South Korea Turns Off Giant Wall Of Loudspeakers Aimed At North Korea

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/24/2018 - 14:06

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

South Korea has turned off its propaganda loudspeakers today as a gesture of goodwill ahead of Friday’s summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. This is the first time in over two years that South Korea has shut off the loudspeakers, aimed at North Korea.

South Korea’s giant walls of loudspeakers broadcast “news reports” boasting of their prosperity, aiming it at both North Korean border troops and villages near the border. They occasionally play music or radio dramas, though the main point is to demoralize the other side.

Spokesman Choi Hoi-Hyun told reporters the move was intended to “ease military tensions” ahead of Friday’s summit, and also aims to set a new tone.

South Korean officials would not say if the loudspeakers would remain off after the summit.

The expectation though is that the summit will include more discussion of a peace treaty, formally ending the Korean War, which is still ongoing since 1950. If a peace deal happens, there would clearly be no need to broadcast such messages across the border any longer.

North Korea has its own loudspeakers on the other side of the border, mostly broadcasting criticisms of South Korea. North Korea has not commented today on what will happen with their loudspeakers. Indeed, given how much North Korea has toned down all other rhetoric, it is unclear at this point what those speakers have even been broadcasting.

Albertarocks J S Bach Tue, 04/24/2018 - 15:01

J S Bach peopledontwanttruth Tue, 04/24/2018 - 14:13 

"Hey... if Germany could reunite, why not Korea?  They're the same people... same culture.  I wish them all the best."

 

Same goes for Ireland.  Ireland never would have been split into two countries if not for empire building by England.  It's an island for Christ's sake.  All the people who live on it are Irish.  They are Celtic, as are the Scots and Welsh... completely different than Anglo Saxon/Germanic.

 

TeethVillage88s ParkAveFlasher Tue, 04/24/2018 - 14:29

Post-Modern-Constitutional Society has no borders, no citizens, no rules of capital flight, no rules on Trade Balance, no maximums on Usury and Finance Capitalism.  Neo-Fuedalism is Post-God, Post-Western Nations... and as Joseph Schumpter said we are now Post Capitalism and Ideology of Islamic Caliphates are marching in to treble the profits for Trans-Nationals.

- Post Constitutional America is a Post-Christian World

Son of Captain Nemo Tue, 04/24/2018 - 14:13

Probably the single most beautiful ray of hope I've seen since the Winter Olympics given all the evil the U.S. of Israel/NATO's contributions since the two Nation's were divided in 1952!...

God Bless the President of South Korea who deserves the Peace Prize for his and his administrations efforts against every kind death threat coming from the U.S./EU and U.K. that's come there way since stepping up negotiations and communication "solo" with the DPRK!

. . . _ _ _ . . . Tue, 04/24/2018 - 14:29

"All we are saying, is give peace a chance.
All we are saying, is give peace a chance.
All we are saying, is give peace a chance.
All we are saying, is give peace a chance.
All we are saying, is give peace a chance.
All we are saying, is give peace a chance..."

If I heard that for two years straight, I'd agree to anything, or shoot myself in the head.