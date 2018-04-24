Taiwan To Simulate Chinese Invasion In Live-Fire Military Drill Starting Next Week

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 07:48

As concerns about nuclear war with North Korea wane, Taiwan is reminding the world that its own relations with Beijing have been progressively deteriorating; to do that the small island nation will simulate a response to an "invading force", along with using civilian operated drones, in war games next week amid its increasing tensions with China the defense ministry said Tuesday according to Reuters.

While the annual Han Kuang drills, set to begin on April 30 with a computer-aided command post exercise, make no mention of China, only “offensive forces invading Taiwan” and will include a live-fire field training exercise and “enemy elimination on beaches”, it is clear that the "hypothetical" aggressor is China.

The major part of the drill will be a live-fire field training exercise from June 4-8, including “enemy elimination on beaches”, the ministry said.

Civilian resources will also be integrated into this exercise to support military operations,” it added, envisioning exercises involving a private drone army. Tech companies will offer support with drones to mark targets and provide battlefield surveillance, and building companies will help with emergency runway repairs for the Ching Chuan Kang air base in central Taiwan, the ministry said.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, 68% of people said they would join the army or find other means of resistance should China invade.

Flares are set off from during a drill near Yilan naval base, Taiwan April 13, 2018

The Air Combat Command will issue air raid alerts with an “aerial threat warning system” during the air defence drills, and the Coast Guard will also join in exercises with the navy, it added. In January, Taiwan held a military drill at the Port of Hualien using reconnaissance planes and F-16 fighter jets.

M60A3 tanks fire off shells during annual Han Kuang military drill in Penghu, Taiwan May 25, 2017

Beijing has been carrying out its own military operations close to the autonomous island for the past year. In March, Taiwan scrambled its air force to shadow Chinese fighter jets as they conducted drills through the Bashi Channel. Just days before, Beijing sent its sole operational aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, through the narrow Taiwan Strait that separates the two regions. China has breached Taiwan’s sea and air borders over the last year during its increased military maneuvers; on April 18, it undertook live-fire military exercises.

Chieh Chung, from the Taipei-based think tank, the National Policy Foundation, said Beijing's actions were part of its mind games with its neighbor.

A Sikorsky S-70 hovers over a Cheng Kung class frigate during a drill near Yilan naval base, Taiwan April 13, 2018.

"What is worth noticing is that over the past one or two years, Beijing has regularly taken advantage of these cheap, routine, small-sized, regional drills to serve its purpose of psychological warfare against Taiwan," he told Channel News Asia.

* * *

While Taiwan’s military is well-equipped thanks predominantly to US-made weaponry, military experts say China would likely overwhelm the island if any military action were to be taken, leaving them to reply on the US coming to their defence.

The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but it is unclear whether Washington would want to be dragged into what would likely be a hugely destructive war with China over the island.

Holding a machine gun on Kee Lung destroyer during a drill, near Yilan naval base, Taiwan April 13, 2018

The tensions between the two sovereigns have been rising ever since the Trump election victory in which the US president spoke on the phone with the president of Taiwan, at the time one of his first diplomatic snafus. Taiwan has historically been one of China’s most sensitive issues and a potential military flashpoint. Beijing claims Taiwan as its sacred territory and considers it a Chinese province, not a nation. China has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under Chinese control and has ramped up military exercises in the past year or so.

China’s hostility towards Taiwan has risen since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, a member of the island’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, despite Tsai saying she wants to maintain the status quo under the ‘one China’ policy.

TeethVillage88s Zero Point Wed, 04/25/2018 - 08:21 Permalink

Strategic planning is self fulfilling structure.  You develop relationships, doctrine, management, executive policies, defense contractors, logistics systems, compare intel on the strength of other peoples, engage in geopolitics, realpolitik, and then liebensraum for the Suddentenland.

- Self reinforces with lobbying, bribes, gift-giving, corruption, and powerful elites

Lt. Frank Drebin Wed, 04/25/2018 - 07:55 Permalink

Taiwan, Nicaragua, Mexico, Syria, Iran, (pakistan v. india), (china v. India), throw a dart at the board to guess where the next major conflict arises.

My only wish is that we (U.S.) stay out of ALL of it. I have no interests in the affairs of other countires, we've got enough of our own issues than playing world police.

