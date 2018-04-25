College Installs "Cry Closet" As Safe Space For Student Snowflakes

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 20:30

With finals week well underway at the University of Utah, students walking through the J. Willard Marriott Library encountered a white booth with a door on the front, adorned with a sign reading "Safe Place for Stressed Out Students Otherwise known as The Cry Closet." 

After knocking to ensure no other students are utilizing the the tiny safe space, overwhelmed millennial adults can step inside and cuddle with a variety of children's stuffed animals.

Designed by University of Utah student and visual artist Nemo Miller "in collaboration with Tony Miller and David Meyer," the booth is basically a functional art installation.

That said, Utah students who are afraid to come out of the closet will be verklempt after learning that it has a 10 minute time limit. At least students queued up to cry won't have to wait too long before releasing their emotions all over the stuffed animal companions.

One might think Miller and his two co-creators would have finished their booth using proper craftsmanship techniques easily found on YouTube, but no - from the side it looks like a giant unfinished shipping crate for emotionally underdeveloped adults. One might expect some drywall with perhaps sob-absorbing sound deadening material.

Of the five Cry Closet rules, #5 is to use "#cryclosetuofu" over social media - which people promptly did, with several noting that it can also serve as a local masterbatorium: 

U of U tried to play it off like the Cry Closet is a joke...

When called out on it, the University hedged - saying it "wasn't JUST humor. It is an art installation that is meant to provoke feeling, thought and conversation, which the artist has apparently achieved." 

So, did everyone just get punk'd by Nemo? Was Nemo actually making fun of people who need safe spaces in order to function, as the University of Utah just suggested over Twitter? 

Either way, the real world still awaits any and all who need to use a Cry Closet - or a similar, soon to be all-too-real facsimile - to get through finals.

BlackChicken chrsn Wed, 04/25/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

“And no one got triggered by the thought of "going into the closet"?”

Hell no.  Those rules only apply to the non-diseased non-liberal.

The thought of a young adult needing a safe space to cry, and in a fucking closet none the less makes me sick.

Colledge in this country have become a complete laughing stock.  The liberal mindset is a most vile and dangerous thing.

Jim in MN BlackChicken Wed, 04/25/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

Funny you should mention....

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-43899183

A US college outdoors club is being disbanded because its activities, which include hiking, running and backpacking, are deemed too risky.

Pennsylvania State University officials said the group will be reconstituted to focus more on safety.

The 98-year-old Outing Club is one of three that will be disbanded from next semester: the caving and scuba clubs have also been deemed unsafe.

Trogdor Wed, 04/25/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

Needs to have some kind of hydrogen peroxide flush between uses, I'd think ... or ... maybe it will be the equivalent of Small-Pox infected blankets ... so strike that idea ... let them enjoy the "used" ambiance.... ;)

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Wed, 04/25/2018 - 20:39 Permalink

Tucker is discussing how college may not be worth it. He just said that only 31% of college graduates can read a complex book.

Shoot me now.

If that is modern art, shoot me again and make sure I am out of my misery.

navy62802 Wed, 04/25/2018 - 20:42 Permalink

I don't ever want to be involved in the collegiate indoctrination system again. I was lucky enough to experience it on the front end of this travesty. What I went through was mild compared to this shit. This is straight up Communist propaganda.