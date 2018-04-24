Sessions Won't Recuse Himself From Trump-Cohen Probe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not recuse himself from the investigation into President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen - however he may "step back" from "specific questions tied to the probe," reports Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.
This is notable because while Sessions recused himself from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, he won't be recusing himself from one of the rabbit holes Mueller's team has now gone down which ostensibly has nothing to do with Russia.
By remaining involved in the probe, Sessions will be entitled to briefings on the status of the investigation currently being conducted by the U.S. Attorney's office of the Southern District of New York. As Bloomberg posits, this could put Sessions in the position of being asked by Trump, "who strongly condemned the FBI raid on his longtime lawyer," to reveal information about the ongoing Cohen investigation.
Sessions could also weigh in on specific decisions by prosecutors, including whether to pursue subpoenas and indictments. The attorney general may be asked about his role in the Cohen investigation when he testifies before congressional panels on Wednesday and Thursday. -Bloomberg
“The attorney general considers his potential recusal on a matter-by-matter basis as may be needed,” the department said in a statement. “To the extent a matter comes to the attention of his office that may warrant consideration of recusal, the attorney general would review the issue and consult with the appropriate Department ethics experts.”
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein - who approved the raid on Cohen's home, office and hotel room on April 9, will reportedly resolve any conflicts between the Mueller probe and the Cohen investigation.
Sessions threatens to quit
In a show of solidarity with Rosenstein, Sessions told the White House recently that he might quit if his President Trump fires Deputy AG, Rod Rosenstein over the raid - which he reportedly told White House Counsel Donald McGahn during a phone call earlier in the month according to WaPo.
Comments
Go Trump
They'd have to wake him up first. Never have I ever seen such a demonstration of handsitting and do-nothingness. Comey is literally sitting there in front of Congress, admitting that he leaked classified information, and NO ONE DOES A FUCKING THING.
What was Mueller supposed to be investigating? Russians? Good lord. Call it a day already, Bob.
In reply to Go Trump by ZippyBananaPants
Just remember, they're not doing nothing, for nothing...
In reply to They'd have to wake him up… by Killtruck
The Keebler Elf ain't goina take it anymo!
In reply to Just remember, they're not… by Consuelo
Trump’s BIGGEST single mistake was failing to fire Sessions after Sessions recused himself. We now know Sessions is Trump's Judas Iscariot .
How about the very well documented and obvious Collusion Crimes & Felonies:
1. Sessions recussed himself, on Rosenstein’s advice, from getting involved with any Trump campaign related investigations - here come the Trump campaign related investigations.
2. Rosenstein is named assistant AG
3. Rosenstein recommends that Comey be fired.
4. Trump fires Comey.
5. Rosenstein recommends Wray, good buddy of Comey & Mueller, to be new FBI director.
6. Comey testifies that he leaked a memo (stuff he made up) because he knew it would trigger a special council to investigate the Trump campaign for Russia collusion (how did he know that? Part of the plan with Rosenstein?)
7. Rosenstein appoints Mueller (good friend of Rosenstein & Comey) as the special prosecutor with open authority to investigate a suspected activity that was not a crime if it did exist.
8. Rosenstein & Wray stonewall congressional investigations into DOJ & FBI criminality.
9. Sessions refuses to appoint special council to investigate Hitlary and DOJ & FBI criminality.
10. Sessions appoints John Huber, Obama appointee & swamp rat, to assist Inspector General without any power to subpoena or seat a Grand Jury.
11. Stormy Daniels is used to demoralize Trump and is assisted by FBI. Since when does the FBI get involved in the kind of civil actions raised by a prostitute?
12. Michael Cohen is raided by FBI regarding an issue that should be reserved for state court. Attorney client privilege is violated. This alone is a criminal act but nobody to prosecute it.
13. Months before the Cohen raid Rosenstein-Mueller used the Cohen-Stormy situation to launch investigation into Cohen and thereby spy on Trump conversations with his attorney.
14. Judge appointed to hear the Cohen case is Prog Hack & Soros-Clinton crony Kimba Wood.
Conclusion: Sessions, Rosenstein, Comey, Wray and Mueller colluded to assist the “Soros-Clinton-Obama Resistance” to thwart all efforts to indict Clintons and Obama and expose the corruption at the FBI, DOJ and State Dept.
Corruption!
It’s what’s for breakfast.
