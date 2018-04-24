Pat Buchanan On "America's Unsustainable Empire"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
Before President Trump trashes the Iran nuclear deal, he might consider: If he could negotiate an identical deal with Kim Jong Un, it would astonish the world and win him the Nobel Peace Prize.
For Iran has no nuclear bomb or ICBM and has never tested either. It has never enriched uranium to bomb grade. It has shipped 98 percent of its uranium out of the country. It has cameras inside and inspectors crawling all over its nuclear facilities.
And North Korea? It has atom bombs and has tested an H-bomb. It has intermediate-range ballistic missiles that can hit Guam and an ICBM that, fully operational, could hit the West Coast. It has shorter-range missiles that could put nukes on South Korea and Japan.
Hard to believe Kim Jong Un will surrender these weapons, his ticket of admission to the table of great powers.
Yet the White House position is that the Iran nuclear deal should be scrapped, and no deal with Kim Jong Un signed that does not result in the “denuclearization” of the peninsula.
If denuclearization means Kim gives up all his nukes and strategic missiles, ceases testing, and allows inspectors into all his nuclear facilities, we may be waiting a long time.
Trump decides on the Iran deal by May 12. And we will likely know what Kim is prepared to do, and not prepared to do, equally soon.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron is in D.C. to persuade Trump not to walk away from the Iran deal and to keep U.S. troops in Syria. Chancellor Angela Merkel will be arriving at week’s end with a similar message.
On the White House front burner then are these options:
Will North Korea agree to surrender its nuclear arsenal, or is it back to confrontation and possible war?
Will we stick with the nuclear deal with Iran, or walk away, issue new demands on Tehran, and prepare for a military clash if rebuffed?
Do we pull U.S. troops out of Syria as Trump promised, or keep U.S. troops there to resist the reconquest of his country by Bashar Assad and his Russian, Iranian, Hezbollah and Shiite allies?
Beyond, the larger question looms: How long can we keep this up?
How long can this country, with its shrinking share of global GDP, sustain its expanding commitments to confront and fight all over the world?
U.S. planes and ships now bump up against Russians in the Baltic and Black seas. We are sending Javelin anti-tank missiles to Kiev, while NATO allies implore us to bring Ukraine and Georgia into the alliance.
This would mean a U.S. guarantee to fight an alienated, angered and nuclear-armed Russia in Crimea and the Caucasus.
Sixteen years after 9/11 and the invasion of Afghanistan, we are still there, assisting Afghan troops against a Taliban we thought we had defeated.
We are now fighting what is left of ISIS in Syria alongside our Kurd allies, who tug us toward conflict with Turkey.
U.S. forces and advisers are in Niger, Djibouti, Somalia. We are aiding the Saudis in their air war and naval blockade of Yemen.
The last Korean War, which cost 33,000 U.S. lives, began in the June before this writer entered 7th grade. Why is the defense of a powerful South Korea, with an economy 40 times that of the North, still a U.S. responsibility?
We are committed, by 60-year-old treaties, to defend Japan, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand. Voices are being heard to have us renew the war guarantee to Taiwan that Jimmy Carter canceled in 1979.
National security elites are pushing for new naval and military ties to Vietnam and India, to challenge Beijing in the South China Sea, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.
How long can we sustain a worldwide empire of dependencies?
How many wars of this century — Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen — turned out to have been worth the blood shed and the treasure lost? And what have all the “color-coded revolutions” we have instigated to advance “democracy” done for America?
In a New York Times essay, “Adapting to American Decline,” Christopher Preble writes:
“America’s share of global wealth is shrinking. By some estimates, the United States accounted for roughly 50 percent of global output at the end of World War II. … It has fallen to 15.1 percent today.”
Preble continues:
“Admitting that the United States is incapable of effectively adjudicating every territorial dispute or of thwarting every security threat in every part of the world is hardly tantamount to surrender. It is rather a wise admission of the limits of American power.”
It is imperative, wrote Walter Lippmann, that U.S. commitments be brought into balance with U.S. power. This “forgotten principle … must be recovered and returned to the first place in American thought.”
That was 1943, at the height of a war that found us unprepared.
We are hugely overextended today. And conservatives have no higher duty than to seek to bring U.S. war guarantees into conformity with U.S. vital interests and U.S. power.
