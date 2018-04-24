Sessions Won't Recuse Himself From Trump-Cohen Probe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not recuse himself from the investigation into President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen - however he may "step back" from "specific questions tied to the probe," reports Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.

This is notable because while Sessions recused himself from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, he won't be recusing himself from one of the rabbit holes Mueller's team has now gone down which ostensibly has nothing to do with Russia.

By remaining involved in the probe, Sessions will be entitled to briefings on the status of the investigation currently being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's office of the Southern District of New York. As Bloomberg posits, this could put Sessions in the position of being asked by Trump, "who strongly condemned the FBI raid on his longtime lawyer," to reveal information about the ongoing Cohen investigation.

Sessions could also weigh in on specific decisions by prosecutors, including whether to pursue subpoenas and indictments. The attorney general may be asked about his role in the Cohen investigation when he testifies before congressional panels on Wednesday and Thursday. -Bloomberg

“The attorney general considers his potential recusal on a matter-by-matter basis as may be needed,” the department said in a statement. “To the extent a matter comes to the attention of his office that may warrant consideration of recusal, the attorney general would review the issue and consult with the appropriate Department ethics experts.”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein - who approved the raid on Cohen's home, office and hotel room on April 9, will reportedly resolve any conflicts between the Mueller probe and the Cohen investigation.

Sessions threatens to quit

In a show of solidarity with Rosenstein, Sessions told the White House recently that he might quit if his President Trump fires Deputy AG, Rod Rosenstein over the raid - which he reportedly told White House Counsel Donald McGahn during a phone call earlier in the month according to WaPo.