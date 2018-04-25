"Black People Don't Have To Be Democrats": Obama-Linked Rapper Backs Kanye As MSM Melts Down Over MAGA

Kanye West pal and fellow Chicago-based musician "Chance the Rapper" fired off a tweet in support of his controversial friend, who is once again taking flack from the left over his love of Donald Trump - and most recently, black conservative Candace Owens.

"Black people don't have to be democrats," tweeted the 25-year-old Chance in defense of Kanye.

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. agreed with Chance - as did others who declared that people who belong to traditionally liberal demographics can also think differently.

The same goes for all the intersectional groups of the left that say you HAVE to be a democrat. That isn't true. Be free, think for yourself. https://t.co/01jMdg6ETa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 26, 2018

Gay people don't have to be democrats, either. https://t.co/GtD3uS8PHV — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 25, 2018

Jewish people don’t have to be democrats. — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 25, 2018

Women don't have to be democrats, either. https://t.co/lS5rkqmQ0I — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 26, 2018

Kanye then retweeted Trump supporter Scott Presler who echoed Chance's sentiments:

Interestingly, political strategist and pundit Ali Alexander (@ali) implored Chance to support Kanye 20 minutes before his tweet:

Born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, Chance the Rapper's father was an aide to then-Senator Barack Obama, before landing a job in the Department of Labor during Obama's first term. Chance met with Obama when he was "13 or 14," where he discussed his ambitions with the future president - who reportedly replied "word."

Chance has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump - while endorsing Hillary Clinton one month before the 2016 US election. That said, he may have become disillusioned at the skyrocketing murder rate in his hometown.

West, who also hails from Chicago, noted in a Wednesday tweet that "Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed."

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Trump, meanwhile, has been talking about the Chicago murder rates for years - and then sent the ATF in to do something about it.

Kanye thrust himself back into the spotlight on Saturday after taking nearly a year off of Twitter - tweeting his support for black pro-Trump conservative, Candace Owens - director of Urban Engagement for Turning Point USA, who feels that black Americans are "slaves on the Democratic Party plantation."

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

West caused Twitter to further implode on Wednesday when he tweeted a picture of an autographed red "Make America Great Again" hat, which Trump responded to with "MAGA!"

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kanye addressed the uproar over his conservative leanings as well on Wednesday - tweeting "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

To which Trump replied "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

"A dragon is not a slave." pic.twitter.com/LhvuZnirCq — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 26, 2018

MSM assassins everywhere

What makes Kanye so dangerous to the left is that he's breaking through the "all or nothing" conditioning of identity politics, and with West tweeting pro-Trump sentiments to his 27.9 million followers, the MSM is trying their best to smear him. After flat out lying earlier Wednesday about drama in the West household, People Magazine was at it again later in the day - stirring up controversy over Kanye tweeting pictures from "Inside $20M House" despite his wife Kim Kardashian's wishes.

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

The Daily Mail - similar to People, said that Kim was scolding Kanye - to which Kardashian tweeted "Oh RELAX I'm joking! Seriously you can't have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing"

Oh RELAX I’m joking! Seriously you can’t have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing https://t.co/drTv1tpaXy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Page Six also published an anti-Kanye hit piece, suggesting that people are fearing for "Kanye's [mental] health" after suddenly firing his manager, Scooter Braun.

Kanye West canceled 21 tour dates in 2016 after suffering a “nervous breakdown,” but there are new fears for his health after he abruptly fired manager Scooter Braun and a “friend” claimed West had been addicted to opioids. -Page Six

Kardashian later tweeted "To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary."

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. -Kim Kardashian

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

"WOW wrong again!!!!!" tweeted Kris Jenner, "Their house is $60 MIL"

WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL https://t.co/sIDG3FbSoP — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 25, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. also threw his hat in the ring, tweeting #ImWIthHer, and then "2 years ago who would have thought Kanye and Kim would be public enemy number one of Hollywood/Media for saying it’s ok to think differently"

Love this!!! 2 years ago who would have thought Kanye and Kim would be public enemy number one of Hollywood/Media for saying it’s ok to think differently and to express yourself as you see fit. https://t.co/nMLccNvF96 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 25, 2018

And while the left has their collective Kanye meltdown, others over social media have been having a blast:

Flashback: rapper 6ix9ine is also a Trump supporter. Industry shills are freaking out. pic.twitter.com/wTkK6UAnlG — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) April 25, 2018

What we have here folks is a glitch in the #Matrix...the DNC is calling Agent Smith to take care of the thought virus known as #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/Dc5e2hteER — Ed ☯️ (@DowdEdward) April 26, 2018

Oh, my! Defection from the left hits new heights as Kanye West

calls Trump his brother with "dragon energy" and wears #MAGA hat. Perplexed and bewildered liberals anger @KimKardashian saying West must be having breakdown. The left is having the breakdown and it is delicious fun. pic.twitter.com/D6MIAXXKWx — Michael Nöthem (@mikandynothem) April 25, 2018

How long before the Democrats accuse @KanyeWest of being a Russian agent? 😂#MAGA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/EYaQ2StbFt — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) April 25, 2018

Kanye West is causing a liberal SHITSTORM on Twitter for backing our President & I LOVE IT!!!!!!!!



I hope that what we are witnessing is the beginning of a cultural tipping point that reawakens the consciousness of the brain-dead masses.



Good for you, Kanye!#MAGA — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) April 25, 2018

Flashback: that time MSNBC accidentally interviewed black Trump supporters in North Carolina during the 2016 election - who let the network know "There's a perception out there that he [Trump] has no black supporters. Wrong. He does."