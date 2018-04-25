Facebook Surges After Blowout Earnings, Buyback Boost: "Nothing That Was Feared, Happened"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 16:48

Despite reporting blowout earnings, and beating on every single line time, Twitter failed to close in the green today, fading a 13% early spike, and continuing the curse of the Q1 earnings season in which the more powerful the beat, the more shocking the Fed.

So will Facebook succeed where its smaller social media peer failed, especially with the world so keenly focused to see if Facebook indeed suffered a sharp drop in users as a result of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the #DeleteFacebook campaign?

Well, moments ago Facebook reported earnings and, just like Facebook it too beat on the top and bottom line, reporting revenue of $11.97BN, above both the average consensus exp. of $11.41BN and the highest sellside estimate of $11.73BN. The revenue in the quarter was just shy of record, and only Q4 2017 surpassed it. Furthermore, advertising revenue was $11.80BN, or virtually all, while mobile ad revenue was 91% of total.

A breakdown of Facebook's historical Q1 revenues from Bloomberg:

  • Q1 2018: $11.9 billion
  • Q1 2017: $8.0 billion
  • Q1 2016: $5.4 billion
  • Q1 2015: $3.5 billion
  • Q1 2014: $2.5 billion
  • Q1 2013: $1.5 billion
  • Q1 2012: $1.1 billion
  • Q1 2011: $731 million

EPS likewise beat, with FB reporting $1.69, also beating both the average and highest sellside estimates of $1.35 and $1.52 respectively.

It's worth noting that while revenue rose by 49% Y/Y, costs increased by 39% to $6.5BN, which resulted in a 46% operating margin, above the 41% from a year ago. The company also reported that its effective tax rate was only 11%. No surprise here.

* * *

When it comes to the all important DAU and MAU, Facebook reported monthly active users of 2.20BN, just beating estimates of 2.19BN, while daily active users came in line with expectations at 1.45BN. (charts  below). 

However, none of these numbers provide much detail about the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal which happened at the very end of the quarter.

More operational and financial highlights:

  • Daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.45 billion on average for March 2018, an increase of 13% year-over-year, Exp. 1.45 billion
  • Monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.20 billion as of March 31, 2018, an increase of 13% year-over-year, Exp. 2.19 billion.
  • Mobile advertising revenue – Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 91% of advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2018, up from approximately 85% of advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2017.
  • Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2018 were $2.81 billion.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $43.96 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2018.
  • Headcount – Headcount was 27,742 as of March 31, 2018, an increase of 48% year-over-year.

So how is Facebook doing so well despite all the controversy? Well, as Bloomberg notes, the company remains the best option for advertisers on mobile phones, especially now that we know how much discrete information the company collects about everyone. In the online ad space, Facebook and Google continue to capture the majority of the growth in digital advertising.

Commenting on the results, GBH Insights head of tech research Dan Ives said:

"Facebook delivered its much anticipated 1Q18 (March) results which came in ahead of Street expectations and should give the bulls finally something to hang their hat on after the company (and its investors) have just gone through the darkest chapter in Facebook’s history post Cambridge."

"On the all-important user front with engagement and user defections a clear worry heading into earnings and causing major agita on the Street, Facebook delivered DAU of 1.45 vs. the Street at 1.45 billion and MAU of 2.20 vs. the Street’s 2.20 billion estimate, which we would characterize as a relief given fears of missing this number were running rampant."

Bloomberg's Sarah Frier was just as optimistic, noting that "nothing that investors were super worried about happened. No slowdown in user growth (though we didn't get numbers on engagement). No problems with revenue. But you can bet that the call will still have difficult questions. Cambridge Analytica happened at the end of the quarter. We're not seeing the impact in these numbers."

But perhaps even more important than Facebook's earnings and user numbers, was the news that in April, the company increased the amount authorized under its share repurchase program by an additional $9.0bn; originally FB was authorized to repurchase up to $6.0b of Class A common stock under the repurchase program. Which means that as Zuckerberg has been selling a record amount, Facebook itself has been buying.

Here are the key slides from the company's Q1 presentation.

Daily Active Users: the US appears to have topped out at 185 million

 

Monthly Active Users: here the US and Canada saw a 2 million increase to 241 million. This means that two thirds of all Americans and Canadians are on Facebook at least once a month.

Revenue: all advertising, with US and Canada responsible for roughly half of total

ARPU: continues to rise on a Y/Y basis

Income from operations: second highest of all time.

