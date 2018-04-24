Trump: "Honorable" Kim Jong Un Wants To Hold Historic Summit "As Soon As Possible"

During a brief meeting with reporters following the first part of his White House meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump said the two were making good progress toward an agreement to keep the US from walking away from the Iran deal.
Then Trump's comments quickly turned to the subject of the US's simmering trade war with China, with the president revealing that there's a "good chance" the US will reach an agreement to quash the trade beef in the near future.
Trump affirmed that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would head to China in a few days to conduct face-to-face negotiations with senior Chinese officials.
Trump added that the US is engaged in serious trade talks with the EU, and that negotiations with Mexico and Canada over the North American Free Trade agreement were progressing nicely.
Speaking on Saturday in Washington at the IMF’s spring meeting, Mnuchin said he’s "cautiously optimistic" of reaching an agreement with China on trade. Still, any possibility of a quick truce remains remote, Mnuchin admitted, saying "I’m not going to make a comment on timing, nor do I have anything confirmed."
On Sunday, China’s Commerce Ministry responded that it welcomes plans by top US officials to travel to China to negotiate on trade.
Trump later added that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - whom he once ridiculed as "little rocket man" - is a "very honorable" man, and that Trump hopes a historic meeting between Kim and Trump, the first meeting between a North Korean leader and an American president since the Korean War armistice
"He really has been very open and, I think, very honorable from everything we're seeing," Trump said. "We are going to be having a meeting with Kim Jong-un, and that will be very soon...We have been told directly that they would like to have the meeting as soon as possible and we think that's a great thing for the world."
The administration disclosed last week that CIA Director Mike Pompeo attended a clandestine meeting with Kim over Easter weekend.
Trump: "It's been amazing talking with you. Amazing."
Macron: "Really?"
Trump: "No."
"Honourable Kim ?"
This is the guy who executes "enemies of the state" with an ack-ack battery point-blank, is he not ?
Don't be a prisoner of the past. This is a step towards permanently ending that sort of madness.
Looks like the power Play that Kim did to consolidate power and bring his people into the world has worked. I hope this works out.
How many Humans do you think the US killed in the last few months? Just because the Desk Jockeys in Langley drop a few Hellfires down from a Drone, doesn't make it any better.
The Saudis do much worse, but their prince dines with Morgan Freeman and Bill Gates in Rupert Murdoch’s home. Double standards?
So we have been told. Sometimes we hear only what they want us to hear. We are now being told that Kim wants to play nice. I'm listening for now.
Yes that is what Washington Post and New York Times together with CNN have been telling Americans about the guy in question for years, so it must be right. Right ?
The difference between tariffs in the US vs China:
http://thesoundingline.com/there-is-a-trade-war-but-the-us-didnt-start-…
Hope that man suffers the worse death imaginable. Hope he a barbarella burn in whatever hell fire sent them to this planet.
wHY DO YOU HATE mACRON? sEEMS LIKE A NICE FELLA TO ME.
Get a clue. We should not judge politicians by how "nice" they appear, or how slick their lines.
Judge them by the congruency of their words and deeds.
Very few pass that grade, since they're all pretty much whores, on a multi-year Lease program with their election Sponsors.
Did Orange Jesus not mention he's pro-TPP again?
Well, at least he got the funding for the border wall and thousands of new troops and agents are on the borders, as we bring our brave men and women and gender queers home from deployments in AfPak, Syraq, and East Bumfuck, Bumfuckistan, where they build and rebuilt schools for the local Al Qaeda-affiliated militia/soccer team, eh?
I'm so fucking sick of all this winning. Sick and tired.
The funny thing about TPP is that when the US walked out, the rest of the countries involved stripped a lot of the objectionable provisions - including and especially investor-state dispute settlement - since they had been fought for by US negotiators in the first place.
If the US under Trump now reverses course and says they want to join, we might indeed end up with a better deal by default, even if the other countries hold the line and says we have to now take the deal as it stands.
Apparently your 1 week ass only heard part of the story. Trump would reconsider TPP if the terms became favorable to the US.
MIC not gonna be happy about this if it results in a real peace.
If the Deal includes a Rottenchild CB, then "it's all good", and the MIC will be told by TPTB to suck it up.
Should be NP, since their minds are in a "kiss up, kick down" mode anyway. When you're a bully, it's what you do.
