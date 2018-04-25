Democratic Senator Alleges Trump's VA Pick Was Known As "Candy Man" For Handing Out Drugs

Less than 24 hours after President Trump appeared to stand by his nominee for VA Chief, following reports of previous "unprofessional" behavior by Dr. Ronny Jackson, while hitting out at the reports questioning his previous conduct:
“He is a high-quality person. It's totally his decision,” Trump said during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.
“So he'll be making a decision. I don't want to put a man through a process like this. It's too ugly and too disgusting. So, we'll see what happens. He'll make a decision."
NewsWeek reports that Democrat Senator John Tester (the ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee) told CNN, relaying allegations he had received from concerned individuals, that Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, who has been the White House physician since 2006, was known as the “candy man” for his readiness to distribute prescription drugs.
“On overseas trips, the admiral would go down the aisle way of the airplane and say, 'All right, who wants to go to sleep?' And hand out the prescription drugs like they were candy and put them to sleep, and then give them the drugs to wake them back up again,” he said, citing reports from 20 or more people.
Tester added, with dramatic aplomb:
”These are called controlled substances for a reason.”
So to be clear - Jackson was not peddling crystal meth on street corners, or feeding the nation's opiate addiction; he was prescribing ambien and provigil.
Of course, what this sounds like is pretty standard operating procedure for long-haul flights in the military, and besides, this is more a question for a medical board and not relevant as to whether Jackson can run one of the largest bureaucracies in the nation.
Tester also cited allegations that Jackson was drunk on duty during his time working for the administration of former President Barack Obama.
This is not the first time that Dr. Jackson's prescriptions on Ambien have been brought up by the left, here's Sarah Okeson in January after Trump's health check...
Does Trump have a drug problem?
An overlooked footnote to Trump’s highly publicized health checkup earlier this month was a passing reference at a news conference to his use of the widely abused sleep aid, Ambien.
Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor, then said Trump takes Ambien when he goes on long flights. The drug, approved by the Food and Drug administration in 1992, was meant for short-term use to treat insomnia.
“The President does take some Ambien on occasion” when he travels overseas, Jackson said. “Only during travel.”
Since sleeping pills come with a range of dangerous side effects that can linger into the following day, experts suggest using them sporadically and only in specific instances to avoid health risks. The drug is known to sometimes turn people into “Ambien zombies” who have fixed meals, had sex or gotten in their cars and driven away with no memory of the activities the next day.
Attorney Susan Chana Lask, who has represented people in lawsuits against the manufacturer of Ambien, said the drug could explain some of Trump’s long history of erratic behavior, tweets and slurred speech.
“Ambien may be the reason he has at times been unable to recall names and events, and had to later correct himself,” Lask said.
* * *
So while Trump stood by the doctor yesterday, admittedly with a tilt towards suggesting that he step aside because "he doesn't need this," we suspect the doctor may do just that as the opposition PR smear campaign escalates.
Comments
HA HA
Impossible! Trump only hires the finest Swamp/Deep State/Warmongering people money can buy! Mike Mompeo, Gina Haspel, Mike Pence, Mad-Dog Mattis, Steven Mnuchin and John Bolton can testify to that!
“Father’s weakness is vanity, hence the slut." (and the fake hair, and the orange skin, and painting his name on his private jet) - Maude Lebowski
In reply to HA HA by Trumpury Clinton
Democratic senator says...,
You lost me there.
(or any senator for that matter, but in particular a libtard)
In reply to Impossible! by Klassenfeind
"Trump's VA Pick Was Known As "Candy Man" For Handing Out Drugs"
He'll fit right in at the VA.
In reply to Democratic senator says… by gmrpeabody
Best places to get drugs
Veterans Hospital
VFW
Veterans Shelters
I know this because I am a vet.
In reply to "Trump's VA Pick Was Known… by NoDebt
covfefe
In reply to Best places to get drugs… by Bondosaurus Rex
Tester also cited allegations that Jackson was drunk on duty during his time working for the administration of former President Barack Obama.
And O was choomin', so?
In reply to covfefe by T-NUTZ
"Trump's VA Pick Was Known As "Candy Man" For Handing Out Drugs"
He should give Trump some!
In reply to Tester also cited… by Joe Davola
Democrats have zero credibility. If they say the sky is blue, you'd better fucking check.
In reply to "Trump's VA Pick Was Known… by Klassenfeind
Dinnosaur Vet mixes it with love to make the world go 'round. kinda poetic, but not really...
Thanx for chiming in. Wonder why all selectees for VA can't control costs, why budget is $160 Billion annual, why more than $20 B has been spent on IT Modernization, and why the org gets only worse each year.
MTS monthly treasury report 30 September 2017, table 5, treasury.gov (seems money is stolen each year)
In reply to Best places to get drugs… by Bondosaurus Rex
True^
In reply to "Trump's VA Pick Was Known… by NoDebt
but seriously, who doesn't pop a xanax the minute they get on a long-haul?
In reply to "Trump's VA Pick Was Known… by NoDebt
If the pedo-elite in the senate oppose Ronny Jackson, then I support Ronny Jackson 100%
NOTICE THEY DIDN'T CARE WHEN HE DID THE SAME SH$T UNDER OBAMA AND BUSH
In reply to Democratic senator says… by gmrpeabody
Du hast vergessen Mssr Kahn, vom Goldman Sachs
In reply to Impossible! by Klassenfeind
Nice comment 6 week fuck face
In reply to HA HA by Trumpury Clinton
Don't all doctors give out drugs to their patients?
