The Cost Of Raising Kids In America Is Soaring

Authored by Heidi Steinour via MarketWatch.com,
Today, roughly one in five women in the U.S. doesn’t have children. Thanks in part to this decline in birthrate, for the first time in U.S. history, there may soon be more elderly people than children.
Based on trends in costs, it’s evident why many families are choosing to have fewer children — or in some cases, no children at all.
The cost of having children in the U.S. has grown exponentially since the 1960s, when the government first started collecting data on childhood expenditures. Between 2000 and 2010, the cost shot up by 40%.
As of 2015, American parents spend, on average, $233,610 on child costs from birth until the age of 17, not including college. This number covers everything from housing and food to child care and transportation costs. As a mother myself, as well as a sociologist who studies families, I have experienced firsthand the unexpected costs associated with having a child.
This spike in costs has broad implications, affecting everything from demographic trends and human capital to family consumption.
Labor and delivery
The overall costs of labor and delivery vary from state to state.
Expenses for a delivery can range from $3,000 to upward of $37,000 per child for a normal vaginal delivery and from $8,000 to $70,000 if a C-section or special care is needed.
These costs are often a result of separate fees charged for each individual treatment. Other factors include hospital ownership, market competitiveness and geographical location.
It’s worth noting that these costs often include additional fees for ultrasounds, blood work or high-risk pregnancies.
As a result, for women who are concerned about the costs related to giving birth, it’s important to explore the average costs at their local hospitals and review their insurance plans before they decide to become pregnant.
Child care and activities
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deems child care affordable if no more than 10% of a family’s income is used for that purpose. However, parents currently spend 9% to 22% of their total annual income on child care, per child.
Child care has become one of the most expensive costs that a family bears. In fact, in many cities, child care can cost more than the average rent. This is particularly challenging for low-income families who often don’t make more than minimum wage.
What’s more, over the past century, Americans significantly shifted in the way that we see childhood. Whereas in the past, children often engaged in family labor, now children are protected and nurtured.
Yet children’s activities can be costly. For example, Americans families will spend on average $500 to $1,000 per season on extracurricular or sports activities for each of their children.
In fact, due to the rising costs of sports, the number of children who aren’t physically active has increased to 17.6%. Being physically inactive is even more likely for low-income children, who are three times less likely to participate than children who reside in higher-income households.
Another hidden cost associated with having a child is that of time. In my experience, many parents don’t realize how much time they will invest in their children, often at the cost of personal freedom and work expectations.
In fact, the American Time Use Survey shows that, on average, parents with children under the age of 18 spend about 1.5 hours a day on domestic and child-care responsibilities. Women spend 2.5 hours a day, while men spend roughly only one hour on these tasks.
Weighing the causes
Researchers at Pew argue that the recent decrease in birthrate has as much to do with the Great Recession in 2008 as it does with the increase of women who are not willing to sacrifice their careers for family.
This speaks to yet another cost of having children: Mothers are often pushed out of careers or “opt out,” based on high demands of balancing family and work-life balance.
Researchers have also found a growing trend of men and women who become single parents by choice. This group of parents prioritize children over marriage and often are on single incomes. That also contributes to the reduction in overall childbirth, from a financial and practical perspective.
Ultimately, the decision to have a child is a personal one. The data show that the burden of costs and the stress of family life are real. Yet despite the costs associated with having a child, many parents report overall satisfaction with their marriage and family life.
Considering the high costs of having of a child, coupled with the tension in balancing family-work life matters, states and companies are starting to invest in family support policies, parental benefits and competitive education. And individuals are creating more innovative approaches to managing family-work balance, such as a reduction in working schedules, family support and a push for more shared responsibilities within the home.
Comments
Eliminate child labor laws
"The Cost Of Raising Kids In America Is Soaring"
Is there anywhere in the world where it's falling??? Costs of all things are deliberately increased to ensure slaves shall remain slaves.
In reply to Eliminate child labor laws by cossack55
It's only going up for those people that actually support their own kids.
Half the country is on EBT, WIC and every other form of assistance.
In reply to "The Cost Of Raising Kids In… by beemasters
It's not soaring if you're an ILLEGAL alien.
