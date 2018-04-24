Why Google Is A Short

We live in a social media economy.
Many of our largest companies are in the social media space, such as Google and Facebook. What exactly do they produce? Not cars, not planes, not trains.
They have strange business models as they and not directly compensated for their product, but indirectly paid for the content or platform they provide for advertisers and mind benders. Then there is selling your, what you thought was private, data to the highest bidder.
Moreover, social media probably generates negative productivity. We read some time ago the average American spends 40 minutes per day playing Farmville. How does planting virtual corn add to the GDP?
Moreover, though we are more ambivalent about Google, Facebook is doing some severe psychological damage to an entire generation, including my 15-year daughter’s. They spend much of their time competing with trophy photos loaded up on Instagram. Never gonna win that game, which leads to increased anxiety and depression of entire generation.
The Google Short
That brings us to the Google (we are old school and can’t bring ourselves to call it Alphabet) short.
Imagine when a politician has his/her epiphany that all those porn searches they have done over the years on Google are stored somewhere and could be hacked and released to the public?
That will ignite a prairie fire of potential legislation, which will spread faster than you can say SNAP.
We would not doubt the mantra of the next presidential campaign will morph from “lock her up” to “shut them down.”
The social media economy is in deep trouble, folks.
Short the deep state prying pervs!
With online advertising turning into a bit of a waste of cash due to the whole 'bot' problem, and people kinda needing google less and less for searches (just go directly to Amazon) it does seem like they should be trading at lower and lower multiples as time passes. But is it a short? Do you expect some violent price movement due to an overall market crash?
In reply to Short the deep state prying… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Yah. Sure. Short Raytheon, General Dynamics, Google, Facebook, ... all the McFangs
In reply to With online advertising… by JoJo Kracko
Short one of the NSA's favorite kids?
I would not do that with play money.
pods
In reply to ceg by ???ö?
Why Google Is A Short
Wrong!
On any network the fastest computer always wins.
Besides, read the WSJ article today: https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-europes-new-privacy-rules-favor-google…
Big corporations don't get destroyed by regulation, they thrive on it.
Any additional compliance costs will be capped by assurances by FB, GOOG, AMZN etc that they will do everything they can to make sure that the wrong people don't get elected to high political office - which is what this bears-are-shitting-in-the-woods! fuss is all about in the first place.
The government doesn't give a shit about your privacy.
In reply to Short one of the NSA's… by pods
Whatever Intel giveth, Microsoft taketh away .....
In reply to On any network the fastest… by Mercury
Google is only a short if their black-budget can get cut by the Trump Administration. My guess is The Donald doesn't even know how many secret slush fund billions make its way to GoogleFacebook for purely spying reasons, but my guess also is that when he eventually finds out, he will have the spigot turned off with the quickness.
In reply to Whatever Intel giveth,… by Nothing
"How does planting virtual corn add to the GDP?"
Ever hear of Farmville?
You should have read the article.
In reply to "How does planting… by BennyBoy
At one point somebody made $hundreds of millions off Farmville/Zynga.
Maybe that didnt add to the GDP.
In reply to You should have read the… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
At forty minutes/day/employee, I think the net is negative for GDP.
In reply to At one point somebody made… by BennyBoy
Virtual corn adds directly to virtual gdp. Where's the problem?
(What do you mean, GDP is based on real economic activity!?)
In reply to At one point somebody made… by BennyBoy
I read it. My generation, too, grew up on futile comparisons to trophy photos. It was just more centralized in Elle, Seventeen and the plethora of TV, movies and other glam products that bombarded us from age 5 forward.
I guess it is worse when it is peers that you know, parading around, especially in that junior high period when the least important things are....everything.
But it seems like the bigger problem would be the mean-girl gossip factor that would have to thrive in such settings, if not on the pages of individuals that the kids control, on the pages of hallway billies online that they cannot control.
In reply to You should have read the… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Google was born of the CIA to spy on everyone. That is why it was a overnight search engine star. Most cant remember past their last meal so they dont recall that.
