Kogan Exposes "Hypocrite" Zuckerberg: "Tens Of Thousands" Of Data Harvesting Apps Out There

Aleksandr Kogan, the computer scientist at the center of the Facebook data harvesting scandal, said Mark Zuckerberg is "totally" a hypocrite in a Monday CNBC interview. Kogan made headlines in March after the New York Times and The Guardian reported that political data firm Cambridge Analytica bought data on as many as 87 million Facebook users - harvested by Kogan's personality app, thisismydigitallife.
The Moldovan-born researcher from Cambridge University says he's being used as a scapegoat, and that there are "tens of thousands" of other apps do the same thing, Kogan said. "It's certain"
"In reality, I think, the truth is we’ve got tens of thousands of over apps that did the same thing, probably on a much bigger scale than me," Kogan told CNBC's Power Lunch. "And they’re all out there and Facebook has no accounting for it."
"The amazing thing is if you go and look at Facebook apps literally right now, many, if not most will have language in the terms of service that say they can transfer the data to third parties. I’m not talking about small companies, I am talking about some of the biggest companies in the world. And you can go and do this yourself right now. And Facebook is still not policing it."
Kogan says that Facebook is "trying to distract," adding "they're trying to make this story about, 'Hey, it's a rogue agent and he transferred the data.'"
He insists that, far from being a rogue, he had a close relationship with the company. "I was working with [Facebook] for a long time," said Kogan, who was the former co-director of global science research at the University of Cambridge. "I was a great ally. They hired my students. The fact that we were doing this project, it seemed like something super normal. I never expected anything to go wrong."
He added that the company's business model is the real issue. -CNBC
"Their model is built on selling ads," Kogan said. "To sell ads in social media, you want to find the right person and the right place at the right time and serve them the right ad. That's your advantage over TV. To do that, you want to know as much as possible about people. Now, if Facebook actually has to back up a minute and get less data and get people to opt in, it's a real threat to the business model."
Kogan also said that Cambridge Analytica paid his company, Global Science Research, £230,000 (approx. $321,453 USD) for their service, most of which went into failed start ups and legal fees.
Comments
Facebook's Fucked
Don't you mean Zucked?
Facebook can't go anywhere, it's an integral part of the surveillance state now. If it went it would be because it was replaced with something even more invasive and efficient.
In reply to Facebook's Fucked by 107cicero
as Gundlach said, "Long oil, short Facebook."
In reply to Facebook's Fucked by 107cicero
The real problem is not Facebook, but the people who still use Facebook.
And the companies which put "login with Facebook" on their websites.
In reply to Facebook's Fucked by 107cicero
Politicians could care less as long as they get lobbied (paid) by FB and most do. Nothing is going to change at FB.
Ding!!!
'Change' happens with users. FB will try to get away with whatever it can, for as long as it can. Top management knows no other way.
In reply to Politicians could care less… by Catahoula
Why aren't more people paying a few bucks a month to get a decent VPN service?
In reply to Ding!!! 'Change' happens… by Consuelo
As mentioned many times before:
Layoffs, or it ain't real.
The bad news for Zuckerturd just keeps coming in; another of his pet projects is going belly up in Finland, as their 'Basic Income' project stumbles. http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-43866700
A bit OT, but is it legal for a CEO of a publicly traded company to use shareholders' assets to support that CEO's political views?
Facefuck and how many others are doing this?
The corporations and the assholes who work in them have squatted and taken a gigantic DUMP on our RIGHT to privacy.
They bury their legalese in mountains of "fine print", knowing full well that nobody takes the time (or HAS the time) to read and understand it.
Thanks for helping kill the Bill of Rights. Thanks for knowingly helping the surveillance state become an indestructible force against us. Thanks for helping transfer every bit of our personal data, our lives, to the corporations and people who will do us the most harm.
Facebook answer to your post would be: thank you for using our apps.
In reply to Facefuck and how many others… by Jolt
" seemed like something super normal "
You just witnessed the death of the English language. R.I.P..
...find the right person and the right place at the right time and serve them the right ad....
And it's still nothing more than fishing. Personally, I get offended when the same ad for stump grinder rentals continue to plague my email box when the need to rent one was over 6 months ago. Obviously the "right time" is just as possible as highway billboard broadcasting messages continue to be. It's a numbers game. We still have individual accountability when it comes to responding.
What I found more appalling is how those selling the information were apologizing all over themselves for having what's being deemed an inappropriate relationship with this firm because they're actually opposed to their firms leadership merely on a philosophical basis that has nothing to do with business.
jmo.
Amazing to see people acting "amazed" when told FB business model is selling personal info. Of course it is, that's why its "free" (no subscription). The level hypocrisy is mind-boggling. FB also provides the info to NSA, CIA, FBI, MI6 etc.FB Was funded initially by the CIA through one of their "defense" venture investment firms.
Most of the people in this country are living in their own little Matrix, mentally detached from the real world that exists outside of their mental bubble.
USA government and big business have mastered propaganda creation, distribution, and adoption by the masses. MSM is the major distribution channel for it. most of the people in the US are simply unable to think critically anymore. Been neutered of that capability.