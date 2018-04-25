Facebook Surges After Blowout Earnings, Buyback Boost: "Nothing That Was Feared, Happened"

Despite reporting blowout earnings, and beating on every single line time, Twitter failed to close in the green today, fading a 13% early spike, and continuing the curse of the Q1 earnings season in which the more powerful the beat, the more shocking the Fed.
So will Facebook succeed where its smaller social media peer failed, especially with the world so keenly focused to see if Facebook indeed suffered a sharp drop in users as a result of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the #DeleteFacebook campaign?
Well, moments ago Facebook reported earnings and, just like Facebook it too beat on the top and bottom line, reporting revenue of $11.97BN, above both the average consensus exp. of $11.41BN and the highest sellside estimate of $11.73BN. The revenue in the quarter was just shy of record, and only Q4 2017 surpassed it. Furthermore, advertising revenue was $11.80BN, or virtually all, while mobile ad revenue was 91% of total.
A breakdown of Facebook's historical Q1 revenues from Bloomberg:
- Q1 2018: $11.9 billion
- Q1 2017: $8.0 billion
- Q1 2016: $5.4 billion
- Q1 2015: $3.5 billion
- Q1 2014: $2.5 billion
- Q1 2013: $1.5 billion
- Q1 2012: $1.1 billion
- Q1 2011: $731 million
EPS likewise beat, with FB reporting $1.69, also beating both the average and highest sellside estimates of $1.35 and $1.52 respectively.
It's worth noting that while revenue rose by 49% Y/Y, costs increased by 39% to $6.5BN, which resulted in a 46% operating margin, above the 41% from a year ago. The company also reported that its effective tax rate was only 11%. No surprise here.
* * *
When it comes to the all important DAU and MAU, Facebook reported monthly active users of 2.20BN, just beating estimates of 2.19BN, while daily active users came in line with expectations at 1.45BN. (charts below).
However, none of these numbers provide much detail about the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal which happened at the very end of the quarter.
More operational and financial highlights:
- Daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.45 billion on average for March 2018, an increase of 13% year-over-year, Exp. 1.45 billion
- Monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.20 billion as of March 31, 2018, an increase of 13% year-over-year, Exp. 2.19 billion.
- Mobile advertising revenue – Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 91% of advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2018, up from approximately 85% of advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2017.
- Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2018 were $2.81 billion.
- Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $43.96 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2018.
- Headcount – Headcount was 27,742 as of March 31, 2018, an increase of 48% year-over-year.
So how is Facebook doing so well despite all the controversy? Well, as Bloomberg notes, the company remains the best option for advertisers on mobile phones, especially now that we know how much discrete information the company collects about everyone. In the online ad space, Facebook and Google continue to capture the majority of the growth in digital advertising.
Commenting on the results, GBH Insights head of tech research Dan Ives said:
"Facebook delivered its much anticipated 1Q18 (March) results which came in ahead of Street expectations and should give the bulls finally something to hang their hat on after the company (and its investors) have just gone through the darkest chapter in Facebook’s history post Cambridge."
"On the all-important user front with engagement and user defections a clear worry heading into earnings and causing major agita on the Street, Facebook delivered DAU of 1.45 vs. the Street at 1.45 billion and MAU of 2.20 vs. the Street’s 2.20 billion estimate, which we would characterize as a relief given fears of missing this number were running rampant."
Bloomberg's Sarah Frier was just as optimistic, noting that "nothing that investors were super worried about happened. No slowdown in user growth (though we didn't get numbers on engagement). No problems with revenue. But you can bet that the call will still have difficult questions. Cambridge Analytica happened at the end of the quarter. We're not seeing the impact in these numbers."
But perhaps even more important than Facebook's earnings and user numbers, was the news that in April, the company increased the amount authorized under its share repurchase program by an additional $9.0bn; originally FB was authorized to repurchase up to $6.0b of Class A common stock under the repurchase program. Which means that as Zuckerberg has been selling a record amount, Facebook itself has been buying.
Here are the key slides from the company's Q1 presentation.
Daily Active Users: the US appears to have topped out at 185 million
Monthly Active Users: here the US and Canada saw a 2 million increase to 241 million. This means that two thirds of all Americans and Canadians are on Facebook at least once a month.
Revenue: all advertising, with US and Canada responsible for roughly half of total
ARPU: continues to rise on a Y/Y basis
Income from operations: second highest of all time.
Net income: thanks to the plunge in the tax rate, net income hit an all time high.
Capex: more than doubled
With all that said, shares have spiked, peaking at $167.25 so far after hours. Putting the move in context, if they open here on Thursday they'll be just below where they began the week.
And here is Bloomberg's take: "Looking at the share move, it's positive but not a major sigh of relief -- shares are still behind where they were when the Cambridge Analytica crisis first broke. Wall Street still wants to hear more from Zuckerberg."
Comments
LA LA LA LA LA LA
Fascinating. So while I or no one I know has ever handed Facebook a dime or clicked on any of its ads, they've grown revenues faster than almost any business in history, uh huh.........
In reply to LA LA LA LA LA LA by Jim in MN
In other news, social media giant is consider minor change of name to better fit corporate mission. According to insider leak "Fecebook" is number two choice next to "Fecalbook". "FakeBook" apparently already is own by other domain agent.
In reply to Fascinating. So while I or… by jcaz
Jcaz, you bring up salient point that questions the effectiveness/measurement of effectiveness and possibility of ad fraud.
I have sneaking suspicion that goobook aka smartest guys in the room are taking advantage of the dumbest guys in the c-suite - chief marketing officers.
