"Black People Don't Have To Be Democrats": Obama-Linked Rapper Backs Kanye As MSM Melts Down Over MAGA

Kanye West pal and fellow Chicago-based musician "Chance the Rapper" fired off a tweet in support of his controversial friend, who is once again taking flack from the left over his love of Donald Trump - and most recently, black conservative Candace Owens.
"Black people don't have to be democrats," tweeted the 25-year-old Chance in defense of Kanye.
Black people don’t have to be democrats.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018
Donald Trump Jr. agreed with Chance - as did others who declared that people who belong to traditionally liberal demographics can also think differently.
The same goes for all the intersectional groups of the left that say you HAVE to be a democrat. That isn't true. Be free, think for yourself. https://t.co/01jMdg6ETa— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 26, 2018
Gay people don't have to be democrats, either. https://t.co/GtD3uS8PHV— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 25, 2018
Jewish people don’t have to be democrats.— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 25, 2018
Women don't have to be democrats, either. https://t.co/lS5rkqmQ0I— Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 26, 2018
Kanye then retweeted Trump supporter Scott Presler who echoed Chance's sentiments:
Interestingly, political strategist and pundit Ali Alexander (@ali) implored Chance to support Kanye 20 minutes before his tweet:
Wow @ali really called that one. pic.twitter.com/bMKwF7TnnD— ALX 🇺🇸 ✘ (@TheALX) April 26, 2018
Born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, Chance the Rapper's father was an aide to then-Senator Barack Obama, before landing a job in the Department of Labor during Obama's first term. Chance met with Obama when he was "13 or 14," where he discussed his ambitions with the future president - who reportedly replied "word."
Chance has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump - while endorsing Hillary Clinton one month before the 2016 US election. That said, he may have become disillusioned at the skyrocketing murder rate in his hometown.
West, who also hails from Chicago, noted in a Wednesday tweet that "Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed."
Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Trump, meanwhile, has been talking about the Chicago murder rates for years - and then sent the ATF in to do something about it.
Kanye thrust himself back into the spotlight on Saturday after taking nearly a year off of Twitter - tweeting his support for black pro-Trump conservative, Candace Owens - director of Urban Engagement for Turning Point USA, who feels that black Americans are "slaves on the Democratic Party plantation."
I love the way Candace Owens thinks— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018
West caused Twitter to further implode on Wednesday when he tweeted a picture of an autographed red "Make America Great Again" hat, which Trump responded to with "MAGA!"
my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
MAGA! https://t.co/jFf5ONASlv— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018
Kanye addressed the uproar over his conservative leanings as well on Wednesday - tweeting "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."
To which Trump replied "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"
Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018
"A dragon is not a slave." pic.twitter.com/LhvuZnirCq— Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 26, 2018
This is what @realDonaldTrump & @kanyewest coming together looks like 🦁🐉 pic.twitter.com/OX24Osm3YD— KANYE WEST 🇺🇸 (@KanyeWoke) April 25, 2018
MSM assassins everywhere
What makes Kanye so dangerous to the left is that he's breaking through the "all or nothing" conditioning of identity politics, and with West tweeting pro-Trump sentiments to his 27.9 million followers, the MSM is trying their best to smear him. After flat out lying earlier Wednesday about drama in the West household, People Magazine was at it again later in the day - stirring up controversy over Kanye tweeting pictures from "Inside $20M House" despite his wife Kim Kardashian's wishes.
Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
The Daily Mail - similar to People, said that Kim was scolding Kanye - to which Kardashian tweeted "Oh RELAX I'm joking! Seriously you can't have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing"
Oh RELAX I’m joking! Seriously you can’t have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing https://t.co/drTv1tpaXy— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
Page Six also published an anti-Kanye hit piece, suggesting that people are fearing for "Kanye's [mental] health" after suddenly firing his manager, Scooter Braun.
Kanye West canceled 21 tour dates in 2016 after suffering a “nervous breakdown,” but there are new fears for his health after he abruptly fired manager Scooter Braun and a “friend” claimed West had been addicted to opioids. -Page Six
Kardashian later tweeted "To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary."
