Bitcoin Tumbles Back Below $9,000 As Crypto Gets Clobbered

No obvious catalyst for the big drop this morning - aside from perhaps Chinese police seizing mining equipment in Tianjin - but Bitcoin Cash is plunging and Bitcoin is back below $9,000 as the entire crypto space is getting hit...
Bitcoin Cash is getting hit hardest today as AntPool's efforts fail..
And Bitcoin is back below $9,000...
As CoinTelegraph reports, police in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin have seized 600 computers used to mine Bitcoin, after abnormal electricity usage attracted the attention of the local power grid operator, CNBC reports April 25.
CNBC cites local media outlet Xinhua, which reported details from a local police officer saying that it was "largest power theft case in recent years,” and that “eight high-power fans” had also been seized.
Xinhua has not reported when the equipment was confiscated, but five people are reportedly under investigation and another has been detained.
Due to cheap electricity and hardware manufacture, China is a stalwart crypto mining superpower. A recent report showed that mining costs in China run to $3,172 per coin, which can offer miners a significant, if fluctuating, return.
In 2017, allegedly 50 to 70 percent of BTC mining took place in China. This January, however, news broke of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)’s intent to toughen regional regulatory oversight and potentially restrict the power use of miners in future.
Classic pump and dump scheme. This is why BTC can't be accepted by businesses.
Consolidation after a crazy week of gains. To be expected.
In reply to Classic pump and dump. SEC… by lester1
Buy Bitcoin Cash mf'ers!!
The best thing about Bitcoin Cash is there are no more Core people involved. They've been forked off and can die now. They still haven't realized that their network is broken. Keep promising "upgrades" and fail to ever deliver. That's because there are no "upgrades" planned for BTC. The whole thing has been compromised by bankers now and they will point to BTC as an example of "why they need us", why people need banking and centralization. I can only assume that people buying BTC at this point have never even used crypto. Have never generated private keys, have never downloaded and installed a wallet. Probably do not even know how to send Bitcoin. They are just buying 0.25, 0.5 BTC or whatever, leaving it on an Exchange like Coinbase and cheerleading from the sidelines. All of the crypto pros have long since left the sinking SS BTC.
In reply to Consolidation after a crazy… by tmosley
In reply to Buy Bitcoin Cash mf'ers!! by Bitchface-KILLAH
BTC will crash... to the benefit of cryptos that actually do work.
In reply to For a minute there I thought… by Giant Meteor
Nothing goes up in a straight line. They've been up 50-120% over last two weeks. 10-20% correction is hardly a pump and dump
In reply to BTC will crash... to the… by Bitchface-KILLAH
In reply to Nothing goes up in a… by Stackers
Nope. Full HODL on crypto for what you can afford to lose
Anyway you ladies will be lucky if TPTB let you keep any BC, PMs or your bullets
In reply to not sure where u get ur… by lookslikecraptome
I just used BTC to buy some IRIDIUM metal from another country, so BTC still working fine (the fee was 15 US cents, quick confirmation).
Too late for me to react I did note that their crypto payment processor (Bitpay) now offers payment via BCH.
In reply to BTC will crash... to the… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Thats because one of the main miner manufactures only takes bitcoin cash...
they learned how to force value a currency just like the petro-dollar
In reply to I just used BTC to buy… by 38BWD22
Tianjin police recently learned that it was a poorly wired Bitmain miner that led to the "Are we dangerous here" event.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fEsA9e2xZc
In reply to Buy Bitcoin Cash mf'ers!! by Bitchface-KILLAH
B cash is a scam by Chinese miners. Controlled by code illiterates, gamblers, convicted and Communists. It is the cancer of crypto.
In reply to Buy Bitcoin Cash mf'ers!! by Bitchface-KILLAH
Yeah, the same code illiterates who built Bitcoin in the first place.
Give it a rest, newb.
In reply to B cash is a scam by Chinese… by Bunga Bunga
... who helped build Bitcoin in its early days ... but made irrelevant because more competent people joined the core team...
In reply to Yeah, the same code… by tmosley
and how about the FED? all angels?
In reply to B cash is a scam by Chinese… by Bunga Bunga
Tylers can never catch a break. Tylers first become gold fans... then it tanks. Then become crypto fans ... then it tanks. Can you please become huge fans of central banks?