I do. I worked for Inktomi. They came out of no where....
In reply to Google was born of the CIA… by Francis Marx
Google knows what we are having for dinner next Saturday night.
In reply to Google was born of the CIA… by Francis Marx
Why is GOOGL a short?
Because it "beat" earning estimates and has subsequently shit the bed, falling below it's 200 dma. Up next , see if $1,000 can hold. If not, lights out...
Never short anything the alphabet agencies support.
It's called goolag! Google is long dead!and what is wrong with porn??
And a 60 pe ratio.doesn't help
FANGS are where all the cash gets destroyed in the crash. Legislation is coming their way too. The coin is flipping for these stocks and it's where all the dumb money is invested.
The tech. cos are in the business of data collection and social engineering.
The good new is we have choices.
Limit your net time, use a search engine that does not track your queries, get off of the social media sites, encrypt your communications, leave your mobile devices at home and use cash. Anything that leaves a digital footprint can be tracked. The loss of your privacy means the loss of your freedom. Do not give your freedom away for convenience sake.
The FB/Cambridge expose revealed that social engineering is for real and it is happening right now.
Watch Citizen Four , the Ed Snowden documentary, to discover how the security agencies worldwide access data collected by the Tech. cos, telecoms and banks to track perfectly innocent people.
Without freedom we have nothing.
They are trying to control people, but they do not. People voted for Trump to get something done about welfare-supported illegal immigration. The social engineers still cannot get a grasp on the fact that it has nothing to do with their engineering efforts and nothing to do with the racism that they regard themselves as fighting unless the racism is on the other side, with all of its identity politics, which is nothing if not skin-pigmentation-focused.
In reply to The tech. cos are in the… by abgary1
Once Trump does a meaningful crackdown on H-1B abuse (nearly all H-1B/OPT use is abuse), firms like Google will have a huge problem on their hands. In that they will need to actually invest the resources to hire Americans and pay them properly instead of wages that do not even cover, in most cases, the cost of basic home ownership in the locales in which Google primarily operates.
I still like some of their products in many ways, including Google, but nonetheless, American citizens have not seen much employment from the advent of the mobile tech that was invented here.
There is no reason why Google (and the others) cannot train American citizens for more jobs. If they cannot hire enough CS grads who can afford SV—even though America, in reality—has a ton of STEM grads—why can’t they move into more affordable cities?
Instead, they will probably outsource a lot of the work if Trump cracks down on H1 B Visas, which makes no sense. If they can outsource even the IT work to some country thousands of miles away, why can’t they let American citizens do it remotely in a more affordable city than SV?
In reply to Once Trump does a meaningful… by pitz
Wrong. Google will anonymously email that list of porn links to every legislator, just before any votes on regulating Google.
Kind of how the NSA does, just before any budgetary or reauthorization vote affecting the deep state.
After decades of yellow journalism, with the news focused on sex gossip, voters have such low expectations of politicians that it would not be an effective, high-pressure lobbying tool (if even legal). They would never do it. Now that voters are shedding their digital naïveté, they begin to understand why. The indelible digital imprint that it would leave is the reason why. Many of privacy issues on the internet aren’t specific to any company, but intrinsic to computing. Anyway, the SCOTUS ruling equating humans with people apparently applies to this issue, with the corporate / people overriding the people / people.
In reply to Wrong. Google will… by vaporland
Short bean bag chairs, catered Whole Foods lunches and black tee-shirt wearing metrosexual cucks whose girlfriends hate them but can't figure out why...
It looks like you day-trader men are going to start doing better than those hipster techies who might be trending downward on the dating scene at least with the more calculating girls, those who are determined to date men in the highest-paying, high-rolling fields, where the earnings graphs always ascend upwards, all of the time.........oh wait
In reply to Short bean bag chairs,… by Consuelo
I did use a search engine, not Google, to do a porn video search to see what Stormy Daniels was all about. Those giant silicone tits flip-flopped faster than John Kerry in his presidential bid.
GOOGL is a short if it drops through 1000. Otherwise, onward and upward.
