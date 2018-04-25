Blain: "More And More Market Participants Fear We Are About To Face Another WTF Moment"

Submitted by Bill Blain of Mint Partners
Why do we get it wrong, and what goes wrong next? Treasury yields, non-aligned economies and Tech
"I don’t think he knows about second breakfast."
Marvellous day yesterday. The 10-year US Treasury broke through the “You Shall Not Pass” 3% barrier and the dollar went up. Panic! It might be the end of the world, but I least I called it right! Relax… the sun still came up this morning.
I spent time y’day in the City and West End talking to journalists and clients, and picked up further clues as what’s been going wrong right through my 30 year plus career in finance. I’ve come to a stunning and shocking conclusion. People just aren’t as smart as we think. Folk get it wrong. Repeatedly. It was such a stunning moment of clarity I’m awarding myself one of my coveted “No Sh*t Sherlock” awards.
The business of markets is as much about economic forces as it is about watching the mistakes and behaviours of others. Definitionally, its mistakes that drive the most exciting market action!
Investors find themselves on the wrong side of little mistakes all the time – like the market waking up to major corporate changing the guarantees on its bonds, pushing bond holders down the capital ladder to make them more subordinated – as has happened with Softbank.
When the mistakes are so large and so egregious they have the capacity to cause a WTF “moment” – like we saw in 2007/08 when we realised unemployed bus drivers were unlikely to pay off massive mortgages, and over-levered banks stuffed to the gunnels with illiquid risk weren’t sustainable.
Such lightbulb moments occur infrequently – but often enough to define our careers. Based on my ongoing discussions, I sense more and more market participants fear we’re about to face another. This where it gets interesting – nobody can agree what its likely to be!
Do they fear another crash because they are scared because its been so good for so long, or do they have valid grounds to be afraid? And, do these fears mean small mistakes will get magnified into bigger, more inclusive ones? Markets are all about the behaviour of crowds and what they believe. Do we face yet another period of suddenly blinding clarity, as the lightbulb of realisation goes off.. Or will we just continue on worrying, letting our fears multiply until they trigger meltdown?
What are the main concerns?
- Is it a collapse in the bond market? Looking at the investment bank estimates, most of their analysts see the 10-year Treasury at 3.15-3.25% by year end – which hardly sounds like the bond rout so many fear. But, and but again... experience teaches us when it goes wrong in bonds, it goes wrong very quickly! These analysts may be a great example of getting it wrong. I reckon we could hit 3.5% or drop back to 2.5% just as fast in these fraxious times.
- Another aspect is Global Synchronised Growth – Macro Alignment. That’s been the basis of the fundamental analysis narrative telling us the whole globe is aligned and growing. Yet how can we have alignment when the US is rising rates, Japan is still devaluing, Europe looks trapped in a perpetual zero-rate trap, and the we’ve got increasing protectionist policy? If we’ve got that wrong (which we actually aren’t so concerned about; we still think global growth is on the cards), then maybe the flattening yield curve is right and we’re headed back into slowdown. Who knows? There are two sides to that trade! (And buying 2yrs instead of duration is one of the them!)
- The other big concern is Tech. We pride ourselves for living in a fascinating technological age. For the past few years the Stock Market’s darlings have been dimly understood Tech ventures. We’ve accepted the disruptive narrative – but now its looking kind of jaded. Telsa and Facebook are examples where its clear market participants are struggling to understand the rules of the game, and the valuations. Apple is an evolutionary story as we wonder if the smartphone/bright shinny thing days are over. Most Tech firms are good/great companies, but do they deserve such stellar pricing and are they immune to everything we learnt in Credit 101? Have we forgotten the tenants of Ben Graham’s Intelligent Investor to our detriment?
I read a very interesting research note on Emerging Markets y’day – pointing out EM has become a tad boring in the wake of all the Tech noise. While stock market volatility has risen, EM has proved less volatile and produced better performance. On a relative basis, they look likely to continue to deliver decent returns. On the other hand, EM can prove a liquidity trap.
Although US rates burst thru the 3% panic-ceiling, rates remain benign. Investors are scrambling for the next thing now the Tech sector seems to be deflating – and were underweight EM. Commodity prices are rising – positive for most. Rumours of the demise of Oil have proved premature.
Comments
Who says "I spent y'day" (in the article)? Is this how adults talk, and if so, is it an adult whose advice I want to take?
Well yeah. Everybody down to the guy who mows your lawn can feel that WTF moment barreling down to a head on.
Y-day Y-day - can we go back to where we were not financialized into a pillar of salt?
It occurs to me that even the 90s felt like the much more like the 60s upon reflection than what this shit decade feels like. Most of this is because of the inherent sociopathy of the people that ply the financial trades but we all play a role. Especially the SJW who are so unknowingly complicit with the banker's agenda. How you fuck up a gig like we had is beyond me.
