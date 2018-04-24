Ugly, Tailing 2Y Treasury Auction Prices At Highest Yield Since July 2008

With 2-Year yields blowing out alongside the 10Y yield hitting 3.00% for the first time since 2014, and rising as high as 2.50% on Tuesday morning - the highest since the summer of 2018 - the only question ahead of today's 2Y auction was whether it would price above or below this key level. The answer was revealed moments ago when the Treasury sold $32BN in 2Y paper - the biggest auction since April 2014 - at a yield of 2.498%, just shy of 2.50%, although tailing the When Issued 2.493% by 0.5bps and the highest since the 2.82% in July 2008.
The internals were just as ugly, with the Bid to Cover sliding from 2.91 to 2.61, and below the 6 auction average of 2.81. Directs bidders were awarded 15.35%, fractionally more than the 6 auction average of 14.8%, although Indirects showed little enthusiasm for today's auction, taking down just 41.6% well below the 46.5% average, and for the first time since the December 2Y auction, Indirects also took down less than the 43.10% that was awarded to Dealers.
Overall, a poor, rocky auction, as the market is growing increasingly convinced that the Fed will continue hiking rates for a while, and as a result the Treasury may soon have trouble selling paper on the short, if not so much, long end.
Comments
Love those high yields
-The highest since the summer of 2018-
Are we going backwards?
Proof that time travel is possible.
Hedge accordingly.
Be careful. We are peasants. Mere talk of time travel will get use charged with insider trading.
Remember: We are not Hillary Clinton. We do not have a get out of jail free card / unlimited plan.
No way in hell I would tie up my money for 5 - 10 years at least pathetically low interest rates. That 3 month treasury is a ticking time bomb.
There is an enormous amount of new debt that needs to be soaked up. Why buy treasuries now when you can simply wait it out and get a much higher interest rate of return on your money?
Common Sense 101
You just described me. Butt they will monetize rather than give it to a pleeb like me. I am a ruffian. I am a commoner. I must be kept in my place.
--- The peasants are revolting!---
