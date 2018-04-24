"Missing" Strzok-Page Texts From Russia "Insurance Policy" Period To Be Released Momentarily

The Department of Justice is set to make six months worth of mysteriously missing (then found) texts between two anti-Trump FBI employees available Tuesday night or Wednesday, according to Journalist Sara Carter.

The missing texts, exchanged by senior counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and Lisa Page - who were both working at the highest levels on the Clinton email "matter" and the Trump-Russia probe, span a period ending May 17, 2017 - the day Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel and took over the FBI investigation.

We'll also see what Strzok and Page were texting to each other a month after the 2016 election, when the two anti-Trump / pro-Hillary FBI employees would still likely be fuming from Hillary's loss. Perhaps the texts will even shed light on the August, 2016 comment from Strzok to Page about an "insurance policy" - which has been widely interpreted to mean that the FBI had a contingency plan in place to smear Trump using the Russia investigation in case he won. The texts were later explained by the WSJ - citing "individuals familiar with the matter," to mean that Strzok simply thought the FBI needed to pursue the Russia claims more vigorously.

"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way he [Trump] gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk," Strzok texted to Page - with whom he was having an extramarital affair while spearheading both the Clinton email inquiry and the early Trump-Russia probe - adding "It's like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40." - Peter Strzok to Lisa Page

This text is all the more controversial when you consider another exchange in which Peter Strzok says "I am riled up. Trump is a f*cking idiot, is unable to provide a coherrent answer," and "I CAN'T PULL AWAY, WHAY THE F*CK HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!"

Page responds "I don't know, But we'll get it back. ..."

Strzok/Page texts 10/20/16



PS - I am riled up. Trump is a f*cking idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer.



PS - I CAN'T PULL AWAY, WHAT THE F*CK HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!



Also recall a text from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page where he tells her "I can protect our country at many levels."

Knowledge of the missing texts was revealed in a January letter from Ron Johnson (R-WI), Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) - after the Committee received an additional 384 pages of text messages between Strzok and Page, several of which contained anti-Trump / pro-Clinton bias. The new DOJ submission included a cover letter from the Assistant AG for Legislative Affairs, Stephen Boyd, claiming that the FBI was unable to preserve text messages between the two agents for a five month period between December 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017 - due to "misconfiguration issues" with FBI-issued Samsung 5 devices used by Strzok and Page (despite over 10,000 texts which were recovered from their devices without incident).

The original explanation by the DOJ for the missing texts was "misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI's collection capabilities."

What's strange is that while the DOJ announced that the texts were unable to be recovered due to technical issues, their announcement was in direct contradiction to a December 13, 2017 letter from the DOJ's internal watchdog - Inspector General Michael Horowitz, to Senate Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley and HSGAC Chairman Ron Johnson, in which he claims he received the texts in question on August 10, 2017.

After finding a number of politically-oriented text messages between Page and Strzok, the OIG sought from the FBI all text messages between Strzok and Page from their FBI-issued phones through November 30, 2016, which covered the entire period of the Clinton e-mail server investigation. The FBI produced these text messages on July 20, 2017. Following our review of those text messages, the OIG expanded our request to the FBI to include all text messages between Strzok and Page from November 30, 2016, through the date of the document request, which was July 28, 2017. The OIG received these additional messages on August 10, 2017.

Just several days later, the text messages were mysteriously found. The OIG had them, and now they are reportedly about to be released, exactly 90 days later.