- Jeff Sessions
In reply to The Keebler Elf ain't goina… by El Oregonian
The Trump White House
A refuge for the criminally insane.
A hatchery of buffoonery and highjinks,
a den of thieves with flag lapel pins,
human Legos, ill-fitting and plastic.
In reply to Trump’s BIGGEST single… by macholatte
Fire them and let the Leftist have their hissy fit. They will only lose more support.
In reply to The Trump White House An… by Deep Snorkeler
It is as clear as day, to any with eyes to see:
Jeff Sessions IS the "insurance policy".
In reply to Fire them and let the… by JimmyJones
I used to hate dotard's twitter, but now I love it. The more he tweets, the more impotent, evil, and stupid he looks. Keep em comin' dotard.
In reply to It is as clear as day, to… by RightlyIndignent
Innocent or not, the fact that he obsesses about Mueller/Russia on twitter in the open is his biggest enemy.
He needs to drink a big cup of STFU, leave it alone, he only serves to arouse increasing doubt over his innocence, in turn pressuring investigators even more.
In reply to I used to hate dotard's… by DingleBarryObummer
he has the most expensive lawyers in the world, and none of them told him to stfu? Just more evidence of the conspiracy theory that this is all kabuki theater to distract from the central banks wealth transfer and the co-opting of the US military for zionist purposes
In reply to Innocent or not, the fact… by Frilton Miedman
Haha.....and his approval ratings keep going up, while his opponents shrink in stature. I think the joke is on you.
In reply to I used to hate dotard's… by DingleBarryObummer
Jeff Sessions has been a politician for a long time, He is not going to prosecute His friends.
Sessions is also to worried about His government pension and benefits.
In reply to Fire them and let the… by JimmyJones
Just how much is that useless fucker Sessions being paid every year in salary and benefits?
Take it all back.....
In reply to Jeff Sessions has been a… by Twatter
At least he wants to keep pot illegal.
In reply to Just how much is that… by ZENDOG
All empty, meaningless insults. No thought. No facts. Just cliché after cliché. Obvious troll, Zionist or brainless lefty.
In reply to The Trump White House An… by Deep Snorkeler
Evidently, fucktard, you slept through the Obuttfuck years or you condoned it. Either way, eat shit and fucking DIE!
In reply to The Trump White House An… by Deep Snorkeler
Yep and that was a renewal of a warrant application that had come after a couple of almost unheard of rejections by the FISA rubber stamp court [99% of applications approved!], which was allowed/accepted with the addition of the bullshit Steele memo, which was buttressed as being reliable by citation to a newspaper column by Isikoff, who used as his source.... that fucking memo.... and the FBI lied to the court about this material information.
Rosenstein should be indicted.
In reply to The Trump White House An… by Deep Snorkeler
Last night Tucker Carlson (FOX) with Joseph deGenova exposed that Natalia Veselnitskaya, (the Russian lawyer who got a sit down at Trump Tower prior to the election), has never been contacted by Mueller. There is no Russian collusion investigation. It is a cover-up. Millions of dollars of taxpayer money...wasted. Outrageous!
In reply to Trump’s BIGGEST single… by macholatte
Sessions is the fucking guy at every job that can't wait to run to the boss and tell him you broke the stapler.
The fucking guy everyone hates because his not there to work, no ! he's just there to make every employee hate fucking working at the fucking place.
Weasel mother fucker
In reply to Just remember, they're not… by Consuelo
So like DingleBarryObommer?
In reply to Sessions is the fucking guy… by Smack
Trust the plan.
In reply to Just remember, they're not… by Consuelo
If I have said it once I have said it a hundred times. If it wasn't for the Mueller probe, NONE of the information we have found out about FISA, the DNC and Clinton paying for the "Dossier" etc. etc. etc. would be known. NONE OF IT!!!!!
Mueller had a sit down talk with Trump before he took over the "investigation" and I am sure Trump told him, "Bob, we have enough info. on you to send you to prison for life, play ball and you will be spared", or something to that effect. A lot of it is theatre for the Libtards, Democrats and RINO's, but the truth is, a lot of information is coming out to convict ALOT of the SWAMP.
This is giving the TRump White House the time they need to get the goods on their enemies within.
In this day and age of INSTANT information ("why haven't they texted back within a minute of my sending"), no one has patience to let things move at a pace that would have seemed reasonable 10 years ago. If the likes of HRC and BHO are going down, there cannot be any loop holes that are not plugged.
