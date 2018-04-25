"Black People Don't Have To Be Democrats": Obama-Linked Rapper Backs Kanye As MSM Melts Down Over MAGA

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 22:45

Kanye West pal and fellow Chicago-based musician "Chance the Rapper" fired off a tweet in support of his controversial friend, who is once again taking flack from the left over his love of Donald Trump - and most recently, black conservative Candace Owens

"Black people don't have to be democrats," tweeted the 25-year-old Chance in defense of Kanye. 

Donald Trump Jr. agreed with Chance - as did others who declared that people who belong to traditionally liberal demographics can also think differently.

Kanye then retweeted Trump supporter Scott Presler who echoed Chance's sentiments:

Interestingly, political strategist and pundit Ali Alexander (@ali) implored Chance to support Kanye 20 minutes before his tweet:

Born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, Chance the Rapper's father was an aide to then-Senator Barack Obama, before landing a job in the Department of Labor during Obama's first term. Chance met with Obama when he was "13 or 14," where he discussed his ambitions with the future president - who reportedly replied "word."

Chance has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump - while endorsing Hillary Clinton one month before the 2016 US election. That said, he may have become disillusioned at the skyrocketing murder rate in his hometown.

West, who also hails from Chicago, noted in a Wednesday tweet that "Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed."

Trump, meanwhile, has been talking about the Chicago murder rates for years - and then sent the ATF in to do something about it. 

Kanye thrust himself back into the spotlight on Saturday after taking nearly a year off of Twitter - tweeting his support for black pro-Trump conservative, Candace Owens - director of Urban Engagement for Turning Point USA, who feels that black Americans are "slaves on the Democratic Party plantation.

West caused Twitter to further implode on Wednesday when he tweeted a picture of an autographed red "Make America Great Again" hat, which Trump responded to with "MAGA!"

Kanye addressed the uproar over his conservative leanings as well on Wednesday - tweeting "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

To which Trump replied "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

MSM assassins everywhere 

What makes Kanye so dangerous to the left is that he's breaking through the "all or nothing" conditioning of identity politics, and with West tweeting pro-Trump sentiments to his 27.9 million followers, the MSM is trying their best to smear him. After flat out lying earlier Wednesday about drama in the West household, People Magazine was at it again later in the day - stirring up controversy over Kanye tweeting pictures from "Inside $20M House" despite his wife Kim Kardashian's wishes. 

The Daily Mail - similar to People, said that Kim was scolding Kanye - to which Kardashian tweeted "Oh RELAX I'm joking! Seriously you can't have a personality on social media these days or your called bizarre or disturbing"

Page Six also published an anti-Kanye hit piece, suggesting that people are fearing for "Kanye's [mental] health" after suddenly firing his manager, Scooter Braun.

Kanye West canceled 21 tour dates in 2016 after suffering a “nervous breakdown,” but there are new fears for his health after he abruptly fired manager Scooter Braun and a “friend” claimed West had been addicted to opioids. -Page Six

Kardashian later tweeted "To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary." 

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. -Kim Kardashian

"WOW wrong again!!!!!" tweeted Kris Jenner, "Their house is $60 MIL"

Donald Trump Jr. also threw his hat in the ring, tweeting #ImWIthHer, and then "2 years ago who would have thought Kanye and Kim would be public enemy number one of Hollywood/Media for saying it’s ok to think differently"

And while the left has their collective Kanye meltdown, others over social media have been having a blast: 

Flashback: that time MSNBC accidentally interviewed black Trump supporters in North Carolina during the 2016 election - who let the network know "There's a perception out there that he [Trump] has no black supporters. Wrong. He does." 

