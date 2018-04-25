Iranian Naval Commander Threatens To Sink US Ships, Create "Catastrophic Situation" If Trump Kills Deal

President Donald Trump offered some of his most bellicose rhetoric yet about Iran on Tuesday when he said Iran would have "bigger problems than they have ever had before" if the country's leadership dared to restart its nuclear program following a US pull-out of the JCPOA (otherwise known as the Iran deal), per the Times of Israel.
And today, a top Iranian general hit back at Trump with an aggressive threat to sink US Navy ships, while warning that the US would find itself in a "catastrophic situation" if it withdraws from the deal and reimposes economic sanctions.
"The actual information that the Americans have about us is much less than what they think they have. When will they figure this out? When it is too late," the Revolutionary Guard Corps’s navy commander, Admiral Ali Fadavim, told Iranian television on Saturday.
"They will definitely figure it out when their ships are sunk, or when they find themselves in a catastrophic situation," Fadavi threatened in an interview with IRINN TV, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute.
On Wednesday, a non-proliferation envoy confirmed that the US isn't seeking to renegotiate the JCPOA. Instead, the White House would like to pursue a separate agreement like the one French President Emmanuel Macron proposed during a press conference with Trump. And apparently, Macron's proposal took his European partners by surprise.
Admiral Fadavim's remarks followed a similarly stern warning from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
"I am telling those in the White House that if they do not live up to their commitments, the Iranian government will react firmly," Rouhani said.
"If anyone betrays the deal, they should know that they would face severe consequences," he added.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also reiterated over the weekend his warning that Tehran was ready to swiftly resume uranium enrichment if the US ditches the accord.
Meanwhile, Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned that Iran would consider withdrawing from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty if the US reimposes sanctions.
Of course, by leaving both the Iran deal and the NPT, Iran would only lend credence to its adversaries' claims that the Islamic Republic is seeking to build a nuclear weapon - an accusation Iran has long denied. The White House has set a self-imposed deadline of May 12 for deciding whether to pull out of the deal.
Comments
I really doubt sinking US ships would work out too well!
Obama is no longer in office and Hillary lost .
In reply to I really doubt sinking US… by PunchyBinThinkn
I don't think that sinking US ships in Hormuz would be a very bright idea BUT if the US pulls out of the Agreement with Iran (Which Europe has indicated it will not), it would be yet another example to ROW of the futility of entering into Agreements with the US. The most chilling example in recent times, of course, being the unilateral decision by the US to pull out of the ABM treaty. Which resulted in Russian Hypersonic missiles. Great decision...more hubris and arrogance.
In reply to Obama is no longer in office… by TBT or not TBT
The agreement was made with one person . Obama. To make a treaty with the USA the Senate of the USA must ratify . Same problem with the climate virtue signalling treaty signed by the Obama admin on behalf of...the Obama admin . One notices a lot of his legacy was never signed by representatives of the several states(Senate) or of the people(House), and so was easily reversed . One imagines the horror Obama feels that Hillary was maybe going to lose, and then did! MAGA
In reply to I don't think that sinking… by philipat
Hmm, if the Iranian military thinks they can just sink US ships without reprisal, then go for it... It will be a short war as the boys in the MIC will get to play with their new toys... Iran, what was once the heart of the Persian empire will be no more, to the glee of Netanyahoo and Erdogan...
In reply to The agreement was made with… by TBT or not TBT
Geebus. Trump can only act as a mildly effective braking system. The City of London / Rothschild Banking thugs are the real shot callers. This guy should shut up and make Trump's job as easy as possible. Hell I don't doubt sometimes these guys get put up to saying stupid shit like this by those same bankers.
In reply to Hmm, if the Iranian military… by Keyser
The IRANIAN commander was speaking of sinking ships within the context of a cancelled deal whereas the US would attack it a la Syria.
Hence all bets would be off.
