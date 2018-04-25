Boeing Bounce Saves Stocks But Bond Bloodbath Continues

No macro data today for US but earnings "beats" were met with "sell the news" but dip-buyers stepped in to save the day...

Futures show the chaotic trading around the pre-open to EU close... and then the standard buying panic into the close...

Cash indices all scrambled desperately in the last hour to get green (Trannies were green all day)...Nasdaq and Small Caps ended the day red...

Boeing's post-conference-call bounce rescued The Dow from its longest losing streak since August 2016...

The S&P 500 bounced off its 200DMA once again...

Momo factors slumped for the 3rd day in a row...

Twitter was funny...

Banks were mixed today but Goldman keeps sliding...

FANG stocks dumped and rebounded but ended lower on the day - ahead of FB earnings...

TSLA Stocks and Bonds weakened once again, but they had a moment of confusion early on (capital structure arb?)...

Bond yields and the dollar continue to rise together - and stocks fall...

The Dollar resumed its climb today... (up 6 of the last 7 days)...

Breaking its 100DMA, testing up to its 200DMA...

Cryptocurrencies tumbled on the day...

The Hong Kong Dollar also resumed its decline - but US Treasuries decoupled...

EM Debt finally snapped - presumably as the dollar's recent strength broke the momo...

10Y Treasury yields rose for the 8th straight day - the longest streak since Sept 2017...





And while there is much chatter about the bondpocalypse... 30Y is only up 6bps on the week...

Breakevens and Real Yields are at multi-year highs...

Copper and Crude managed minor gains as PMs limped lower... (Gold is testing up to 80x Silver)....

A strong dollar sent PMs lower with silver breaking below its 50dma...

WTI managed to hold on to gains - despite a surprise crude build - but RBOB slipped on its surprise build..