8 families and seventeen cars per house. Free tax payer paid food. Free tax payer paid health care. Rent subsidized by tax payer. Free tax payer paid skool for your 13 ILLEGAL alien chill'ns.
In reply to It's only going up for those… by The_Dude
Crazy, huh? And yet we keep paying them to breed like rats.
In reply to It's only going up for those… by The_Dude
Cost has remained the same. The price gouging continues, and the customer buys more useless shit as pressed on them by fucking adverts.
But here's a new credit line to overextend idiots. Keep derping on.
In reply to "The Cost Of Raising Kids In… by beemasters
How in the world can you say cost has remained the same? Haven't you noticed at all the continuing decrease in package size while the price either remains the same or goes up? I certainly have, and I'm certain it affects things needed for babies and kids alike. Everything is much more expensive than it was when I was a kid, and you get less of it.
The hell cost has remianed the same. You must live in a different universe.
When I was a kid, my parents raised three of us on my Father working, Mother stayed at home. Despite that, my Dad had hobbies, had a motorcycle and a sports car, took flying lessons, had guns and knives, had a huge HO train platform in the basement. I rather doubt, from seeing my friends with kids, that this is possible today.
Back then, didn't haqve medical care or dental care, or eye care. Go to the dentist, pay out of pocket. New glasses, pay out of pocket. Broken arm, pay out of pocket. And still they managed on my Dad only working, Mother staying home. Beats the shit out of me how they did it.
In reply to Cost has remained the same… by D503
"Costs of all things are deliberately increased to ensure slaves shall remain slaves."
This reminds me of the movie "In Time" where the workers over 25 years of age get paid in "Time" otherwise they just die. So they must work each day in order to keep living or they will "Time out" Not much different in our life today. People don't have time to worry about who is in control of their life, or who is pulling the strings. They are too busy putting food on the table and having a place to live, paying for medical coverage etc etc.
It's all by design
In reply to "The Cost Of Raising Kids In… by beemasters
My supervisor is facing $2000/month in child care costs when she has her baby this July. I thought it was horrendous when we paid $400/month for two children 25 years ago. Quite demoralizing to see so many get subsidized while you get nothing plus pay more then half your income in taxes.
Miffed
In reply to "The Cost Of Raising Kids In… by beemasters
Nightmare.
In reply to Eliminate child labor laws by cossack55
EBT, Section 8, Medicaid, WIC......Gimmie Girl's be dropping bastards left and right.
In reply to Eliminate child labor laws by cossack55
I'd prefer to see "Child Support" laws abolished, and custody suits determined by the financial stability of the two parents, with no wealth transfer built into any agreement. But then, I am a biased party.
In reply to Eliminate child labor laws by cossack55
As someone who helps administer child support laws for a living, I agree. The law is an exceedingly inefficient instrument when it comes to assuring justice within the private sphere of the family. But please understand: about 70% of all "child support" enforcement has nothing to do with the children. It's state carve-back of money spent by the State on welfare payments to the custodial parent. Welfare recipients are required to cooperate in order to receive payments, and orders are entered in their name -- but the State gets its cut first and foremost, even if it means driving the noncustodial parent into indigence and homelessness. A classic technique is to suspend the non-custodial parent's driver's license, which causes them to lose their job and become unemployable. Child support acts in effect to drive noncustodial parents into illegal or black market labor where their wages can't be seized. This is a substantial part of the prime working-age male "unemployment" you see in statistics.
Child-support laws are a no-brainer in theory. But in practice, most fathers who have a decent income and some savings are perfectly willing to support their kids (although not always their ex's spending habits). The poor cannot, and attempts to squeeze blood out of turnips just leaves a nasty mess on the floor.
The better idea is to make receipt of welfare depend not on having babies (poor innocent children that the State must support out of obligatory charity, with the deadbeat parents free-riding on the kids), but on sterilization. Sterilization breaks the "cycle of poverty" for future generations.
In reply to I'd prefer to see "Child… by thatthingcanfly
No kids THANK YOU.
Do like a Balance sheet....
On one side list all of the benefits of having kids not including the horse shit reasons like "Carry on Bloodline".
Then on the other side list the Negatives.
On my sheet....I can't think of ONE single benefit to go on the one side of the sheet of paper yet, I can think of well over 50 negatives.
