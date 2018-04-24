Sessions Won't Recuse Himself From Trump-Cohen Probe

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/24/2018 - 13:45

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not recuse himself from the investigation into President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen - however he may "step back" from "specific questions tied to the probe," reports Bloombergciting a person familiar with the matter. 

This is notable because while Sessions recused himself from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, he won't be recusing himself from one of the rabbit holes Mueller's team has now gone down which ostensibly has nothing to do with Russia. 

By remaining involved in the probe, Sessions will be entitled to briefings on the status of the investigation currently being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's office of the Southern District of New York. As Bloomberg posits, this could put Sessions in the position of being asked by Trump, "who strongly condemned the FBI raid on his longtime lawyer," to reveal information about the ongoing Cohen investigation. 

Sessions could also weigh in on specific decisions by prosecutors, including whether to pursue subpoenas and indictments. The attorney general may be asked about his role in the Cohen investigation when he testifies before congressional panels on Wednesday and Thursday. -Bloomberg

“The attorney general considers his potential recusal on a matter-by-matter basis as may be needed,” the department said in a statement. “To the extent a matter comes to the attention of his office that may warrant consideration of recusal, the attorney general would review the issue and consult with the appropriate Department ethics experts.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein - who approved the raid on Cohen's home, office and hotel room on April 9, will reportedly resolve any conflicts between the Mueller probe and the Cohen investigation.

Sessions threatens to quit

In a show of solidarity with Rosenstein, Sessions told the White House recently that he might quit if his President Trump fires Deputy AG, Rod Rosenstein over the raid - which he reportedly told White House Counsel Donald McGahn during a phone call earlier in the month according to WaPo

Sessions’s message to the White House, which has not previously been reported, underscores the political firestorm that Trump would invite should he attempt to remove the deputy attorney general. While Trump also has railed against Sessions at times, the protest resignation of an attorney general – which would be likely to incite other departures within the administration – would create a moment of profound crisis for the White House.

Rosenstein also signed off one of the FISA spy warrant renewals on a Trump campaign associate targeted in an FBI counterintelligence operation. Another person familiar with the exchange insisted that Sessions didn't intend on threatening the White House - rather, he wanted to convey that Rosenstein's firing would put him in an untenable position.

During a joint press conference on Wednesday with Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzō Abe, President Trump sought to calm fears over whether he would fire Rosenstein or Mueller.

“They’ve been saying I’m going to get rid of them for the last three months, four months, five months, and they’re still here,” said Trump - though he expressed a desire to end the Russia investigation, calling it a "very bad thing for our country." 

So we want to get the investigation over with, done with, put it behind us,” Trump added.

Over 800 former Justice Department employees have signed an open letter calling on Congress to "swiftly and forcefully respond to protect the founding principles of our Republic and the rule of law" if Rosenstein, Mueller or other senior DOJ officials are fired. Liberal advocacy group MoveOn.org has plans to organize nationwide protests if the G-men are fired. 

Last Wednesday, Eleven GOP members of Congress led by Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) wrote a criminal referral to Sessions, along with Attorney John Huber and FBI Director Christopher Wray - accusing James Comey, Hillary Clinton and others of a laundry list of malfeasance surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and insisting that Rosenstein "be recused from any examination of FISA abuse," and "neither U.S. Attorney John Huber nor a special counsel (if appointed) should report to Rosenstein."  

Politics

Killtruck ZippyBananaPants Tue, 04/24/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

They'd have to wake him up first. Never have I ever seen such a demonstration of handsitting and do-nothingness. Comey is literally sitting there in front of Congress, admitting that he leaked classified information, and NO ONE DOES A FUCKING THING. 

 

What was Mueller supposed to be investigating? Russians? Good lord. Call it a day already, Bob. 

macholatte El Oregonian Tue, 04/24/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

 

Trump’s BIGGEST single mistake was failing to fire Sessions after Sessions recused himself. We now know Sessions is Trump's Judas Iscariot .

How about the very well documented and obvious Collusion Crimes & Felonies:
1. Sessions recussed himself, on Rosenstein’s advice, from getting involved with any Trump campaign related investigations - here come the Trump campaign related investigations.
2.  Rosenstein is named assistant AG
3.  Rosenstein recommends that Comey be fired.
4.  Trump fires Comey.
5.  Rosenstein recommends Wray, good buddy of Comey & Mueller, to be new FBI director.
6. Comey testifies that he leaked a memo (stuff he made up) because he knew it would trigger a special council to investigate the Trump campaign for Russia collusion (how did he know that? Part of the plan with Rosenstein?)
7.  Rosenstein appoints Mueller (good friend of Rosenstein & Comey) as the special prosecutor with open authority to investigate a suspected activity that was not a crime if it did exist.
8.  Rosenstein & Wray stonewall congressional investigations into DOJ & FBI criminality.
9.  Sessions refuses to appoint special council to investigate Hitlary and DOJ & FBI criminality.
10.  Sessions appoints John Huber, Obama appointee & swamp rat, to assist Inspector General without any power to subpoena or seat a Grand Jury.
11.  Stormy Daniels is used to demoralize Trump and is assisted by FBI. Since when does the FBI get involved in the kind of civil actions raised by a prostitute?
12.  Michael Cohen is raided by FBI regarding an issue that should be reserved for state court. Attorney client privilege is violated. This alone is a criminal act but nobody to prosecute it.
13.   Months before the Cohen raid Rosenstein-Mueller used the Cohen-Stormy situation to launch investigation into Cohen and thereby spy on Trump conversations with his attorney.
14.  Judge appointed to hear the Cohen case is Prog Hack & Soros-Clinton crony Kimba Wood.

