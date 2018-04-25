Debt-Enabled Asset-Bubbles Are On A Crash With Demographics

Authored by Danielle Park via JugglingDynamite.com,
For anyone who may have been unconscious or in outer space for the last 20 years, here are the Coles Notes:
If finance had not been able to ‘securitize’ debts (turn them into assets) and sell them to speculators/investors over the past two decades, then debt creation could not have gone to such extremes and consumers would not have been able to borrow and spend themselves so far into financial ruin.
If western consumers had not been able to borrow themselves so far into ruin, they would also not have been able to buy so many goods from Asia and other developing nations for a time.
Asia and developing nations would not then have been able to mint so many new millionaires and billionaires in their governments and businesses who then funneled capital into western property markets, and western property markets would not have appreciated so far beyond domestic income gains.
If property prices had not increased so far beyond income gains, then households would not have had to borrow so much just to get a roof over their heads or a post-secondary education.
If they had not been able to borrow so much, property prices, education and related services would never have been able to rise so much for so long, and become so unaffordable for the masses.
But they did.
Now, as William Butler Yeats (1854-1939) warned in his poem The Second Coming, the world is upside down and “the center cannot hold“:
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity…
The old need the young to drive productivity and innovation, pay taxes and support the social safety net. They also need the young to buy their assets (real estate, securities, businesses) when they wish to downsize and raise liquidity. If the young are broke: under-employed, over-indebted and under-saved, they cannot get a footing and the social contract is undone.
Twenty years of central bank and government-enabled debt-driven asset bubbles, have broken long-standing laws of financial and social equilibrium. A secular global repricing cycle is necessary to break the impasse and reboot the system. The status quo is unraveling, as it must.
For important insight on these trends in global property markets, see Young buyers are being priced out of global city property:
For centuries, great cities have lured the young and ambitious in search of streets paved with gold. Now those city streets seem more likely to appeal to the silver-haired as young people either flee or shun the increasingly unaffordable property prices.
These charts are also on point.
Comments
This Is A Slow Process. Don’t Get Caught In The Daily Swings And BS Dollar Rallies.
Voluntarily taken student loans are the houses of today. That makes buying a house to live in impossible unless the price drops.
In reply to This Is A Slow Process. Don… by davatankool
Maybe this is why youthful Amerikansky is hell bend on violent revolution?
In reply to Voluntarily taken student… by ThinkerNotEmoter
love the new talent tyler.
In reply to Maybe this is why youthful… by Boris Alatovkrap
It’s only slow until it gets to the cliff.
In reply to This Is A Slow Process. Don… by davatankool
"The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?"
They can keep the game going longer than you can stay solvent.
And will...next up, universal income, because truly it's all they have left.
This reset is going to be brutal.
In reply to They can keep the game going… by CJgipper
Brutal, like when toothless washup whore is stumble into alley in search of next fix and is trip over homeless vagrant, break stiletto heel, crash into side of brick building, strike with left side of face causing laceration and fracture in orbital socket and finally slump into heap of human trash.
In reply to And will...next up,… by Dewey Cheatum …
Most people 60+ have stopped giving a fuck about the future... They just care about the next day or two and are consequently the most indebted 'elderly' generation ever.... Add to this the most indebted younger gen ever ($60,000 student loan) and you have a recipe for economic disaster.
I only have a IQ of 78 so if I saw this coming then I guess the 'smart people' with PhD's at the FED must have seen this from the beginning. It time for all generations "to get smart and streetwise" it doesn't have to be like this. You are you not a fucking slave to your debtors.
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
Debt-Enabled Asset-Bubbles are my fav bubbles.
Except for the bubbles no one could have seen coming.
In reply to Most people 60+ have stopped… by wetwipe
Because they told us, and we believed, that money does buy happiness. Three generations raised with the falsehood of "the American Dream", the brass ring ensuring all is well.
We created our own hell.
It takes an awakening to see the folly of this chase, and the sheer energy needed to sustain the dream. Years and years of effort better spent enjoying what life has given us. Living within our means and having the time to spend with family and friends.
Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth.
In reply to Most people 60+ have stopped… by wetwipe
It only has to keep going until I die. The next day, fuck it.
In reply to Most people 60+ have stopped… by wetwipe
Not only did they see it coming, they planned it! Too much debt? Just walk away and live on cash for 7 years. It passes in a heartbeat.
In reply to Most people 60+ have stopped… by wetwipe
Need to import more of the third world.
Works well as they pay their taxes and breed /s
Maybe Whitey needs to go back to mowing his own yard.
In reply to Need to import more of the… by Lazarus Syndrome
Whitey doesn't have a yard anymore - dense tract housing, condos, and urban lofts - and even if he did, he can't afford a riding mower and doesn't have a son to work the push mower.
