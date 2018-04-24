"Missing" Strzok-Page Texts From Russia "Insurance Policy" Period To Be Released Momentarily

The Department of Justice is set to make six months worth of mysteriously missing (then found) texts between two anti-Trump FBI employees available Tuesday night or Wednesday, according to Journalist Sara Carter.
BREAKING: DOJ will make the 6 months of missing texts that were eventually located by IG between Strzok and Page available to Congress sometime tonight or tomorrow, according to sources...developing— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) April 24, 2018
The missing texts, exchanged by senior counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and Lisa Page - who were both working at the highest levels on the Clinton email "matter" and the Trump-Russia probe, span a period ending May 17, 2017 - the day Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel and took over the FBI investigation.
We'll also see what Strzok and Page were texting to each other a month after the 2016 election, when the two anti-Trump / pro-Hillary FBI employees would still likely be fuming from Hillary's loss. Perhaps the texts will even shed light on the August, 2016 comment from Strzok to Page about an "insurance policy" - which has been widely interpreted to mean that the FBI had a contingency plan in place to smear Trump using the Russia investigation in case he won. The texts were later explained by the WSJ - citing "individuals familiar with the matter," to mean that Strzok simply thought the FBI needed to pursue the Russia claims more vigorously.
"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way he [Trump] gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk," Strzok texted to Page - with whom he was having an extramarital affair while spearheading both the Clinton email inquiry and the early Trump-Russia probe - adding "It's like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40." - Peter Strzok to Lisa Page
This text is all the more controversial when you consider another exchange in which Peter Strzok says "I am riled up. Trump is a f*cking idiot, is unable to provide a coherrent answer," and "I CAN'T PULL AWAY, WHAY THE F*CK HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!"
Page responds "I don't know, But we'll get it back. ..."
PS - I am riled up. Trump is a f*cking idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer.
PS - I CAN'T PULL AWAY, WHAT THE F*CK HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!
LP - I don't know. But we'll get it back. ...
Also recall a text from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page where he tells her "I can protect our country at many levels."
LP – And maybe you’re meant to stay where you are because you’re meant to protect the country from that menace. (links to NYT article)
PS – ... I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps
Knowledge of the missing texts was revealed in a January letter from Ron Johnson (R-WI), Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) - after the Committee received an additional 384 pages of text messages between Strzok and Page, several of which contained anti-Trump / pro-Clinton bias. The new DOJ submission included a cover letter from the Assistant AG for Legislative Affairs, Stephen Boyd, claiming that the FBI was unable to preserve text messages between the two agents for a five month period between December 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017 - due to "misconfiguration issues" with FBI-issued Samsung 5 devices used by Strzok and Page (despite over 10,000 texts which were recovered from their devices without incident).
The original explanation by the DOJ for the missing texts was "misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI's collection capabilities."
What's strange is that while the DOJ announced that the texts were unable to be recovered due to technical issues, their announcement was in direct contradiction to a December 13, 2017 letter from the DOJ's internal watchdog - Inspector General Michael Horowitz, to Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley and HSGAC Chairman Ron Johnson, in which he claims he received the texts in question on August 10, 2017.
After finding a number of politically-oriented text messages between Page and Strzok, the OIG sought from the FBI all text messages between Strzok and Page from their FBI-issued phones through November 30, 2016, which covered the entire period of the Clinton e-mail server investigation. The FBI produced these text messages on July 20, 2017. Following our review of those text messages, the OIG expanded our request to the FBI to include all text messages between Strzok and Page from November 30, 2016, through the date of the document request, which was July 28, 2017.
The OIG received these additional messages on August 10, 2017.
Just several days later, the text messages were mysteriously found. The OIG had them, and now they are reportedly about to be released, exactly 90 days later.
The "Insurance Policy" was Sessions and Rosenstein.
Yes, they’re still getting paid....which is bullshit.
Sessions has fucked things up good - what I am inclined to believe is that if these two fbi assholes knew about the sessions insurance policy, the rest of anyone else with half a brain cell in dc had to know about it too.
