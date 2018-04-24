Ron Paul Asks "What Will Weapons Inspectors Find In Syria... And Does It Matter?"

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
Inspectors from the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have finally arrived in Douma, Syria, to assess whether a gas attack took place earlier this month. It has taken a week for the inspectors to begin their work, as charges were thrown back and forth about who was causing the delay.
Proponents of the US and UK position that Assad used gas in Douma have argued that the Syrian and Russian governments are preventing the OPCW inspectors from doing their work. That, they claim, is all the evidence needed to demonstrate that Assad and Putin have something to hide. But it seems strange that if Syria and Russia wanted to prevent an OPCW inspection of the alleged sites they would have been the ones to request the inspection in the first place.
The dispute was solved just days ago, as the OPCW Director-General released a statement explaining that the delay was due to UN security office concerns for the safety of the inspectors.
We are told that even after the OPCW inspectors collect samples from the alleged attack sites, it will take weeks to determine whether there was any gas or other chemicals released. That means there is very little chance President Trump had “slam dunk” evidence that Assad used gas in Douma earlier this month when he decided to launch a military attack on Syria. To date, the US has presented no evidence of who was responsible or even whether an attack took place at all. Even right up to the US missile strike, Defense Secretary Mattis said he was still looking for evidence.
In a Tweet just days ago, Rep. Thomas Massie expressed frustration that in a briefing to Congress last week the Director of National Intelligence, the Secretary of State, and the Secretary of Defense “provided zero real evidence” that Assad carried out the attack. Either they have it and won’t share it with Congress, he wrote, or they have nothing. Either way, he added, it’s not good.
We should share Rep. Massie's concerns.
US and French authorities have suggested that videos shared on the Internet by the US-funded White Helmets organization were sufficient proof of the attack. If social media postings are these days considered definitive intelligence, why are we still spending $100 billion a year on our massive intelligence community? Maybe it would be cheaper to just hire a few teenagers to scour YouTube?
Even if Assad had gassed his people earlier this month there still would have been no legal justification for the US to fire 100 or so missiles into the country. Of course such a deed would deserve condemnation from all civilized people, but Washington’s outrage is very selective and often politically motivated. Where is the outrage over Saudi Arabia’s horrific three-year war against Yemen? Those horrors are ignored because Saudi Arabia is considered an ally and thus above reproach.
We are not the policemen of the world. Bad leaders do bad things to their people all the time. That’s true even in the US, where our own government steadily chips away at our Constitution by setting up a surveillance state.
We have neither the money nor the authority to launch bombs when we suspect someone has done something wrong overseas. A hasty decision to use force is foolish and dangerous. As Western journalists reporting from Douma are raising big questions about the official US story of the so-called gas attack, Trump’s inclination to shoot first and ask questions later may prove to be his downfall.
They will find nothing...
And it won't matter.
Come on Ron you know how this works. Over a week old=ancient history.
get out of fucking Syria. leave on a high note.
Another article assuming the missile attack wasn't coordinated with countries supposedly being attack. Lack of response by any country would seem to indicate the attack was more theater than an actual attack. Unless Russia, Iran and Syria are just completely out matched. I share the same anger and judgement when the missiles are launched based on story that is pathetically lacking in actual evidence but the end results seem to be nothing short of a missile and anti-missile sales pitch.
BA (Boeing), NOC (Northrup), LMT (Lockheed), GD (God, i mean General Dynamics)
say "No, doesn't matter".
Ron Paul should ask:
"since almost everything coming out of the mouth of a govt or media person is a lie, does it really matter what they say they find?"
"Sentence first, verdict later."
The Red Queen
from 'Alice In Wonderland'
It doesn't matter what the truth is!
If the Iraq events had happened today our government and MSM liars would loudly proclaim that they had found Saddam's WMD's.
Assad and Putin will always be at fault and the neocons will double down on all the lies and false narratives.
And if you don't believe it, or speak out against it, you will be called a Russian bot or an agent of Putin's.
OPCW Inspections Matter, for they debunk the False Flag Racket that the Hegemony are spewing.
We know that they are Lies, 3rd Party Entities have ventured into the Scene, and Interviews with the Witnesses have reiterated our Assessments.
So Sad, Too Bad. The Donald Failed the Foreign Policy Litmus Test in the Eyes of Many; and this simply shows that the American People would need a Non-GOPee/DNC/NWO Independent Citizen-Soldier for the Presidency to curtail the Empire Business.
The show must go on., which is very unfortunate for the world.