How Far Down The Big Data/'Psychographic Micro-Targeting' Rabbit Hole Do You Want To Go?

Anyone claiming they are impervious to this sort of analysis and delivery of "content" is deluding themselves.
Maybe you've seen a notice like this when you log into your Facebook account: did you read it carefully? Please read the one I received:
Protecting Your Information
We understand the importance of keeping your data safe, because we sell it for billions of dollars to anyone with cash. We are making it easier for you to believe that you control which apps you share information with.
You can go to the Apps and Websites section of your settings anytime to see the apps and websites you've used Facebook to log into. You can also remove the ones you don't want connected to Facebook anymore. None of this makes any difference in how much data we collect about you, but we understand it makes you feel better to maintain the illusion of control.
Wait a minute--you didn't get the same notice that I did? What's going on here? You mean Facebook, Google, et al. can tailor not just adverts and content to each user, but the messages they feed us?
Welcome to the wonderful world of 'Psychographic Microtargeting' in which buyers of data harvested by Facebook et al. tailor the "product" being delivered-- marketing, political campaigning, narratives, etc.-- to individuals based on a Big Data/AI analysis of the data collected on the individual and tens of millions of other users.
Here is GFB's exploration of this rabbit hole:
--"Give me access to the Facebook/Google aggregated data
--give me access to social media 'influencers' I can hire
--give me a modest budget -
and I can make the color green the most disliked color on the planet in under a year.
Since Facebook is essentially agnostic as to the uses of their aggregated data - although they claim it’s changing now, I would bet money still walks (you got the cash - here it is) - the government of, oh let’s say China - wants to change public opinion on certain issues. Facebook (or its Chinese counterpart) is the way to do so.
And so far, all we have seen is that Facebook served up ads and content that could, if you squint hard enough and look sidewise might be detected as ads or propaganda - what happens when they take it to the next level? They take some content and each of the readers could get a slightly modified version of the content that is dictated by the sold aggregated data, who bought it, and what they want to do with it.
In other words, Facebook subscriber A receives a slightly modified version of the content that is different than Facebook user B.
Since I don’t think Facebook users compare word for word the content that they receive in their feed . . . . no one will ever know."
For those individuals profiled as someone with a scientific bent, the "content" delivered about a particular Big Pharma medication will be chock-a-block with Phase III results and a statistical analysis of the results.
The average plebeian with little background in science or statistics will receive "content" emphasizing the joys of getting a few more years to enjoy the grandkids if they pester their physician to prescribe the new "miracle" medication.
It's not difficult to discern the facility modern marketers have in terms of tailoring messages. GFB submitted this auto advert with this comment: "notice it says nothing about the car at all except that if you buy it your dreams will come true."
Indeed. But if your profile indicates you are concerned about safety, then the "content" delivered to you will stress the many enhanced safety features of the vehicle.
If you just had your second child, the "content" will show happy parents settling their toddlers into kid-safe seats in the vehicle. And so on, in a nearly infinite regress to profiles not just of group gradients but of individuals and households.
"Rugged individuals" who reckon they're impervious to advertising will get an extra special "content" feeding their ego. Anyone claiming they are impervious to this sort of analysis and delivery of "content" is deluding themselves.
It kind of makes you wonder why we passively accept a distribution of wealth and income that is so heavily skewed to the top 1/10th of 1% of households: it must be mere coincidence, right?
How far down the Big Data / AI analysis / 'Psychographic Microtargeting' rabbit hole are you willing to go?
Editor's Note: the above notice from Facebook was altered by the author to make a point. The text as written above was not actually delivered by Facebook.
Do you have any idea how much it costs to maintain the infrastructure to support hosting billions of dick pics on social media? Now how much revenue has hosting billions of dick pics actually produced? Are the advertisers who pay for access to this data getting positive ROI or are they simply hopping on the bandwagon of "big data" because, supposedly, it's "the future"?
a billion idiots willing to put their whole lives "online"...that's a deep Rabbit Hole...probably goes all the way through to China.
In reply to do you have any idea how… by ted41776
I will buy full suite of services to check it out. Promise, I am not a whistleblower. Honest.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Although I owe FaceBook a great deal for hosting my support group on their site. I eventually decided "to get smart and streetwise" the light at the end of the tunnel moment for me was a few weeks ago when I was taking a shit and the stubborn bastard refused to exit my anus, much cursing and swearing later I laid a small very hard brown egg in to the pan. Not long after I noticed most of the ads I was seeing on the net were for senna products, which seemed quite bizarre. Then later that week a man knocked on my door who happened to be 'just passing' and was trying to sell me his latest organic senna tablets. Then a little while later I visited my doctor about a unrelated impotence problem.... he spent most of the appointment taking about hard stools and big pharma products to 'loosen me up'... A day later it was my kids parents evening at school... the first teacher I saw was Mr Knowles he took me by complete surprise asking me If I still was having trouble taking a shit.. I replied how did you know that... He said it was listed in my FaceBook profile under health problems..... WTF
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
In reply to I will buy full suite of… by TeethVillage88s
Here's a business opportunity for you, create a hosting site for support groups and "sensitive issues".
That way you don't have to bother with Facebook selling off your issues.
In reply to Although I owe FaceBook a… by wetwipe
If you’re at the big poker game and cannot figure out who the mark is - it’s likely you.
If you’re on a website and cannot figure out what their product is - it’s probably you.
In reply to I will buy full suite of… by TeethVillage88s
I am constantly pounded with "advertising"; yet 99% of my purchases are not due to advertising...I buy based upon cost/value.
Spend a $1,000,000 on FaceBook Ads trying to sell a $1.49 bar of soap...and you'll probably sell a handful of soap bars.
