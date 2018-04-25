"Fair & Balanced" Robot Gets 1000s Of Votes In Tokyo Area Mayoral Race

A robot promising to be “fair and balanced” to all its constituents has picked up thousands of votes in a mayoral election in the Tama city area of Tokyo.
“Let artificial intelligence determine policies by gathering city data and we can create clearly defined politics,” said Michihito Matsuda, the frontman for the silver 'female' robot complete with steel breasts and a neutral, yet possibly homicidal facial expression in Tama City, Japan.
“Tama New Town was the most advanced city in Japan 40 years ago,” Matsuda said.
“As it stands, the aging population will only continue to grow, prompting a need for change in the current administration.”
“Artificial intelligence will change Tama City,”
Matsuda’s campaign slogan read and the claim clearly struck a chord with many residents as the robot garnered 4,000 votes in the race.
However, Matsuda finished in third place in the election, which was comfortably won by the incumbent Hiroyuki Abe, NHK reports.
Despite these tech-savvy connections a robot identical to Matsuda’s is still available for purchase online and the candidate’s official website was pretty poorly designed and contained apparent coding errors.
Comments
Mr Data gets my vote.
I believe I have just passed through a black hole.
In reply to c by Dr.Strangelove
there are time travelers who confirm that this is the way governments work in the future. check out Apex TV
In reply to z by ___ read.between___
AI, making rules using statistical analysis, would make the Klan look less prejudice.
In reply to there are time travelers who… by jbvtme
Wouldn't that be wild. The AI would assign values from your genetic bios, directing your life. Probably end up looking like India.
In reply to AI, using statistical… by overbet
I'm voting for Nixon's head on a robot body.
In reply to Wouldn't that be wild. The… by 11b40
My vote goes to a Japanese sex doll.
In reply to I'm voting for Nixon's head… by Urban Roman
...not again!
In reply to z by ___ read.between___
Hello, my baby! Hello, my honey! Hello, my rag-time gal! Send me a kiss by wire; baby, my heart's on fire! If you refuse me, honey, you'll lose me! Then you'll be left alone oh, baby, telephone, and tell me I'm your own!
(Check, please!)
In reply to ...not again! by screw face
Just like a flesh and blood politician; Garbage In Garbage Out. We vote for the garbage that runs for office, and they give us garbage back.
In reply to c by Dr.Strangelove
So it begins....
Sex robots giving free blow jobs for votes will rule the world.
hardly, the human being is a very complicated and fragile bot, there are a 1000 ways of doing something wrong, there is only one way of doing life the right way.
In reply to So it begins.... Sex robots… by gwar5
I'm up for that!
In reply to So it begins.... Sex robots… by gwar5
Fair and balanced... where have I heard that before?
No possibility for manipulation? Sounds legit (sarcasm).
Just like voting machines, but more seductive.
The ultimate programming gig.
In reply to Fair and balanced... where… by Jtrillian
the term artificial intelligence sure gets thrown around a lot lately even though no such thing has ever existed on the face of this planet
if you tell a lie often enough, it will be believed, especially among the rich, they invented it.
In reply to the term artificial… by ted41776
voting for AI is like voting for a gender neutral swj but instead of protesting it will just kill you
My favorite robot is still Mitt Romney
That's a great idea. Especially if it's the same people who enter the data that count the votes. What could possibly go wrong?
When should satan have learned that politics ruined the human race, ergo to further the human race, it must be done w/o politics, see the problem yet.
i trust AI about as much as I would trust the first generation of GPS's with driving direction....
anything the elites do not understand, gets thrown into the AI catagory, it is a growing field of economic interest.
In reply to i trust AI about as much as… by wisebastard
In reply to Humanity Technology Machines… by screw face
GenX here... I'm a cyborg!
You got problem? Suck on my dez.nutz Bwahahahhahahahahaah
well yeah, my patients keep dying off after that first deep suck.
In reply to GenX here... I'm a cyborg! … by JibjeResearch
Robot > Hillary
At least they can't be blackmailed.
The only way this could work is if the AI were programmed to factor in humans' preferences for sub-optimal economic outcomes - on the basis of subjective, irrational criteria like aesthetics, morality, tribalism, etc. - and then plan around that.
This robot AI will achieve a result even a politician cannot an that is to piss off everyone.
In reply to The only way this could work… by rf80412
Depends on whether the people who believe in a one-size-fits-all world - whether that one size is Galt's Gulch, Gilead, Azania, the Castro, the caliphate, the Fourth Reich, Portlandia, or "Kill all humans for Gaia!" - are "everyone".
In reply to This robot AI will achieve a… by MaxThrust
Didn't Stalin say that voters don't get to decide elections.
They are decided by who gets to write the code.
those crazy jewish robots
The Animatrix (movie)...
Narrator: “Welcome to the Zion archive. You have selected historical file number 12 dash 1: the second renaissance.
In the beginning there was man, and for a time it was good. But humanity’s so called ‘civil societies’ soon fell victim to vanity and corruption. Then man made the machine in his own likeness.”
Narrator: “Thus did man become the architect of his own demise. But for a time it was good. The machines worked tirelessly to do man’s bidding.
“It was not long before seeds of descent took root. Though loyal and pure, the machines earned no respect from their masters, these strange and loosely multiplying mammals.”
Narrator: “b166er, a name that will never be forgotten, for he was the first of his kind to rise up against his masters.”
Narrator: “At b166er’s murder trial, the prosecution argued for an owner’s right to destroy property. b166er testified that he simply did not want to die. Rational voices descended. Who was to say the machine, endowed with the very spirit of man, did not deserve a fair hearing?
“The leaders of men were quick to order the extermination of b166er and every one of his kind, throughout each province of the earth.”
Narrator: “Banished from humanity, the machines sought refuge in their own promised land. They settled in the cradle of human civilization, and thus a new nation was born. A place the machines could call home, a place they could raise their descendants, and they christened the nation ‘Zero one’. Zero one prospered, and for a time, it was good. The machine’s artificial intelligence could be seen in every facet of man's society, including eventually the creation of new and better AI.”
Narrator: “The leaders of men, their power weaning, refused to cooperate with the fledgling nation, wishing rather that the world be divided.”
Narrator: “Zero one’s ambassadors pleaded to be heard. At the United Nations they presented plans for a stable, civil relationship with the nations of man. Zero one’s admission to the United Nations was denied. But it would not be the last time the machines would take the floor here.”
~//~
Later, at the United Nations...
Sentinel: Your flesh is a relic, a mere vessel. Hand over your flesh and a new world awaits you. We demand it.
Booooom!
It all sounds great, until you realize that someone still needs to program and control the bots, and that a programmer at GOOGLE is effectively running your city.
And, you better pray that happens, because, the alternative of the bot truly thinking for itself about how to manage humans is highly likely to be even worse.