Kanye Fires Manager, Tweets His Way Through "Meltdown" As Trump Thanks For "Dragon Energy" Tweet

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:50

Ever since rapper Kanye West praised a conservative black woman and reaffirmed his support for Donald Trump to his nearly 28 million Twitter followers, the knives have been out for the beleaguered impresario - as his mostly liberal, mostly millennial base struggles to reconcile one of their favorite safe space poets supporting a president they've been programmed to hate. His subreddit, for example, is a trainwreck of fans not knowing which emotion to register.  

Less than a week after West's nearly year-long break from Twitter, the controversial hip-hop star who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election tweeted his support on Saturday for black pro-Trump conservative, Candace Owens. 

Owens is the director of urban engagement for Turning Point USA, and feels that black Americans are "slaves on the Democratic Party plantation." 

Given that the media's go-to when West goes off script is "he's crazy," that's exactly where they went. 

Let's start with People flat out lying about West - claiming his family is now in turmoil: 

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Everyone is really, really worried.” -People

 "Lies,Lies,Lies" shot back Jenner, adding "Nope...not true!"

West suggested they were playing themselves, and that they would love a pair of his "Yeezy" brand footwear. 

Then there's Page Six reporting "Fears for Kanye's health emerge" after West tweeted that he fired his manager, Scooter Braun. Check out how this little hit piece begins: 

Kanye West canceled 21 tour dates in 2016 after suffering a “nervous breakdown,” but there are new fears for his health after he abruptly fired manager Scooter Braun and a “friend” claimed West had been addicted to opioids. -Page Six

That "friend," was none other than Hot 97 host Ebro Darden - who told listeners he had spoken with West, who allegedly told him "Nobody really showed love for me when I was addicted to opioids and in the hospital." 

Then Page Six notes that West could be in legal trouble if the 21 canceled tour dates were a result of drug use - as the rapper filed and won a 2017 lawsuit against Lloyd's of London for $10 million to cover the canceled tour.

Buried in the article, "a source close to West tells Page Six they were “doubtful” he was hospitalized for opioid use and “disappointed” Darden made those claims on-air."

In response to Ebro's claim, West called into the show and told the host "I love you." 

Yeezy Purges

West fired off a series of tweets Wednesday morning on a wide variety of subjects - including the fact that he's fired his manager, Scooter Braun - tweeting "I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed." 

West also said he's gotten rid of his "last lawyer" because "he wouldn't come to work full time," so he's hired a CEO and CFO and now employs two full time lawyers.

Kanye then proclaimed his apparel company, Yeezy, will become the biggest "in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price" (under budget and ahead of schedule?). He also says he hired "the head of supply chain from the Gap.

Ok so not a paragon of humility, but not exactly having a "meltdown" either on the Kanye scale of sanity.

West 2024

Kanye is also planning a 2024 run for President - tweeting "2024," as well as tweeting then deleting a "KEEP AMERICA GREAT" #KANYE2024 poster. 


In response to one of West's most recent tweets stating "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.," Trump replied "Thank you Kanye, very cool!" 

At the end of the day, West may be an unfiltered artist with a giant ego who fires off grandiose edicts over Twitter. That said, it's been interesting to watch how the MSM and their various tentacles try their best to cast him into irrelevancy.

Tags
Apparel & Accessories Retailers - NEC
Broadcasting - NEC
Auto & Truck Manufacturers - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 13
Pandelis RafterManFMJ Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

"....supporting a president they've been programmed to hate"

 

they are being reprogrammed ... to love the president ... get it? 

chump is doing well,

he is building the embassy in no time,

forgot about building that wall

getting back into TPP

bombing syria ... once for ivanka, another time for macron, third time just because

what else ... well, forgot about that little man in Ohio to whom he told we are getting out of syria and letting others take care of it ...

 

yes, I can see why Kany West is being used to reprogramme his young followers ... chump is not so bad after all

 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 2
wetwipe Pandelis Wed, 04/25/2018 - 16:35 Permalink

I always though Kanye West was a really shit musician but I guess the kids dig his vibe. Anyway he used to be 'on script' promoting gun crime, drugs, abortion, murder and other evil shit.... One day he must have woke up and decided "to get smart and streetwise" realized that he was poisoning the minds of his fans and decided to speak up... Therefore the guy must be crazy.

IMHO you can't get better than People magazine of some other zionist publication calling you nuts. 

Kanye... Your position of influence means that you have more power than most to end this shitstorm... I'm sure that along the way you've said and done many things that you now regret. There is hope... You still have influence. Shine a light on the evil, the manipulation, the corruption and those which seek to control our minds and enslave our bodies.....((()))

 

We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
wetwipe Indo_Expat Wed, 04/25/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

Not just BLM..... All lives matter. Even the most unenlightened soul must know this as a universal truth.

 

Try not to concentrate on the anger within but to see the good in the world, for if you concentrate on the good then good things will happen to you.

 

 Indo_Expat time "to get smart and streetwise" hate only brings hate. Whilst their may be much wrong with the world, none of the worlds problems will be resolved by additional hate.

 

 

We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Indo_Expat wetwipe Wed, 04/25/2018 - 17:38 Permalink

Go preach your new-age anger management dogshit to someone that gives a flying fuck and don't confuse hate for disgust and revulsion, this monkey doesn't rate hatred which I reserve for humans and if you hallucinate that being tagged with that label intimidates in any way you are completely out there.

Any idiot sheep that needs a "support group" and especially on CIA Facefuck needs to be in a straightjacket. If you need support go buy a jockstrap.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Snout the First Wed, 04/25/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

Not just his name. He married and procreated with a coal burner whose claim to fame was putting out a porno video and having a big ass. Then they name one kid North West (you can't make this shit up) and the other kid, Prince. I can't imagine what their lives will be like. If Paris Jackson's current life is any indication, they will be complete wastes of humanity and die an early death (I doubt Paris Jackson makes it past the age of 27).

Nothing good comes from giving your child a pretentious stage name.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
farflungstar RafterManFMJ Wed, 04/25/2018 - 17:00 Permalink

LOL Koonyay West, Safe Space Poet

Leave it to a mainstream negro to be seen as bucking the trend and showing the way forward 

"We'll have raised the Negro up on the same level as the white man, in sports, entertainment, politics. First he'll just want to be accepted. Then he'll wants to be yo' friend. Then he'll think it's ok to fuck your women. Then you'll call him sir."

-some 1950s jew

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
Disgruntled Goat ikemike Wed, 04/25/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

"Ima" .... West Indian Patois ghetto slang, meaning "I am going to", an expression which has now worked its way into the ignorant American Negro / ghetto / hip hop vernacular.... signifying a complete absence of primary education and promotion of Negro ghetto thug culture on the part of the user.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
onewayticket2 roadhazard Wed, 04/25/2018 - 16:12 Permalink

He changes "costumes" more frequently than Madonna.  

next month, he'll be a bernie supporter.  Then he'll identify as a time traveler.  Then a root vegetable.  

 

That said, he is currently correct about liberals' control over subsets of the population.   (like a broken clock, it was bound to happen)