Dow Dumps Below Yesterday's Lows As Boeing Gives Up Gains

After Boeing's beat sparked pre-market buying, sending The Dow green as the cash session opened, TV pundits proclaimed the 'greatness' of earnings season. But that didn't last long...
And Nasdaq is worst once again...
It appears the broad selloff - especially in tech - was exaggerated by headlines from WSJ that Huawei is said to be under a DOJ probe over Iran sanctions violations... implying the US-China trade-war just escalated.
The FED can't stop the yield curve from inverting this time lol GET ALL YOUR CASH OUT OF THE BANK NOW
Yep, FYI.
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/04/24/uk-banks-tech-chaos-is-blocking-custo…
The Cash Cannon takes a while to recharge these days.
--Your PPT during Blackouts
Here is something from Wells Fargo.
wellsfargo.com
Cash deposits will be limited to account owners or authorized signers
What is happening
To help reduce criminal activity and protect your account, we'll be making changes to our policy for cash deposits made at Wells Fargo branches.
Once our policy takes effect in a few weeks, we'll only accept cash deposits into your Wells Fargo Consumer checking or savings accounts if it is coming from an account owner or authorized signer.
What you should know
If a non-account owner needs to deposit money into your account, they can deposit a check, cashier's check or money order, or use a person-to-person payment service like Zelle®.
All customers will need to provide identification to make cash deposits.
Questions?
If you have questions, please ask a banker in your branch, or call us at 1-800-869-3557, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Thank you for choosing Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo Deposit Products Group
Better yet: Short this motherfucker!!
Don't ya just love it when things don't go according to plan
Let It Burn....
But boss, we had it all figured out!!!
The Boss: "I keep hearing of some line or chart called the yield curve. Have you seen it before?".
The Slave: uhhhhhhh.. Nooo!!!
PPT on the job @ 3:45 PM.
No escaping these mother fuckers?
Yesterday it was 2:30, 3:00, 3:30
Timbeeeeeeeeeeeeer
Like peter schiff said, the good earnings were already priced in and stocks are still falling, because we are already in a yet-to-be confirmed bear market
Don't buy into the false bear market is when Dow is 20% lower narrative.
Dow Theory says the bear market was confirmed on April 9 when the transportation index closed below its previous low.
Never wrong, Dow Theory has confirmation right in front of everybody's eyes.
Read it for yourself:
http://moneydaily.blogspot.com/2018/04/its-over-dow-transports-confirm-…
Disclosure: I am not attempting to spam. I am legitimately responding to a statement that is untrue.
When markets can't rally after good earnings. Its time to gtfo of the casino.
cant say it enough......its all about buybacks going bye bye! once the treasury yield crossed the equity yield corps are no longer compensated to rig earnings with that strategy; they will have to come up with a better mousetrap now.
Be careful about shorting. The boyz still have a lot of firepower left to rip your face off at the close when it suits them.
Gee Tyler, you just posted an article about "Boeing Smashing Earnings"
Now it's giving it all back. Good for them.
BTW, thanks for the "Silver Breaking Out" article a couple of days ago, as well. It was perfect timing to place a short on silver!
Still not a word from Tyler about this nugget:
https://twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/988900256975872003?s=20
Perhaps the threatening of Iran and their 80 aircraft order to Boeing???
They are really, really defending that 24,000 Dow.