, both in public comments and in newly declassified memos by former FBI Director James Comey. Trump is described as raising the subject of McCabe several times in his meetings with Comey.
In reply to NPR....why is that commie… by rosiescenario
You don't seem to know that a MAJOR funder of NPR is....drum roll please......George 'not welcome in Hungary' Soros !
In reply to NPR....why is that commie… by rosiescenario
I remember when I had respect for NPR. The ol' hag Diane Reem said of Citi....the are honest bankers...that is when I knew the score.
In reply to NPR....why is that commie… by rosiescenario
I like the jazz stations.....I just crank the volume down when the NPR news comes on so I don't gag.
In reply to I remember when I had… by blindfaith
I haven't been listening for like a year, but I know they played some real stuff. It wasn't like, smooth jazz. It was real deal holyfield.
In reply to I like the jazz stations… by Automatic Choke
another dumbfuck funded money laundering go-fund-me account by chance?
McCabe is trying to one-up the Hillary Perpetual Why You Made Me Lose tour!
Throw him into a giant wood chipper and be done with him.
If there was ever a time to get an IRS opinion on GoFundMe.......... ;-)
What a bunch of scumbags! Attorneys suck...McCabe sucks!
"Honey, that first legal defense fund was a bonanza for us. Let's start another one!"
Hang him and let his estate litigate, if there's anything left after confiscating his assets to compensate his victims.
McCabe is going camping in Fort Marcy Park very soon.
He knows he's fucked. What he's doing now is taking advantage of the "never Trump" crowd and making sure his family is taken care of financially while he's in the pokey.
Maybe I should start a go fund me and say that I hate Trump as well. I'm far from broke, but I sure could use a few million right about now.
Notice no announcement of a legal aid fund started by current and former FBI employees?
Just like the Banker Blow Up of YOUR LIFE in 2008.
YOU will pick up the tab for the poor dedicated Public Servant. Who retain his passport and if it comes to that ESCAPE to friendly LUXO parts Un-Extraditeable
DIG?
Trump should tell Sessions to treat this asshole the same way the FBI treats us:
make up a bullshit rationale under RICO or something to seize the whole bundle.
This is where moral relativism goes to die. My truth is my truth and your truth is your truth. McCabe lied under oath. Fuck him.
aint enough cat ladys and gray haired ponytails to donate to all these , gona hurt the dnc fund raising
A Not so OT, OT:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/04/trump-resistance-democratic-part…
i don’t think I’ve ever read anything that summed it all up as perfectly as this piece did.
.
Benedict mccabe is gonna lose his ass.
Anybody that contributes to that fuckin' loser is just a
Sucker!
This fucking clown is a liar and traitor. Nothing but a big fucking charlatan. Defense fund?? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
The people who donate are just as treasonous and names should be taken and noted imo.
In reply to This fucking clown is a liar… by CHoward
McCabe seems to believe that the best way to evade a criminal probe is to open another flank in the civil arena. At best, it's a bluff. At worst, it embodies the identical variety of self-destructive litigation employed by the DNC in suing over purported Russian collusion. Neither will ever work. If McCabe files suit for wrongful termination, and a grand jury has been impaneled, then he will have to rely upon the Fifth Amendment and his civil suit will be dismissed. If he somehow escapes presentment to a grand jury - a seemingly unlikely possibility - then he exposes himself to being vivisected by government lawyers during civil discovery. This begs the obvious issue that any wrongful termination suit would be entirely without merit since the genesis of his firing was the IG report. The GoFundMe campaign will also be explored very carefully, by both the Civil and Criminal Divisions of the DOJ. McCabe is about to experience the legal proctological examination that he put so many others through.
It’s definitely not the actions of a man under a plea agreement or someone even remotely close to being labeled...cooperative.
He didn’t get where he was by merit, though...so he’s not as smart as he thinks he is. He won’t politic his ass out of this sling.
In reply to McCabe seems to believe that… by L Cornelius Sulla
Hmmmm. Discovery is going to be interesting. To borrow a WikiLeaks phrase.