FANGs Fall, Stocks Slammed As Market Confidence Crashes

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/24/2018 - 10:48

It's deja vu all over again...

Americans' confidence in the stock market is crashing...

 

It seems like a delayed reaction to 10Y Yields hitting 3.00% sparked the initial shift...

 

But weakness in the FANG stocks is not helping...

 

And it looks like FANG stocks are completing their head and shoulders pattern...

 

As Yields enter the danger zone, so stocks rolled over...

Truth Eater Tue, 04/24/2018 - 10:45 Permalink

Something is holding the stocks up.  Not enough fear yet.  When it hits, the doors will be broken off as the remaining dumb fat people push to get out.  Most of the big boys have already left the saloon.  Now it is just the dumb fat common schlubs.

E5 Sky flyer Tue, 04/24/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

26,600 to 24,400 is not .10%

However, I am not one to ignore that the amount of M3 money printed could only find itself in the market... not main street.  So that means we should be well over 30,000 just to be equal to the market bottom of 6665.

if today's M3 dollars are proportionally stacked in the market.. bonds... t's... which I know they aren't, but I am close.

So the market is a bargain just to hedge inflation.... except that when the money hits main street it won't actually be a "bargain" as the inflated supply chain costs will outpace the earning/purchasing power.  The economy bullet train entered an unfinished tunnel in 2008...  

...Thankfully the Chinese were building a tunnel from the other side of the mountain and our economy can transfer to them instead of hitting the wall.  We can go peacefully into the night as a indebted nation of slaves who will not have the will to fight for banker wars.

mailll NugginFuts Tue, 04/24/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

The Fed wants our debt, until they don't want it anymore.  People don't realize that we don't need foreigners to buy our debt. 

Over the past year our national debt increased by around 1.2 trillion dollars.

  https://treasurydirect.gov/NP/debt/search?startMonth=04&startDay=24&sta…

 

BUT, foreigners only bought close to 300 billion of our debt.

http://ticdata.treasury.gov/Publish/mfh.txt

 

Who is buying the rest?  The answer lies beyond the closed doors of the Federal Reserve and its cronies.

As long as the Fed has the power to print free currency, they will always have the power to buy anything they want.  Stocks, bonds, commodities, and even people.  The fed controls our economy.

 

Politicians know this and this is why they won't mess with the fed.  They have the power to crash the whole world economy. 

They gave us a glimpse of their power by dropping the dow 666 points on Yellens last day, and 1175 on Powells first day.  Their way of saying, don't mess with us.

Keltner Channel Surf Tue, 04/24/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

Second day of VERY spiky, 'picket fence' pattern on small caps (Russell) with stiletto wicks on many time-frame bars, extremely difficult to trade in time-frames beyond the 2-min chart, except with smaller posns & very wide stops.

Keltner Channel Surf Keltner Channel Surf Tue, 04/24/2018 - 11:28 Permalink

UPDATE:  Slight downdraft in IWM was turned on a DIME at the 5-min 50MA, back to VWAP in under 5-min.  I can say that this has been the most difficult Russell morning trading in at least 5 years, I'm up 36 bucks and feel like a fucking genius.

For comedic effect, pull up a 30 min IWM chart and look at those long, sharp bar wicks on all sides, looks like someone is gonna have some shish-kabab for lunch (perhaps traders marinated in tumeric, lime juice and ginger?)

 

 

weliveinamatrix Tue, 04/24/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

what is kinda tripping me out is the price of oil...$45 to $70 ???   The more I spend on gas, the less I spend on the economy, wonder who else feels the same ??  high oil prices also effect the price of many other things, including food...

Alexander De Large Tue, 04/24/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

Which Tyler will step up and set a date for total collapse?

Stop being gay.  Just set a date, and when it fails, say "Ah fuck, I was wrong.  In other news..."

What, you think guys are going to stop coming here?  We literally have nowhere else to go, ZH has the market cornered.

Especially considering you have to wait until a Tyler gets a black AA chip and completes rehab before your fucking registration is approved.

Be godfuckingdamned if I'm gonna post somewhere else after that long ass wait.