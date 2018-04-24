New Home Sales Rebound To 4-Month Highs As Prices Near Record High

Following yesterday's rebound in existing home sales, new home sales followed the same path, jumping 4.0% MoM in March (more than double the 1.9% rise expected) to 4-month highs, from 667K annualized, to 694K, the highest since November.
Notably February's -0.6% drop was revised dramatically higher to a 3.6% rise, making March's 4.0% surge even more impressive...
Still, the geographic breakdown leads to some questions, because while most regions were flat or sharply lower, it was only new home sales in the West that rebounded sharply higher in March from February:
- Northeast: -54.8%
- Midwest: -2.4%
- South: 0.8%
- West: 28.3%
Meanwhile, the median new home sales price increased 4.8% YoY to $337,200 - just shy of its record high...
As Bloomberg notes, the March advance and revisions to the previous two months indicate sales were on better footing during the quarter, a sign that elevated prices and mortgage rates at a four-year high are having minimal impact on demand so far.
Comments
Typical "late cycle" price action.
We all know what comes next.
America has become a gigantic participation trophy. No matter what you invest in you're a winner.........the federal reserve is printing your trophy for you right now.
In reply to Typical "late cycle" price… by Bam_Man
Bring back subprime!!!
We've got to keep this going long enough to make another pile!!!
In reply to America has become a… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Largest Home Builder not
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lennar_Corporation
The company also owns Rialto Capital Management, the sponsor of 6 private equity funds that invest in real estate and an originator commercial mortgage loans for securitization.[1]
they are debt processing plant
For
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/ambs_operation_schedule.html
In reply to Bring back subprime!!! We've… by JRobby
Rush to get into the mix before interest rates explode? What is driving this?
In reply to Typical "late cycle" price… by Bam_Man
House flipping shows.
In reply to Rush to get into the mix… by BandGap
To swing $337k you need a combined 175k coming in to live a middle class lifestyle, send your 2 kids to college and save for retirement. Where are those jobs?
In reply to Rush to get into the mix… by BandGap
No comments, Zero Hedgers?
Wrong again?
Oh well, maybe you'll be right in 2019.
wrong about what? the Bruins beating the Leafs?
In reply to No comments, Zero Hedgers? … by PitBullsRule
you will be a millionaire soon!
In reply to No comments, Zero Hedgers? … by PitBullsRule
price of lumber at ATH
When we built our home just a few years ago I kept asking the builder to hold off as I thought lumber would plunge based on home sales. Lumber didn't.
Like so much data these days this is meaningless as far as bolstering any predictions.
In reply to Price of lumber At All Time… by Juggernaut x2
New home prices almost doubled in 8 years !!!
HYPERINFLATION
Building materials have doubled, or more in the same time frame...good news though, labor costs are stable (actually down a bit.)
In reply to New home prices almost… by Yellow_Snow
Maybe triple and that'll make my 2 bedroom condo worth $500,000 out here in the Midwest.
In reply to New home prices almost… by Yellow_Snow
so now it only takes 6 home sales to move this indicator (price) where it used to take 8.........worthless .gov garbage stat
Could it be that buyers anticipate higher rates to come, and want to act now?
this is how stupid they are.....the total payments on an $800,000 home at 4% are the same as a $600,000 home at 6%
In reply to Could it be that buyers… by Muammar K
I'd rather pay less than get get a lower interest rate. But I don't buy shit I can't afford with borrowed money so what do I know?
In reply to this is how stupid they are… by spastic_colon
Lucky you.
In reply to I'd rather pay less than get… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
As Bam Man points out:
1) Late cycle price action
Plus the additional factors of:
2) Relaxed Financing Standards (we’re back to subprime...)
3) Back to 100% LTV mortgages
4) “Panic” to buy before rates rise too much
5) Optimism over Trump being good for the “economy”
The table is now set for the next housing crash, triggered by:
A) Next recession,
or,
B) Realization (next spring) of what the TCJA means for homeowners in Blue States.
In reply to Could it be that buyers… by Muammar K
It could be that sheep are slaughtered using a pneumatic hammer to the forehead? (see "No Country For Old Men")
In reply to Could it be that buyers… by Muammar K
Go ahead let the price rise. It's no good when no one can afford them. Stupid fools.
So take out the money laundering Chinese and what do you get?
By me the only people getting homes are government subsidized welfare queens.
Must be nice to buy $250k homes with other people's money.
How’d that work out for the Japanese in the 80’s?
History doesn’t repeat,... but rhymes...
In reply to So take out the money… by adr
Anyone buying a home at the top of the peak is nuts. Don't they know this is 2008 the sequal? It's obvious the bottom is going to fall out of this market.
I even see people house flipping again <facepalm>