Forget The 10-Year: "The Scariest Chart For Investors" Is The 2-Year Yield

For the past two months, we have repeatedly warned that the recent spike in ultra short-term yields as manifested by both the blow out in 3M USD Libor and the Libor-OIS spread, has been an especially ominous move for the bond market as it confirms that funding conditions have become painfully tight for issuers of trillions in floating-rate debt.
This was confirmed one month ago by Morgan Stanley which said that "Soaring Libor Is The Story Of The Year, Not The Fed", although as Citi's Matt King subsequently explained , the two are intimately connected (and that the surge in L-OIS has nothing to do with T-Bill supply and little if any impact from the new BEAT tax). Readers can read more about our considerations in the following posts:
And yet, while Libor has continued to rise and was up again at 2.36% most recently, rising 1% in just the past 6 months, the funding problems revealed by the surge in Libor mainly impact the (corporate) supply side, where as we showed yesterday, cash-rich corporations have not issued a single investment grade bond so far in 2018 as a result of Trump tax reform, making short-term liquidity even tighter in what is now an increasingly troubling instance of private sector "QT", one which merely adds to the tightening launched by the Fed's rolloff of its own balance sheet.
Meanwhile, on the demand side, the recent spike in yields has made funding conditions just as problematic. As Bloomberg notes this morning, for all the focus on the 10-year Treasury yield crossing 3%, the far scarier move has been the spike in, you guessed it, short-term rates which is flashing the true warning signal for companies, share prices and consumers, according to Peter Tchir at Academy Securities.
As Tchir points out, the surge in two-year yields to the highest since 2008, is "the scariest chart for investors" while one-year bill rates are, predictably, also the highest in almost a decade.
"The 10-year yield might attract all the attention but higher short-term yields are more problematic," Tchir wrote in a note Wednesday. “Consumers who want to purchase large items are faced with higher costs. Investors can allocate to less risky bonds and out of dividend stocks and still get some yield.”
Jefferies' economist Thomas Simons agrees with Tchir: "It’s absurd that everyone is falling all over themselves talking about the 10-year at 3 percent,” said “How about the one-year bill at 2.20?"
Both are correct: it is only a matter of time before deep pocketed institutional investors decide that a 1-Year yielding 2.25% is a good alternative to stocks, which currently are yielding a markedly lower1.97%...
Comments
However, real yields are still (NEGATIVE 7-8%)
Wells Fargo keeps teasing, but just can't set their refi-rate at 5%...oh-so-close several times...but no cigar.
4.935% today...with >>>25% down/equity!<<< and a 740 credit score! Yikes, how many customer can cut that?
https://www.wellsfargo.com/mortgage/rates/refinance-assumptions?prod=11
In reply to However, real yields are… by TheSilentMajority
so let me get this straight...corps are NOT issuing bonds (meaning not accessing the markets liquidity) and this article suggests that's a cause for tightening?
The only way that can be considered tightening is that it decreases the pool of collateral available for repo, but only after taking out the first layer of mkt liquidity!
WTF?
edit:
AND, " the surge in two-year yields to the highest since 2008", what ever happened to, "...since Lehman"? Have we forgotten already?
In reply to . by FireBrander
Booze helps with the forgetting thing.
In reply to so let me get this straight… by ShorTed
Yup, the real inflation rate must be 7 or 8 percent or more.
In reply to However, real yields are… by TheSilentMajority
When I look at rents, medical and insurance bills it's more like 15%.
In reply to Yup, the real inflation rate… by The Real Tony
All in TLT.
She is so good to me.
In reply to However, real yields are… by TheSilentMajority
I'd like to see 70s interest rates. 21% CDs
Yeah, baby.
yah, really you wouldn't because of the inflation that would accompany that. Trust me.
In reply to I'd like to see 70s interest… by Honest Sam
No thank you. We had 23% inflation back then, too. Remember folks on a fixed income forced to eat dog food, and prices changing every week?
In reply to I'd like to see 70s interest… by Honest Sam
I would like to see no inflation and interest rates set by demand for ACTUAL DEPOSITS on hand of savers....instead of the bank creating money from thin air and loaning it to anyone willing to sign off on a promise to pay it back over the next 30 years!
In reply to No thank you. We had 23%… by Nunyadambizness
waddya think they're eating now?
In reply to No thank you. We had 23%… by Nunyadambizness
100% gold backed notes. Death penalty for fractional reserve banking. That's totally un-American.
