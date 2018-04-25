Boeing Bounce Saves Stocks But Bond Bloodbath Continues

No macro data today for US but earnings "beats" were met with "sell the news" but dip-buyers stepped in to save the day...
Futures show the chaotic trading around the pre-open to EU close... and then the standard buying panic into the close...
Cash indices all scrambled desperately in the last hour to get green (Trannies were green all day)...Nasdaq and Small Caps ended the day red...
Boeing's post-conference-call bounce rescued The Dow from its longest losing streak since August 2016...
The S&P 500 bounced off its 200DMA once again...
Momo factors slumped for the 3rd day in a row...
Twitter was funny...
Banks were mixed today but Goldman keeps sliding...
FANG stocks dumped and rebounded but ended lower on the day - ahead of FB earnings...
TSLA Stocks and Bonds weakened once again, but they had a moment of confusion early on (capital structure arb?)...
Bond yields and the dollar continue to rise together - and stocks fall...
The Dollar resumed its climb today... (up 6 of the last 7 days)...
Breaking its 100DMA, testing up to its 200DMA...
Cryptocurrencies tumbled on the day...
The Hong Kong Dollar also resumed its decline - but US Treasuries decoupled...
EM Debt finally snapped - presumably as the dollar's recent strength broke the momo...
10Y Treasury yields rose for the 8th straight day - the longest streak since Sept 2017...
And while there is much chatter about the bondpocalypse... 30Y is only up 6bps on the week...
Breakevens and Real Yields are at multi-year highs...
Copper and Crude managed minor gains as PMs limped lower... (Gold is testing up to 80x Silver)....
A strong dollar sent PMs lower with silver breaking below its 50dma...
WTI managed to hold on to gains - despite a surprise crude build - but RBOB slipped on its surprise build..
Comments
Is this the same "market" that halted trading amazon and google today? Please tell me more about this "market" and it's "trading" policies. At some point, bringing hookers and blow to the hospital room of a stage 4 cancer patient is no longer as helpful as telling him why he's in the hospital. The collapse has already occurred, most people just don't know it yet
This is a rigged market, all the insiders know it. When the petro yuan and gold backed Russian currency start making an impact, the U.S. role as a reserve currency will shrink. Which is why the Rothschilds want Trump, Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia to start a major land conflict in the Middle East to cause a Sarajevo moment that causes the USA to go to war with Russia. These NWO globalists already irradiated tens of thousands of people with the mini-nukes used to topple the World Trade Center, so they have no problem giving radiation poisoning to more cattle.
In reply to is this the same "market"… by ted41776
This is the same "market" where you can have tens of thousands of people sleeping on the side of every single highway in Seattle, and yet the unemployment rate is only 3%
In reply to This is a rigged market, all… by junction
wait, I thought it was "nano-thermite." Silly me.
In reply to This is a rigged market, all… by junction
Ok now some asshole is going to draw another line in the sand for the 10yr yield. Sheesh this is getting old.
In reply to wait, I thought it was "nano… by Ron_Mexico
The "collapse," as it were, happened in 2008. The "patient," as it were, has been on different forms of life support ever since.
In reply to is this the same "market"… by ted41776
Not life support. A 240-volt electrical line hooked up to the body to make it jump around violently to create the appearance of life.
In reply to The "collapse," as it were,… by Ron_Mexico
It's important to filter out 'important' click-bait from bluegill fishing click-bait.
Both stocks traded precisely their average volumes today ... because the 'halt' was only on the NYSE, and both are largely traded on the NASDAQ, where they're listed (plus there are other electronic regional exchanges, etc.). Still, I applaud the Tylers for headline magic.
In reply to is this the same "market"… by ted41776
http://www.visualcapitalist.com/difference-nyse-nasdaq/
what was that again? NYSE market cap isn't more than 2X that of NASDAQ? if you're going to start spreading lies, at least make sure they're not so easy to disprove
also i guess other media outlets are all about fishing for click-bait too
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-25/nasdaq-listed-amazon…
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/25/reuters-america-update-1-nyse-glitch-fo…
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/nyse-suspends-trading-in-amazon-googl…
https://www.thestreet.com/markets/nyse-suspends-trading-for-some-shares…
https://nypost.com/2018/04/25/nyse-glitch-forces-trading-halt-for-amazo…
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nyse-stocks-suspension/nyse-glitch-f…
oh i get it, CNN didn't run with the story so it must be fake news. never mind, nothing to see here
In reply to It's important to filter out… by Keltner Channel Surf
If I were mean, I'd reply that you're an idiot.
But, given I'm a nice guy from Ohio, I'll ask you to read the Bloomberg article you link to, where it reports that only 6% and 3.6% of amzn and goog volume, respectively, is handled at the NYSE. In other words, this 'halt' would NOT be noticeable for anyone but algos that rout to specific exchanges, something retail brokerage clients rarely do (broker's software routs automatically.)
And, yes, the headline was click bait for everyone, more a mild embarrassment for NYSE than anything else.
What else you got? Perhaps you'll tell me the Fed is short VIX :)
In reply to http://www.visualcapitalist… by ted41776
fed is definitely not short vix, but i still disagree with you on your assessment of this so-called glitch. algos run this "market"
In reply to If I were mean, I'd reply… by Keltner Channel Surf
Look, I’m not trying to beat you up, but given the knowledge base of those on the boards is much different here than a few years ago, I feel an obligation to point out things I know are wrong.
