Jeff Bezos Booed By Amazon Workers

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, has made Amazon shareholders extremely wealthy and happy in recent years, but when it comes to Amazon's 566,000 employees, it's a different matter entirely.
Last week, Amazon finally disclosed its workers’ median annual salary, which at a paltry $28,446 put Amazon on par with Hershey, slightly above retailer Home Depot, and almost ten times below the $240,430 median annual comp at Facebook, according to recent proxy filings.
This will hardly come as a surprise: after all, most of the roughly half-million blue-collar, part-time employees at Amazon don’t make six figures while spending their workdays writing code, and instead unload trucks, drive forklifts and walk miles collecting products to fill orders—all for around the same pay as workers in other companies’ warehouses. Due to their menial, repetitive task, they are also rapidly being replaced by robots.
Which explains why Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was booed and received a hostile reception from his own workers, when he arrived in Berlin on April 24 to pick up an innovation award (mercifully, it wasn't for making human workers obsolete.)
According to Bloomberg, around 350 Amazon workers, members of Germany's powerful Ver.di trade union, gathered outside the office of tabloid publisher Axel Springer where the awards ceremony was taking place, carrying posters demanding to "Make Amazon Pay." The union has been pushing for higher pay for Amazon’s thousands of workers in the country for several years, claiming they receive lower wages than workers in other retail jobs. Amazon workers from other countries, including Poland and Italy, also traveled to Berlin to join the protest.
In a dramatic description of Amazon working conditions, Verdi boss Frank Bsirske said that “we have a boss who wants to impose American working conditions on the world and take us back to the 19th century." Ver.di has for years been a constant thorn in Amazon’s side in Germany, organizing workers strikes to demand improved pay and working conditions according to Bloomberg.
One of the protesters at the event was Thomas Rigol, 37, who joined Amazon as a logistics worker in Leipzig in 2008. Rigol says he would like Bezos to give unions a say in the company, and increase profit sharing opportunities for workers.
"But mostly it’s about respect, which the simple workers aren’t getting from the upper management,” Rigol said. “Mr. Bezos is the richest man in the world and we are being patronized.”
The protest took a political turn, when Andrea Nahles, the new leader of Germany's Social Democrats which is in coalition with the ruling CDU, turned up at the protest, and also had harsh words for Bezos, telling reporters that he didn’t deserve his prize since he treats his employees badly. Amazon employs some 16,000 people in Germany, its biggest market outside the US.
And confirming that Germany will do everything in its power to maximize Amazon's tax receipts - if only in Germany - Nahles labeled Amazon, along with other big tech companies "world champions in tax avoidance" and told reporters that "this does not deserve a prize."
Later, during a fireside chat with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner on Tuesday evening, Bezos defended Amazon saying he was "very proud of our working conditions, and I’m very proud of the wages we pay,” including in Germany. It was not immediately clear if he discussed his unstated desire to replace all low-paid warehouse workers with zero-paid robots over the next several years.
Separately, when asked a question about whether he was concerned Trump would try to break up Amazon Bezos said he expects to be scrutinized. “The big tech companies have become large enough that they’re going to be inspected,” Bezos said. "It’s fine." In other words, "the world's richest man" does not appear at all concerned about the actions of "the world's most powerful man."
Robots don't talk back...
Free Labor Market Bitches!
Don't like it? QUIT!
Yeah, that's what I thought; now shut your whiny pie holes and get back to work.
We lost truly free markets a long time ago. Now it's all about govt cronyism and oligarchs.
tyler, you're not at fault. you may be entitled compensation and are the victim of ad fraud. email me at bankingwithbezos at gmail
slavery circa 2018
and these slave owners dont even need to provide you shelter
Over/under on how long will the median of 1/4 mil at facebook last
Besoz Would Put 2 Chickens in YOUR Home and charge you for Every Egg they Lay ???
People wanted the 'benefits' of socialism over a free market.
Yeah its a fuckin disgrace... Why can't they pay people a decent wage??? Just like in the olden days when shelf stackers earned a six figure salary and the guy who goes round and collects all the shopping trolleys drove a Aston Martin to work. These corporate barons have got too greedy back in the old days we had stand up guys like Robert Maxwell running the show... people the workers could trust. Also them fuckin robots... they're going to have your job, you know, not like in the old days when no one would dare sack hundreds of typists and replace them with a computer, no that would never happen.
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
Alexis de Tocqueville already covered this almost 200 years ago. In their desperation to enforce "fairness" in outcomes, the people will vote themselves a new royal, ruling class, who will promptly kick the ladder over and lock the door in order to preserve their power and position.
de Tocqueville said a lot of interesting, prescient shit.
"The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public's money" — Alexis de Tocqueville
"I know of no country in which there is so little independence of mind and real freedom of discussion as in America." — Alexis de Tocqueville
...or feed you, soon 19th century will look attractive...
P/E 320..., give me a break.., you bloated corporate pigs.
LOL- only 350 of this "powerful labor union" showed up?
Fuck off.......
