Trump Bashes "Insane" Iran Deal, Wipes Dandruff Off Macron's Shoulder

Update: Macron and Trump have been meeting for barely an hour, and it appears they've already made progress on a number of issues.
Here are a few headlines. More are expected.
- TRUMP SAYS HE AND MACRON COULD HAVE AN AGREEMENT SOON ON IRAN
- TRUMP SAYS AFTER TALKS WITH MACRON HE BELIEVES THEY HAVE SOLUTIONS TO A NUMBER OF ISSUES: RTRS
- TRUMP SAYS TRADE WITH FRANCE IS COMPLICATED BECAUSE OF THE EU, WHICH HAS TRADE BARRIERS THAT ARE UNACCEPTABLE
- TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD PREFER TO DEAL DIRECTLY WITH FRANCE ON TRADE
- TRUMP SAYS TREASURY SECRETARY MNUCHIN IS GOING TO CHINA IN A FEW DAYS TO NEGOTIATE ON TRADE: RTRS
- TRUMP SAYS U.S. HAS VERY GOOD CHANCE OF A DEAL WITH CHINA: RTRS
After Trump's bellicose remarks this morning, we imagine Macron feels the meeting is going better than he'd expected.
* * *
Much to Emmanuel Macron's chagrin, President Donald Trump delivered some of his most bellicose remarks yet regarding the Iran deal during a brief press conference as the two world leaders prepared for a long-anticipated White House meeting on Tuesday.
Macron is hoping to convince the president to give the deal another chance by arguing in favor of the US staying in the deal in exchange for the various parties discussing a separate deal that would restrict Iran's ballistic missile tests.
But the press conference got off to an embarrassing start as Trump brushed what appeared to be dandruff off Macron's shoulder saying "we have to make him perfect."
Trump wipes off dandruff from Macron's shoulder: "We have to make him perfect." pic.twitter.com/acVeLaNFUs— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 24, 2018
Trump says he and Macron will be talking about Iran, terrorism, the Paris Accord and more https://t.co/B1Ku1Kglxb— Meg Wagner (@megwagner) April 24, 2018
But instead of approaching the talks with an open mind, Trump referred to the Iran deal as "insane and ridiculous" while reluctantly confirming that "we'll discuss it."
"We gave them $150 billion...we gave them $1.8 billion in cash, that's actual cash, barrels of cash, it's insane it's ridiculous it should've never been made."
Trump is referring to reports that the Obama administration strategically "unfroze" Iranian assets in the US to help entice the regime into making the deal.
Trump repeated his administration's line (fed to him by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) that Iran has a hand in all of the conflicts in the Middle East, and continues to finance terrorism across the world.
"No matter where you have it, Iran is behind it and now unfortunately Russia is getting more and more involved. But Iran seems to be behind everything. The Iran deal is a disaster. They're testing missiles - what is that all about? What kind of a deal is it where you're allowed to test missiles all over the place? What kind of a deal is it when you don't talk about Yemen and all the other problems? Look at what they're doing in Iraq. Virtually everywhere in the Middle East - if there's a problem, Iran is behind it."
He then blamed Barack Obama for being too lazy to discuss restricting Iran's ballistic missile program as part of the deal.
When asked by a reporter for a response to Iran's claim that it would swiftly restart its centrifuges if the US reimposes economic sanctions, Trump insisted that Iran wouldn't be restarting anything.
"You'll find out about that. They're not going to be restarting anything. If they restart their nuclear program, they're going to have bigger problems than they have ever had before..."
In addition to Iran, Trump affirmed that the two leaders would talk about the US rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. Trump is also expected to meet with German leader Angela Merkel at the White House later in the week, but his relationship with Merkel isn't nearly as strong as his relationship with Macron, with whom he bonded during a visit to Paris for France's Bastille Day parade.
- @EmmanuelMacron: “I want to thank President @Trump and your country, your people for this very warm welcome.”— AnalysisNyTimes (@analysisnytimes) April 24, 2018
- @POTUS: “The Iran deal is a terrible deal.” pic.twitter.com/agINuCFUzF @analysisnytimes
Macron made sure to emphasize their friendship during his opening remarks with reporters. Trump affirmed that the two have "a very special relationship" and that this "isn't fake news."
Earlier today, a senior Iranian official said the regime is considering walking away from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (which it joined in the early 1970s) if the US scraps the nuclear deal.
Krauthammer on Trump
A TAKE ON DONALD TRUMP ...
A different take on Donald Trump: (a non-political agenda)
Trump Is Not A Liberal or Conservative,
he's a "Pragmatist."
