Top Secret: DoD Building $110 Million Drone Base In Niger

If you thought America’s overseas wars had reached their limit - think again.
The United States Department of Defense (DoD) is building a new $110 million drone base in Niger, adding to its existing footprint of more than 800 military bases in more than 70 countries, the Associated Press (AP) reports.
Recent satellite image of the new drone base in Agadez, Niger. (Source: Todras-Whitehill for The New York Times)
On Monday, the AP detailed in a report that the U.S. Air Force is constructing a base for weaponized drones, the newest front in America’s expanding foreign wars “against the growing extremist threat in Africa’s vast Sahel region.”
The drone base dubbed “Niger Air Base 201” resides a few miles outside the perimeter of Agadez, the largest city in central Niger, which was built at the request of Niger’s government. Three drone hangers and a leveled strip of smooth ground along which aircraft take off and land command a sandy, barren field, said AP. The base is expected to be functional early next year with fighter jets and General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones transferred from another base 590 miles away in Niamey.
Construction of a hangar on the new drone base last week in Agadez, Niger. (Source: Todras-Whitehill for The New York Times)
Airmen work in the unmanned aerial device apron in Agadez, Niger, where drones will be parked when they are not in operation. (Source: John VanDiver for Stars And Stripes)
AP writes, the MQ-9 Reaper is one of the most advanced drones in the U.S. arsenal. Its surveillance and striking capabilities are second to none, with a range of 1,150 miles; the drone will have the ability to reach most West and North African countries.
“The $110 million project is the largest troop labor construction project in U.S. history, said Air Force officials. It will cost $15 million annually to operate.”
U.S. defense officials did not disclose how many drones the new base will store, but there was mention that this base would be the second largest in Africa. Further, officials stated the drones would target al-Qaida and Islamic State-affiliated groups in the region.
“Citing security reasons, no official will say how many drones will be housed at the base or whether more U.S. personnel will be brought to the region. Already the U.S. military presence here is the second largest in Africa behind the sole permanent U.S. base on the continent, in the tiny Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti. The drones at the base are expected to target several different al-Qaida and Islamic State group-affiliated fighters in countries throughout the Sahel, a sprawling region just south of the Sahara, including the area around Lake Chad, where the Nigeria’s Boko Haram insurgency has spread.”
While the U.S. Air Force is expected to launch its first drone counterterrorism mission sometime in 2019, local civic leaders have expressed concerns about foreign drones bombing civilians.
“The presence of foreign bases in general and American in particular is a serious surrender of our sovereignty and a serious attack on the morale of the Nigerien military,” said civic leader Nouhou Mahamadou.
However, U.S. Africa Command spokeswoman Samantha Reho said, ” intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance” are the critical tools in the fight against terrorism.
“The location in Agadez will improve U.S. Africa Command’s capability to facilitate intelligence-sharing that better supports Niger and other partner nations, such as Nigeria, Chad, Mali and other neighbors in the region and will improve our capability to respond to regional security issues,” Reho added.
Commander Brad Harbaugh, who is in charge of the new base told AP that some residents in Niger are welcoming the growing U.S. military presence, due to overwhelming threat of extremist in the region.
“Northern Mali has become a no man’s land, southern Libya is an incubator for terrorists and northeastern Nigeria is fertile ground for Boko Haram’s activities … Can Niger alone ensure its own security? I think not. No country in the world can today alone fight terrorism,” said Souleymane Abdourahmane, a restaurant promoter in the capital, Niamey.
The expansion of drones in the desperately poor, remote West African country comes as U.S. special forces retreat from the front lines. Last October, an Islamic State linked-group of extremist ambushed four U.S. soldiers and five Africans. Until then, few knew the DoD’s presence in the region, nevertheless, the construction of the drone base.
As the disastrous legacy of U.S. military failure is more than evident today in the Middle East, it seems as America’s military leaders are about to test their luck, in perhaps, the next round of wars in West and North African countries. How is this “Making America Great Again”?
