Tech Wrecked, Banks Battered, & CAT Crushed As Rates Rout Spooks Stocks

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/24/2018 - 16:01

Weird day... but not as weird as this...

It appears that surging bond yields finally spooked stocks enough to carry-through...

And bears were rescued...

As stocks plunged...

 

The Dow is down for the 5th day in a row - the longest losing streak since March 2017.

 

The S&P tested back down towards its 200DMA...

 

And The Dow and S&P are back in the red for 2018...

 

CAT's "high water mark" comments crushed it and dragged The Dow down...

 

The FANG Index appears to be making an ominous head-and-shoulders pattern...

 

FANG-style stocks were all monkey-hammered...

 

And FANG bonds were hit...

 

Big Bank stocks were a bloodbath...

 

But notably Small bank stocks are significantly outerforming the broad small caps market despite the flatness of the curve...

 

And as crude started to slide after Macron's comments, so Breakevens tumbled and they dragged stocks down...

 

Despite the stocks slump, the odds of 4 rate-hikes in 2018 (including the one from March) is surging...

 

The Treasury market was mixed today... with 30Y Yields jumping

 

But 10Y managed to top 3.00%...

 

And the yield curve reversed steeper this afternoon, back to unch on the month...

 

The Dollar Index rolled over modestly today...

 

And we notes that HKD was weaker, heading back down to its peg band lower limit...

 

Cryptocurencies continued their rise from pre-tax-day ashes with Bitcoin Cash leading the day...

 

Commodities were mixed with PMs higher (weaker dollar) and WTI lower ahead of tonight's API data (following Macron's comments on a new Iran deal)...

 

And finally, in case you were wondering why there was no dip-buying, no rescue, no new highs... the answer is simple - no buybacks...

 

Bonus Chart: There Is An Alternative... US Treasuries now offer the biggest yield advantage over US stocks since mid-2008

 

Bonus Bonus Chart: Americans are giving up on stocks...

Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg sums it all up nicely:

"I don’t know about anyone else, but I find it humorous that the stock promoters on bubblevision who told us heading into the peak that valuations don’t matter are now talking about how cheap the equity market is!"

Keltner Channel Surf Tue, 04/24/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

Bulls tend to express their feelings simply and directly, given they haven’t had to do much soul-searching for a decade.  Apparently, it’s been even longer since they updated their record collections …

“Feels Like the Worst Time”     from   "Feels Like The First Time"      by  Foreigner

I’d swim nude in that fountain, carve “Yellen!” on our front yard tree
If that's what it takes me, baby, to show how much stocks mean to me
And I guess it's just the dove in you that brings out the bull in me
I know I can’t stop the sells, it’s all just a blur to me

It feels like the worst time, it feels like the very worst time

I have held for a lifetime, bought each dip so furiously
But now that they’ve found “SELL,” this downtrend could make history
And I know it must be those ZH bears that bring out the bile in me
I know I can’t sell myself, that’s still taboo for me

{insert ‘meaningful’ churchly organ here}

And it feels like the worst time, like it never did before
Feels like the worst time, like we've opened up the floor
Feels like the WORST time, hope it it never will again -- never again !

It feels like the worst song ...

MrSteve Tue, 04/24/2018 - 16:08 Permalink

Only yesterday, the banks were GOLDEN. It didn't last long. When PG and CL sell off, you know the scene is gonna get real dirty. How many days until May?

EuroPox Tue, 04/24/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

"And we notes that HKD was weaker, heading back down to its peg band lower limit..."

Yes it did and if it gets there the HKMA will drain some more HK$ liquidity from the system until it stops heading there - until then, the HKMA will sit tight.

A currency board is a wonderful thing, you don't get to chose what to do, you do what you are required to do!

666D Chess Tue, 04/24/2018 - 16:23 Permalink

I have always thought that Trump looks and sounds really gay and now after seeing him kissing Macron and grabbing his hand I completely confirmed my suspicions. Not that I have anything against gays. I can't stand neocons like Trump and Macron though. 

GRDguy Tue, 04/24/2018 - 16:23 Permalink

The biggest problem is that the financial sociopaths are churning the markets. It was made illegal for your brokers to churn your accounts, but not the control frauds.  It doesn't matter what bets you make on the markets. 