What if nobody knows what happens next because literally EVERYTHING is overvalued? If it's been the "everything bubble" on the way up, why wouldn't it be the "everything crash" on the way down?
The Economist: "Get Ready For A World Currency By 2018" | Zero Hedge
What if,
Top managers in every company have been selling into rallies while the co is buying its own stock, so that when the ship sinks, they have the cushion they need to move to a nice pad in New Zealand?
Now take that scenario and put it into a super duper quantum computerized algo and you get the date of the big bang. (in the market)
Plausible. I am going short with assymetry
If we indenture the kids, we won't have to heat 2/3 of the house and the hot water and grocery bill, will be next to nil.
Just when I thought arnold couldn't get any weirder...
Well, if Bill Blaine can look outside Canary Row, so can I.
It puts a glimmer of Dickens into me when I read him before daylight.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-17/bill-blain-stock-markets-dont…
I'm sure he pictures himself as Fagan, but I see him as Pip.
If one thinks of the markets as a front company for the MIC, it'd be closer to the truth. I think it's why the FBI were so afraid of the mafia - they could run a better shell game.
Afraid of the mafia? Get out.
JE Hoover was in bed with them. History .... please.
And as Eustace Mullins said "The mafia is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Federal Reserve".
The real question is that if everything is overvalued, then why doesn't it all cancel out? When we talk about a crash because everything is overvalued, it makes me think of Rick Sanchez hitting a button, changing the value of currency from 1 of itself, to 0 of itself.
Yeah, who is this jerkoff "Bill Blain" and why should we give a f**k?
Evidently some nonentity who pays ZH big bux to write useless sh*t in the main column.
And that with
"The business of markets is as much about economic forces as it is about watching the mistakes and behaviours of others"
is where I didn't bother reading any further
"markets"
"economic forces"
"behaviours of others"
duh...
A resounding no. I get the impression from the way that Blain writes, that it's all one big entertaining Barnumesque fun house to him. He jokes about the big and little mistakes but forgets that these mistakes by City (notso)smart arses, in combination with Central Bank policies, ruin peoples lives by obliterating their pensions and savings.
Our analysis:
There's a 50-50 chance that just about anything could happen, or maybe not.
Right on, for the 10-year treasury yield we forecast that one of 3 outcomes will occur:
1. It will tongue punch the 3% fart box.
2. It will fail to achieve (1) and drop again to 2.95%
3. It will aggressively sideways until (1) or (2) occur.
Subscribe to our platinum service for more exclusive predictions.
Easy money 100 Dia calls 240 strike at the open PPT steps in because fear that pension's will go bankrupt 1000 point rally at the closing cash out ah the easy life.
This is a deep statement blain!
even a kid know what's coming, just watch the world, the us is setting the world on fire for no reason other than the blame the world it destroyed for its own destruction.
There is no reason civil war are all over eastern Europe, from ukraines to lithuania to hungary, to Poland.
Civil wars in the middle east , east africa, west africa, all of africa, latin america, for 10 years the us has been destroying venezuela to grab the oil making people believe that they found the fountain of oil youth in texas, yet the us is a net importer of oil but in the short term it wants to grab the Venezuelan oil.
the only way to kill the us is to destroy the us war machine, to sink its maritime fleet, all aircraft carriers must sink every single one, without them the us is blind as a bat.
divide and conquer, order out of chaos, novus ordo seclorum (new order of the the ages)
Well there's another few seconds of America Hate...lol.
So I guess what you are really saying is, America is so powerful that even mighty Russia...and China...and Marxist Chavenista's could not prevail against us in Venezuela?
I don't know whether to take that as a compliment or an insult ;-)
I was very interested in the timing of the Venezuela Oil refinery explosion - less than one week after Ven.'s decision to stop exports to US and supply China. Jackals are fast out the gate these days.
"I don’t think he knows about second breakfast."
He knows about third martini though.
everything looks great.
"... like we saw in 2007/08 when we realised unemployed bus drivers were unlikely to pay off massive mortgages, ..."
Or in 2017-18 when unemployed/underemployed student graduates were unlikely to ever pay of massive student debts, or over leveraged consumers, never capable of repaying their burgeoning consumer debts (taken on to pay basic necessities) and realizing of course they never really couldn't afford those $1000 iphones and such, or when local ad state governments realized they really could never ever pay all those promised pensions to insolvency or that Disney vacations, boats, marble countertops really aren't free, or simply because the greatest realization betrayal of them all, Facebook, Twatter, social media and politicians are NOT your friend ...
Or maybe, just maybe, there really ARE limits to debt creation and fiat printing "growth" via faked markets, government statistics, blowhard polticians, FED jawboning and rampant lawlessness ..
Well, tis a shocking state of affairs indeed ..