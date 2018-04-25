Bitcoin Tumbles Back Below $9,000 As Crypto Gets Clobbered

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:01

No obvious catalyst for the big drop this morning - aside from perhaps Chinese police seizing mining equipment in Tianjin - but Bitcoin Cash is plunging and Bitcoin is back below $9,000 as the entire crypto space is getting hit...

Bitcoin Cash is getting hit hardest today as AntPool's efforts fail..

 

And Bitcoin is back below $9,000...

 

As CoinTelegraph reports,  police in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin have seized 600 computers used to mine Bitcoin, after abnormal electricity usage attracted the attention of the local power grid operator, CNBC reports April 25.

CNBC cites local media outlet Xinhua, which reported details from a local police officer saying that it was "largest power theft case in recent years,” and that “eight high-power fans” had also been seized.

Xinhua has not reported when the equipment was confiscated, but five people are reportedly under investigation and another has been detained.

Due to cheap electricity and hardware manufacture, China is a stalwart crypto mining superpower. A recent report showed that mining costs in China run to $3,172 per coin, which can offer miners a significant, if fluctuating, return.

In 2017, allegedly 50 to 70 percent of BTC mining took place in China. This January, however, news broke of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)’s intent to toughen regional regulatory oversight and potentially restrict the power use of miners in future.

Comments

Bitchface-KILLAH tmosley Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

Buy Bitcoin Cash mf'ers!!

The best thing about Bitcoin Cash is there are no more Core people involved.  They've been forked off and can die now.  They still haven't realized that their network is broken.  Keep promising "upgrades" and fail to ever deliver.  That's because there are no "upgrades" planned for BTC.  The whole thing has been compromised by bankers now and they will point to BTC as an example of "why they need us", why people need banking and centralization.  I can only assume that people buying BTC at this point have never even used crypto.  Have never generated private keys, have never downloaded and installed a wallet.  Probably do not even know how to send Bitcoin.  They are just buying 0.25, 0.5 BTC or whatever, leaving it on an Exchange like Coinbase and cheerleading from the sidelines.  All of the crypto pros have long since left the sinking SS BTC.

lookslikecraptome Stackers Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

not sure where u get ur numbers from. do u even look at charts. https://bitcoinwisdom.com/markets/bitfinex/btcusd .

Pssst, This waterfall happened in 12 hours vs.two weeks.  If u have a minute or two, make the chart open in different time frames. U seem off base to me. 

I make the same statement to mosley, not asininely, that it seems the two weeks gains up have been obliterated. 

I do give mos credit for dumping stuff when he figured out he was on the wrong side. Happens to all of us. Good he did not hold on to dogs and adjusted his position(s). Way to easy to self aggrandize at some other persons expense.

Bitch F K is another story. I promised to be a better person and quit picking on him cause he has a psychiatric disability. So in the interest of that promise, I shall leave him be. 

 

I am also happy I did not sell my house for 100,000 btc last nite.  No effers, i do not hate coin. Not a good STORE OF VALUE. 

EDIT:   K it did not loose two weeks of gains. it lost about a week in 12 hours. 

If I had a sexy avatar I loved I would just come back and reply to myself so my avatar would show up again. I might have to get a sexy avatar. 

lookslikecraptome HumansB4Snakes Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

Lester tried to make me smarter

but his pleading I denied.

I went and bought some Bitcoin

That's the day i cried. 

and I turned 21 in prison doing life without parole

no one could steer me right

But Lester Tried, Lester Tried.

Dear ole Daddy rest his soul

He told to buy gold

Something to fall back on when I get too old

And I turned 21 in prison doing life without parole.

K Snorkeler, UR UP and TAKE IT AWAY

(art for arts sake, snark snark snark)

Had to put in the snark tag for Bitch Face

 

 

Give Me Some Truth Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

Silver and gold attacks continue. Even these “markets” are rigged or not. If they are rigged, are they being rigged for a reason or “just because.” Is this reason EVER going to go away?

pods Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

Wow, I'm shitting myself.

Not.

Hey lester, why would you accept something so volatile if you know it's a ponzi (never illustrated why though) and now it's a pump and dump.
Why would a retired economist take such a risk?

pods

pods cheech_wizard Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

If it is a ponzi, I would like someone to clearly explain HOW it is.

Been waiting for that since, well, I forgot how long.

Ponzi's are predicated on someone being in charge. With cryptos (real cryptos, not those phony ICO scam crap), nobody is in charge, except for miners or for a PoS system, those running the nodes.  And then they would have to get together and payout gains for the early people with the influx of cash from the late comers.  How is that going to be accomplished?

As for the PnD, that happens in every thinly traded area in the short term.  And cryptos are thinly traded.  The get rich quick people are in and out, or get steamrolled. The miners, and people who see it for what it might be sit tight. Much like those holding GnS.

Not sure how the war started between GnS holders and crypto holders, they are really on the same team.

I for one MINE and have MINED both.  And lemme tell you, crypto mining is a fuck-ton easier than mining gold.  Not as exciting though.  But they, for me, serve the same purpose. Undermine the current fractional reserve currency prison we are all in.

Sorry for the ramble cheech, lol.

pods

Giant Meteor pods Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

"In short, this was a traditional Ponzi scheme wrapped in crypto clothing. It is important to note that the use of cryptocurrency in this case was not the FTC’s primary complaint in this case and that the defendants would have run afoul of the law if they requested cash or checks or any other method of payment."

https://techcrunch.com/2018/03/16/ftc-shuts-down-crypto-ponzi-schemers/

Clearly, the Ponzi was not the crypto itself ..

But here is another view presented by the Geeks ..

https://www.geek.com/tech/cryptocurrencies-could-be-one-big-ponzi-schem…

pods Giant Meteor Wed, 04/25/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

Didn't read the first. Second one describes a bubble and tries to equate it with a ponzi.

I have not bought a single bit of any crypto, yet I have some. Am I now part of some sort of distributed ponzi?

No, but I might be mining the seeds of a bubble.

Equating cryptos with a ponzi is like saying the tech runup in the late 90's was a ponzi.

It wasn't, it was a bubble.

I'm not arguing whether it is a bubble or not. That is yet to be determined. Bubbles are tough to see when you are in the middle of them. Only after they pop do they come apparent. Sometimes something looks like a bubble and it is a paradigm shift.

Time will tell.

pods