Africa is the new Middle East
Can’t even do recon and bombing of Israel from Niger. Waste of tax dollars.
quite a strategic location, right in the heart of darkness. will there soon be adds like in the back of a pack of matches with ads for drone schools? no need to go to college, just go from middle school straight to drone school and you can get paid well to fly drones from a comfortable air con room with all the snacks and gummy bears you want.
once war is sanitized there will be no resistance.
Question it.
They're building the base to safeguard the black market trade routes.
Guns, drugs, animal parts, diamonds, and especially trafficked humans are run through special forces trained game-warden protected national parks and reserves, usually situated on the borders. That's how they got troops into Rwanda and girls out of Chibok. And you thought the WWF was a force for good.
The Brits and Belgians have had the run of the place for too long; time for the USA to get their piece.
The US is a bit fucking late to the African party.
The Chinese already bought up the continent. And put in infrastructure where they roam for mineral assets.
Sounds great, by the way, what is the return on investment on all of this, just wondering?
My guess is its pretty close to -$15 million dollars, although I'm sure with the magic of government they'll somehow make it closer to -$30 million dollars a year losing more then they put in...
Secret....lol. My son went there months ago. Its no secret.
http://frontinfo.media/gruesome-video-us-special-forces-ambushed-in-nig…
Looks cheap and too late to those cats above.
Ain't no secret.
The fuck are we doing in Niger?
Will it protect me?
Sure will. Back Muslims are just as dangerous as tan ones.
I'd post a comment, but I've got a drone overhead armed with a Hellfire missile - and I live in the USA.
The US is truly FUCKED up - they must be stopped for humanities sake !!
Built on the pretext of fighting terrorists that they FUCKING create !!
Orwell just winked !!!
Please, just stop all the imperial shit in Africa.
Stop the drones, the bases, etc. Those drones are perceived as the most cowardly type of military hardware ever invented.
Then you should warn youngsters not to enlist. No personnel, no wars, no costs.
" We're only making plans, for Niger ... "
Only Brits will get that joke.
"We only want what's best for him
We're only making plans for Nigel
Nigel just needs this helping hand
And if young Nigel says he's happy
He must be happy
He must be happy in his work"
And yet we bring all of the "refugees" here. What the Fuck???
The more bases, the faster will US crumble.
Parasites will have to find other host.
110 million is it?
Cheapest gov project since the outhouse at Jamestown
this article is full of shit. to start with, the mere presence of this article defies the meaning of top secret base.
It will cost $15 million annually to operate.”
no. it will cost $5 million to operate. $10 million is the bribe money to put it there.
and i don't see what the big deal of the $110 million dollar number means. that's a fucking rounding error for the amount of money these fucks are throwing around.
It definitely sounds like value-for-money to me, who knows what those ragheads would be getting up to in Africa if American tax dollars weren't spent watching them and blowing them up with high-tech weaponry 24-7.
I'm feeling safer already.
More raping of the continent by Uncle Scam, the ultimate FREE SHIT merchant on the planet, while showing off its exceptionalism. Uncle Scam is bankrupt and bust to fuck, yet has the healthiest line of credit on the planet. WTF.
Not only do we in the west, in-debt the niggers to levels of destitution, we rob them blind of their resources, subvert their governments, bribe them, constantly destroy their civil society through fostering ethnic divisions and now we have embarked on imperialism 2.0, with a bit of death, mayhem and Islamic terrorism thrown in just for kicks.
Today Africa is relatively war free today. Anybody up for more shit-hole countries? Refugees in the west? Want any more Sweden? Italy? Well I'll know who most ZH posters will blame for this. Niggers. lol
They are trying to intimidate the Chinese who own Africa now.
Perhaps it is time to start crowd-funding a rewards program for any locals that can shoot them down.
They can surely use the cash and it would benefit the economy more then the parasites drones.