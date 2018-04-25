Iran Bans Crypto Amid Currency Crisis

Just three weeks after "panic" hit the streets of Tehran as the Iranian government attempted to 'fix' the freefall of the Rial against the USDollar...
Middle East Monitor reported last week that Iran’s feud with the US is set to get worse after Tehran announced this week that it will start reporting foreign currency amounts in euros rather than US dollars, as part of the country’s effort to reduce its reliance on the American currency due to political tension with Washington.
Central bank governor Valiollah Seif said last week that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had welcomed his suggestion of replacing the dollar with the euro in foreign trade, as the “dollar has no place in our transactions today”.
And now this week, with a decision over the renewal of U.S. sanctions looming large in early May, Safehaven.com's Michael Kern reports that the Iranian central bank has moved to ban all domestic banks from trading in cryptocurrencies, unifying the fiat currency exchange rate and cutting exchange houses out of the mix.
While the crypto move is purportedly designed to avoid entanglement in money-laundering and terrorism-financing. More significantly, Iran is bracing for a currency crisis and is trying to avoid any further degradation of the rial, which has hit unprecedented lows.
(Click to enlarge)
Not only has it banned cryptocurrency dealings, but it’s also unified its official and open market exchange rates and banned all money-changing transactions outside of banks in order to prop up the rial.
Since September, the rial has lost almost half of its value on the free market, dropping from 36,000 to the dollar to 60,000 to the dollar last week.
The ban was announced on IRNA, Iran’s official news agency, on April 22. The central bank ban follows a similar ban announced in December by Iran’s anti-money laundering body, saying “banks and credit institutions and currency exchanges should avoid any sale or purchase of these currencies or taking any action to promote them”.
In the meantime, the Iranian rial is having a tough time, and those who have grown accustomed to buying foreign currency from exchange offices are increasingly disappointed.
According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), many exchanges offices have closed their doors, with signs saying they’re out of U.S. dollars, sparking a nationwide “dollar-buying panic”.
The rial’s value is plunging and the panic is intensifying on fears that May 12 will see a renewal of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
The government’s official exchange rate has now been set at 42,000 rials against the dollar, with a cap on the amount of foreign currency that citizens can hold outside banks.
Police are patrolling high-traffic exchange areas to monitor potential under-the-table trades, according to RFE/RL, while exchanges are hoarding dollars and black-market rates are soaring as traders take the streets to defy the government.
Johns Hopkins University economist Steve Hanke described the situation for RFE/RL as “a perfect currency storm”.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has long discussed the potential for a unified exchange rate; however, such a move had always been conditioned on the resumption of international banking ties, which are still absent. The ‘perfect storm’ is now being bolstered by speculators or those trying to protect their assets.
According to Seyyed Ali, former CBI deputy for foreign exchange affairs, as cited by Al-Monitor, Iran’s regulatory had “lost the true target market”--travelers, students and others in need of hard currency—before the rate unification because the market was flooded with speculators as unregulated exchange houses had become more prevalent.
Now it’s a game of preventing massive capital flight, which is hard to do when the panic button has been pushed.
No mention of gold where in a previous article it was mentioned that rials were exchangeable for gold coins at currency exchanges.
https://en.radiofarda.com/a/iran-ban-sale-foreign-currency-exchange-bur…
Before, Iran was selling oil for gold. I think all this pressure on Iran is not about nukes so much since they probably got nukes when the USSR broke up (many nukes went missing). It's about dumping the dollar for gold. Remember when Kerry was panicked about the Iran deal and the dollar losing reserve currency status.
“If we turn around and nix the deal and then tell [US allies], ‘You're going to have to obey our rules and sanctions anyway,’ that is a recipe, very quickly for the American dollar to cease to be the reserve currency of the world.”
Russia, China, Turkey and Iran, a block of countries moving to a gold trading system.
Exactly. This article about currency crisis and crypto ban is probably part of the operation, to keep it on the headlines.
In reply to No mention of gold where in… by Pearson365
If they're clever, which obviously they're not, they would EMBRACE CCs as a small way (but getting bigger) to move away from the USD.
PS. And yes, good luck with that, banning code, very hard to do.
From the viewpoint of an Iranian, any of these large cryptos have likely been co-opted or even captured by western (((intelligence agencies))) or (((financial institutions))).
In reply to Total dopes. If they're… by Calculus99
Jeffery P. Snider was right. The dollar will strengthen as it loses reserve status. The lack of available dollar funding will result in runs on the dollar like we are seeing here in Iran. This dollar "strength" should not be confused with dollar "soundness." It is simply a scramble for the last, drying-up pools of liquidity.
Hilarious! "Capital flight" from one worthless fiat paper currency to another. When will they ever learn.
The article is misleading you. Before Iran was selling oil for gold. You can be sure that Iranians know that gold is money.
In reply to Hilarious! "Capital flight"… by TheEndIsNear
its not hilarious its terribly hard and sad. Of course any of us would want to swap swiftly into another currency. I tried to move a lot of money at a bank into usd before the aus dollar fell to 65 cents and I got abused by the bank, asking why would I want to do that, aus prices stay the same. and they would not do it for me.
With US sanctions and worse looming hard, and the blocking their trade including by US banks, Iran has to move out out so chose the euro, a conservative choice politically. euro will collapse IMO but not instantly, but might help them get some support from europe.
Of course its trying to stop money fleeing the country for the time being. Ruble fell hugely after USD sanctioned them but the country flourished, but then Rus was able to feed itself, make french style cheese with the happy help of french training..and so on, all non GMO.
Iran just needs a bit of time to sort this out.
1953 Iran fun fact: Before retiring from the Army in 1953 with the rank of major general, Schwarzkopf (Yes, father of Norman Schwartzkopf Jr.) was sent by the Central Intelligence Agency as part of Operation Ajax (correct name TPAjax, TP meaning Soviet backed Tudeh Party of Iran), to convince the self-exiled Iranian monarch, Mohammad Reza Shah, to return and seize power. Schwarzkopf went so far as to organize the security forces he had trained to support the Shah, and in so doing he helped to train what would later become known as the SAVAK.