In reply to Eliminate child labor laws by cossack55
Absolutely. I'm 56 and never had a one. And at my advanced age, never will. The plumbing works fine, just won't ever be used for that purpose in this life time.
In reply to No kids THANK YOU. Do like a… by takeaction
Jews did this. By gaslighting, financially raping, psychologically abusing, and morally undermining white Americans--while simultaneously subsidizing the shiftless negro and invader (i.e. hispanic) populations via welfare, open borders, and zero immigration enforcement--they are engineering a slow-motion demographic replacement in this country. By keeping the whites oppressed, and promoting maximum racial strife and division which keeps the goyim and schwartzes distracted and crippled, they are setting themselves up as a permanent parasite class.
Until the Jews are stopped, and physically removed from this country, expect this to continue.
If the Jews are that smart and adept then they deserve to own your ass. U rayciss.
In reply to Jews did this. By… by Buckaroo Banzai
Why, that's exactly what a Jew would say.
In reply to If the Jews are that smart… by inhibi
Winner winner, filet mignon dinner.
In reply to Jews did this. By… by Buckaroo Banzai
But niggers and spicks go on welfare and have them by the half dozen!
No shit.
Debasement of a currency. Slowly at first, then...
Hmmmmm....
Make it so expensive for the native population to have kids so that they have no kids.
Import illegals and "refugees" and essentially make it free for them to have kids.
Fundamentally changing America.
And now there is a wine shortage.
I'm over here along with Tucker single handedly trying to save the white race. Ya'll need to catch up.
Same here. #4 arriving soon.
In reply to I'm over here along with… by Upland27
The Reich had the right idea with marriage loans completely forgivable when the fourth child was born.
In reply to Same here. #4 arriving soon. by IAmStrider
Why did they stop at age 17. Millennials are living in the basement until 35+ and that puts a big crimp in mammas wallet
Well if you live in a 3000SF house with each kid having their own room and bathroom yes housing can be costly. If you eat out 95% of your meals yes food can be costly. If you buy the latest fashions new then clothing can cost a bundle. If you outfit all of your kids with iPhones at birth then yes the cost just keeps adding up...
Yeah. It doesn't have to be that expensive. Second hand baby and kids clothing is everywhere. Kids don't get expensive until their teen years
In reply to Well if you live in a 3000SF… by Aubiekong
and all the bully counseling, safe-space rentals, trans-gender medical procedures and treatments and medicines aren't even added into this equation, let alone the price of heart ache.
If we weren't paying for all of the illegals children on welfare maybe we could afford more of the home grown type...
Too many fucking people on this planet anyway. Homo Sapiens is an invasive species. If we don't get ourselves under control, Mother Nature will do it. She works slowly but she is relentless and all-powerful.
As a farmer I dont feel the sting of having a kid as much as what we call "the citiots". Citiots have to pay for everything because they dont produce anything for themselves. They dont know any better, whatever they want they have to pay whatever the supplier says. They have no concept of the cost of things so they dont even know when they are being ripped off.
Are you talking about Amazon Prime?
In reply to As a farmer I dont feel the… by brushhog
as far as I know, California pays people to have kids. I decided to raise kids in Europe, I don't want my kids to grow up with ADHD retards from broken families. Schools are disasters, streets a complete mess, traffic is a nightmare. would take a full time broken English nanny to for years.
raising kids here was not an option and we are sending over our first ship container.
My dog's vet bill are over 300. a visit !
One can buy a new dog for less than that, WTF?
In reply to My dog's vet bill are over… by mrdenis
My girlfriend had to sell her Harley to pay her dogs vet bill. I told her to get vet insurance when she brought Sparkie home, but oh oh no. Pets are getting out of hand too.
I live in Philippines now.
- Took stepson to dentist: total $30 for two teeth, full treatment composite fillings
- excellent university education $2000/yr tuition, includes room and board
- national health care insurance $50/yr, covers 75%
- week inpatient stay in a hospital is only about $1000/ week, total
but it's full of filipinos.
In reply to I live in Philippines now. -… by gwar5
.
In reply to I live in Philippines now. -… by gwar5
Somebody forgot to add the enormous cost of the progressive stupidity that is destroying the public school system. That by itself is probably at least $1M per student!
Illegal aliens, blks, muzzies and hispHispa have no problem breeding.