Check out the stock price of the largest cpg companies and auto stocks - they are largest advertisers and they aren't growing and under pressure from amzn generic and lack of shelf space marketing effectiveness.
There is no 3rd party audits of goobook ad effectiveness.
Something smells rotten plus the billions of ad fraud numbers bandied about but no fbi cops or investigation.
The digital advertising market is house of cards that few understand and likely fraudulent. This is the next black swan.
Obtw, download brave browser to block advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Fascinating. So while I or… by jcaz
You dumfukkin data slaves get back to work!
I gotta sell your worthless crapola to thousands of data enablers.
I'm rich. bitch!
Fucking you,
The Zuck
In reply to Jcaz, you bring up salient… by pigpen
Agreed. It's a business ripe for fraud, because as you point out, there is NO unbiased 3rd party oversight.
The CEO of Business X decides that he needs "online presence"- all he knows about it is that his kids are online. So he forms an IT department, composed of people who have a vested interest in their own existence.
Said CEO asks his IT manager "How's it going?", and gets buried with a pile of worthless click data. No one can actually attribute ANY of these clicks to increasing the bottom line of the company ONE penny, but that's ok- we're in a "New Era" of business, the CEO feels the pressure to pursue this venue.....
Maybe said CEO suspects that he's not getting as much value out of his IT department as he had hoped... So he contacts an online marketing "specialist" who looks his program over and makes sweeping, meaningless changes- and calls in a click shop to jack up their numbers- hey, success! Clicks up 165% from last year! Here's my bill.......
It's hysterical when you really think about it- no one in this chain has ANY reason to be objective- they'd literally chop their own arms off if they told the truth. And because NO ONE wants to do any REAL work at organically expanding the business, they'll just pump the IT shit over and over, never getting any real improvement.
Complete and utter circle-jerk.
In reply to Jcaz, you bring up salient… by pigpen
STB
sell the bounce.
In reply to LA LA LA LA LA LA by Jim in MN
Nobody under 30- the key demographic- uses FB any more. FB is just a site where soccer moms go to pretend their shitty lives don't suck.
I'm 25 and my only use for facebook is to use the chat function to talk to old friends I haven't contacted in years.
In reply to Nobody under 30- the key… by Juggernaut x2
Old friends? Like 65 year olds?
In reply to I'm 25 and my only use for… by Solosides
In not so distant future, Facebook is become like MySpace which was become like GeoCities, which was…
Like syphilis, it can hide, but is never go away until your nose is fall off of face.
https://www.bizarrepedia.com/congenital-syphilis/
In reply to Old friends? Like 65 year… by Dogman57
Your comment is kind of an oxymoron isn't it?
Being the fact that you're only 25 and all?
In reply to I'm 25 and my only use for… by Solosides
Boris' fat lazy nephew is 25…
In reply to Your comment is kind of an… by Yen Cross
Ever tried a phone?
In reply to I'm 25 and my only use for… by Solosides
i use tin can on string
In reply to Ever tried a phone? by Cash Is King
and the parents of the soccer moms --to look at pictures of the grandkids and friends of their kids.
I wonder who buys product as a result of being on FB-if companies ever do a ROI, they probaly would cut back advertising a lot
In reply to Nobody under 30- the key… by Juggernaut x2
See this take all the time. To qualify my comment, I don't use Facebook, don't own the stock.
BUT, this take is just plain dumb. Facebook has 2.2 billion users. Even if half of 'em aren't active, that's still over a billion users. The above comment reminds me of the old Yogi Berra line, "nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded."
And it's clear they have enough users to generate a boatload of revenue and profit, which is something Gundlach and Tyler have been saying isn't gonna happen.
In reply to Nobody under 30- the key… by Juggernaut x2
Zuckerberg is cooking the books.
I barely use FB anymore and have never clicked on an AD.
why do investors have to worry about earnings in a managed market?
no effect of "russian meddling" arms race here?
when the russians have mighty bot farms on social we have to have them too
Yup. When someone "deletes" their account (which if anyone has ever tried, it is impossible to remove), a ZuckerBot takes it over.
In reply to no effect of "russian… by JimmyRainbow
Feb through April was the buyback period. When did Mr. Z start selling his shares??
Die already.
I guess no one values their privacy or mind being subjected to social engineering?
As a society we are f***ed.
#letsuefacebook
How exactly do these people make money? Displaying ads about "some neat trick" which I normally filter out?
Not a facebook user.
Guessing accounting rules don't apply to the company or they just get money from the Fed in exchange for the user information?
“Daily Active Users: the US appears to have topped out at 185 million”
Are you trying to tell me with a straight face that 2/3rds of Americans log into this POS every fkn day? More like they never “log” out! Wall Street could give shtt about symantics. Buy you morons Bye!
It called, they simply lie.
They lie about users, revenue, hits, ads.
They lie about everything and nobody makes them prove their bullshit numbers.
Wall Street only cares about fantasy because the entire system is built on bullshit that a first year auditor could pull apart with a half page of figures and a dollar store calculator.
Trillions of dollars are based on lies.
The funny thing about lies is that once proven to be a lie, nobody believes anymore. The market would tank 98% in seconds without the lies backing it up.
FB will be just fine
Legislation is coming their way big time. The easy days are over for Facebook. It's going to be a lot harder for them now and how long does that ridiculous tax rate last!
Are we really to believe that FB is somehow different than TWTR or CAT? Easy money. Sell the rip...
Bear markets don't give a shit about your earnings beat. The opposite is true when there is bad news during a bull market.
Facebook deserves to go the way of Myspace. R.I.P.