All because Trump's Bibi's slave.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to Geebus. Trump can only act… by DownWithYogaPants
The American Empire is as trustworthy as heroin addicts. The only good thing obumr did was that Iranian deal. For fucks sake, can we please get the fuck out of the middle East. How many wars are we going to be tricked into. The Iraq war. Kind of like Seth rich. Iraq. How many of our fucking friends and brothers need to have their legs blown off only to end with a barrel in their mouth, because of some bullshit towel head. Oh.. he threatened us... Let's kill our kids. Wtf
In reply to yep by beepbop
Why would america backing out of A deal to support irans attainment of nuclear weapons and trading with iran justify iran sinking american ships?
iran has the same morality police as isis, the same stoning of women accused of cheating as isis, the same execution of gays as isis, the same meaningless election as the assads 40 year reign, so how is it moral for iran to send troops to syria but immoral for the us, saudis or Israel to oppose them? Shites and alawites do not make up A demographic majority of syria. Assad is aligned with iran, along with russia and china, clear competition for america.
How would it not make iran the aggressor to sink american ships for shutting down trade with iran? The article says the general of the navy said he would wipe out American ships if “america attempted to leave the deal, or attempted to impose sanctions.” The video doesn’t include the reason why the high ranking Iranian government official said they would sink American ships, but I would tend to give zero hedge the benefit of the doubt that he wasn’t talking about if iran was attacked they would act defensively.
Why are there people like yourself who claim its wrong to fight A war 'for' Israel against an unstable threatening nation attempting to attain nukes, that calls america the great Satan, and calls for death to america, to the saudis, and sponsors terrorists worldwide, while nobody seems to freak out over the idea that the north koreans seem to be acting unreasonably threatening, that we shouldn't fight A war for koreans or japanese? trump is or isnt A slave of the japanese and south koreans? Proven by his willingness to go to war with north korea?
Whos acting like A crazy person? Irans not A part of greater Israel. Why do you sound like the iranians with there calls to wipe out the Zionist nation, Israel? How could you not realize that saying that is A major problem? In G-d I trust.
In reply to yep by beepbop
Shouldn’t you be out undermining your host nation?
In reply to Why would america backing… by LightBulb18
Hey. I've got a fucking idea. We come the fuck home. Stated differently:. who fucking cares what they do. To themselves. To isreal. To the sauds. Why should I fucking care. And more importantly. Why the fuck do you think it's ok to send my fucking kid there to have his fucking legs blown the fuck off. For God fucking fucks fucking sake, you fucking boomer war monger motherfuckers all need to fucking die. And hurry up with it.
In reply to Why would america backing… by LightBulb18
Pretty sure Iran knows there would be reprisals. But they sink one or two large ships and suddenly the US Navy no longer dominates the Persian Gulf. You think the US is going to continue to send in ships when there’s a real risk of them being sunk?
In reply to Hmm, if the Iranian military… by Keyser
He'll bomb our ships?????
This guy is either a Baghdad Bob, or he's the one of the stupidest human beings on the Entire Planet.
Our Deep State is itching for a war. With Somebody. Anybody.*
(*other than Russia/China)
Attack our ships, and they will bomb your Entire Country to Rubble.
Literally.
In reply to Pretty sure Iran knows there… by kindasketchy
Thank GOD!
In reply to Obama is no longer in office… by TBT or not TBT
I mean, just look at that guy .... just look at his face and tell me that he never fucked a goat .... you cant .... this guy might as well have "goat fucker" tattooed on his forehead ...
In reply to I really doubt sinking US… by PunchyBinThinkn
Are you disgruntled because he won't fuck you.
In reply to I mean, just look at that… by Disgruntled Goat
LOL, I can't help but laugh at the recent article that was posted on the hedge concerning a false flag attack on a U.S. Naval ship. I guess the Iranian military want to cooperate as much as possible with such an event....LMAO.
In reply to I really doubt sinking US… by PunchyBinThinkn
FINE... let the Heebs and Persians duke it out. They still can't grow enough food.
Game on goat humping fuckface ! You bring your death shrouds and we'll bring the pain. I dare you to sink a US Navy ship. I triple dog dare you !
Words cost nothing.
I really love when these towelhead assholes talk shit, and then get the crap kicked out of them when they spend the wrong word.
The US consistently loses vs Iran. There is no reason for them to be sheepish when they have demonstratedly won every negotiation, battle, showdown, prisoner exchange, given shelter to al-Qaida, and taken ownership of Iraq as the US blunders it's way all around Iran, failing every attempt to meddle. Only way to beat them is to go hard instead of conceding every fucking time, pretending to be friends.
