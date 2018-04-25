Inflation Is Here.. Get Used To It!

I stopped to grab a burger in Marin County today and was kind of shocked to see the following posted on the front door...
That is a pretty steep starting wage for non-skilled labor, and $5.00 more than the California minimum wage.
In-N-Out does pay their employees well. The private burger chain pays store managers an average yearly salary of more than $160,000 with no college degree or previous management experience required. Facebook engineers soon to be flipping burgers.
Nonbinding
It is clear the minimum wage in California is nonbinding — that is irrelevant — and all the bluster about raising it would cause unemployment is just that, bluster.
During softer economic times, when the minimum wage is binding, the story changes. Not now, however.
Passing It On
Nevertheless, it did feel prices have risen for a burger, fries, and soda since the last time I was in an In-N-Out. I think it cost me around $8.50 today.
Does anyone remember the days of a $.35 Big Mac?
Real Minimum Wage Higher
Here is what is interesting about that $16.00 per hour offer.
In 1980, the minimum wage was $3.10 per hour, which equates to $9.94 in today’s inflation-adjusted dollars. The minimum wage is $11.00 in California, so a slight increase in the real wage.
If In-N-Out is forced to pay almost 50 percent above that to attract decent burger flippers and the company can pass it on in higher prices, inflation cometh is here, folks.
Other firms will have to pay higher wages to keep and attract their workers if In-N-Out is going to start bidding up the labor market.
We are happy for the entry-level workers, high school, and college kids that now have a higher return on their labor. However, that is only half the story.
Many of the lower paid workers are not entry-level.
Some, reemployed from much higher paying jobs, some are seniors who cannot afford retirement.
We suspect, though wages are raging at the lower end, companies are laying off older expensive workers and hiring younger cheaper workers to keep labor costs in check, and is one reason why the official wage numbers are not spiking. We are not certain on this and have to further research it.
Wealth Gap
We haven’t even discussed the pornographic income and wealth gaps, and will leave that for another day.
But just imagine, if you will, the inflationary pressures the economy would be experiencing if a decent chunk of the income and wealth generated over the past ten years actually had found its way to those with higher propensities to consume?
Wealth Without Production = Inflation
If wealth without work is one of Ghandi’s seven deadly sins, paper wealth without production that is consumed is surely inflationary. Go no further than than the real estate market to confirm this thesis.
How ironic it is the global central banks that have printed trillions over the last decade to generate the asset inflation to stimulate demand to keep the global economy afloat have not suffered the inflationary consequences of their actions. At least, not yet.
The rich have become richer and spend proportionally less, and the poor have become poorer and cannot spend more.
Inflation
Rents and housing prices are skyrocketing, though maybe not in Manhattan.
Food prices are rising.
Gas prices are spiking.
My Verizon bill suddenly spiked $150 per month with new surcharges, so off to Sprint.
Moreover, there is no labor to rebuild the housing market in our fire-ravaged county.
So, of course, there is no inflation.
And how the heck do you correctly measure inflation with dynamic pricing anyway?
Do you have any question the methodology the BLS will or is using?
The Disneyland resort raised prices over the weekend, several months before the park plans to unveil a remake of its boardwalk-themed area at the California Adventure Park.
The prices rose the highest for annual pass holders, up as much as 18%. Daily tickets rose nearly 9%. By comparison, the consumer price index rose 2.5% in the 12 months ending January 2017.
Daily tickets for the Anaheim theme parks vary in price, depending on daily demand.A one-day, one-park adult ticket for Disneyland or California Adventure remains $97 for low-demand days, such as weekdays in May.
A ticket for regular-demand days is $117, up from $110. The price of a ticket on peak-demand days is $135, up from $124. – LA Times, Feb 11, 2018
Spiking Bond Yields
Why would bond traders ever bid the 10-year over 3 percent?
Sometimes the crowded trades are right. Higher deficits, the Fed now a yuuge net Treasury seller, and foreign buyers on strike, and then higher inflation.
Flatter yield curve?
Good luck on that one unless the stock market suffers a 1987-like crash.
Just wait until all those USD overseas start to come home.
It is really going to suck.
Any inflation article that uses CPI makes my ass pucker.
CPI is a government tool to keep COLA raises small and let the Feds and FED keep borrowing and printing.
Inflation is that feeling you get when you look at your budget and realize that last year was easier.
Just got my raise for the year. Seems they like me, but not as much as last year, which was less than the year before, etc.
At least my other shit is going well. Time to inflation adjust my output.
Fuck the career.
the best thing about no/low COLA is that it fucks the government pensioners.
Just in time for the federal government to become the biggest borrower in history:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-federal-government-biggest-borrower/
In reply to as long as no/low COLA fucks… by Juggernaut x2
Start to come home? Look at the SF & Seattle real estate market.