(Definition: A pragmatist is someone
who is practical and
focused on reaching a goal.
A pragmatist usually has
a straightforward, matter-of-fact approach
and doesn't let emotion distract him or her.)
"We recently enjoyed a belated holiday dinner
with friends at the home of other friends.
The dinner conversation varied
from discussions about antique glass and china
to theology and politics.
At one point,
reference was made to Donald Trump
being a conservative,
to which I responded that
Trump is not a conservative.
I said that I neither view nor do I believe
that Trump views himself as a conservative.
I stated it was my opinion that Trump is a pragmatist.
He sees a problem
and understands it must be fixed.
He doesn't see the problem as liberal or conservative,
he sees it only as a problem.
That is a quality that should be admired and applauded,
not condemned.
But I get ahead of myself.
Viewing problems from a Liberal perspective
has resulted in the creation of more problems,
more entitlement programs,
more victims,
more government,
more political correctness,
and
more attacks on the working class
in all economic strata.
Viewing things according
to the so-called Republican conservative perspective
has brought continued spending and globalism
to the detriment of American interests and well being,
denial of what the real problems are,
weak, ineffective, milquetoast, leadership
that amounts to Barney Fife Deputy Sheriff,
appeasement oriented
and afraid of its own shadow.
In brief, it has brought liberal ideology
with a pachyderm as a mascot
juxtaposed to the ass of the Democrat Party.
Immigration isn't a Republican problem,
it isn't a Liberal problem,
it is a problem that threatens
the very fabric and infrastructure of America.
It demands a pragmatic approach
not an approach that is
intended to appease one group or another.
The impending collapse of the economy
wasn't a Liberal or Conservative problem,
it is an American problem.
That said,
until it is viewed as a problem
that demands a common sense approach
to resolution,
it will never be fixed because
the Democrats and Republicans know only one way to fix things
and the longevity of their impracticality
has proven to have no lasting effect.
Successful businessmen like Donald Trump
find ways to make things work,
they do not promise to accommodate.
Trump uniquely understands that
China's manipulation of currency
is not a Republican problem or a Democrat problem.
It is a problem that threatens our financial stability
and he understands the proper balance needed to fix it.
Here again, successful businessmen, like Trump,
who have weathered the changing tides of economic reality
understand what is necessary to make business work,
and they, unlike both sides of the political aisle,
know that if something doesn't work,
you don't continue trying to make it work
hoping that at some point it will.
As a pragmatist,
Donald Trump hasn't made wild pie-in-the-sky promises
of a cell phone in every pocket,
free college tuition,
and a $15 hour minimum wage
for working the drive-through at Carl's Hamburgers.
I argue that America needs pragmatists
because pragmatists see a problem and find ways to fix them.
They do not see a problem
and compound it by creating more problems.
You may not like Donald Trump,
but I suspect that the reason some people do not like him
is because:
(1) he is antithetical to the "good old boy" method
of brokering backroom deals
that fatten the coffers of politicians;
(2) they are unaccustomed
to hearing a president speak
who is unencumbered by the financial shackles
of those who he owes vis-a-vis donations;
(3) he is someone
who is free of idiomatic political ideology;
(4) he says what he is thinking,
is unapologetic for his outspoken thoughts,
speaks very straightforward
using everyday language
that can be understood by all
(and is offensive to some who dislike him anyway)
making him a great communicator,
for the most part,
does what he says he will do
and;
(5) he is someone
who understands that
it takes more than hollow promises
and political correctness
to make America great again.
Listening to Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders
talk about fixing America
is like listening to two lunatics
trying to "out crazy" one another.
Jeb Bush, John Kasich and Marco Rubio
are owned lock, stock, and barrel
by the bankers, corporations, and big dollar donors
funding their campaigns.
Bush can deny it, but common sense
tells anyone willing to face facts
is that people don't give tens of millions
without expecting something in return.
We have had Democrats and Republican ideologues
and what has it brought us?
Are we better off today or worse off?
Has it happened overnight or
has it been a steady decline
brought on by both parties?
I submit that a pragmatist is just what America needs right now.
People are quick to confuse and despise confidence
as arrogance,
but that is common among those who have never accomplished anything in their lives
(or politicians who never really solved a problem,
because it’s better to still have an "issue(s) to be solved,"
so re-elect me to solve it,
(which never happens)
and those who have always played it safe
(again, all politicians)
not willing to risk failure,
to try and achieve success).
Donald Trump put his total financial empire at risk
in running for president
and certainly did not need
or possibly even want the job;
that says it all.
He wants success for the U.S.
and her citizens
because he loves his country.