Buchanan here appears to be moralizing about the wonderful USA saving the world and and no longer being able to protect the rest of the so-called civilized world from the evil that is out there. It would be more helpful to first ask exactly what kind of an empire the US is and then see exactly what is being protected. The US is essentially a business empire working most closely with the UK and other British commonwealth countries and to further their multinational corporate and banking dominance in the world. When we view the track record of the World Bank and the IMF it is clear to anyone with a smidgen of honesty that instead of "helping" resource-rich third world nations, they have instead mainly helped themselves, and have systematically debt-rigged them and set up corrupt regimes to do their bidding.
When the Golem-like Axis wants something from a resource-rich nation like Afghanistan, history reveals the lengths the Axis will go to with their money, stealth and violence in overpowering the nations. Like in Iraq and Libya these neocon nations have no intention of helping rebuild any strong and self-determining nations out of the rubble they have made. That would defeat the very purpose of destroying them in the first place and would neither serve Israel's interests or those of the Axis based multinationals.
Most all of our Western nations are run by crooks and thugs who will use any means to achieve their ends. Of course Iran wants nukes and a delivery system. But the Zionists and the oilsters want to break the deal, because as soon as their is evidence that Iran is making a bomb, that is when "our side" will start the big war, if they cannot do it by way of false flags. The Western globalist banksters and oilsters want to take back what they lost when the Iranians woke up and threw out the Shah and Israel wants a piece of the action. It is the only route to global hegemony.
In reply to . by FireBrander
It's not sustainable to us. But for guys in charge, they are already fucking rich and don't give shit about the country.
In reply to z by Déjà view
They're not rich. They're WEALTHY. And no, they care about nobody but themselves, ensuring that their genes continue to dominate the world by any means available to them.
In reply to It's not sustainable to us… by ne-tiger
“America’s share of global wealth is shrinking. By some estimates, the United States accounted for roughly 50 percent of global output at the end of World War II. … It has fallen to 15.1 percent today.”
Who gives a shit about global output....We were rebuilding everything back then
Time for America to re-build America, fuck the wars, and money suckers of the planet
In reply to It's not sustainable to us… by ne-tiger
At the end of WWII every other industrial nation was rubble.
In reply to “America’s share of global… by Stroke
Rubble is good for sales.
In reply to At the end of WWII every… by Bastiat
“fuck the wars, and money suckers of the planet.”
The expansion of Wars & False Flag justifications for Israel’s Yinon Plan at the expanse of American’s wealth & lives will never end.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
Instead, you’ll receive distraction pieces like the one this Fuck’n old man Pat put together without stating the obvious. Then again, absolutely no one in the Presstitute environment ever will.
One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam. More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s & Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution.
Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress. Which must be outlawed.
In reply to “America’s share of global… by Stroke
The American Retrograde Empire
1. the Jetsons' super high tech utopia turned into a Trumpian babboonery
2. an obese people, uneducated and semi-conscious
3. the Pentagon's $$trillions: weapons of class destruction - your class
4. a gimmee economy, unproductive and technologically backwards
5. a trainwreck of freaky financial products
So....if America could interfere successfully (in US interests) in every other country in the world that would be ok?
Put another way, the US has generally achieved what it wanted, unofficially.
Officially, sure, all those dead people in other countries, and the blow-back on US soil is gosh, such a sad thing.
But unofficially, the US has gotten what it wanted.
Based on Obammy's actions, I thought bombing countries and killing civilians earned you the Nobel Peace Prize?
Where is Trump's Nobel Peace Prize? If Obama get one then Trump should get 2.
In reply to Based on Obammy's actions, I… by Dead Indiana Sky
Trump has a LOOOOOONG way to go before he kills as may people as Obama...the Nobel folks knew Obama was a butcherer from day 1; so they awarded the prize early knowing he'd follow through on the killing requirements.
Trump however, he's going to have to kill first...only to be disappointed that he still didn't get a "Peace" prize...double standard you see...not about achievement...pure politics and holding the "Correct" view of the world as you butcher it...
In reply to Where is Trump's Nobel Peace… by Angry Panda
Along with his call for Civil War across the entire Mid-East quaintly labeled as the "Arab Spring". Sure Syria, rise up, "We are with you".
In reply to Based on Obammy's actions, I… by Dead Indiana Sky
I think the $21 trillion plus counting debt says it all. We have no money.
We have a really big credit card.