Coincidentally, the owner of the Post also has a major stake in letting Mueller do his work to preserve America’s surveillance and spying complex. In 2013, the same year that Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos bought the paper that broke Watergate for $250 million, Amazon Web Services landed a $600 million deal with the US intelligence community. According to a 2017 Washington Post story, AWS created a “cloud storage service designed to handle classified information for U.S. spy agencies,” including the CIA. The cloud technology was to “usher in a new era of cooperation and coordination, allowing agencies to share information and services much more easily.”
And now some intelligence and data experts believe that the CIA cloud is how the Obama administration could have minimized its trail after unmasking US persons. “The NSA database, with its large and ongoing collection of electronic communications, can be accessed through the NSA’s cloud,” says one former senior intelligence official. The NSA can audit it and find out if analysts are violating rules. The NSA does not audit the CIA’s cloud, which is audited by the CIA’s IT people and Amazon Web Services employees who are given security clearances. Says the former official: “There are people in the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Council staff who can move information from the NSA cloud into the CIA cloud. That seems the likeliest scenario to explain how Obama officials first unmasked US persons and then shared information without leaving a trail that could be audited independently, or immediately, at every step. Since unmasking, by itself, is authorized for lawful purposes, it’s the processing and sharing, as with Susan Rice’s spreadsheets, that tell us if the information was being misused.”
Presumably, the owner of Amazon is not eager to have Amazon customers see that the company with their credit card data and buying and viewing habits on file may have facilitated the US government’s spying on American citizens to advance a campaign of political warfare.
Mueller’s assembled constituents—from spies to political operatives, and from the press to big data/big business—must look something like what some on the left as well as the right have called the “Deep State,” a sinister-sounding phrase conjuring up dark images of cutthroat Turkish paramilitary operatives. But that’s not really what happened here—even the top spooks involved in Russiagate, like former CIA director John Brennan, have spent most of their careers inside Washington mastering nothing darker than the bureaucratic arts of ass-covering and blame-mongering.
http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
Stupid idiots. Migrants collecting more in welfare checks and benefits than these dumb Germans make with hard work.
A freaking handyman charges more per hour than what I make as a senior IT Engineer. The prices these guys charge on the most miniscule home repairs would make Bezos himself blush. Bankers aint got shit on the pricing scams of home repair/contractors. These Amazon workers should become plumbers, electricians or contractors. THAT'S where the money is these days.
If you are so smart, do it yourself.
So you guys all think it's ok for one of these jackasses to charge $100+ hour to do basic contracting work but then you balk at a banker or lawyer's rates? Puhleeze. Both types are greedy scammers, only one went to college and the other didn't. At least bankers or lawyers know they are scamming you and are honest about it.
Where are the Unions??? You'd think they'd be all over this. Oh, that's right Bezos would have you guys arrested for trespassing.
Unions are rackets. Some have been directly controlled by mafia. What is today’s mafia?
Who doubts that bezos hasn’t infiltrated any amazon related unions?
Bezos is scum but much wiser than his peers.
One caveat: until a few months ago, I found his low profile very remarkable and even brilliant (in comparison to narcissists like the Facebook asshole.)
Lately, doesn’t it seem like he “exploded” into the public eye?
A real union like the Teamsters might work but it would take a lot of money which they do not have. Also most Amazon warehouse workers don't have a clue about labor laws or unions. Their choice is: suck it up and work for peanuts, join a good union and take them on, or leave and take another sucky job.
Yes, that is exactly what they should do. Quit and shut the company down or force them to pay higher wages. Their move to robots is not nearly advanced enough to be able to function without human workers, this is a company that is ripe for a takedown.
Truth be told, Amazon's profit margin is so thin they cannot afford to pay higher wages. Even Bezos is paid far below the standard wage that CEOs of like-sized companies. His wealth is in his stock holdings, which would devalue quickly if he ever tried to offload them. The rise in financing costs must be putting a new dent in Amazon's profitability as the amount of inventory they carry is staggering. This company is really on thin ice already, labor problems would cause all kinds of problems for them. Not to mention what happens if the governments around the world start looking under the hood to see what goes on with the company's taxes.
Frankly, I don't think this company has long to last due to the issues I cited above. For them to survive and prosper means the world will need to consume at or above current levels, and if that happens, short term interest rates will move back to their traditional levels and Amazon will have to absorb the increased costs. That will wipe out their profits or cause them to have to reduce inventory, which will eliminate some of the allure they have with customers who want what they want tomorrow if not sooner. If interest rates go back down to levels good for Amazon's financing, it means the world is back in the shit and consumption will drop to levels that wipe out Amazon's profits since the company has such a small per unit revenue.
