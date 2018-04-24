Oil Tumbles After Macron Proposes New Iran Deal

With crude oil surging in recent weeks as a result of geopolitical tensions, including Trump's tariffs on Russia but mostly due to concerns the US president will terminate the Iran nuclear deal in two and a half weeks, eliminating roughly 1 million barrels in Iranian output from the market, it was to be expected that the mere suggestion that the Iranian deal could be salvaged - as virtually all of Europe has insisted and pleaded with Trump - would send oil tumbling.
That's precisely what happened moments ago, when during his press conference with Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a new Iran deal, noting that a "new deal" would block nuclear activity to 2025.
Here's a breakdown of Macron's "Plan B" for the Iran, per CBS.
"I always said there is the JCPOA but we needed to add three pillars post 2025. I don't know what President Trump will decide on the JCPOA and it is his responsibility," said Macron when asked again on the Iran deal.
"I'm not saying we're moving from one deal to another, I'm saying its one aspect of the problem," Macron said. He added, "I've never been critical [of the JCPOA] because I think we can usefully add to it."
Macron again urged adding limitations on Iran's ballistic missile program and limiting Iran's regional influence to a potential new deal.
"It's about respecting the sovereignty of the states in the region," added Macron. "It's not about tearing apart an agreement but building something new that will cover all of our concerns."
In a kneejerk response, oil tumbled by nearly one dollar, sliding below the $69 level it reached earlier today for the first time since 2014, and dropping briefly below $68, in the process slamming Inflation breakevens, and the broader market, as suddenly inflation is not looking all that certain.
That said, Trump did everything in his power to assure his best weapon purchasing buddy, Saudi Arabia, that a renewed deal with Iran is anything but certain:
- TRUMP SAYS IF IRAN THREATENS U.S. IN ANY WAY THEY WILL PAY A PRICE LIKE FEW COUNTRIES HAVE EVER PAID
- TRUMP SAYS `NOBODY KNOWS' WHAT I'M GOING TO DO ON IRAN DEAL MAY 12: PRESS BRIEF.
As Trump suggests, we may indeed have to wait until May 12 to know what the president will decide, although judging by the oil move today, it no longer appears definite that Trump will kill the Iran deal.
Ah, Trump is at it again.
Asymmetrical Presidential politics and Policy!
This is starting to be fun!
When Mueller implodes, the gloves come off!!
I'm quite certain that even Thump himself does not know what he'll do on 5/12.
Or the days before or after.
In reply to Ah, Trump is at it again… by LaugherNYC
Has to wait until his masters tell him
In reply to I'm quite certain that even… by HRClinton
Call the CIA, tellem to order the Houthis to take over some moar VLCCs. Oh, and fire off . . . 50 rockets.
In reply to Has to wait until his… by peopledontwanttruth
Depends on which way the wind blows that morning and the stench from the swamp.
In reply to I'm quite certain that even… by HRClinton
When I used to work on contracts with the Saudis it used to be said jokingly, that you should never date a contract with them because later they would point out the date and tell you, "see, on that date I agreed to those terms, but today things are different".
I guess Trump has learned at least something from his Saudi friends.
There's no deal to be trusted with USA. And there's nothing "great" about this dealer, who wont stand by any promise, be it to allays or voters.
In reply to Depends on which way the… by Winston Churchill
Good one.
"It's about respecting the sovereignty of the states in the region," added Macron.....
Ya just gotta love the hypocrisy on steroids that F.UK.US comes up with don't you? We (and Israel) get to bomb anyone for any or no reason at all but you have to respect the sovereignty of other states? The unmitigated gall of actually saying that after bombing Syria with ZERO evidence that anything actually happened is beyond belief.
So here is the opening Iranian position: We'll be happy to discuss things but Israel has to come clean and join the nuclear non-proliferation treaty or we get to match them bomb for bomb.
In reply to I'm quite certain that even… by HRClinton
Well before we get too excited buckaroo,we might want to see if Iran is open to the idea.
hint: they are not
In reply to Well before we get too… by Roger Ramjet
I agree.
Hezbollah must be consulted for the proper phrasing of the response.
In reply to hint: they are not by boostedhorse
As if Iran is some kind of soccer ball to be kicked around.
In reply to I agree. Hezbollah must be… by Arnold
Bibi's head on a silver platter first, then they would think about it.
In reply to I agree. Hezbollah must be… by Arnold
Why SHOULD they be open to that??
That's exactly what Bibi, Kazharian mob boss wants. Iran COMPLETELY vulnerable and unable to protect itself.
If I were Iran, I'd tell JUSA, Israhell and the Saudi head chopper to fuck off!
In reply to hint: they are not by boostedhorse
Deal or No Deal.
Was that Regis Philbin or Howie Mandel?
I could never tell the difference.
Did Macron short this before the announcement?
you know Draghi probably did
In reply to Did Macron short this before… by wwwww
His wife seems to be the sharp end of the pencil.
In reply to Did Macron short this before… by wwwww
you need to go to www.m-w.com and look up the definition of "tumble". I bet you won't find anything about it meaning "down 40 cents." Sheesh.
Also I thought Iran wasn't allowed to do anything for 10 years under the old plan.
Old plan 2015+10=2025
Thats what Macaroni endorsed. How is this new. Besides Trumps argument is ballistic missle testing.
Slow day on zh
In reply to you need to go to www.m-w… by Ron_Mexico
The Oil market is one thing. The Right of any country to acquire and use Nuclear Weapons is another. And as of now, looks like the whole thing is about to go off. Fear makes the first move and Fury don't last.
Once and for all, dues are cropped and man attempt to learn the unlearned lesson. ETs are not coming to save Us. That would amount few kids throwing big rocks to each other expecting over and over again, an adult to catch it before it breaks their heads.
Forget about the Market and use your money to get all the resources you need.
Trump is going to get the whole markets out of whack. Time to make some real money in this mess.
In reply to The Oil market is one thing… by Fufi007
The traders from Shepwave were on target again. They must have an inside connection. I don't think they were expecting this much of a sell off. Markets are RIGGED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The seasonality trade for oil may also have something to do with the sell off.
"It's about respecting the sovereignty of the states in the region," added Macron. "It's not about tearing apart an agreement but building something new that will cover all of our concerns."
Now if Macron could just "respect the sovereignty" of everyone else like Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Afghanistan he might just lose his well deserved label of PSYCHOPATH!
NOW we'll see a proper deal negotiated. Hey Barry, make sure you take good notes.
HEZBOLLAH - IRAN’S PROXY AGAINST THE UNITED STATES – Connection To MS-13 Invasion – Threat?
ISIS, White Helmets head choppers proxy foot soldiers for the West, Israhell and the Saudi Head chopper.
In reply to HEZBOLLAH - IRAN’S PROXY… by davatankool
LOL
Anything to ensure any regional people or small groups who resist israeli domination are seen as a direct threat to the continental United States.
Hymie and his online propagandists have been pushing that bullshit story for years. Even though Sunni Muslims backed by autocratic religious despots make up about 90% of all Muslims, let's concentrate on the Persians because the Saudi prince has a lot of money to throw around and Netanyahu gave out the 7 countries in 5 years orders and we are terribly behind schedule.
Fuck you, fuck israel and fuck Saudi Arabia.
In reply to HEZBOLLAH - IRAN’S PROXY… by davatankool
It will be fun for those of us invested in oil stocks when the market finally figures out that oil hasn't been rising due to geopolitical tensions like the media and this site would have you believe. There is genuine physical shortage of crude in the market and the data is there for anyone who wants to go find it.
This signals North Korea that when you make a deal with the US, you have no deal.