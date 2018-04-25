Don't Show President Trump This Chart!

The world has never made more steel than it did last month...
As Bloomberg reports, global production rose 4 percent from a year earlier to a record 148.3 million metric tons in March, according to the World Steel Association.
And, worse still, China made half of it - 74 million tons; with No. 2, India, a long way behind, at 9.2 million tons.
The largest importer and exporter of the world's most traded goods:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-the-top-importers-and-exporte…
If the point of the article is that Trump needs to target goods with more labor value added, I agree 100%. Of course, effective tariffs on PRC won't be allowed to go into effect, even if the Fed/banks didn't raise interest rates to put the kibosh on any vestigial economic nationalism, as American middle class decline is the linchpin of neoliberalism. Without the overvalued dollar scam, the music stops.
I'm sure the Chinese steel is the best quality available. /sarcasm.
At some point of time it would be the only quality available in the market. Especially if 'developed' countries continue to eradicate power plants and foundries.
Watching capitalism hang itself with CCP made rope must be very satisfying for The PRC. Not only has communism finally won The Cold War, it's winning The Second Opium War:
"DEA: Made-in-China Lethal Opioid Fueling U.S. Drug Epidemic"
https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/dea-made-in-china-lethal-opioid-fu…
Funny how quickly liberals will rally behind slave labor, and throw this in Trump's face as if this doesn't contradict everything they claim to stand for. Hypocritical bastards.
Thats a lot of steel with nowhere to go. Then again China could build another ghost city.
Imagine Dorothy, there is a world out there besides Kansas. Can you imagine it, they also use steel and build shit, unlike the west, where all the plants are being closed and moved... guess where?
China produces second rate steel. This can be seen just from a knife steel prospective.
You do realise that there was a time (30+years ago) when Japanese cars were regarded as a joke and as a third-class product. How times change…
The problem is the cognitive dissonance in the west. China produces virtually all the steel. The first rate, the second rate and third and fourth rate steel. The production was given to them by the greedy chickenshit class of people whose only purpose in life is accumulation of money. And you people are shit talking about the Chinese while your slave-drivers are laughing all the way to the bank.
Indeed who would dare talk shit about a communist regime that would drive tanks over its own citizens for wanting some small degree of freedom. Let them throw themselves out of windows after 16 hours of assembling phones for a dollar an hour.
Just purchsed a couple of stainless steel cookie sheets for my wife from Amazon. Amazing quality and design, top grade steel and cheap! No tax, free shipping. Made in China. I can't live without cookies!
Chinese stainless steel dog bowls begin rusting about a week after beginning use as water dishes.
Easy to return, if you bought them from Amazon.
