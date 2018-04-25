Dow Dumps Below Yesterday's Lows As Boeing Gives Up Gains

After Boeing's beat sparked pre-market buying, sending The Dow green as the cash session opened, TV pundits proclaimed the 'greatness' of earnings season. But that didn't last long...

And Nasdaq is worst once again...

It appears the broad selloff - especially in tech - was exaggerated by headlines from WSJ that Huawei is said to be under a DOJ probe over Iran sanctions violations... implying the US-China trade-war just escalated.