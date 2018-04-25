The Backfire Continues: NRA Breaks Fundraising Records In Wake Of Gun Control Demands

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 22:25

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTHplan.com,

The NRA continues to rake in money in the wake of gun control activists vocally demanding the government strip away the rights of gun owners.  The gun rights lobbying group broke fundraising records in March largely thanks to the gun control crowd.

The numbers don’t lie either. The National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund raised $2.4 million from March 1 to March 31 of this year, according to The Tampa Bay Times.  As the March for Our Lives movement captured the mainstream media’s attention because it fit their carefully crafted pro-government narrative, in the weeks after the Parkland shooting, the other side of the gun control debate enjoyed a big month of its own.

The $2.4 million haul is the most money raised by the NRA’s political arm in one month since June 2003, the last month when electronic federal records were readily available.

It surpasses the $1.1 million and $1.5 million raised in January and February 2013, the two months after the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Note that many of the NRA’s highest fundraising months are those after shootings when gun control Nazis seek to disarm the innocent over the actions of a lunatic. Another important tidbit to recognize about this particular fundraising month is that most of the donations, $1.9 million of the $2.4 million total, came from small donors who gave less than $200.  That means regular, everyday Americans are paying what little they have to avoid having even more of their basic fundamental human rights stripped away.

And much to the rights violators dismay, gun control groups haven’t been able to match the NRA’s fundraising. Everytown for Gun Safety’s Political Action Fund raised $13,580 in March while former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords’ Political Action Committee raised $129,589 in March, according to the Tampa Bay Times.  In fact, much of the demands for innocent people to give up rights is met with resistance and more guns flooding into the hands of Americans. 

The March for Our Lives group founded after the Parkland shooting has raised $3.5 million since February 18 via the online service GoFundMe, though that money was put toward organizing marches around the country. But big name companies, such as the fashion company Gucci has also publicly announced their own half-million-dollar donation. Those publicly disclosed donations total $2.5 million, meaning a large amount of the donations came from wealth celebrities or corporations.

Tags
Social Issues
Politics
Apparel & Accessories - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
duo Wed, 04/25/2018 - 22:29 Permalink

I cut my yearly donation to the symphony in half and gave it to the NRA instead.  I explained to the fundraiser that if the 2nd amendment goes away, the 1st goes away right after that and leftist assholes will be telling us what music to listen to, and it sure as hell isn't going to music composed by privileged white 18th century Europeans.  The only music deemed politically correct will be either hip-hop or the Islamic call to prayer.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
rockstone just the tip Wed, 04/25/2018 - 22:38 Permalink

Dude.....where the fuck have you been? We get a dozen false flag rants a day. In fact, pound for pound, we have some of the best, if not the best, ‘false flag’ provocatueres on the entire World Wide Web. These people can make you believe that someone false flagged your breakfast this morning.

If the NRA becomes false flagable. They’ll get ‘false flagged’.

/s

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Wed, 04/25/2018 - 22:34 Permalink

I'm giving this year to the Royal Knife Association of Britain (KNAB).  I understand they have their own problems.   Because most people are fucking pussies and will give up their liberty to own even a knife if some guy in a tie on TV tells them to be scared.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tmosley Wed, 04/25/2018 - 22:35 Permalink

tfw you got your favorite coffee cup as a present but now you want to throw it away because its from Yeti, but it's just so damn good you don't do it

Sigh...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Arnold Layne Wed, 04/25/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

These latest NRA record enlistment results, essentially a public opinion poll,  should send an unambiguous message both to the anti-Constitution rights grabbers and to all elected local, state and Federal officials:  the citizens are not going to tolerate anyone who advocates violation of Constitution spelled-out rights.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
In the Black M… Wed, 04/25/2018 - 22:43 Permalink

This shows the dumb fuck left will

Never get the guns. Everything the Dems do backfires on them. Fucking idiots. They push unpopular ideas and think they can win elections. These stupid fucks have to roll out high school kids to convince the sheeple give up their rights ... and that doesn’t even work.