To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. -Kim Kardashian
To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018
"WOW wrong again!!!!!" tweeted Kris Jenner, "Their house is $60 MIL"
WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL https://t.co/sIDG3FbSoP— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 25, 2018
Donald Trump Jr. also threw his hat in the ring, tweeting #ImWIthHer, and then "2 years ago who would have thought Kanye and Kim would be public enemy number one of Hollywood/Media for saying it’s ok to think differently"
Love this!!! 2 years ago who would have thought Kanye and Kim would be public enemy number one of Hollywood/Media for saying it’s ok to think differently and to express yourself as you see fit. https://t.co/nMLccNvF96— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 25, 2018
And while the left has their collective Kanye meltdown, others over social media have been having a blast:
Flashback: rapper 6ix9ine is also a Trump supporter. Industry shills are freaking out. pic.twitter.com/wTkK6UAnlG— The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) April 25, 2018
think freely.— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) April 26, 2018
don't be a sheep. pic.twitter.com/Pg7Q7b4ySf
What we have here folks is a glitch in the #Matrix...the DNC is calling Agent Smith to take care of the thought virus known as #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/Dc5e2hteER— Ed ☯️ (@DowdEdward) April 26, 2018
Oh, my! Defection from the left hits new heights as Kanye West— Michael Nöthem (@mikandynothem) April 25, 2018
calls Trump his brother with "dragon energy" and wears #MAGA hat. Perplexed and bewildered liberals anger @KimKardashian saying West must be having breakdown. The left is having the breakdown and it is delicious fun. pic.twitter.com/D6MIAXXKWx
How long before the Democrats accuse @KanyeWest of being a Russian agent? 😂#MAGA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/EYaQ2StbFt— Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) April 25, 2018
Kanye West is causing a liberal SHITSTORM on Twitter for backing our President & I LOVE IT!!!!!!!!— Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) April 25, 2018
I hope that what we are witnessing is the beginning of a cultural tipping point that reawakens the consciousness of the brain-dead masses.
Good for you, Kanye!#MAGA
Flashback: that time MSNBC accidentally interviewed black Trump supporters in North Carolina during the 2016 election - who let the network know "There's a perception out there that he [Trump] has no black supporters. Wrong. He does."
Comments
Stop the race baiting Zionists.
Black people voting for Republicans? I'll believe that when I see it.
In reply to Stop the race baiting… by Twatter
I haven't seen this many pissed off Democrats since Lincoln freed the slaves.
In reply to Black people voting for… by NoDebt
Blacks MUST stay on the democrat KKK plantation!
In reply to I haven't seen this many… by NoDebt
Red pill woke
In reply to Blacks MUST stay on the… by runswithscissors
Republican... Democrat...
All a trick.
In reply to Red pill woke by IridiumRebel
Fire Brothers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkeO-l_RdqE
In reply to lol by beepbop
OMG! If blacks learn they can think for themselves (some already have!)...
And they don't have to believe the Dim/Lib lies that have kept them dependent for decades...
Then the DemoCrap Party is DOOMED!!
In reply to Fire Brothers https://www… by bamawatson
Yes, then we can start encouraging them to fix the black family unit, and over the next few decades, their communities will become much better places than they are now.
In reply to OMG! If blacks learn they… by wee-weed up
I don't think I agree with Kanye West on much, but we certainly have common ground of the value of thinking for yourself. Good for him.
In reply to Yes, then we can start… by El Vaquero
Now this is a damn entertaining show: The Ni55er Factor
Is just like The X Factor but with an N.
In reply to I don't think I agree with… by The_Juggernaut
Blacks thinking? Lmao
In reply to the Nigger Factor by Leakanthrophy
OH SHIT!!! the DNC is petrified that black America will discover that the 'let'em all in' immigration no-policy of the past 25 years is particularly detrimental to African American youths.
the DNC is still betting on...if you ain't "white" you have to be a democrat cheer squad. Which is very insulting to African Americans. Hey, I'm not saying they need to be RNC clubbers either...be independent, think independent. The opposite of independence, is slavery.