Trump still appointed the shill insurance policy anyway. There is more treachery to burn out. Perhaps sessions fooled Trump, but sessions did not fool Trump's "advisors".
Sessions was in on it from the beginning of Trump's campaign - the dems were seeking ways to bolster Trump during his campaign and found their man sessions to be a deep plant. Use Trump to elect shill, use sessions to nominate Trump. Sessions is one treacherous fuck. He and McCain are playing in the same league - but sessions has more treason bling than mcinsane.
sessions needs to be called back to Alabama.
To paraphrase an earlier Zhedger: Gosh, this whole thing must be rather a strain on Peter and Lisa's romantic relationship.
Sedition and treason will do that to a relationship....
And BTW.........why am I still paying their GOD DAMN SALARIES?
Because you are a slave, Beo.
I read over 300 pages of their emails and honestly couldn't find one single thing that indicated they were having a romantic relationship.
He is a very insecure and jittery sort of guy who in spite of not being particularly well suited, wants to move up. She seemed to almost mother him and constantly told him how great he was but not in a romantic context at all.
And she wanted to move up, too, so she invested a great deal of time in him and his career and both did dislike Trump intensely and had to be aware that their ambitions might not be fulfilled if he won the upcoming election. Both would have stepped over their grandmothers to move higher up the ladder.
They are only on the public dole as so far as sitting in a room each day pondering their future and spilling the goods on the Team Obama. Now what Justice does about it is another matter.
If they are - why? In private biz these two clowns would have been long gone. Really disgusts me that I, through taxes, am paying for these two clowns. NO VALUE ADD!
it's things like this that breed David Hogg
The Shining.
I hope they are as juicy as I hope they are.
the banana republic had too be saved at all cost
Et too, Brutus?
Drip, drip, drip.
What a script.
My God, they make 5 year old children look brilliant.
Just so people don't forget, the original "insurance policy" was the 650,000 emails that were found labeled as such on Anthony Weiner's laptop.
If the statements below are correct a lot of people have gone to jail using illegal evidence and parallel construction. I would guess many defense attorneys would like to know more about type of behavior and how to stop it.
"Question: And is that what Snowden was complaining about?"
"William Binney: Yes. Now, it even gets worse, because once NSA has all this data, they have to have a customer for it, and it's now turned out to be law enforcement... It's the FBI and DEA and they're going directly into these databases and querying them and looking for criminal activity and then they use this data to go arrest people... when they do that, they can't take it into court, because it wasn't acquired with a warrant, so it's not admissible in court. And, these are the rules for the-- this is the-- in the DEA is this SOD, or the "Special Operations Division". It's specifically tasked to look at NSA data for criminal activity. In the SOD is FBI, CIA, DEA, of course, DHS and the IRS."
[IRS involvement in spying and harassment]
"Question: Is that just your hypothesis?"
"William Binney: The only key point I have is the-- I can't remember her name, but I have it at home. She was testifying to the House Judiciary Committee. This was one of the people targeted by the IRS. And she mentioned some of the questions they were asking, she said, "They asked me a question about-- what's my relationship with this specific other person?" ...my question now is (not what her relationship is) but how did the IRS know that she had it? The only way they [IRS] would know is looking right into SOD at the graphing in NSA. They would know that from that."
[Parallel criminal case reconstruction]
"William Binney: ...they participate in the parallel reconstruction... when you [Law enforcement] can't use the data, you [Law enforcement] have to go out and do a parallel construction, means you use what you would normally consider to be investigative techniques, go find the data. You have a little hint... NSA is telling you where the data is, it makes you look really good. If you have it quickly. So then you can justify, taking it into court and use that in court...I call that perjury... I call this a 'Planned Program Perjury Policy' run by the Department of Justice of the United States... it's not just affecting our democracy, it's subverting our entire court system. It's not only subverting ours, it's subverting everybody's in the world that has a relationship with the FBI or the DEA. So this is infecting entire democracies, all of the world."
