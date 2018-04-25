Don't Show President Trump This Chart!

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 04:15

The world has never made more steel than it did last month...

As Bloomberg reports, global production rose 4 percent from a year earlier to a record 148.3 million metric tons in March, according to the World Steel Association.

And, worse still, China made half of it - 74 million tons; with No. 2, India, a long way behind, at 9.2 million tons.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

DemandSider Four Star Thu, 04/26/2018 - 05:13 Permalink

If the point of the article is that Trump needs to target goods with more labor value added, I agree 100%. Of course, effective tariffs on PRC won't be allowed to go into effect, even if the Fed/banks didn't raise interest rates to put the kibosh on any vestigial economic nationalism, as American middle class decline is the linchpin of neoliberalism. Without the overvalued dollar scam, the music stops.

Bobbyrib Thu, 04/26/2018 - 04:32 Permalink

I'm sure the Chinese steel is the best quality available. /sarcasm.

 

I just heard some weird music coming out of my speakers, realized it was an ad, then made the sad discovery I was on Zero Hedge and not Yahoo "dying a slow death" Finance. Is there any way to get rid of the more obnoxious ads?

Mike Rotsch Thu, 04/26/2018 - 04:46 Permalink

Funny how quickly liberals will rally behind slave labor, and throw this in Trump's face as if this doesn't contradict everything they claim to stand for.  Hypocritical bastards.

cookies anyone hoytmonger Thu, 04/26/2018 - 05:11 Permalink

The problem is the cognitive dissonance in the west. China produces virtually all the steel. The first rate, the second rate and third and fourth rate steel. The production was given to them by the greedy chickenshit class of people whose only purpose in life is accumulation of money. And you people are shit talking about the Chinese while your slave-drivers are laughing all the way to the bank.

MARDUKTA Thu, 04/26/2018 - 05:01 Permalink

Just purchsed a couple of stainless steel cookie sheets for my wife from Amazon.  Amazing quality and design, top grade steel and cheap!  No tax, free shipping.  Made in China.  I can't live without cookies!