Richmond Fed Survey Crashes By Most In 25 Years

When hope dies... against expectations of a small rise from March to a 16 print, April came in at a disastrous -3 (the worst data since Sept 2016).
From record highs just a couple months ago, Richmond Fed manufacturing has crashed by the most in the survey's 25 year history into contraction...
It was a bloodbath below the surface too.
New orders collapsed to -9 from +17, order backlogs plunged to -4 from +10 and while wages and employees rose, workweek dropped notably.
Finally, prices paid rose once again even as new orders crashed...
Must be the weather, right?
Stagflation rising its ugly head?
yep
And we think this isn't a manipulated number - why, exactly? It was supposedly manipulated when it was forecasting 5%...
Who the hell could possibly know what is going on anymore? Go long crystal balls?
The supplied data now is so concocted... hard to make sense of anything. That might be the plan - confuse everyone so you can't figure what really going on.
Reminds me of reports from 90's era Communist nations.
What I can figure out...
Everything made in China
Homes are way expensive
Few people have traditional jobs anymore
Wages are stagnant
Rampant corruption
Looking like we're heading down the Venezuela roadmap... hyperinflation, socialism, corruption
there is no future in america unless you're from a wealthy family or you happen to be a director at a F500 company or work on wall street
rank and file corporate jobs dont pay dick anymore. they are paying entry level wages to experienced professionals
anyone got any good suggestions for places to see in the USA this summer? i want to go on one last road trip before i remove myself from this hell hole
What I see is the impact of tariffs (which US manufacturers pay, and pass on increasing their product prices) reducing demand for US products in preference to foreign manufacturers who don't have to pay those tariffs.
Consider the impact of tariffs implemented by GOP trade hawks Hoover, Smoot and Hawley: US GDP fell by nearly 50% (while we hope for an annual 4% rise) within 3 short years before all three lost their re-elections with Democrats taking over the presidency for 20 years, and who campaigned on repealing those tariffs and who did repeal those tariffs quickly after Hoover lost. I'm afraid Trump is going to suffer the same fate, thanks to his promises to setup trade barriers and taxes on US citizens, because other countries do it as a favor to politically connected manufacturers there. Two wrongs doesn't make a right, and I fear Trump's trade war will cause him to lose in 2020. I don't see Trump's trade strategy as one that will work in the goal of getting foreign countries to reduce trade barriers (which also helps those foreign citizens more than it helps US citizens).
