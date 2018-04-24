New Home Sales Rebound To 4-Month Highs As Prices Near Record High

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/24/2018 - 10:06

Following yesterday's rebound in existing home sales, new home sales followed the same path, jumping 4.0% MoM in March (more than double the 1.9% rise expected) to 4-month highs, from 667K annualized, to 694K, the highest since November.

Notably February's -0.6% drop was revised dramatically higher to a 3.6% rise, making March's 4.0% surge even more impressive...

Still, the geographic breakdown leads to some questions, because while most regions were flat or sharply lower, it was only new home sales in the West that rebounded sharply higher in March from February:

  • Northeast: -54.8%
  • Midwest: -2.4%
  • South: 0.8%
  • West: 28.3%

Meanwhile, the median new home sales price increased 4.8% YoY to $337,200 - just shy of its record high...

As Bloomberg notes, the March advance and revisions to the previous two months indicate sales were on better footing during the quarter, a sign that elevated prices and mortgage rates at a four-year high are having minimal impact on demand so far.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Life of Illusion JRobby Tue, 04/24/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

 

Largest Home Builder not 

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lennar_Corporation

The company also owns Rialto Capital Management, the sponsor of 6 private equity funds that invest in real estate and an originator commercial mortgage loans for securitization.[1]

they are debt processing plant

For

https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/ambs_operation_schedule.html

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Pool Shark Muammar K Tue, 04/24/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

As Bam Man points out:

1) Late cycle price action

Plus the additional factors of:

2) Relaxed Financing Standards (we’re back to subprime...)

3) Back to 100% LTV mortgages

4) “Panic” to buy before rates rise too much

5) Optimism over Trump being good for the “economy”

 

The table is now set for the next housing crash, triggered by:

A) Next recession,

or,

B) Realization (next spring) of what the TCJA means for homeowners in Blue States.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
adr Tue, 04/24/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

So take out the money laundering Chinese and what do you get?

By me the only people getting homes are government subsidized welfare queens.

Must be nice to buy $250k homes with other people's money.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Silver Savior Tue, 04/24/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

Anyone buying a home at the top of the peak is nuts. Don't they know this is 2008 the sequal? It's obvious the bottom is going to fall out of this market. 

I even see people house flipping again <facepalm>