FANGs Fall, Stocks Slammed As Market Confidence Crashes

It's deja vu all over again...
Americans' confidence in the stock market is crashing...
It seems like a delayed reaction to 10Y Yields hitting 3.00% sparked the initial shift...
But weakness in the FANG stocks is not helping...
And it looks like FANG stocks are completing their head and shoulders pattern...
As Yields enter the danger zone, so stocks rolled over...
Comments
The machines pumped it up to begin with. Right now there is no big players buying. Just traders and machines.
Tanks for the mammories.
Soy induced flaccidity.
In reply to The machines pumped it up to… by Francis Marx
Excellent ..
In reply to Tanks for the mammories. by Arnold
With the big drop in confidence coupled with a unfolding full-on trade war, rising interest rates and hard evidence of iPhone sales crashing (as a broad market gauge of consumer demand), I'm surprised the market is holding up as well as it is.
In reply to Excellent .. by Giant Meteor
"...stocks slammed...market confidence crashes"
Drama queen and the usual ZH doom-porn.
DOW and S&P 500 are down roughly 0,2%, the intra-day swing is not even 1% at the time of this writing.
Get a fucking life guys...
In reply to With the big drop in… by Beatscape
Klassenfeind, buy low and *sell high* if you want to make some $$ in the market. Your nonchalant attitude will cost you.
In reply to "Stocks slammed!" by Klassenfeind
DUN DUN DUN!
PPT is here to save the daaaaay!
There are no markets, only central banks.
In reply to The machines pumped it up to… by Francis Marx
More fellas!
MOAR!!!
In reply to DUN DUN DUN! PPT is here to… by Jtrillian
DTC clearing last week's sales.
In reply to The machines pumped it up to… by Francis Marx
Quite! The way these 'markets' are, I wouldn't be surprised to see the US Indices in the green at the end of the day!
DavidC
In reply to The machines pumped it up to… by Francis Marx
"All Over Again"?
Was it over when ....
Ahh, the hell with it ..
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Something is holding the stocks up. Not enough fear yet. When it hits, the doors will be broken off as the remaining dumb fat people push to get out. Most of the big boys have already left the saloon. Now it is just the dumb fat common schlubs.
Dow dropped 0.10%. Whatever shall we do?
Already on auto-rally market defrag mode
In reply to Dow dropped 0.10%. Whatever… by Sky flyer
26,600 to 24,400 is not .10%
However, I am not one to ignore that the amount of M3 money printed could only find itself in the market... not main street. So that means we should be well over 30,000 just to be equal to the market bottom of 6665.
if today's M3 dollars are proportionally stacked in the market.. bonds... t's... which I know they aren't, but I am close.
So the market is a bargain just to hedge inflation.... except that when the money hits main street it won't actually be a "bargain" as the inflated supply chain costs will outpace the earning/purchasing power. The economy bullet train entered an unfinished tunnel in 2008...
...Thankfully the Chinese were building a tunnel from the other side of the mountain and our economy can transfer to them instead of hitting the wall. We can go peacefully into the night as a indebted nation of slaves who will not have the will to fight for banker wars.
In reply to Dow dropped 0.10%. Whatever… by Sky flyer
But But But Gartman !!!
Relax, Fartman is always wrong... there will be a mega rally at 3:45 EST
In reply to But But But Gartman !!! by Thebighouse
the rate on the 10Y goes up while the dividend yield on the s&p goes down. something has to give eventually.
Flee to the safety of treasuries!
In reply to the rate on the 10Y goes up… by buzzsaw99
Whereas I'd like that to be so, I fear Treasuries will be as safe a place to hide as a woodchipper.
No foreigners want our debt. WE don't even want our debt. Yield going much higher, unless QE4 into infinity.
In reply to Flee to the safety of… by wisehiney
The Fed wants our debt, until they don't want it anymore. People don't realize that we don't need foreigners to buy our debt.