Tags
Human Interest
Digital Media Agencies

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Antifaschistische runswithscissors Wed, 04/25/2018 - 23:24 Permalink

OH SHIT!!!  the DNC is petrified that black America will discover that the 'let'em all in' immigration no-policy of the past 25 years is particularly detrimental to African American youths.

the DNC is still betting on...if you ain't "white" you have to be a democrat cheer squad.  Which is very insulting to African Americans.  Hey, I'm not saying they need to be RNC clubbers either...be independent, think independent.  The opposite of independence, is slavery.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Harry Lightning NoDebt Wed, 04/25/2018 - 23:30 Permalink

If only ten percent of Black voters move from the dems to the Republicans, the dem party will be finished for years to come.Doesn't take much. Trump should make Kanye a Cultural Advisor to the President with Cabinet level status. Let him work with the minority communities on education reform, charter schools, male responsibility. Hahahaha, the inner city dems would not know what to do as Republicans show they are willing to do more than promise change in the minority communities, but actually deliver. This is a gift opportunity for the Republicans if they take the initiative and show the Black voters they are willing to work with them to help them change their communities for the better. Its the equivalent of what the democrats did to help Black people after the Mississippi flood and during the Depression. This work could be combined with immigration reform, because the Black community knows that immigration hurts them more than most other groups. Trump is shrewd enough to know this, it will be interesting to see if he can mobilize the stuff shirts running the Republican party to get onboard. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon Harry Lightning Thu, 04/26/2018 - 00:00 Permalink

Let him work on what he says he is interested in: curtailing the violence in Chicago. I will never forget hearing a Chicago public official interviewed. She pointed out that people are afraid to witness anything for fear that they could suffer the consequences. It reminded me of working in stores where managers said if you are ever robbed at gunpoint, look at your shoes to let the robber know that you did not see him. Scary. No wonder nothing ever changes in the violent cities. People are too scared to change anything.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
adr NoDebt Wed, 04/25/2018 - 23:50 Permalink

Black people do vote Republican. But when the ballot goes in, it gets rejected because there was already a vote cast by that person before the polls ever opened.

I remember talking with a conservative Jew in NJ who was extremely pissed off at the black church that could fit maybe 150 people in it that requested 2600+ absentee ballots.

He said, they keep on doing this shit.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon NoDebt Wed, 04/25/2018 - 23:54 Permalink

Trump won more Black Americans than Romney. Most Black people grew up with Democratic parents. Even when you are white, it is hard to reject the party you grew up in, but accumulated life evidence is hard to ignore. Some Democratic ideas are good. A lot of the ideas are not good and not in alignment with reality, but the Democratic Party is like a religion, with inviolable moral precepts. If you question any of it, you are regarded as going against the faith.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Twatter Wed, 04/25/2018 - 23:17 Permalink

"Stop the race baiting Zionists"

Red Team, Blue Team, White Team, Black Team.  That's what they do, because it works.  For fuck's sake, there are people who will injure other people over sports teams.  And look at the idiots who suddenly think this entertainer is worth listening to because he agrees with them.  The fact that ZH has had numerous articles on this subject proves the point.  ZH is not above the fray.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
MarsInScorpio Twatter Wed, 04/25/2018 - 23:21 Permalink

Twatter:

WOW! First comment in the thread and its a dung-fly among the shit-swarming anti-Jewish Hate pimps.

The only people I see race, class, edcucation, work-ethic, networking (Yeah assholes, Jews network - you ever heard of it? Try it - it might help get your dumb ass out of your mom's basement . . .), you-name-it baiting are the Jew-haters.

In fact, the Jew-haters are the best baiters I've ever seen on ZH . . . so good, they are declared to be Master Baiters.

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
MarsInScorpio LetThemEatRand Wed, 04/25/2018 - 23:28 Permalink

Let them eat:

Around here, the words are interchangable.

That's what happens when you let insane asylum refugees loose long enough to post on ZH.

I've read your posts for years. Why don't you just deal with the reality that your IQ is significantly higher than the flies, that's why you appreciate the difference in the words.

You know as well as I do that (((joos))), and Zionists are used in the same sentence as equivalent nouns endlessly here.