In reply to Maybe Whitey needs to go… by Dewey Cheatum …
I paid two Asian guys to rip out all the crappy bushes and bark and put in landscaping and rocks. Smartest move I could have made. Clean up once in the fall after leaves drop and again in the spring. Yard, done. HOA maintains the front, including mulching and weeding beds and trimming hedges in the front. There is no way in hell I could hire someone for $71 a month to come by once a week and do all that work! Of any color.
In reply to Whitey doesn't have a yard… by rf80412
Nope, Whitey moves to Mexico and lives like a king.
In reply to Maybe Whitey needs to go… by Dewey Cheatum …
Yep...breeding the way they do, it will be like having self-sustaining fish-farms. Soylent Green production will never waver, ever. You'll even be able to get it in various flavors, due to 'multicultural' diets. Yum!
In reply to Need to import more of the… by Lazarus Syndrome
It all comes down to demographics, as competent people are the only resource with any real risk of a supply shortage in the next 100 years. Demographic trends are relentless and non-negotiable, but they are also very slow. So there might be a big collapse, but I suspect that everything will just gradually get shittier for a century or two (with Japan leading the way), until a new, monogamous, patriarchal, pro-natal religion emerges to repopulate the ruins of our civilization.
People really don't want to hear the demographic problem on housing here in Europe.
Everybody wants to believe that their house will keep going up in value 10% per year forever.
When you ask them who will be able to buy average houses for 1 million if salaries don't go way way up?
And they can't explain.
When you tell them the population ages quickly they agree untill you explain them the impact on housing when there's more houses then people.
Real estate used to be a cost for people. Not an investment.
I've got a 20 year old house. It's really beautifull and big. But after 20 years, it's needs some restoring.
It will cost about 150.000 euro's to get it back to the original state.
And everybody has that. Old people don't do the restorations, they leave their houses crumbling because they want to use that money to travel which is totally normal. Most won't live another 20 years.
But how do you explain a quadruppling of house prices when you need hundreds of thousands of euro's to restore the houses first?
Construction is halting in Europe because we're running out of interesting land to build a house on. So, people buy old houses and restore them. And it costs an arm and a leg to do so.
How do you explain that a new houses is cheaper then an old house?
Outside the cities, buying a house has a totally different way of pricing because nobody wants to live there.
For example: land per square meter costs 300 euro's. you have 1000 square meters. And there's a nice house on the land.
The selling prices will be: +- 350.000 euro's.
That's only 50K for the house, 300K for the land.
And that's how all the pricings will become. the house won't even count anymore, it will all be about land.
And for the young: how do you buy a 300K house when you make 1500 euro's net a month? The downpayment for the house is the same as their salary. And how will they do the restaurations?
So: Wages need to double quicky or housing prices will drop very sharp in the next 10 years.
Good analysis. My house is 12 years old. There is always something to do. This summer will be the decks: cleaning and restaining them, I am glad they are small. I am already aware that the roof will not last 20 years and that will be my next major repair. Same for fencing. And the AC and heat pump. Those are just the basic repairs. Not including new sinks, counters, and replacing carpet with hardwood.
In reply to People really don't want to… by Sudden Debt
Similar thing in Australia except it's worse. God is dead. The people worship a new deity called the housing market.
In reply to People really don't want to… by Sudden Debt
It is an inherent flaw in neoclassical economics.
What is the problem with the economics they used for globalisation?
The 1920s roared with debt based consumption and speculation until it all tipped over into the debt deflation of the Great Depression. No one realised the problems that were building up in the economy as they used an economics that doesn’t look at private debt, neoclassical economics.
That's it, it had the same problem it’s always had; it doesn’t look at debt.
The two elements of neoclassical economics that come together to cause financial crises.
Everyone marvels at the wealth creation of rising asset prices, no one looks at the debt that is driving it.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
The “black swan” was obvious all along and it was pretty much the same as 1929.
1929 – Inflating US stock prices with debt (margin lending)
2008 - Inflating US real estate prices with debt (mortgage lending)
“Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” Irving Fisher 1929.
An earlier neoclassical economist believed in price discovery, stable equilibriums and the rational decisions of market participants, and what the neoclassical economist believes about the markets means can’t even imagine there could be a bubble.
The amount of real wealth stored in the markets becomes apparent once the bubble has burst.
The theory, that exists outside neoclassical economics.
Irving Fisher had become a laughing stock and so he decided to work out what was wrong with his theory and came up with a theory of debt deflationin the 1930s. Hyman Minsky carried on with Irving Fisher’s work and came up with the “Financial instability Hypothesis” in 1974.
Steve Keen built on Hyman Minsky’s work and saw 2008 coming in 2005 by looking at the debt-to-GDP ratio.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
2008 was obvious, if you knew where to look.
In reply to What is the problem with the… by Batman11