Ex-UBS Trader Found Not Guilty Of Spoofing Precious Metals Markets

It's no wonder Andre Flotron has such a big smile on his face...
As we detailed previously, following news coverage of the charging of five precious metals traders and three banks in January, Commodities Futures Trading Commission and Department of Justice documents reveal a global criminal cabal of 16 traders operating in at least four major financial institutions between 2008 and 2015 to defraud COMEX gold and silver futures markets.
Of the many examples published, one reveals a UBS AG precious metals trader known as “The Legend,” spoofed sell orders to push down the price of gold futures on September 6, 2011, the day the gold market attained, and commenced a lengthy retreat, from its historic peak of US $1,923.70.
Flotron, a Swiss citizen, worked at UBS in Stamford and then in Zurich. He was arrested in 2017 while visiting his girlfriend in New Jersey. As Bloomberg notes, prosecutors say Flotron manipulated markets by placing "trick" buy or sell orders, and quickly canceling them to either shift prices up or down.
He was charged with scheming to engage in the practice with a subordinate, whom he trained to "spoof," and another trader over a period of about five years starting in 2008. Economic turmoil at the time led to historic rallies in the prices of precious metals, especially gold.
Witnesses for the government included the former trainee, Mike Chan, 35, who testified that he learned Flotron’s methods while the two were working at the Swiss bank’s Stamford, Connecticut, office in 2008. Chan said he sat next to Flotron and learned to spoof by watching over his shoulder.
Chan then took those skills and applied them when he was transferred to the bank’s Singapore office, where he engaged in a separate conspiracy with a former trader for Deutsche Bank AG.
So having got that background out of the way, the big news of the day is...
Bloomberg reports that Andre Flotron was found not guilty of scheming to manipulate futures markets through a practice known as spoofing.
Andre Flotron, 54, was cleared of wrongdoing by a federal jury in New Haven, Connecticut, on Wednesday of a single count of conspiracy to engage in commodities fraud.
Bloomberg reports that Flotron’s defense attorney Marc Mukasey said in closing arguments that the government’s case was "prosecution by statistics" through charts and graphs and relied on testimony from two former traders who cooperated in exchange for agreements that they wouldn’t be prosecuted, and couldn’t be trusted.
"You can’t take their word for anything," Mukasey said, noting that neither cooperator told jurors they explicitly agreed to spoof with Flotron. The practice entailed placing and quickly canceling orders to shift prices up or down.
"They’ve got a motive to tell the story the government wants."
He could have faced as long as 25 years in prison if convicted, but now he is free to go back to not-spoofing precious metals markets.
“We’re extremely pleased with the jury’s verdict,” Mukasey said.
“Justice has been done.”
Nope - nothing to see here, move along average joes.
The REAL FRAUD, is the "Just Us" system...rotting from the inside out...between the guilty going free, and the "activist JUDGES" (who by default, should be 'impartial'). I won't even mention the sleazy lawyers.
In reply to AND Spoof by BaBaBouy
Goldman Sachs School of Self-Serving Justice: guilty if innocent; innocent if guilty...
Flotron. You almost can't have a better last name than that, given the alleged crimes. I wonder if he worked with anyone named McBendOverTakeItInTheAssberg.
Did you expect honest markets?
Not guilty. Of the non-crime of not executing orders.
Just like I’m thinking about buying silver if it drops to $15/oz. But I may not. Am I now guilty of “spoofing”?
You are guilty of spoofing if your intentions move markets.
In reply to Not guilty. Of the non-crime… by Catullus
yea, there are a slew of specific laws they could charge (and sometimes even prosecute) - prosecuting alleged spoofing ... anti-fraud provisions of both the Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934, and SEC Rule 10-b5, since at least the early 2000s.....
In reply to You are guilty of spoofing… by BGO
Which is an unknowable situation. And unprovable.
In reply to You are guilty of spoofing… by BGO
Justice has been done, indeed. If there was any doubt as to whether or not the criminals are still in charge...
Bad precedent to have on the books.
Well... At least we know what's in store for the CFTC's future regulation of financial fraud and criminal activity in the commodities trading markets towards the ramping up of the war machine who's government(s) no longer has any "PHYZ"!
I'm so delighted Bart Chilton found meaningful work alongside Max Keiser and Larry King at RT News!!!...
One thing is certain... Russia can't help but keep stackin at such bargain basement prices courtesy of the BOE and U.S. Federal Reserve that keeps handing it to them on a "platter" for PM given all that gorgeous cheap oil and gas that keeps "gushin" out of their land!...
Speaking of which... Looks like there is cause for more celebration (https://www.rt.com/business/425067-power-siberia-construction-china/) with a Russian/Chinese victory lap!... Looks like Russia's got plenty leftover to keep the champagne vineyards in France content with future purchases to toast many wonderful profitable occasions to "cum"!...
I think this is a wonderful opportunity for Vlad to have a t-shirt made up with Charlton Hestin's famous NRA quote. And in the background the most beautiful images displaying Russia's "hypersonic" state of the art defence technology.
"I'll give you my Gold when it's torn from my cold dead hands"...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-24/russia-buys-300000-ounces-gol…
Yawn and nothing will happen so stack slowly Metals are going now where until they say so.
I am glad to see that the Jury were able to understand what spoofing was.
....and yet, Russia and China keep buying this relic hand-over-fist.
Gold will be a "bad" investment...until it isn't....till then, keep stacking friends.
This only ends when the Dollar/FED cabel comes crashing down.
In other words - Paper covers rock
No surprise here. The people behind the scenes who orchestrated this walk too.
Best representation money can buy. I'm sure the company footed the bill for his legal counsel.
Is it always, sometimes, or never illegal to place, then cancel, buy and sell orders? Under which section of Federal code?
What differentiates legal from illegal buy and sell orders? Does intent matter? Should it?
What would a prosecutor need to show as proof illegal behavior happened?
If the "proof" is charts and statistics, does the prosecutor need to prove the outcome is never possible without illegal behavior?
What proportion of potential jurors in Camden can add single-digit numbers, with or without a calculator?
How many successful conspiracies have ever existed in which conspirators never spoke, nor wrote, about the potentially illegal behavior?
What is the real reason for this prosecution? Who made the decisions, and why?
Next stop spoofin’ to 1100.
Gold daily chart going back to January looks to be forming a reverse head and shoulders pattern. A bottom at 1315 would form the 2nd shoulder and then we would be looking pretty goddamn bullish
Yeah, I hate to admit it, but gold is actually looking strong - manipulated or not. And the filthy miners refuse to go down, even as gold gets whacked into futures month-end. Looking like it's probably time to be long the filthy miners for a while.
In reply to Gold daily chart going back… by BigWillyStyle887
The shitheads who run the gold market have spent years setting up the psychology to catch almost everyone flat-footed. But there's little downside in the market now. No selling pressure, even when overnight beats the gold price down 10 bucks the miners rally into the day, and are outperforming the dow. Stealth rally is underway here.