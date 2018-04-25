The Backfire Continues: NRA Breaks Fundraising Records In Wake Of Gun Control Demands

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTHplan.com,
The NRA continues to rake in money in the wake of gun control activists vocally demanding the government strip away the rights of gun owners. The gun rights lobbying group broke fundraising records in March largely thanks to the gun control crowd.
The numbers don’t lie either. The National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund raised $2.4 million from March 1 to March 31 of this year, according to The Tampa Bay Times. As the March for Our Lives movement captured the mainstream media’s attention because it fit their carefully crafted pro-government narrative, in the weeks after the Parkland shooting, the other side of the gun control debate enjoyed a big month of its own.
The $2.4 million haul is the most money raised by the NRA’s political arm in one month since June 2003, the last month when electronic federal records were readily available.
It surpasses the $1.1 million and $1.5 million raised in January and February 2013, the two months after the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Note that many of the NRA’s highest fundraising months are those after shootings when gun control Nazis seek to disarm the innocent over the actions of a lunatic. Another important tidbit to recognize about this particular fundraising month is that most of the donations, $1.9 million of the $2.4 million total, came from small donors who gave less than $200. That means regular, everyday Americans are paying what little they have to avoid having even more of their basic fundamental human rights stripped away.
And much to the rights violators dismay, gun control groups haven’t been able to match the NRA’s fundraising. Everytown for Gun Safety’s Political Action Fund raised $13,580 in March while former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords’ Political Action Committee raised $129,589 in March, according to the Tampa Bay Times. In fact, much of the demands for innocent people to give up rights is met with resistance and more guns flooding into the hands of Americans.
The March for Our Lives group founded after the Parkland shooting has raised $3.5 million since February 18 via the online service GoFundMe, though that money was put toward organizing marches around the country. But big name companies, such as the fashion company Gucci has also publicly announced their own half-million-dollar donation. Those publicly disclosed donations total $2.5 million, meaning a large amount of the donations came from wealth celebrities or corporations.
Never get the guns. Everything the Dems do backfires on them. Fucking idiots. They push unpopular ideas and think they can win elections. These stupid fucks have to roll out high school kids to convince the sheeple give up their rights ... and that doesn’t even work.