This headline was perhaps the least consequential story I’ve seen in many a year, a ‘glitch’ that had no noticeable impact for 99.9% of the day for 99.9% of the people, but it made a good headline (someone’s in trouble tonight, quite likely).
In that vein, this had nothing to do with ‘algos’ but more likely exchange-specific software, given only NYSE was impacted.
As a trader who’s spent 60-hrs/wk for 6 years studying what algos are doing, I can’t disagree they’re creating the bulk (perhaps 80% or more) of each day’s trades. The main problem for ZH-ers, I’m afraid, is most here have trouble believing the action is a bottom-up composite of zero-sum, competing actors, which I’m 100% convinced is the case. They’re doing it with equations that confound ‘fundamental’ thinking.
When something is arcane, with no readily available sources of info, and based on technology, the easy reaction is to cry ‘rigged’ and think top-down control. However, complexity also makes pinpoint control nearly impossible (ever see a diagram of our decentralized ‘market’?).
The question to ask yourself, in comparison with our ancient friends who blamed the Sun God for ruining their crops: is crying ‘rigged’ an easy solution that allows one to vent their ire toward an imagined source, removing the need for intensive study (as weather & agriculture in ancient times). Just something to think about …
In reply to fed is definitely not short… by ted41776
At some point, bringing hookers and blow to the hospital room of a stage 4 cancer patient . . .
Would you mind telling me which hospital that is? It would be an upgrade from what we have in this area . . .
In reply to is this the same "market"… by ted41776
This was an odd trading day.
WTF with usd/chf? Moved 7+ handles in the last month or so, and the euro only 4 handles.
If you divide the base pairs, the euro should be down by about 10 handles. Weird shit going on in F/X land.
Swiss national Bank printing more toilet paper to buy USD and more US shit stocks?
In reply to This was an odd trading… by Yen Cross
Couldnt get the nasdaq green ha ha
Stop buying Treasuries.
Just wait a few days and let the rates soar, and then buy.
Not a bond bloodbath.
A bond orgy.
All in TLT.
He asked me several things, but I couldn't answer, indeed I didn't even understand his questions. So I said: "Perhaps you are sorry now that you invited me, so I'd better go," and I was about to get up.
But he stretched his hand out over the table and pressed me down. "Stay," he said, "that was only a test. He who does not answer the questions has passed the test."
- Kafka, The Test
Were the central banks the only driver of the bond and equity markets for the past 9 years?
Putting asset valuations ahead of the economy will not end well.
End the Fed and neo-classical economic theory.
To understand how illogical neo-classical economic theory, the basis for central banks' decisions, really is, please read Debunking Economics: The Naked Emperor Dethroned? by Prof. Steve Keen. Please support, intellectually and financially, his efforts to develop new theories that are relevant to the complex, dynamic and complex economies and markets. www.patteon.com/ProfSteveKenn/
Twitter looks like EKG strip... maybe it's final beat
where are all of the VWAP guys?
looking at my (very old rule of) thumb.
the 10 year yield has for generations been = to nominal US GDP growth
gdp is forecast to be = 4.4% by OECD here
https://data.oecd.org/gdp/nominal-gdp-forecast.htm
the thumb asks, does TYT overshoot or "accrue" as QE is withdrawn and fed funds rate normalize AND what happens if nominal GDP gets a Trump budget boost to 6% which = nominal bucks of 1.2 trillion, with everyone praying that there is no significant taper in subsequent years after an initial surge for year ended September 2019.
nominl gdp will probably hit 6% as the sum of 4% real and 2% inflation if the fed gets it right or it could be 2% real and 4% inflation if it doesn't.
the oecd forecast looks wrong by a long way.
either way, nominal gdp to sep 2019 has a good chance of hitting 6% and so will TYT.
How do I get an additional 1.2 trillion nominal bucks?
My estimate of the impact on
C (boost from tax cuts, pay rises and abolition of Obamacare = 400 billion) +
I (sugar rush from overseas repatriation of capital with 400 billion in tax free investment - and around 800 billion of stock buybacks that don't impact gfp or productivity - for a total of 1.2 trillion in repatriation bucks out of possible 2 trillion held overseas to evade US taxes) +
G (larger fiscal deficit of 200 billion with the deficit rising from around 800 billion from a trillion +
(x-m) - (boosted by around 200 billion as reciprocal trade kicks in reducing the trade deficit)
total 1.2 trillion
this ignores any positive or negative impacts from innovation, investment and other revolutionary aspects like the rapid intro of EV or drones or androids or oher robots to do everything the service sector does (or more likely complete replacement of the service sector - 70% of the economy - on a more even basis over a full ten year period.
there ya go!
The earnings game goes on and on and on. 90 days ago the earnings per share estimate for GE was $0.21. This number was ratcheted down to $0.12.
Here's the BS story:
General Electric (GE) released its 1Q18 earnings on April 20. On an adjusted basis, the company’s earnings per share (or EPS) came in at $0.16, up 14.0% YoY (year-over-year) from the restated $0.14 in 1Q17. GE surpassed Thomson Reuters–surveyed analysts’ adjusted EPS target of $0.11 by a whopping 41.3%.