[USA has better domestic spy system than the Russians]
"William Binney: ...they've [NSA] started-- they've instituted a Stasi type system. Where workers in NSA are to look at and watch, "See something, say something" on other employees. So this is Stasi... I refer to N-S-A as the 'New Stasi Agency'... I... reference Wolfgang Schmidt, who used to be a lieutenant colonel in the East German Stasi, he commented on the NSA's surveillance program. He said, "For us, this would have been a dream come true." And the reason they're saying it... this is straight out of the KGB, like Gestapo, SS, Stasi playbook."
"Question: So the Russians have the same program?"
"William Binney: No, we do much better than they did."
And Binney notes: "NSA knows that.. I mean, NSA gets five billion records of GPS data on cell phones every day, so according to the Snowden material."
[That is a lot personal information gathered per day!]
https://theintercept.com/2018/01/09/dark-side-fbi-dea-illegal-searches-secret-evidence/
Coincidentally, the owner of the Post also has a major stake in letting Mueller do his work to preserve America’s surveillance and spying complex. In 2013, the same year that Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos bought the paper that broke Watergate for $250 million, Amazon Web Services landed a $600 million deal with the US intelligence community. According to a 2017 Washington Post story, AWS created a “cloud storage service designed to handle classified information for U.S. spy agencies,” including the CIA. The cloud technology was to “usher in a new era of cooperation and coordination, allowing agencies to share information and services much more easily.”
And now some intelligence and data experts believe that the CIA cloud is how the Obama administration could have minimized its trail after unmasking US persons. “The NSA database, with its large and ongoing collection of electronic communications, can be accessed through the NSA’s cloud,” says one former senior intelligence official. The NSA can audit it and find out if analysts are violating rules. The NSA does not audit the CIA’s cloud, which is audited by the CIA’s IT people and Amazon Web Services employees who are given security clearances. Says the former official: “There are people in the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Council staff who can move information from the NSA cloud into the CIA cloud. That seems the likeliest scenario to explain how Obama officials first unmasked US persons and then shared information without leaving a trail that could be audited independently, or immediately, at every step. Since unmasking, by itself, is authorized for lawful purposes, it’s the processing and sharing, as with Susan Rice’s spreadsheets, that tell us if the information was being misused.”
Presumably, the owner of Amazon is not eager to have Amazon customers see that the company with their credit card data and buying and viewing habits on file may have facilitated the US government’s spying on American citizens to advance a campaign of political warfare.
Mueller’s assembled constituents—from spies to political operatives, and from the press to big data/big business—must look something like what some on the left as well as the right have called the “Deep State,” a sinister-sounding phrase conjuring up dark images of cutthroat Turkish paramilitary operatives. But that’s not really what happened here—even the top spooks involved in Russiagate, like former CIA director John Brennan, have spent most of their careers inside Washington mastering nothing darker than the bureaucratic arts of ass-covering and blame-mongering.
http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
In reply to Just so people don't forget,… by navy62802
Hugely important, it required Comey to remount the pulpit and announce “nothing to see here” just before the election. Of course, he had to. The NYPD regulars had threatened to release the unbelievably incriminating information in those emails, but were shut down by Loretta Lynch, the famous country singer turned AG.
In reply to Just so people don't forget,… by navy62802
The idea that the general public will ever know the level of infiltration by the deepstate, cia, NSA, and fbi, into the political system is a joke. Kind of like a criminal appointing himself judge and jury. I'm sure we will get a conviction when hell freezes over.
Karma. It never forgets those bad calls you made. When you least want it, Karma will come knocking at your door.
Karma will not be refused.
Both retain their full security clearances, and are still collecting full pay and fat benefits. And accruing time towards a fat federal pension. Lois Lerner style.
The theory is that they, along with Bill Priestap, have been 100% flipped, and are playing ball with team Trump, which is why they still have their jobs.
I expect that we will know for sure within the next 30 days.
In reply to Both retain their full… by BidnessMan
Nobody will go to jail. They are all members of the deep state.
