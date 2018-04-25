Dow Dumps Below Yesterday's Lows As Boeing Gives Up Gains

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 09:48

After Boeing's beat sparked pre-market buying, sending The Dow green as the cash session opened, TV pundits proclaimed the 'greatness' of earnings season. But that didn't last long...

 

 

And Nasdaq is worst once again...

It appears the broad selloff - especially in tech - was exaggerated by headlines from WSJ that Huawei is said to be under a DOJ probe over Iran sanctions violations... implying the US-China trade-war just escalated.

Truther Arnold Wed, 04/25/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

bigloser DingleBarryObummer Wed, 04/25/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

Don't buy into the false bear market is when Dow is 20% lower narrative.

Dow Theory says the bear market was confirmed on April 9 when the transportation index closed below its previous low.

Never wrong, Dow Theory has confirmation right in front of everybody's eyes.

Read it for yourself:

http://moneydaily.blogspot.com/2018/04/its-over-dow-transports-confirm-…

Disclosure: I am not attempting to spam. I am legitimately responding to a statement that is untrue.

spastic_colon Wed, 04/25/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

cant say it enough......its all about buybacks going bye bye! once the treasury yield crossed the equity yield corps are no longer compensated to rig earnings with that strategy; they will have to come up with a better mousetrap now.

Erwin643 Wed, 04/25/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

Gee Tyler, you just posted an article about "Boeing Smashing Earnings"

Now it's giving it all back. Good for them.

BTW, thanks for the "Silver Breaking Out" article a couple of days ago, as well. It was perfect timing to place a short on silver!