Net income: thanks to the plunge in the tax rate, net income hit an all time high.

Capex: more than doubled

With all that said, shares have spiked, peaking at $167.25 so far after hours. Putting the move in context, if they open here on Thursday they'll be just below where they began the week.

And here is Bloomberg's take: "Looking at the share move, it's positive but not a major sigh of relief -- shares are still behind where they were when the Cambridge Analytica crisis first broke. Wall Street still wants to hear more from Zuckerberg."

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
pigpen jcaz Wed, 04/25/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

Jcaz, you bring up salient point that questions the effectiveness/measurement of effectiveness and possibility of ad fraud.

I have sneaking suspicion that goobook aka smartest guys in the room are taking advantage of the dumbest guys in the c-suite - chief marketing officers.

Check out the stock price of the largest cpg companies and auto stocks - they are largest advertisers and they aren't growing and under pressure from amzn generic and lack of shelf space marketing effectiveness.

There is no 3rd party audits of goobook ad effectiveness.

Something smells rotten plus the billions of ad fraud numbers bandied about but no fbi cops or investigation.

The digital advertising market is house of cards that few understand and likely fraudulent. This is the next black swan.

Obtw, download brave browser to block advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.

Cheers,

Pigpen

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jcaz pigpen Wed, 04/25/2018 - 17:48 Permalink

Agreed.  It's a business ripe for fraud, because as you point out, there is NO unbiased 3rd party oversight.

The CEO of Business X decides that he needs "online presence"-  all he knows about it is that his kids are online.   So he forms an IT department, composed of people who have a vested interest in their own existence. 

Said CEO asks his IT manager "How's it going?", and gets buried with a pile of worthless click data.   No one can actually attribute ANY of these clicks to increasing the bottom line of the company ONE penny,  but that's ok- we're in a "New Era" of business, the CEO feels the pressure to pursue this venue.....  

Maybe said CEO suspects that he's not getting as much value out of his IT department as he had hoped... So he contacts an online marketing "specialist" who looks his program over and makes sweeping, meaningless changes- and calls in a click shop to jack up their numbers- hey, success!  Clicks up 165% from last year!  Here's my bill.......

It's hysterical when you really think about it-  no one in this chain has ANY reason to be objective- they'd literally chop their own arms off if they told the truth.  And because NO ONE wants to do any REAL work at organically expanding the business,  they'll just pump the IT shit over and over, never getting any real improvement.

Complete and utter circle-jerk.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Mikeyyy Juggernaut x2 Wed, 04/25/2018 - 17:16 Permalink

See this take all the time.  To qualify my comment, I don't use Facebook, don't own the stock.

 

BUT, this take is just plain dumb.  Facebook has 2.2 billion users.  Even if half of 'em aren't active, that's still over a billion users.  The above comment reminds me of the old Yogi Berra line, "nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded."

 

And it's clear they have enough users to generate a boatload of revenue and profit, which is something Gundlach and Tyler have been saying isn't gonna happen.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DennisR Wed, 04/25/2018 - 16:59 Permalink

How exactly do these people make money?   Displaying ads about "some neat trick" which I normally filter out?

Not a facebook user. 

Guessing accounting rules don't apply to the company or they just get money from the Fed in exchange for the user information?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Cash Is King Wed, 04/25/2018 - 17:01 Permalink

“Daily Active Users: the US appears to have topped out at 185 million”

 

Are you trying to tell me with a straight face that 2/3rds of Americans log into this POS every fkn day? More like they never “log” out! Wall Street could give shtt about symantics. Buy you morons Bye!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
adr Wed, 04/25/2018 - 17:07 Permalink

It called, they simply lie.

They lie about users, revenue, hits, ads.

They lie about everything and nobody makes them prove their bullshit numbers.

Wall Street only cares about fantasy because the entire system is built on bullshit that a first year auditor could pull apart with a half page of figures and a dollar store calculator.

Trillions of dollars are based on lies. 

The funny thing about lies is that once proven to be a lie, nobody believes anymore. The market would tank 98% in seconds without the lies backing it up.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Jtrillian Wed, 04/25/2018 - 17:22 Permalink

Are we really to believe that FB is somehow different than TWTR or CAT?  Easy money.   Sell the rip...

Bear markets don't give a shit about your earnings beat.  The opposite is true when there is bad news during a bull market. 

Facebook deserves to go the way of Myspace.  R.I.P.