Put 1,000,000 coupons worth $1 each on 1,000,000 bars of soap...and you sell a million bars of soap...
In reply to . by FireBrander
About Charles' last article:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-23/connecting-dots-big-data-soar…
He may have missed the forest for the trees:
Big data analysis allows business to find every last sales opportunity.
This is similar to high tech ( satellites and radar ) to find fishes.
Volumes of fish catches are steady, however the size of the fish are smaller.
So, high tech can help you find every LAST opportunity, until the fishing stock collapses because you harvested all of the immature fish before they could breed.
Likewise, you can get every last sales opportunity, squeeze every last drop out of the data, until your sales volume collapses due to customer satiation.
For example: smartphones.
In reply to I am constantly pounded with… by FireBrander
Ebay...you are talking about ebay.
In reply to About Charles' last article:… by solidtare
In reply to I am constantly pounded with… by FireBrander
In reply to do you have any idea how… by ted41776
Except mine....my interests are in bullshit and ain’t seen any ads yet!
everything else but and I don’t do social (disease) media except for here. I see too many ads re: my posts ‘fishing’ and most everything else I research on goog. Smokey the Bear pops up all too often...( I research and write about wind turbine fires and have served in the fire services). Same goes for the nature conservancy which I had written about re: them selling pristine conservation land to other board members etc. ad puke..
puhleeze, I need to see real bullshit, not the fake stuff...
#tiredoffakeshit
apologies to boris.
Putin musta conspired with the Bundy’s I guess for them thar minerals....
Pavlov’s dog vs. Aesops dog....
Think and throw off the chains.
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by solidtare
I don't do Facebook or other social media. I have adblockers that block virtually everything. Not to mention I always use a VPN and log onto the internet from a different country every day. Good luck hitting me with your ads!
ever did acookie count on your machine(s)
tracking cookies, scriptlets, monitor-parameters, machine parameters collected, java settings, flash player for animations, built number of browser , update state of machine? all for itself not trackable, but all together behind one machine and u r fucked
all that stuff makes you trackable. i know you know it, but have you all that constantly under control?
every second of online time?
you dont login anywhere while on vpn?
your type of setup let me guess that you download or exchange data. exchange is literally here, all the time.
checkout whonix ....
In reply to I don't do Facebook or other… by RedBaron616
Does your adblocker prevent Google from installing cookies on your device?
In reply to I don't do Facebook or other… by RedBaron616
I don't count on anything. Every 3 days, I delete cookies, and tracking, and anything including 'saved web pages'.
Click, gone. And in 3 days there is enough to fill a dump truck. No wonder the web is slow as hell half the time.
In reply to Does your adblocker prevent… by abgary1
What's in your profile?
I thought privacy concerns looked like a threat to the FANG business model, but now not so much.
Der Fruct auf Financialization/finance capitalism = soaring income inequality
- Ist das ein distraction from jobs flight, human capital flight, capital hoarding, mal-investment, control fraud by TBTF & many FIREs industries... Trade Deficit of $811 Billion Annual, Capital Flight, Transnationals moving off shore to RULE the WORLD?
- Probably nothing, like Nixon Shock, Smithsonian Agreement, Louvre Accord, Plaza Accord, WTO, China as Most Favored Nation, China as full member of WTO...
Here's a short little explanation of what happens to even a successful little Lemon Aide stand on the Internet.
Poor Tyler (No, not his All Powerful Exulted Lordship Tyler)
Do not blame wealth disparity and social engineering on the tech cos, blame it on ourselves.
We chose to use their products and give them our data, they do not force us to.
We can choose not to use their products.
Get off the social media sites, limit our net time, use a search engine that does not track our queries, leave our digital devices at home, encrypt our communications and use cash. Anything that leaves a digital footprint can be tracked.
Do not give away our privacy and thus our freedom for convenience sake.
Watch Citizen Four, the Ed Snowden documentary, to understand how the security agencies worldwide access data from the tech cos, telecoms and banks to track perfectly innocent people.
With respect to that final graph, it is important to understand from the change in income:growth ratio, is that formerly people required other people to attain wealth. This is no longer the case. I'm not referring to automation, so don't be mistaken. I'm referring to proximity to central bank printing, and rent seeking through governments.
I grow more fond of the Sans-culottes, or at least their methods, by the day. It's time we partied like it's 1793.
I don't think the micro-targeting is that good. I don't have anything in my "relationship status" but I've been married for years and have two kids. My wife and kids are tagged in tons of the photos with me and clearly we travel together, yet when I log into Facebook, I get lots of ads that assume I want to date Asian women. Somehow the algorithm thinks I'm single and into Asian women, whereas I'm married to a white woman and don't cheat on her.
That's some pretty weak micro-targeting. I even ran the Cambridge Analytica thing on my FB data and it also thought I was single and probably a liberal. Married libertarian. Kind of makes me question just how "advanced" all of this is.
Sorry, but only sheeple are susceptible.
Let's not forget the censorship. Project Veritas exposed the street shitters (every one at twitter looks to be a street shitter) FUCKING DENYING AMERICANS THEIR 1ST AMENDMENT RIGHTS*. Tired of the shadow banning-shadow fucking of incel fuckwads at these tech fascist sites....
https://youtu.be/v6DqCUQ0SzM
*don't give me loloterian private corp bs-they are all .gov funded in some form.
What happens if I don't log in to Facebook in the first place?
So what happens when everyone comes to the same conclusion about advertising? That being it doesn't really work.
Some corps (like Proctor and Gamble) stopped using Facebook and their sales stayed the same.
What happens when (IF?) Google and Twitter and Facebook stop making ad money?