What a fucking circus. The US has bankrupted itself building the world's greatest military by far so it can maintain the petrodollar, and this guy is going to sink US ships? If this guy wanted any credibility, he would say "in a few decades we will enjoy your women when you are writhing around trying to figure out what happened." And if we had a credible government, they would be figuring out how to prevent that inevitability instead of engaging in pissing contests with bearded Iranian clams.
So how did Europe bankrupt itself? It has even more debt than the U.S. As does many countries when debt is compared to GDP. Ah yes, pretty sure it was Socialism. Well at least the U.S. has something to show for its debt. And has managed to stop several genocides along the way.
In reply to What a fucking circus. The… by LetThemEatRand
Insane to break a deal worked out by many nations under which iran gave away 98% of its nuclear materials and agreed not to build nuc weapons, agreement going along nicely, when NK China UK USA India Pakistan, Russia, France, Israel(has heaps, 100s,) and who knows who else has nuc weapons. Iran has never invaded anyone. Insane to torture Iran with threats too.
Is it because they are not using usd in oil transactions? oh for some global peace.
As you say, they bypassed the dollar trade and are not geopolitically aligned with the USA. For that they must pay. It's only insane if the goal is peace. If the goal is dominance, it all makes sense.
In reply to Insane to break a deal… by keep the basta…
Agreed. This Iranian naval commander knows what's next (peace through bombing), so he's speaking to his people in the manner in which he knows will at least increase his war budget. May as well ride around in an armored yacht with a gold toilet while things shake out, I guess.
In reply to Insane to break a deal… by keep the basta…
who says you can't bullshit a bullshitter?
... and then what Mr. Admiral of bass boats?
Go ahead. My popcorn is ready.
after both gulf wars and traversing the straits of Hormuz..................iran has rubber dingy boats........
Just look at how much the Iranians loved that "deal".
All the more reason we need to change our minds about it.
Iran need to be careful accepting on face value anything Trump remarks about this issue, even if some on here think I am being naive.
Also, I think Iran actually has nuclear weapons, so Trump probably isn't interested in starting WW3, so is out to cut a more favorable deal for the the US? Symbolic?
I honestly believe Trump is trying to balance out the difference power relationships in the Middle East so that none get too powerful over any other. That also includes Israel.
In the longer term it will not even matter anyway.
Obama didn’t support the grassroots green revolt - they had a broad uprising ready to kick out the corrupt mullahs - but we betrayed the Iranians because fucking Barry never met a muz he didn’t adore, particularly if they hated the us.
Guys here will hem and haw for the injustice of the Shaw and how “we deserve the ayatollahs” or bullshit like that. They’ll point to Israel seeing Iran as a threat and say “look! The Iranian must be good because “the enemy of my enemy “ bla bla fucking bla
To my respected colleagues and friends thus inclined (Bach and chupacabra - a truly good soul) I say I respect your views. To the rest of the Iran apologists I say “enjoy worshiping Jimmy Carter and Barry soretoro.” Those two assholes created and amplified the evil that Islamist Iran is today. May the both rot in hell for their support of the pedophile political system called Islam.
Russia is on Iran’s side NOW - but Putin’s no moron: if they’re unapologetically making nukes he will feel their danger at least as much as we — BECAUSE THEYRE FUCKING INSANE MUZ WHO WILL HAVE NUKES.
Oh - “but Barry’s plan would stop that”!!!
Please. Don’t say that because as Michael Corlione told Connie’s husband Carlo: “but don’t tell me that because it insults my intelligence.”
Thus endeth my rant.
If they are stupid enough to attack one of our ships...not necessarily even successfully, we should do what we should have done a long time ago...carpet bomb that entire shithole country. Then let Russia move in. Russia can then become the global occupier of shitholes, which is also not a long term viability before all of the russian peoples uprise.
And carpet bomb and cluster bomb the craters after the first, second and third and fourth strikes. I'm all for some Embassy payback.
In reply to If they are stupid enough to… by freddy12345
He has the right to say that, while US/Israhel/SA keep saying the same things... You can't blame him!
"Zio-Cons Pushing For War with Iran + The Truth About the Iran Nuclear Deal" https://youtu.be/FEf5iu5i-gw
there are a lot of people on this thread cheering for israel, butthurt because the persians may sink an israeli navy ship flying a usa flag.