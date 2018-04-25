Kanye Fires Manager, Tweets His Way Through "Meltdown" As Trump Thanks For "Dragon Energy" Tweet

Ever since rapper Kanye West praised a conservative black woman and reaffirmed his support for Donald Trump to his nearly 28 million Twitter followers, the knives have been out for the beleaguered impresario - as his mostly liberal, mostly millennial base struggles to reconcile one of their favorite safe space poets supporting a president they've been programmed to hate. His subreddit, for example, is a trainwreck of fans not knowing which emotion to register.

Less than a week after West's nearly year-long break from Twitter, the controversial hip-hop star who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election tweeted his support on Saturday for black pro-Trump conservative, Candace Owens.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Owens is the director of urban engagement for Turning Point USA, and feels that black Americans are "slaves on the Democratic Party plantation."

Given that the media's go-to when West goes off script is "he's crazy," that's exactly where they went.

Look at all the lovely hit pieces by the media on @kanyewest. They always show their true colors when you turn against their bullshit. They’ve always played it this way, they destroy those who don’t stick to the script.#KanyeWest — James B🍦🍦 (@jbro_1776) April 25, 2018

Let's start with People flat out lying about West - claiming his family is now in turmoil:

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Everyone is really, really worried.” -People

"Lies,Lies,Lies" shot back Jenner, adding "Nope...not true!"

West suggested they were playing themselves, and that they would love a pair of his "Yeezy" brand footwear.

People magazine. Watch how you speak my name. You would love a pair of Yeezys. Don't play yourself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

.@kanyewest walked off the plantation and now they’re trying to destroy him...



With false smears. pic.twitter.com/w0fZ1WJaHE — Based Monitored 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BasedMonitored) April 25, 2018

Then there's Page Six reporting "Fears for Kanye's health emerge" after West tweeted that he fired his manager, Scooter Braun. Check out how this little hit piece begins:

Kanye West canceled 21 tour dates in 2016 after suffering a “nervous breakdown,” but there are new fears for his health after he abruptly fired manager Scooter Braun and a “friend” claimed West had been addicted to opioids. -Page Six

That "friend," was none other than Hot 97 host Ebro Darden - who told listeners he had spoken with West, who allegedly told him "Nobody really showed love for me when I was addicted to opioids and in the hospital."

Then Page Six notes that West could be in legal trouble if the 21 canceled tour dates were a result of drug use - as the rapper filed and won a 2017 lawsuit against Lloyd's of London for $10 million to cover the canceled tour.

Buried in the article, "a source close to West tells Page Six they were “doubtful” he was hospitalized for opioid use and “disappointed” Darden made those claims on-air."

In response to Ebro's claim, West called into the show and told the host "I love you."

oh and Ebro I love you. Ima let you finish but the Charlamagne interview is one of the best interviews of all time. 😂 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Yeezy Purges

West fired off a series of tweets Wednesday morning on a wide variety of subjects - including the fact that he's fired his manager, Scooter Braun - tweeting "I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed."

I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I'm nobody's "client" — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West also said he's gotten rid of his "last lawyer" because "he wouldn't come to work full time," so he's hired a CEO and CFO and now employs two full time lawyers.

yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn't come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kanye then proclaimed his apparel company, Yeezy, will become the biggest "in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price" (under budget and ahead of schedule?). He also says he hired "the head of supply chain from the Gap."

I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I am this generations Ford Hughes Jobs Disney — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Ok so not a paragon of humility, but not exactly having a "meltdown" either on the Kanye scale of sanity.

West 2024

Kanye is also planning a 2024 run for President - tweeting "2024," as well as tweeting then deleting a "KEEP AMERICA GREAT" #KANYE2024 poster.

2024 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Deleted tweet from Kanye 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iuCKvcRABt — Hazen (@Stephaniehazen) April 23, 2018

when we become president we have to change the name of the plane from Air Force one to Yeezy force one ☝️ — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

yes I said we. We the people like my brother Q Tip said on the final Tribe album that should have won the Grammy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kanye just confirmed two terms for Trump. #twoterms https://t.co/c1bZgs9ig2 — Ashton Whitty (@ashtonbirdie) April 25, 2018



In response to one of West's most recent tweets stating "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.," Trump replied "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

At the end of the day, West may be an unfiltered artist with a giant ego who fires off grandiose edicts over Twitter. That said, it's been interesting to watch how the MSM and their various tentacles try their best to cast him into irrelevancy.