              
Conclusion: Sessions, Rosenstein, Comey, Wray and Mueller colluded to assist the “Soros-Clinton-Obama Resistance” to thwart all efforts to indict Clintons and Obama and expose the corruption at the FBI, DOJ and State Dept.

Corruption!
It’s what’s for breakfast.
- Jeff Sessions

 

I Am Jack's Ma… Deep Snorkeler Tue, 04/24/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

"Rosenstein also signed off one of the FISA spy warrant renewals on a Trump campaign associate targeted in an FBI counterintelligence operation."

 

Yep and that was a renewal of a warrant application that had come after a couple of almost unheard of rejections by the FISA rubber stamp court [99% of applications approved!], which was allowed/accepted with the addition of the bullshit Steele memo, which was buttressed as being reliable by citation to a newspaper column by Isikoff, who used as his source.... that fucking memo....  and the FBI lied to the court about this material information.

 

 

Rosenstein should be indicted.

Terminaldude Killtruck Tue, 04/24/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

If I have said it once I have said it a hundred times.  If it wasn't for the Mueller probe, NONE of the information we have found out about FISA, the DNC and Clinton paying for the "Dossier" etc. etc. etc. would be known.  NONE OF IT!!!!!

Mueller had a sit down talk with Trump before he took over the "investigation" and I am sure Trump told him, "Bob, we have enough info. on you to send you to prison for life, play ball and you will be spared", or something to that effect.  A lot of it is theatre for the Libtards, Democrats and RINO's, but the truth is, a lot of information is coming out to convict ALOT of the SWAMP.

This is giving the TRump White House the time they need to get the goods on their enemies within.

In this day and age of INSTANT information ("why haven't they texted back within a minute of my sending"), no one has patience to let things move at a pace that would have seemed reasonable 10 years ago.  If the likes of HRC and BHO are going down, there cannot be any loop holes that are not plugged.

Yes, we all want to see the perp walks and spit in their faces but you don't want to see them skate on a technicality either.

Frustrating as hell for sure.

macholatte RightlyIndignent Tue, 04/24/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

 

If it wasn't for the Mueller probe,

Disagree
If we had a real Attorney General instead of a duplicitous swamp creature we would have a special prosecutor (definately not Mueller) who probably would have already indicted most of the top agents at FBI & DOJ as well as Clintons, Podestas & Obamas & DNC critters like Brazille & Wasserman, and probably many others, like Soros and some of his cohorts.

Sessions is a very bad man doing great harm to the country.

 

JimmyJones macholatte Tue, 04/24/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

That recent arrest of those Human trafficking people in upstate NY, seems to lend some Credence to Q, that Smallville actress is being held without bail. Those pics of Barry with the grand daughter of the One Life to Live soap opera actress are pretty wierd especially since she has openly discussed being a victim of abuse. Time will tell

Terminaldude RightlyIndignent Tue, 04/24/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

Well, since it is NOT my country, for the most part I could give a Rat's Ass what happens but........As I mentioned above...everything I said is valid.

I have the luxury of sitting back and watching YOUR country implode on itself.  Yes, it will effect the rest of the world, but hopefully something better will come of it for the average US citizen. 

Good luck to you all.

fast and furious Tue, 04/24/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

never should have recused himself in the first place.  This is all a set up that was exacerbated by the dems intimidating  Sessions and getting him to back out.  What a pile of crap.

onwisconsinbadger Tue, 04/24/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

Sessions does not recall anything so fook him. Loser ! Sad !!!!!

In other news : Con-my-way Kellyanne Conway says asking about her husband's anti-Trump tweets is a 'double standard'. Bitch needs to punished.

carbonmutant Tue, 04/24/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

It's unfortunate that we were not able to examine the the relationship between the executive office and the Attorney General of the prior administration this closely...

Giant Meteor Tue, 04/24/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not recuse himself from the investigation into President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen - however he may "step back" from "specific questions tied to the probe,"

 

LMAO,

 

No, no, you really CAN'T make this stuff up !