TeethVillage88s Lt. Frank Drebin Wed, 04/25/2018 - 08:01 Permalink

US Inflated Economy, Cost of US Court Systems, Rise of Militarism, and the Fascism that comes with Globalism and censorship... we got plenty of entrenched problems that won't be solved.  Free speech is gone.

- http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/02/21/tucker-carlson-rips-activist-judg…

- $1 Trillion Annual on US Education, $1.5 T plus for health care, $1 T for annual MIC & VA, $1 T for Social Security, Housing financialized and heading out of sight, Utilities goin' outta sight, Court Costs = Long and Costly (Prohibitive to many)

- How much is spent in USA on Intel, Spying Relationships & Agreements, Subsidies for Facebook, Google, AT&T, VZ, Palantir

Lt. Frank Drebin jin187 Wed, 04/25/2018 - 08:13 Permalink

Don't I know it. It vex's me terribly, but just because the hardware is ours, doesn't mean we are owner/operators.

The Taiwanese are actually very astute and shrewd people, think they will do fine as long as it doesn't go nuclear. Most of the outfits in China that are well run are backed (if you look high engough in their structures) by a Taiwanese national. 

Example. Go to mainland China to buy equipment, you will find multiple vendors with the same equipment, with the same manufacturing process, with the same factory layout, with the same stolen drawings. 

Then, there will be one. An outlier, that clearly has their shit together and some imagination and innovation. Those guys are all (practically) Taiwanese owned or backed. 

 

gaoptimize Wed, 04/25/2018 - 08:01 Permalink

If they are assuming China won't be using chemical weapons, the exercise is irrelevant.

If there was someway to contribute to their war prep effort, I would.  I'm not running my computer on communist slave labor mother boards.

richsob Wed, 04/25/2018 - 08:07 Permalink

China would be seriously crazy or in desperate shape before making an attempt to invade Taiwan.  I can't imagine the horror of this kind of war.  China would be hitting a wasp's nest.  Taiwan would FIGHT and the neighbors would side with Taiwan too. 

ZENDOG Wed, 04/25/2018 - 08:09 Permalink

Give Taiwan to China.....get the fuck out of other countries and protect our border. Start to hang the Traitors and those that support them.

TeethVillage88s Wed, 04/25/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

The military has also stressed military "self-reliance," which has led to the growth of indigenous military production, producing items such as the ROC's Indigenous Defense Fighter, the Thunderbolt 2000 Multiple Launch Rocket System, Clouded Leopard Armoured Vehicle, the Sky Bow I and Sky Bow II SAMs and Hsiung Feng series of anti-ship missiles.[8] The ROC's efforts at arms purchases have consistently been opposed by the PRC.[25] The PRC has also consistently attempted to block cooperation between the ROC military and those of other countries.

On 29 January 2010 the US government announced five notifications to US Congress for arms sales to the ROC, two Osprey class mine hunters for $105 million (all figures in US dollars), 25 Link 16 terminals on ships for $340 million, twn ship- and two air-launched Harpoon L/II for $37 million, 60 UH-60M and other related items for $3.1 billion and three PAC-3 batteries with 26 launchers and 114 PAC-3 missiles for $2.81 billion, for a total $6.392 billion overall.[26][27][28][29][30]

Chief Joesph Wed, 04/25/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

How much of this is rhetoric, drummed up by the U.S.,.  I have been to both mainland China and Taiwan myself, and know quite a few people there, and never seen hostilities between the two, as this article pretends is happening.  Sure, they have their differences, but trade and travel between the two seems pretty much open and tolerable.  The Chinese naval exercises are really aimed at the U.S., and the Taiwanese military exercises is the U.S. answer to the Chinese deploying a lot of Naval ships in the region. I am sure all these displays of military force wouldn't be happening, if the U.S. wasn't around.  If it is about the fear of military invasion, then it is best to keep the other side guessing about what your military capabilities and options are, rather than putting on shows.  But, this is standard U.S. practice, and why I say, its something drummed up by the U.S.,.  America loves war.    

TeethVillage88s Chief Joesph Wed, 04/25/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

Who knows.  China may be hegemonic since Western Powers from Europe have been there over 200 years.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opium_Wars 

But Mongols, Genghis Khan, Tamerlane, others invaded China and even established the first great dynasty in China.  Japan invaded all of East Asia.  KMT, Kuomintang and Mao had bloody fight.  KMT ended up in Taiwan.  You tell me.  Is there hegemonic ambitions that outweigh the bad blood.