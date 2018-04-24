Trump: "Honorable" Kim Jong Un Wants To Hold Historic Summit "As Soon As Possible"

Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:58

During a brief meeting with reporters following the first part of his White House meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump said the two were making good progress toward an agreement to keep the US from walking away from the Iran deal.

Then Trump's comments quickly turned to the subject of the US's simmering trade war with China, with the president revealing that there's a "good chance" the US will reach an agreement to quash the trade beef in the near future.

Trump affirmed that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would head to China in a few days to conduct face-to-face negotiations with senior Chinese officials.

Trump added that the US is engaged in serious trade talks with the EU, and that negotiations with Mexico and Canada over the North American Free Trade agreement were progressing nicely.

Speaking on Saturday in Washington at the IMF’s spring meeting, Mnuchin said he’s "cautiously optimistic" of reaching an agreement with China on trade. Still, any possibility of a quick truce remains remote, Mnuchin admitted, saying "I’m not going to make a comment on timing, nor do I have anything confirmed."

On Sunday, China’s Commerce Ministry responded that it welcomes plans by top US officials to travel to China to negotiate on trade.

Trump later added that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - whom he once ridiculed as "little rocket man" - is a "very honorable" man, and that Trump hopes a historic meeting between Kim and Trump, the first meeting between a North Korean leader and an American president since the Korean War armistice

"He really has been very open and, I think, very honorable from everything we're seeing," Trump said. "We are going to be having a meeting with Kim Jong-un, and that will be very soon...We have been told directly that they would like to have the meeting as soon as possible and we think that's a great thing for the world."

The administration disclosed last week that CIA Director Mike Pompeo attended a clandestine meeting with Kim over Easter weekend.

Politics

Clueless Economist Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

I just heard some terrible news on the radio! Former President George H W Bush has taken a turn for the worse and is in critical condition.

Please pray for him.  I know all of ZH's prayers will help him recover and live past 100.  Thank you.

I Am Jack's Ma… Clueless Economist Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

Did Orange Jesus not mention he's pro-TPP again?

Well, at least he got the funding for the border wall and thousands of new troops and agents are on the borders, as we bring our brave men and women and gender queers home from deployments in AfPak, Syraq, and East Bumfuck, Bumfuckistan, where they build and rebuilt schools for the local Al Qaeda-affiliated militia/soccer team, eh?

I'm so fucking sick of all this winning.   Sick and tired. 

rf80412 I Am Jack's Ma… Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

The funny thing about TPP is that when the US walked out, the rest of the countries involved stripped a lot of the objectionable provisions - including and especially investor-state dispute settlement - since they had been fought for by US negotiators in the first place.

If the US under Trump now reverses course and says they want to join, we might indeed end up with a better deal by default, even if the other countries hold the line and says we have to now take the deal as it stands.

truthalwayswinsout Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

Trump has only done one thing right since he has been in office and that was in fact Sarah Palin's plan for oil.

Otherwise, his tax bill, his trade negotiations, immigration, and draining the swamp with criminal indictments of key players is a non-starter for everything.

BritBob Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

Meanwhile Xi jets off around the world looking for new trade partners and alliances.

In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands."  (Telam 17 May 2017).

How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.

Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription

Alexander De Large BritBob Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

If you do not live in the Falklands, Argentina, or make your money from Britain owning the Falklands, I will schedule a protest for various reasons to bring awareness to several issues.

Then your family will be drone striked and Argentina will erect a statue of them crying out in pain as the Patriot Hellfire Scud missles burn their freckled diseased British gums during a breakfast of tea and crumpets.

Alexander De Large Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

China has all the leverage in trade negotiations.  The US would want the Chinese to back off Taiwan, the South China Sea, and currency manipulation, at the very least, to secure a deal.

It may not be expressed in totality during a negotiation, but Chinese pushback on any one of those issues after some sort of chickenshit deal and Donuld will start jawboning again.

The US wants China to abandon Russia to work with them, along with all their other previously mentioned fuck I am drunk but what the fuck I had said earlier about seas and Taiwan.

Our asking price is too much.  Especially considering China is actually giving nappyheaded spearchuckers infrastructure in exchange for resource rape© in Africa right now.

David Lo Pan is creating a whole new market in the Black Ass Continent.

Alexander De Large DEMIZEN Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

We publicly stated that we are secretly (lol) concerned that Norks are full of shit and have already completed the development of their nuclear arsenal.

Nobody cares about Japs or South Koreans.  They are expendable.  Nork works for David Lo Pan.

French are the not so drunk guys trying to convince all the other really drunk guys not to fuck up the drunk and coked up guy at the wedding.

The really drunk guys are Germany and Hungryman and Poland Springs and whatever other European fuckwit nations who are skeptical.

And we, America, the US, we are the brave and heroically distinguished drunk and coked up guy.

Russia is the father of the bride who sits back with their finger to their bottom lip smirking, knowing their Chinese partner could send the cops to the wedding to arrest the US on drunken coked up charges.

I am moar and moar drunk, but you get what the fuck I am fucking saying.  Our only out is nuclear war.