In reply to Consolidation after a crazy… by tmosley
Only if you have a very narrow point of view. If they invested according to that sentiment, they are already rich beyond the wildest dreams of Avaris. As much as BTC has fallen in the last few months, it is still WAAAAAAAYYYYYYY up from this time last year. And they have all the forked coins as well.
In reply to Tylers can never catch a… by CPR Steps_30 p…
We've been hawking bitcoin here since $30 days
In reply to Only if you have a very… by tmosley
What is your grudge with cryptos? Did you get burned? I'm still in the green after all these years... a sea of green.
And who in the fuck cares if the SEC is involved.. such old world thinking.
In reply to Classic pump and dump. SEC… by lester1
Just as soon as it gets back to my CB of $19,000 I'm gonna sell my Bitcoin. Way too much volatility for me.
In reply to Classic pump and dump. SEC… by lester1
After the run they have had, it’s not surprising there are profits being taken.
Profit taking - it happens in a free market...
You think Bitcoin is a free market? 🤣
In reply to Profit taking - it happens… by Yellow_Snow
Yes. I also think you're a tool and a paid actor.
In reply to You think Bitcoin is a free… by lester1
Did anybody see the XRP flashcrash today? Dropped from $0.9 to $0.5 before bouncing back up. That shit was crazy. I wonder if accidental or deliberate.
Things like that happen all the time in our efficient markets.
In reply to Did anybody see the XRP… by Brazen Heist
Been watching this for a while now and it's happening more and more. I am suspecting deception from the exchanges as each time it happens stop loss orders are triggered. Anyone help on that?
In reply to Did anybody see the XRP… by Brazen Heist
Silver and gold attacks continue. Even these “markets” are rigged or not. If they are rigged, are they being rigged for a reason or “just because.” Is this reason EVER going to go away?
If it is a ponzi, I would like someone to clearly explain HOW it is.
Been waiting for that since, well, I forgot how long.
Ponzi's are predicated on someone being in charge. With cryptos (real cryptos, not those phony ICO scam crap), nobody is in charge, except for miners or for a PoS system, those running the nodes. And then they would have to get together and payout gains for the early people with the influx of cash from the late comers. How is that going to be accomplished?
As for the PnD, that happens in every thinly traded area in the short term. And cryptos are thinly traded. The get rich quick people are in and out, or get steamrolled. The miners, and people who see it for what it might be sit tight. Much like those holding GnS.
Not sure how the war started between GnS holders and crypto holders, they are really on the same team.
I for one MINE and have MINED both. And lemme tell you, crypto mining is a fuck-ton easier than mining gold. Not as exciting though. But they, for me, serve the same purpose. Undermine the current fractional reserve currency prison we are all in.
Sorry for the ramble cheech, lol.
pods
In reply to Why can't it be both? … by cheech_wizard
"In short, this was a traditional Ponzi scheme wrapped in crypto clothing. It is important to note that the use of cryptocurrency in this case was not the FTC’s primary complaint in this case and that the defendants would have run afoul of the law if they requested cash or checks or any other method of payment."
https://techcrunch.com/2018/03/16/ftc-shuts-down-crypto-ponzi-schemers/
Clearly, the Ponzi was not the crypto itself ..
But here is another view presented by the Geeks ..
https://www.geek.com/tech/cryptocurrencies-could-be-one-big-ponzi-schem…
In reply to If it is a ponzi, I would… by pods
Didn't read the first. Second one describes a bubble and tries to equate it with a ponzi.
I have not bought a single bit of any crypto, yet I have some. Am I now part of some sort of distributed ponzi?
No, but I might be mining the seeds of a bubble.
Equating cryptos with a ponzi is like saying the tech runup in the late 90's was a ponzi.
It wasn't, it was a bubble.
I'm not arguing whether it is a bubble or not. That is yet to be determined. Bubbles are tough to see when you are in the middle of them. Only after they pop do they come apparent. Sometimes something looks like a bubble and it is a paradigm shift.
Time will tell.
pods
In reply to "In short, this was a… by Giant Meteor
Go full Trumptard Coin it is your only hope.
https://www.livecoinwatch.com/price/PresidentTrump-PRES
In reply to Go full Trumptard Coin it is… by LordWillingly
In reply to Go full Trumptard Coin it is… by LordWillingly
All you have to look at is the transaction speed to know whether or not this is a viable currency option. That is all.