Yuuuge...The best ever credit card.
In reply to I think the $21 trillion… by Angry Panda
I always write, “Must protect the printing press.” But I could also write “Must protect the credit card.” As long as its credit limit is always increased, the Status Quo is good to go.
... And as long as “real money” advocates are universally viewed as “kooks” and “bugs.”
In reply to We have a really big credit… by shovelhead
Re: We have no money ...
Yes, but we have a printing press ... that happens to conjure up the world’s reserve currency.
Almost Everything we comment on here flows from this statement.
In reply to I think the $21 trillion… by Angry Panda
the destruction of the west is being planned and done on purpose
once (((they))) are done with the US they will have to play nice with russia and china and the rest of their neighbors.
Soros said the only obstacle to World Order is the United States.
In reply to the destruction of the west… by DipshitMiddleC…
because we have the right to bear arms.
In reply to Soros said the only obstacle… by Chris2
Buy my book....
It is unsustainable, which is what Ron Paul kept saying that he would fold the empire gracefully rather than have it collapse.
“Overextended.”
This word should be written on the chalk board 500 times.
In reply to It is unsustainable, which… by Chris2
The MIC is unstoppable. In the DC area and 100 miles out in every direction the economy is dependent on either government contracts, workers or the defense industry. These are some of the highest income counties in the nation. and it is booming still.
I would like to see military spending cut by 90% and a return to a homeland defensive fighting force. In addition the federal government needs cut all spending it does by 90% as well... Time to return the power to the local level and the stolen taxes to the people who earned the money...
@ Aubiekong,
I believe the word your looking for is:
Decentrailization.
We can start with The National Security Elimination Act. Get rid of the CIA, FBI, DHS.....etc....
In reply to I would like to see military… by Aubiekong
I wish The Donald would listen more to Pat.
Empires end because of either 1) resource mis-allocation or 2) wealth disparity.
Hard to say which one will stop the latest version of Empire but election of Trump makes me think that 2) has a shot.
And unless 1) the US economy suddenly improves AND 2) the average American participates in this prosperity and not just equity-holders, then Trump is just the first shot across the bow of the U.S.S American Empire.
This empire will end due to excessive radioactivity and nuclear winter. This empire will not go down without taking everyone and everything with it.
In reply to Empires end because of… by taketheredpill
The Late Chalmers Johnson wrote several books advocating ending the Empire to save the Nation-State.
"Blowback" and "Sorrows of Empire" were noteable works.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chalmers_Johnson
http://americanempireproject.com/authors/chalmers-johnson/
A once great nation reduced to laying around and watching mindless talk shows.
If the left finally realized its hypocrisy and overcame its myopic bias and actually awarded Trump a Nobel Peace Prize, he'd probably properly and aptly refuse it. The snub would be glorious!
Hubris and greed will be their downfall. These things are predictable, just not the precise dates.
We are the Empire. Darth Vaders now rule us.
It is no coincidence that Pat Buchanan no longer has a TV show to state his views, or is rarely if ever invited onto “talking head” shows anymore.
It's because he wrote a chapter in his book entitled "The Death of White America" - his jewish overlords weren't gonna let that message be heard on the JewTube.
In reply to It is no coincidence that… by Give Me Some Truth
Seems like they changed the korean guy in his recent visit in china??
I did a couple of tours in Nam so I'm not afraid of fighting for my country. But Pat's right; we are wasting far too many military resources around the world. What upsets me the most is the majority of countries around the world don't even appreciate what the U.S. tries to do for them. So fuck'em......let's come home. Build Fortress America. Create the most lethal, fast response capabilities imaginable and then don't use them until it's in OUR national interests, not somebody else's interest. If we used them, we should completely annihilate whoever we fight.....and then come right back home and mind our own business again. Trade with everyone, respect every other country but make it clear to not mess with Fortress America.
"What upsets me the most is the majority of countries around the world don't even appreciate what the U.S. tries to do for them"
Yeah those ingrates don't appreciate being regime changed or drone bombed into Freedom and Democracy (TM).
In reply to I did a couple of tours in… by richsob
Thank God you kept those filthy Viet Cong from invading Newark.
Thank you for your service.
In reply to I did a couple of tours in… by richsob
5% of the world's population (America) is almost spending as much on their military as the other 95% combined even if we just go by the 'official' numbers.
No fucking duh it's not sustainable.