I swear the liberal media are so fucking stupid.
In reply to HA HA by Trumpury Clinton
Stupid cunt says what?
In reply to HA HA by Trumpury Clinton
CDC Study: Guns Used in Self Defense Almost 4 Times More Often Than Used by Criminals
He gave them salt-peter too? OMG!
And it's IS such brilliant bullshit, Rob.
Rob, you really are top shelf. You know that.
Congressman, I am feed up with showing you around and wiping your ass for you. Just say whatever you goddamned want when you get back to congress.
In reply to He gave them salt-peter too?… by BankSurfyMan
OK pal, why didn't this come up when this asshat was romping around the Obama Admin?
Not saying he is a good choice...just saying Dem's had NO problem with this guy before...
Just shows once again how effed up The Swamp is and how biased to one direction it falls...
Drain it don't maintain it!
Military, Law Enforcement, actors, athletes and politicians frequently use opioids, speed, steroids, alcohol, and tranquilizers. Is anyone surprised? I love some good neocon (which includes Trump) bashing, but this is not really a big deal to me. More like a "Duh."
End prohibition or stop calling this a "free country." Can't have your cake and eat it too.
Oh, its a free country alright. It's just that some animals are free-er than others. For example, John Corzine, Jamie Dimon, or Hillary Clinton. There are 2 sets of rules and one set is written in pencil and labeled "suggestions" and the other is written on a hammer. Guess which set you and I get to operate under.
In reply to Military, Law Enforcement,… by DingleBarryObummer
The last year we were free was 1905. In that year you could walk down Bourbon Street with a Maxim Machine Gun ,a bag of opium, a bag of cocaine, a bag of cash, and all the cops would say to you is "Good morning."
In reply to Military, Law Enforcement,… by DingleBarryObummer
Go to Cambodia and see the mafia driving around in black SUVs and see the armed guards in Latin America in body armor and heavy guns... I don't think I want guys with machine guns on the street.
In reply to The last year we were free… by Bondosaurus Rex
very true ... Freedom or NO FREEDOM ... the fools in this country seem to have already made their choice and are comfortably situated in front of their TVs now...sucking up the propaganda
In reply to Military, Law Enforcement,… by DingleBarryObummer
Ambien?
Some drug dealer he is.
Trump Exposes them. He could care less if he gets approved.
Who can make the sun rise?
The Candy Man Can ! (of course)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYihDAhVPko
Give the people what they want until they puke.
If everyone in Congress revealed the drugs, both legal and illegal, they're taking, Americans would be shocked. There is a LOT of drinking that goes on as well. That's one thing I admire about Trump is he doesn't drink or smoke and never has. Not an easy thing to do in modern society.
Trump is in the economic bracket where he can get anything prescribed for sniffles indefinitely. Do you also believe in the tooth fairy? He also says a lot of shit he knows is a lie or a half-truth and always has.
In reply to If everyone in Congress… by prymythirdeye
Wow.
So much push back.
This appointee must be a major threat.
Hilarious the candy man started with Obama.
2006 dumbfuck. Maths r hard
In reply to Hilarious the candy man… by prymythirdeye
But who gives a fuck about a Candyman in the Congress or White House or Judicial Branch.
- USSA is broken
- Maybe go back to LBJ & Vietnam War Spending, maybe go back to Congressional Committee investigation of CIA leading up to selection of Bill Clinton as CIA Deep State operative and H.W. Bush getting in White House in 1980
In reply to 2006 dumbfuck. Maths r hard by dirty fingernails
Senator John Tester Wikipedia.
"The Weekly Standard reported that despite the ad's claims, and despite Tester's 2006 promises to "clean up the K Street lobbyist culture," Tester was indeed the Senate's top recipient of lobbyist money." Jew lover
"He supports abortion rights[46] and embryonic stem cell research." Baby Killer
"Originally an opponent of same-sex marriage, Tester announced his support of the institution in March 2013.[43]
On December 18, 2010, Tester voted in favor of the Don't Ask, Don't Tell Repeal Act of 2010." Homosexual lover
Big Pharma must be thrilled -- who better to run the VA than a confirmed pill pusher.
Grateful Dead - Candyman (Studio Version) - YouTube
Sure, Trump has a drug problem. What American doesn't? Even Hillary is overdosed and why she stumbles around. Drugs are a way-of-life in America. Any wonder why the drug trade is so lucrative along the borders? Any wonder why America is so dumbed down?
Yep, but using weasel-speak and saying "never done drugs" is true if you have unlimited demerol refills for your scraped knee or whatever.
In reply to Sure, Trump has a drug… by Chief Joesph
The Fucking Hypocrisy, its the LEFT that has causes the Opiate crises...
So if a doctor hands out sleeping pills that is somehow a big freakin deal?
Big fucking deal. Obama took provigil regularly, and it is prescribed for narcolepsy primarily, and in rare cases for shift workers and ADD. If the people who work hard for our country feel that they need sleep inducers and wakefulness drugs to do their best, then by all means let them. The anti-trump movement is clearly at full force.
So it is SOP to give people on military flights these drugs or not?
Seems like another Dem attempt to just dig their heels in on anything Trump does.
This guy was also in the Obama Administration. Why didn't Tester have any problems with him pushing pills back then?