In reply to WHen all those USD start… by hedgeless_horseman
Damn, those amazon workers should apply there. It's gotta suck working like a red headed step mule for $12 hr when burger flippers make 25% more than you for a lot less work and a lot less stress. Bezos days are numbered if fast food clerks are making this much money compared to his workers.
In reply to WHen all those USD start… by hedgeless_horseman
Been hearing that shit for 30 years now....Keep stacking that boat. Trust me you will be old and grey by the time your pay day arrives.
In reply to WHen all those USD start… by hedgeless_horseman
when (inflation goes up)
{
The consumer will be (and has been) facing elevated borrowing costs as well in the form of mortgage rates, consumer loans, etc. – which eats into wallet-share; a particularly troubling development for an economy that is ~70% consumption.
}
ergo no money to buy gold
ergo stagflation
ergo stagflation = collapsing wealth = debt deflation as borrowing is more expensive
In reply to Buy Gold Now!!! by MonsterSchmuck
I don't care how many people laugh at me, deflation is the end game of all fractional reserve currencies. Whether they hyper-inflate to hide it, doesn't matter. When the new debt creation rolls over, the deflationary fan starts to spin and the shit launcher gets cocked.
pods
In reply to https://quotes.wsj.com… by Dilluminati
Inflation has been here ever since the $ was not backed by metal. It is always going on, sometimes it gets high other times it is low, but it never stops. Look at what $! would buy in 1950 vs today.
I don't have to get used to it, inflation and wealth aren't real! They're just "social Tonka trucks" /s
The billionaire caste and the Banker Elite Wolf Clan
extract the last pennies from the middle class.
Pensions, privileges and rights are disappearing.
Inflation consumes the rest.
Enjoy your Trumpian tax cut, suckers.
In reply to The billionaire caste and… by Deep Snorkeler
16.00/hr In Marin County is a joke.
In reply to The billionaire caste and… by Deep Snorkeler
We went to In and Out a few times over the last few months and noticed that the people that worked there look normal if you know what I mean. Not sure if that is an accident.
Yeah, normal.
They were also all young. Less than 21 by the looks of it. The kind of people that we used to see years/decades ago at all the fast food chains.
In reply to i can guess what you mean. … by buzzsaw99
Went to In N Out in Dallas just last week, similar experience. A lot of young people, clean and normal, and only 1 fatter guy - he was friendly though.
In reply to Yeah, normal. They were… by Philo Beddoe
Trump is bailing out folks. Of course the general price level will go up, up, up, up!!!
U.S. admitted public debt at $21.12T now. Anything is possible until the currency loses credibility.
Why does anyone do business with Japan? That government is beyond broke. It's laughable.
Just a big game of pretend anymore.
Kool aid is still cheap.
folks buying constantly food & groceries already noticed it....... going back to 4 years ago!!!! Now is being acknowledge widely by some news media
-but Yes - inflation has been ramping up since the Obozo regime...
From 1995 to 2008 the price of a Big Mac meal at McDonald's was fairly steady, going up from $3.15 to $3.85. The seventy cents really isn't that much over 13 years.
From 2008 to 2018 a Big Mac meal went from $3.85 to $7.92. The bulk of the increase came from 2008-2010 when the price jumped to $5.18 and then $5.85.
The price then jumped $.50 every year like clockwork. There are locations where the meal is over $8.
Conversely Steak & Shake has been selling the burger, fires, and shake meal for about $6 for the past 15 years. You can still get a burger, snack fries, and a Coke for $3.
The service industry is a problem business.
The direct material cost to make coffee "at home" with high grade Costco Beans is less than $.25 per cup vs Starbucks north of $2.00 or 8x - same is true for food but less of a multiple to direct cost than coffee - no sales tax as well!
while there is socialization premium for the experience at these places - it has reached the point where there isnt going to be many with the disposable income to blow to savor the experience.
High (or hyper) inflation or long term zero (or negative) interest rates – how might the world pay its debt?
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/economic-points-march-2018
It is not methodologically sound to compare 1980 federal minimum wage to the current actual wage made in one of the most expensive areas of California.
If he had done more than 5 seconds of "research" and compared the actual wage made in 1980 in the 5th most expensive county in the entire country to the 2018 Marin county wage, then it might have been more than this copy and pasted puff piece.
Offsetting the wage inflation at the lowest skill levels will be a deflationary force of debt imploding. It will be interesting to see what triumphs (Can you say stagflation, kiddies? I knew you could).
I don't buy it. Because equities are inflated and have been for a long time does not mean consumer inflation will drag down the economy.
A box of 40 count bandits cost $3 now at my local Target.
People who spend thoughtlessly never amount to much, anyway.
lates 70s and early 80s when I was a hungry youngster, old Burger King used to sell .29 hamburgers and sometimes had them for sale for 5 for a buck.
my parents bought their home for $17,500 in 1971. That same 1500 sq ft house just sold for nearly $500,000.
naw, there is no inflation.