"Forgotten In Statistics" - UK Homeless Population 10x Larger Than Government Says

California's Bay Area - that bastion of tech-inspired economic inequality - isn't the only place where the homeless population is being hopelessly undercounted.
A recent study found that the number of homeless people living in the UK is almost 10 times as high as the official statistics reflect. The reason? The government hopelessly undercounts the number of families living in temporary accommodations like bed & breakfasts, according to the Independent.
Many of these people - at least 50,000 of them - have been "forgotten in statistics" that fail to reflect anything close to the true scale of the homelessness crisis in the UK.
The true scale of homelessness in the UK is almost 10 times worse than official figures suggest, according to a new report.
Homeless charity Justlife warns thousands of people are being "forgotten in statistics" after it estimated that at least 51,500 people were living in B&Bs in the year to April 2016 – compared with 5,870 official B&B placements recorded by the government.
It comes after a separate investigation found that 78 homeless people died last winter – an average of at least two a week. The report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed the fatalities included rough sleepers, people recognised as "statutory homeless" and people staying in temporary accommodation.
The organization that conducted the study, Justlife, used data gathered from Freedom of Information requests to various government agencies.
Christa Maciver, author of the report, said: "We can no longer ignore the tens of thousands of people stuck homeless, hidden and ignored in our cities. This report shows there is so much we don’t know and that we really need to be calculating homelessness more accurately.
"Very few seem to care about the vulnerable people who end up in B&Bs, hostels and guesthouses. Once they are there they are forgotten and it’s almost like we forget they are people."
"Their mental and physical health gets worse, and many can end up dead, but because they have a roof over their head – no matter how insecure – they are not counted within homelessness, when they should be. Only if we acknowledge the problem will we really be able to start finding solutions."
The report appears to corroborate another study commissioned by commissioned by a different nonprofit which found that 100,000 households would be living in B&Bs by 2020. One young man interviewed by the Independent offered a chilling account of his experience living in cheap nightly accommodations.
"I'm totally depressed living there. You can't have anything nice. Things just go missing."
"You see, there aren't working locks on all the doors. In my room there are bare wires hanging out and I have no light. I also feel quite vulnerable because anyone can get in or is let in and it gets me down."
Megan Lucero, director of Bureau Local, which surveyed dozens of homeless charities, trawled local press reports and pieced together figures to create a database of homeless deaths, said: "Local journalists and charities are often the only ones recording these deaths."
In response to the study, a government minister said the UK government sets aside more than one billion pounds to help the homeless get "the support they need."
But, as is the case in the US, the true homelessness crisis isn't playing out in the country's streets, where homeless people are difficult to ignore. It's playing out in cheap motels and bed and breakfasts, where itinerant families are struggling with a constant sense of insecurity as they bounce from establishment to establishment, never scraping together quite enough money to pay rent and a deposit on a permanent place.
Comments
When other peoples money runs out. The progressive socialist dream collapsing worldwide.
Pyramid scam.
It needs infinite exponential population growth to function.
The moment population growth begins to falter, it all starts to fall apart.
In reply to Progressive socialist dream… by pparalegal
Meanwhile drug overdoses are killing more people every year than the Vietnam war
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-drug-overdose-rates-across-am…
In reply to Pyramid scam. It needs… by css1971
By the same token so are millenials living with their parents homeless if they cannot earn enough to put a roof over their head.
The number of affordable houses being built is not keeping pace with population growth.
The number of people living in the UK grew by 513,000 in 2015. One third of this increase came from natural population growth (more births than deaths), the and the remaining two thirds came from immigration – a contentious political topic within the United Kingdom.(ONS).
the UK spends 0.7% of GDP, around 15 billion pounds a year on overseas aid to countries with nuclear weapons and a space program like India.
around half of all illegal and legal immigrants in the meanwhile live in shit housing, with poor english, bad health and no job prospects.
politicians on both sides of the political divide believe in this policy of empovershing the UK and enriching others, whilst the UK is a bankrupt nation that can't look after its own.
add another 15 billion pounds in contributions to the EU that enable EU countries to export billions of products to the UK, in excess of what the UK exports to the EU and you see the economic IQ of libtard socialism of UK politicians. it equates to that of Krugman.
what a pathetic bunch of arseholes. why are there 650 MP's and a 750 in the house of lords for a country of 65 million, when all they do is fuck up everyone's life?
a pro-rata with the US would be 65/340 million times 435 house members, so 120 MP's and 65/340 million times 100 senators, so 20 senators.
the bill for these fuckwit MP's and Lords s runs to around 200 million pounds a year so they can bankrupt the country and misallocate non-existent resources year after year.
White natives living in the street and Muslim invaders in free housing.
Absolutely true.
In reply to White natives living in the… by FlKeysFisherman
Yeah, a lot of white people are converting to Allah, in anticipation of those benefits. lol
In reply to Absolutely true. by heretical
Yet the Government is still allowing hundreds of thousands of broke, structurally unemployable economic migrants into the country. These people get housing priority before the homeless British people. Where is the logic?
I don't care what anyone says, this government's got my back . . . up!
I don't care what the government says, when the government says it's raining
You'll never hear me complaining . . . .
It's not funny how we don't talk anymore . . .
Used to think that life was sweet
Used to think we were so complete
Can you imagine, how i feel today
It seems a long time ago
You were the only one
Now it comes to letting go . . .
It's not funny how we don't talk anymore
Aah, how we all yearn for the good old days, blissfully ignorant of the underhandedness of the UK Governments & Paedo BBC's propaganda.
Fuck the homeless. It's their fault. Like the millions of poor white Americans on welfare. Fuck 'em. They are obviously genetically inferior to Asians and Europeans. Stop welfare. Let them die on the streets.
LOL