GHW B is a scum bag. Probably responsible for some of the JFK assassination as well as numerous other crimes against humanity. The hole Bush gang from the Grandpa Prescot (financier of the Nazi's in WW2) on down, smile nicely while knifing (or shooting as Reagan found out) you in the back. Die you old fuck.
I'd be happy to crap on his grave, if it didn't cost me the airfare to Z-USA.
Trump has only done one thing right since he has been in office and that was in fact Sarah Palin's plan for oil.
Otherwise, his tax bill, his trade negotiations, immigration, and draining the swamp with criminal indictments of key players is a non-starter for everything.
Agree, the tax plan for Trump friends and family, new & improved trickle down, is a flop, so is healthcare, as is both domestic and global diplomacy.
The one single thing he might get right is global trade, as long as he stays off twitter and stops obsessing over Mueller.
We're screwed.
Meanwhile Xi jets off around the world looking for new trade partners and alliances.
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
If you do not live in the Falklands, Argentina, or make your money from Britain owning the Falklands, I will schedule a protest for various reasons to bring awareness to several issues.
Then your family will be drone striked and Argentina will erect a statue of them crying out in pain as the Patriot Hellfire Scud missles burn their freckled diseased British gums during a breakfast of tea and crumpets.
Why Britain is in the wrong over the Falklands: The UK has no legal right to the islands and only defends them to exploit oil and gas reserves.
Eat a dick, Bob.
work those algos, baby
China has all the leverage in trade negotiations. The US would want the Chinese to back off Taiwan, the South China Sea, and currency manipulation, at the very least, to secure a deal.
It may not be expressed in totality during a negotiation, but Chinese pushback on any one of those issues after some sort of chickenshit deal and Donuld will start jawboning again.
The US wants China to abandon Russia to work with them, along with all their other previously mentioned fuck I am drunk but what the fuck I had said earlier about seas and Taiwan.
Our asking price is too much. Especially considering China is actually giving nappyheaded spearchuckers infrastructure in exchange for resource rape© in Africa right now.
David Lo Pan is creating a whole new market in the Black Ass Continent.
I am not sure how Chinese and Russians go along on Korean and Japanese pending matters, I expect the US trying to exploit the cracks. just check the last 3 visits: Korea Japan France... Chinese focus is on Myanmar and Bangladesh
it will be interesting to see how this plays out. I bet on status quo.
We publicly stated that we are secretly (lol) concerned that Norks are full of shit and have already completed the development of their nuclear arsenal.
Nobody cares about Japs or South Koreans. They are expendable. Nork works for David Lo Pan.
French are the not so drunk guys trying to convince all the other really drunk guys not to fuck up the drunk and coked up guy at the wedding.
The really drunk guys are Germany and Hungryman and Poland Springs and whatever other European fuckwit nations who are skeptical.
And we, America, the US, we are the brave and heroically distinguished drunk and coked up guy.
Russia is the father of the bride who sits back with their finger to their bottom lip smirking, knowing their Chinese partner could send the cops to the wedding to arrest the US on drunken coked up charges.
I am moar and moar drunk, but you get what the fuck I am fucking saying. Our only out is nuclear war.
I can feel that party here. wtf is trade deal good for if you cant enforce it, but retards here will buy it. it is good enough for media hags.
without Japan and Korea, there is no .mil foot step other than Guam and some cash-hungry south pacific shitholes. passage to the middle east is shaky too. future doesn't look good for the empire.
Trump says "Good chance of a trade deal". Hell, somebody tell him we've been trading for years. No way to dig out of a 21 trillion dollar US debt hole with no gold in the vault. Well, just hoping Donald can keep the Ponzi going a couple of extra years without a nuclear war. Am I asking for too much?
"I have great relations with Gyna. Nobody loves Gyna more than I do. Nobody. Believe me."
Are you a Gynaholic?
Chinese will introduce Trump to Mr. F. Off
He's good at pretending he isn't controlled by Netty and his gaggle of neocons.
Do Bolton and Nutty even have to lube up before they jam their arms in to put israel, the MIC and the freedom loving Saudis ahead of everyone else?
So this explains the meteoritic jump in today's market. Who knew?
He's out of algo spell mana. He needs a blue potion or sleep at nearest hotel.
Hmm, wonder if we are about to suddenly turn our back on Taiwan?
I'm pretty sure they changed that north korean guy to lookalike when he recently visited in China
Assad’s now a monster and Kim’s honorable?
Hope those strings aren’t getting stretched by all that jerking.