In reply to Blacks MUST stay on the… by runswithscissors
jim crow laws = democrats
and they've been lying about it since
"To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize" - Voltaire
sounds like a question getting asked more often - BFYTW
In reply to I haven't seen this many… by NoDebt
This is great theater It looks scripted to me but, whether right or wrong, it drives an opening into a core Dem constituency - and millenials for that matter. Clever.
In reply to jim crow laws = democrats… by forexskin
EVERYTHING IS SCRIPTED try it out yourself, go jump in front of a bus and see if you can change your fate
In reply to This is great theater It… by Baron von Bud
Exactly the right answer!
In reply to I haven't seen this many… by NoDebt
ofuk I am still laughing so hard!
In reply to I haven't seen this many… by NoDebt
I love this timeline. The old one was boring.
In reply to Black people voting for… by NoDebt
I've seen it, many times. In fact, when I was thinking about not voting one of the people imploring me to vote for Trump was black.
In reply to Black people voting for… by NoDebt
If only ten percent of Black voters move from the dems to the Republicans, the dem party will be finished for years to come.Doesn't take much. Trump should make Kanye a Cultural Advisor to the President with Cabinet level status. Let him work with the minority communities on education reform, charter schools, male responsibility. Hahahaha, the inner city dems would not know what to do as Republicans show they are willing to do more than promise change in the minority communities, but actually deliver. This is a gift opportunity for the Republicans if they take the initiative and show the Black voters they are willing to work with them to help them change their communities for the better. Its the equivalent of what the democrats did to help Black people after the Mississippi flood and during the Depression. This work could be combined with immigration reform, because the Black community knows that immigration hurts them more than most other groups. Trump is shrewd enough to know this, it will be interesting to see if he can mobilize the stuff shirts running the Republican party to get onboard.
In reply to Black people voting for… by NoDebt
Let him work on what he says he is interested in: curtailing the violence in Chicago. I will never forget hearing a Chicago public official interviewed. She pointed out that people are afraid to witness anything for fear that they could suffer the consequences. It reminded me of working in stores where managers said if you are ever robbed at gunpoint, look at your shoes to let the robber know that you did not see him. Scary. No wonder nothing ever changes in the violent cities. People are too scared to change anything.
In reply to If only ten percent of Black… by Harry Lightning
Black people do vote Republican. But when the ballot goes in, it gets rejected because there was already a vote cast by that person before the polls ever opened.
I remember talking with a conservative Jew in NJ who was extremely pissed off at the black church that could fit maybe 150 people in it that requested 2600+ absentee ballots.
He said, they keep on doing this shit.
In reply to Black people voting for… by NoDebt
.
In reply to Black people voting for… by NoDebt
Trump won more Black Americans than Romney. Most Black people grew up with Democratic parents. Even when you are white, it is hard to reject the party you grew up in, but accumulated life evidence is hard to ignore. Some Democratic ideas are good. A lot of the ideas are not good and not in alignment with reality, but the Democratic Party is like a religion, with inviolable moral precepts. If you question any of it, you are regarded as going against the faith.
In reply to Black people voting for… by NoDebt
They can, and probably have been, voting for Republicans all along.
What matters is who counts the votes.
In reply to Black people voting for… by NoDebt
Chance the Rapper is legit... dude gives back to the community and wants people to excel. Great fucking human.
In reply to Stop the race baiting… by Twatter
Chance and Kanye are speaking the truth. It's starting to resonant. I've been living on the southside of Chicago for 40 years. I'll never leave. The politics, not the people, are the problem. God bless these young men for having the courage to speak out.
In reply to Chance the Rapper is legit… by Bud Dry
race bating is just one way the zionazis win. the jews are the masters of race politics. they are white when it's convenient and jewish when it is convenient but never white jewish.
In reply to Stop the race baiting… by Twatter
This is an AMAZING day.