Amazon was a good idea - like the geodesic dome - that inevitably fails in practice. It is an anomaly that succeeded for a while when the exactly right set of circumstances came together at once : low interest rate financing and a new-found novelty people had to shop online in the presence of little to no competition in that space. Amazon was a combination of Home Depot, eBay, Costco/BJs, all wrapped into one and devoted to household items that were not sold at any of those other warehouse stores. Remember, originally it was a bookseller. It had a great set of favorable breaks that allowed it to get far bigger than made sense from a business point of view, and the flaws in the model will bring the company down when the world either stabilizes or collapses. The present transition state of being somewhere in between allow this company to do well, but I believe it is short-lived., Which is why I was a big buyer of the company's stock five years ago but will not own any of it today.
The real problem with Amazon could well be a re-wakening of the global worker union movement, which could happen if the world economy takes a dive. Amazon could well be made into the poster child for income inequality, representative of why workers cannot maintain their standards of living. Its not true, for as I wrote, the company really cannot afford to stay in business and pay higher wages. But when things go bad in economies, there always is a group of politicians who will tag a wealthy scapegoat so as to win the votes of the economically displaced.
Fifty years from now Amazon will be the case study in several academic disciplines, from business to sociology. It really is an excellent academic capstone project that somehow found the right conditions to come to life. Like the shooting star, as fast as it rose it will fall, and hopefully will serve a good lesson for business managers and owners in the future.
Problem??
Lower the minimum wage...That will surely work...
Aliens will buy the surplus...
Don't like it? QUIT!
It sounds cruel at first, but you do have to wonder why someone would keep working there if they truly feel the conditions aren't good.
Is it because the economy is coming down, and we're "going back to the 19th century" in the economic sense, or is it because these people were taught in public school that losing/leaving a job is like getting an F, i.e. unthinkable failure?
Maybe its because of my family background, but I always had the understanding that if a job sucks, you update your resume, take a couple of night classes if need be, and get a new job. Also, save hard and have plenty of cash on hand if you need to go jobless for a month or 3.
Raising wages for Amazon workers = raising prices on Amazon = ?
No!
Raising wages for Amazon workers = LOWERING "profits" for "investors".
Higher wages for 1000's of Amazon workers = Lower "returns on investment" for a handful of Billionaires.
Higher wages for 1000's of Amazon workers = fewer workers qualify for "welfare benefits" = less cost shifting of employee costs onto the backs of taxpayers = less "profits" for a handful of Billionaires.
No!
Just will send Bezos off to buy more robots.
Robots are not the "cheap labor" that you think they are...ask Musk about it...his "robot factory" is bankrupting him.
I can say that I'm smarter than Elon Musk. I know that out of "High-Quality", "Profitable" and "Available", pick any two - you can't have all three. Elon STILL does not get this!!!
The reverse side of the “iron triangle!”
I haven’t seen pm stuff in a darn long time.
Not exactly. Raising wages for Amazon workers ONLY = LOWERING profits, IF prices remain the same or margin shrinks. THAT WON'T HAPPEN.
That is what the communist/socialists think, and we see how good Venezuela is doing right now, right?
And then Atlas shrugged
Businesses do not have a moral obligation to pay livable wages. Their primary function is to make money for their stakeholders. Profits are the motivation for creating the business in the first place. Don't like it? Quit or start your own business. No one is holding a gun to these low skilled mooks heads and making them apply at Amazon warehouses. As a consumer, I want the lowest possible price for my Chinese crap shipped to my door for free so I never have to leave the house. Raise prices on my crap to subsidize your perceived self entitlement for social justice wages and I will just stop buying. See how that works commie?
I want it free, I want it yesterday & it better come wrapped in shiny plastic
And remember you’ll enjoy it more if someone suffered to get it to you
All of Germany is socialist paid and socialist priced. Plus 8 weeks paid vacation mandated by law.
yeah, sure. And what do you think the union pension funds are invested in ? Amazon stock paying dividends or pots of gold at the base of rainbows ? Savings accounts?
strong backs ---> weak minds
Time to sell/short the FAAGITS.
(FB, Amizion, APPL, Goggle, IBM, Tesla, Shitbucks)
May all the sjw shitholes burn.
Anyone who uses Bezos and his gulag system is responsible for their own dehumanization. Say no to Satanic scum while you still can.
That may be true; but free shipping...
Nor do they buy anything.
This is going to be fun.
And they don't buy product either.
Robots can't buy the Chinese-made shit from AMZN - that's the conundrum in a consumer-driven society.
Robots don’t need Amazon for deliveries or anything else but employment at $0 per hour. When all employers follow that model, there will be no need for a huge company to deliver Made-in-China products. One small company can serve the retail needs of the 1% — world wide — who can afford products in that situation.
Except when the box isn't perfectly the right size or something rips a little bit and gets stuck.
Don't like it, don't work there. No one respects a chump, a loser, a bitch( male or female ) that won't/can't walk out of a deal, especially an adult not so glorified shelf stocker. You worked those jobs because it's the best you can get, even after 9 years of free euro university discussing Anarcho-syndicalism, off the grid farming comune, and if Kurt Cobain was still alive.
+1 just for anarchosyndicalism!
I haven’t seen that since “Illuminati.” Good stuff.
Fucker deserves it
typical maggot. they do all the work, he gets all the money.