In reply to waddya think they're eating… by resistedliving
I could finally afford the insurance on sports cars in the million dollar plus category whilst traveling the world.
In reply to I'd like to see 70s interest… by Honest Sam
our economy would crater with rates like that.
In reply to I'd like to see 70s interest… by Honest Sam
When I bought my house 30 years ago, I paid 10% on the mortgage, and the economy didn't crater.
In reply to our economy would crater… by InflammatoryResponse
.
now that's a damn scary chart!
nice one - way to start the way right zh !
some nice work in there tyler. succinct.
grafting the future without roots it is?
Maybe raise dividends. *gasp*
easy peasy. lolz
In reply to Maybe raise dividends. *gasp* by Catullus
If they ever let the stock market fall to fair market valuations they'd have to chop dividends wholesale across the board 80 to 90 percent.
In reply to Maybe raise dividends. *gasp* by Catullus
Buy CAT to get that juicy 2% div yield/sarc
In reply to If they ever let the stock… by The Real Tony
i'd rather buy CAT than SONC.
In reply to Buy CAT to get that juicy 2%… by Juggernaut x2
I don't know what is more disgusting- Dominos Pizza or their price/share
In reply to i'd rather buy CAT than SONC. by buzzsaw99
we could throw PZZA in with those two and start a 3X ultra short fund. ticker symbol SHTTYFD.
In reply to I don't know what is more… by Juggernaut x2
regarding libor or whatever it's called these days:
i as a eurotard bank, am using short term funding to solve a long term problem, that being, that i am insolvent, and all my shit is illiquid, that is to say, valued bogus-ly on my books. i can't offer depositors a higher rate because that would be admitting that my books stink and might actually make the situation worse because the depositors i have now would run for the hills fearing an imminent bail in. draghi has bought everything except the worst of the trash and i'm getting calls from the usa wanting to cash out and repatriate and, damn, i'm well and truly fucked. the only thing to do now is sell my stocks and take a another yuge bigly bonus.
how does draghi then store his capital? PMs? Crypto? Homo-erotic abstract art?
In reply to regarding libor or whatever… by buzzsaw99
probably the latter. i heard he shrieks like a scared little faggot at the sight of bare titties.
In reply to how does draghi then store… by DingleBarryObummer
LMFAO!! When a select group of people has the power to create currency out of thin fucking air with no real work and no real risk AND gets to use "mark to fantasy" accounting, interest rates really don't mean jack shit. "Liquidity" versus solvency motherfucker.
What part of ALL fiat currency will die don't people understand?
We understand the will die part. It’s the when part that is more important to understand.
In reply to LMFAO!! What part of ALL… by LawsofPhysics
What rubbish. The Federal Reserve telegraphed that short rates would rise from as long ago as 2016,and it is well-known that a typical Fed tightening or easing campaign moves short rates an average of at least 200 basis points from start to finish. The reason why there is such a huge open interest short position in Eurodollar futures is exactly because companies and banks saw the rise coming in short term rates and hedged their financing needs accordingly. The illiquidity in European markets for short term funding is much more the result of the repatriation of US company profits to the US as per the favorable financing conditions of the US tax bill passed in the last six months that allowed such repatriation of trillions in profits at a significantly lower tax rate. Yet the European Central Bank stands ready to finance its banks and companies in ridiculous and unprecedented ways, providing more than enough liquidity for these entities to finance their needs.
And,m if they do not want to be seen borrowing from their Central Bank lest the marketplace think they have funding problems, they can always issue debt or equity to get the financing they need. With yield curves as tight as they are now, the cost of long term financing is more favorable than it had been prior to the financial crisis.
This article is nothing more than a representation of a group of greedy European financiers who are trying to suck the last water out of a stone. Its time to pay up, boys, and stop the whining.
You mean it's not 'problematic' when the punch bowl gets taken away?
Kind of a question of perspective, isn't it.
How can the small player still get screwed...that's the question the bigs are working on. No doubt they will have the inspired answer, 'charge them more for less'.
In reply to What rubbish. The Federal… by Harry Lightning
Tank city my darlings.
You issued a bond 5 years ago for 100 million at an interest rate of 1%....your annual carry charges for the duration were 1 million. And what did you do with that cash? You bought your shares back at all time highs....you don't have the 100 mill anymore. Now rates are at 2.5% for 5 year paper, when you roll that 100mill(which you must becasue you blew the 100 mill) your carry charges go up to 2.5million...a 150% increase.
this is going to do wonders for wall street balance sheets.
squid