I never really knew Kanye...
I like him NOW.
In reply to Stop the race baiting… by Twatter
"Stop the race baiting Zionists"
Red Team, Blue Team, White Team, Black Team. That's what they do, because it works. For fuck's sake, there are people who will injure other people over sports teams. And look at the idiots who suddenly think this entertainer is worth listening to because he agrees with them. The fact that ZH has had numerous articles on this subject proves the point. ZH is not above the fray.
In reply to Stop the race baiting… by Twatter
I doubt that anyone here who didn't listen to Kanye before is doing so now. It is just nice to see someone in his position speak out and stir up some shit once in a while. Don't worry, they'll have him committed and locked up in a little while. Try to enjoy the show while it lasts.
In reply to "Stop the race baiting… by LetThemEatRand
Twatter:
WOW! First comment in the thread and its a dung-fly among the shit-swarming anti-Jewish Hate pimps.
The only people I see race, class, edcucation, work-ethic, networking (Yeah assholes, Jews network - you ever heard of it? Try it - it might help get your dumb ass out of your mom's basement . . .), you-name-it baiting are the Jew-haters.
In fact, the Jew-haters are the best baiters I've ever seen on ZH . . . so good, they are declared to be Master Baiters.
In reply to Stop the race baiting… by Twatter
Calling out Zionists is not calling out Jews, though the Zionists have done an exceptional job of equating the two.
In reply to Twatter: WOW! First comment… by MarsInScorpio
Let them eat:
Around here, the words are interchangable.
That's what happens when you let insane asylum refugees loose long enough to post on ZH.
I've read your posts for years. Why don't you just deal with the reality that your IQ is significantly higher than the flies, that's why you appreciate the difference in the words.
You know as well as I do that (((joos))), and Zionists are used in the same sentence as equivalent nouns endlessly here.
In reply to Calling out Zionists is not… by LetThemEatRand
I appreciate the compliment, and I agree there is plenty of anti-Jewish sentiment here, but this is also one of the few places where we can even have that discussion without being banned/blocked which says a lot. So do you agree that Zionists are a big part of what is driving the bus off the road?
In reply to Let them eat: Around here,… by MarsInScorpio
Mars, face the facts or go to David Icke or David Duke's web sites and do some research. I do not need networks to operate on Earth, just a few friends.
In reply to Twatter: WOW! First comment… by MarsInScorpio
Lol as you say a code word for Jews.
In reply to Stop the race baiting… by Twatter
Reality is becoming so surreal that the purveyors of culture are having trouble determining which way to guide the unwashed masses.
In reply to Stop the race baiting… by Twatter
Who cares, what a zio bitch does, Zerohedge is losing credibility fast.
Cause you cant have the black voter realizing the dem lies?
#Blacksfinallyrecognizing..
In reply to Who cares, what a zio bitch… by freedums
#freeatlast
In reply to Cause you cant have the… by Theta_Burn
But ding dongs do have to be Democrats.
In reply to #freeatlast by BandGap
A true progressive willingly enslaves themselves to the state, convinced THEY are the smart ones and anyone who resists is stupid or evil and to be relegated to livestock. Progressives own Black Americans and they ain't letting go, any runaways being punished HARSHLY as an example to the rest.
In reply to Cause you cant have the… by Theta_Burn
freedums:
It's losing credibility fast because of shit-for-brains hate-Pimps like you and the rest of the (((joomanti))) lunatics.
Do your part, and GFO of ZH.
In reply to Who cares, what a zio bitch… by freedums
well......... Lincoln was the first Republican President. Jackson was the first Democrat.
Yeah but Jackson was truly great. Anyone who kills a private central banks strangle hold on the people is beyond great.
In reply to well......... Lincoln was… by matermaker
Got him impeached.
In reply to Yeah but Jackson was truly… by DownWithYogaPants
Nope that was Andrew Johnson
In reply to Got him impeached. by BandGap
The only way for a jew to survive is to become subservient to white interests.
Think about it, kikels.