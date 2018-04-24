"Real Indian" Running Against Elizabeth Warren Sues City For Telling Him To Stop Calling Her "Fake"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
A self-described “real Indian” who is running against Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is suing after city officials demanded he take down his signs calling her a “fake Indian.” The independent Senate challenger, Shiva Ayyadurai, filed a federal lawsuit alleging his free speech rights were violated.
Infamously described as “Pocahontas” by president Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren has lied for years about being of Native American heritage to secure jobs, including one as a Harvard law professor. She’s also refused genealogy tests to prove her heritage and Ayyadurai is finally taking her to task for it.
According to The Washington Times, since March 17, Ayyadurai’s campaign bus has sported two identical signs picturing himself and a rendition of Warren wearing Indian attire. Emblazoned next to the images are the words: “Only a REAL INDIAN Can Defeat the Fake Indian.” The bus has reportedly been stationed in a parking lot in front of an office building owned by Ayyadurai for more than a month, just a mile from Warren’s home.
Earlier this month, the Ayyadurai campaign received a notice from Cambridge building inspector Branden Vigneault that the signs lacked the appropriate “approvals and permits,” according to local reports and the Ayyadurai campaign. Vigneault threatened fines of $300 per day plus additional legal penalties if the signs remain in place, according to Ayyadurai.
But he’s fighting back. “We will not remove the slogan from our bus,” Ayyadurai toldThe Washington Times. “We will defend the First Amendment, and we will fight this egregious attack on the First Amendment, at any cost.” Ayyadurai’s campaign also said that the building code doesn’t apply to the signs because they’re on a bus, not a structure.
Warren has faked being of Native American heritage for a long time, and even Cherokee genealogists claim she’s lying and casts doubts on her story of her parent’s elopement.
“The problem with Warren’s story is that none of the evidence supports it. Her genealogy shows no indication of Cherokee ancestry. Her parents’ wedding doesn’t resemble an elopement. And additional evidence doesn’t show any indication of her Herring grandparents being Indian haters.” – Cherokee genealogist Twila Barnes
When asked in March whether she’d agree to calls for genetic testing to resolve the heritage controversy, Warren launched into a family history, as purportedly told by her parents and grandparents, before saying, “It’s a part of who I am, and no one’s ever going to take that away.”
Of course, Ayyadurai’s campaign has problems as well, such as his long-standing claim that he invented email. Ayyadurai supposedly faces “long odds” at beating Warren.
Comments
It's a political campaign, he can call her anything!! Including the truth!!
Obama was Nigerian all through college.
Then he was half white as President.
That Jewish girl was the NAACP regional president for a long time.
Gender, Racial, Heritage fluid is ok.
Get hip.
Little Big Horn 2.0
..umm, Ke-mo sah-bee…
..hear sound of hoofs in the distance
Bitch opened the door......
Yeah, only real curry smell permeates all and lasts forever.
I like this guy - he gots cojones and aint afraid of going against the grain. Just the kind of people to replace the group-thinking law-rigging critters that seem to self-perpetuate into infinity these days.
That squaw ain't from the prairie niggers, she's from the timber niggers.
I love it. Sitting Bull ain't putting up with her bullshit. The left is eating itself. This is most pleasing to me. :)
OMG I heard this guy earlier on Infowars! You can listen to the replay, if you missed it. This guy is super smart and living in the belly of the beast, Cambridge, MA.
Oh, he said some really smart things about the economy and China working to replace the USD as the world reserve currency. I bet he posts here on ZH, too!
This is the same guy who was at a free speech rally after Charlottesville and he was shouted down as a nazi/skinhead. The crowd was throwing shit at him if I remember right.
I had never heard this guy speak before today. I don't think we are talking about the same person unless you have a link to prove otherwise.
There were a lot of liberals calling anyone that disagreed with them a Nazi. Heck, some loons in NYC did that to Milo a few days ago. Talk about brainwashed idiot libtards.
He's got my vote
I like his style but he needs to know real demoncrats are very entitled to their lies -- they are nothing without them
he's an east Indian!? What a jerk job.
Wait... I'm confused.... Casino Indian or Slurpy Indian?
😁
Sikh bros best bros we need some sikh bros instea of all these god damned pajeet scum on my crypto feeds.
Pocahontas vs Gandhi?
I heard him talk about British colonialism in India, this morning and he isn't a fan of Ghandi.
I'd fight Ghandi
I miss "I'd fight Gandhi", he was a great rabble rouser here.
So,
Alien vs Predator then?
Say what you will its a clever ploy. She will need to cheat to beat him now.
I thought that "american Indians" resented being called "indians" and prefered Native American. Funny how Lizzie is sooooo Politically Correct and Pure, being a democrat liberal Harvard Professor, that she can NOT be criticised for using INDIAN.
I am an Indian(part).
I know. It makes you dizzy trying to figure out their byzantine rules! What do you call someone from India other than Indian? It's cray cray!
Are you a part-Indian from India or part-Indian from the US? I thought we were supposed to call you First Nations now. Or that is if you live in Canada. Oh I remember, Native American is the PC phrase here!
Using terms like cray-cray is sexy. Yes I am stalking you.
/bitchslap
Pocahontas LOL! The best nickname Trump has ever given!
Faux-cahontas
she should be forced to watch F Troop episodes,
clockwork orange style,
M.A.S.H. reruns, at 50% speed.
Chief Wild Eagle could teach her a thing or two, indeed.
This is perfect. Bring it on!!
Amusing indeed.
Now that's just too much. Everyone knows Al Gore invented emails...or was that the internets...no, wait, he invented gravity!
The "Art of the Deal" is to lie and steal to make a killing without going to jail. Trump did NOT invent the concept.
This is perfect bait for the feral. She cant even address it without looking like shit. So she must get others to spin it and they will be taking the hit right along with her.
My guess is they are looking for any dirt on him they can find. If need be they might even try making something up.
Fuk Boston....a liberal shithole
Tweedle Dee...Tweedle Dum...and now, Tweedle Wampum.
He already won...
my daughter will be thrilled to know she is a real princess because i told she was when she was a baby and now it is just a part of her.
Love watching charlatans go down in flames.
Being feral they will prolly go with the feminists line of attack. Maybe having his wife if he has one deal with any attacks from that path would really be best? Hitting back with family values? Progressives are not any good at defense of their beliefs or actions.