Over the past year our national debt increased by around 1.2 trillion dollars.
https://treasurydirect.gov/NP/debt/search?startMonth=04&startDay=24&sta…
BUT, foreigners only bought close to 300 billion of our debt.
http://ticdata.treasury.gov/Publish/mfh.txt
Who is buying the rest? The answer lies beyond the closed doors of the Federal Reserve and its cronies.
As long as the Fed has the power to print free currency, they will always have the power to buy anything they want. Stocks, bonds, commodities, and even people. The fed controls our economy.
Politicians know this and this is why they won't mess with the fed. They have the power to crash the whole world economy.
They gave us a glimpse of their power by dropping the dow 666 points on Yellens last day, and 1175 on Powells first day. Their way of saying, don't mess with us.
In reply to Whereas I'd like that to be… by NugginFuts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ggHfDTLWJs
In reply to Flee to the safety of… by wisehiney
the sooner this bitch gets shoah'd the better
Macron throws up Devil Horns
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/newpix/2018/04/24/15/4B7FEA9400000578-565153…
I guess Trumps's directive to the PPT was: make stocks great again. I told them stocks are up because of me... don't let them drop.
can you spell d.e.s.p.e.r.a.t.i.o.n.
must prop during earnings (liquidity) to let institutions out.........insiders are blacked out.
a tweet can fix this
"Tanking"? Whadda you like 5 years old Tyler? The first chat room I was ever in talked like that after a few dollar move lol.
Second day of VERY spiky, 'picket fence' pattern on small caps (Russell) with stiletto wicks on many time-frame bars, extremely difficult to trade in time-frames beyond the 2-min chart, except with smaller posns & very wide stops.
UPDATE: Slight downdraft in IWM was turned on a DIME at the 5-min 50MA, back to VWAP in under 5-min. I can say that this has been the most difficult Russell morning trading in at least 5 years, I'm up 36 bucks and feel like a fucking genius.
For comedic effect, pull up a 30 min IWM chart and look at those long, sharp bar wicks on all sides, looks like someone is gonna have some shish-kabab for lunch (perhaps traders marinated in tumeric, lime juice and ginger?)
In reply to Second day of VERY spiky, … by Keltner Channel Surf
Thankfully precious metals are soaring to all time highs with this market volatility.....oh wait.
I said this last year, and will say it again...They will keep gold under 1350 and silver 17....until the cant, or dont. Fuckers
In reply to Thankfully precious metals… by Sky flyer
Tanking. DJIA is down 15 bps. Tanking seems a bit hyperbolic.
"Tanking"...fuck off, Tyler. Zerohedge viewership is what's really tanking.
Can't tank Zero hedge...........The comments are too entertaining and wisely observant.
In reply to "Tanking"...fuck off, Tyler… by onthedeschutes
Agreed. Best comment section around with equal shitty to extremely aware and wise posters .
In reply to Can't tank Zero hedge… by Enoughalready
lol he said shitty
scnr
In reply to Agreed. Best comment section… by CatInTheHat
what is kinda tripping me out is the price of oil...$45 to $70 ??? The more I spend on gas, the less I spend on the economy, wonder who else feels the same ?? high oil prices also effect the price of many other things, including food...
Agreed. On the left coast it's above $3.00 a gallon now. Can't afford to eat and drive.
In reply to what is kinda tripping me… by weliveinamatrix
Which Tyler will step up and set a date for total collapse?
Stop being gay. Just set a date, and when it fails, say "Ah fuck, I was wrong. In other news..."
What, you think guys are going to stop coming here? We literally have nowhere else to go, ZH has the market cornered.
Especially considering you have to wait until a Tyler gets a black AA chip and completes rehab before your fucking registration is approved.
Be godfuckingdamned if I'm gonna post somewhere else after that long ass wait.
....here kitty, kitty.
S & P off about 2 pts and that's "Slammed"?
You are wasting my precious life with these false news flashes about nothing.