Yes, we all want to see the perp walks and spit in their faces but you don't want to see them skate on a technicality either.
Frustrating as hell for sure.
In reply to They'd have to wake him up… by Killtruck
You probably believe Q posts too.
Jeff Sessions IS the "insurance policy".
Q and his supposed band of patriots are NOT coming to save you.
It is up to you to prepare to defend yourself, defend your family, and defend your community. No cavalry is coming, you are on your own.
In reply to If I have said it once I… by Terminaldude
If it wasn't for the Mueller probe,
Disagree
If we had a real Attorney General instead of a duplicitous swamp creature we would have a special prosecutor (definately not Mueller) who probably would have already indicted most of the top agents at FBI & DOJ as well as Clintons, Podestas & Obamas & DNC critters like Brazille & Wasserman, and probably many others, like Soros and some of his cohorts.
Sessions is a very bad man doing great harm to the country.
In reply to You probably believe Q posts… by RightlyIndignent
That recent arrest of those Human trafficking people in upstate NY, seems to lend some Credence to Q, that Smallville actress is being held without bail. Those pics of Barry with the grand daughter of the One Life to Live soap opera actress are pretty wierd especially since she has openly discussed being a victim of abuse. Time will tell
In reply to If it wasn't for the… by macholatte
Well, since it is NOT my country, for the most part I could give a Rat's Ass what happens but........As I mentioned above...everything I said is valid.
I have the luxury of sitting back and watching YOUR country implode on itself. Yes, it will effect the rest of the world, but hopefully something better will come of it for the average US citizen.
Good luck to you all.
In reply to You probably believe Q posts… by RightlyIndignent
.
In reply to If I have said it once I… by Terminaldude
The info Comey leaked wasn't classified.
In reply to They'd have to wake him up… by Killtruck
Then why was it 'leaked'? If not classified, he could just put it out there himself. Plus, it was not "his" info. It belonged to the FBI, and he gave it to an unauthorized private citizen, who then passed it along to one, or more, other entities. Just watch and see how unclassified it was.
In reply to The info Comey leaked wasn't… by Frilton Miedman
They were marked Secret/Noforn. They were classified you idiot. Even FOUO has to be protected and is not releaseable.
In reply to The info Comey leaked wasn't… by Frilton Miedman
The info Comey leaked wasn't classified.
In reply to They'd have to wake him up… by Killtruck
never should have recused himself in the first place. This is all a set up that was exacerbated by the dems intimidating Sessions and getting him to back out. What a pile of crap.
Holy shit he's still alive.
No he is not.
Zombies never die.
In reply to Holy shit he's still alive. by DSCH
?
In reply to No he is not. Zombies… by Beowulf55
Sessions does not recall anything so fook him. Loser ! Sad !!!!!
In other news : Con-my-way Kellyanne Conway says asking about her husband's anti-Trump tweets is a 'double standard'. Bitch needs to punished.
Another shyt job by Sessions?
It's unfortunate that we were not able to examine the the relationship between the executive office and the Attorney General of the prior administration this closely...
Lapdog seems to be a well understood relationship, it just was raycess to question it.
On a related note, was it wrong of me to submit an order to every Starbucks and request they label the cup for 'David Duke'
In reply to It's unfortunate that we… by carbonmutant
The US IS BROKE
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not recuse himself from the investigation into President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen - however he may "step back" from "specific questions tied to the probe,"
LMAO,
No, no, you really CAN'T make this stuff up !
Just goes to show how corrupt the system is that the Keebler Elf even mentioned it.
Foder for Libtards to protest and scream "Cover-up."
Keebler Elf is as corrupt as the rest.
In reply to Attorney General Jeff… by Giant Meteor
If...
By September/October time frame, the HRC cabal isn't sitting in the docket, what will we say...?
Shocking! And by shocking I mean in a Captain Renault way.
In reply to If... By September/October… by Consuelo
What Trump-Cohen probe? I thought there was a Russia probe.
Russian probe is DOA. Gotta find something else to distract the sheeple from the swamp.
In reply to What Trump-Cohen probe? I… by Robert of Ottawa
This is looking worse by the minute.
I thought that guy died.
Somebody tell Mueller that Cohen had nothing to do with Russian collusion so Sessions can go back to sleep.