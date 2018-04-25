Kanye Fires Manager, Tweets His Way Through "Meltdown" As Trump Thanks For "Dragon Energy" Tweet

Ever since rapper Kanye West praised a conservative black woman and reaffirmed his support for Donald Trump to his nearly 28 million Twitter followers, the knives have been out for the beleaguered impresario - as his mostly liberal, mostly millennial base struggles to reconcile one of their favorite safe space poets supporting a president they've been programmed to hate. His subreddit, for example, is a trainwreck of fans not knowing which emotion to register.
Less than a week after West's nearly year-long break from Twitter, the controversial hip-hop star who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election tweeted his support on Saturday for black pro-Trump conservative, Candace Owens.
I love the way Candace Owens thinks— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018
Owens is the director of urban engagement for Turning Point USA, and feels that black Americans are "slaves on the Democratic Party plantation."
Given that the media's go-to when West goes off script is "he's crazy," that's exactly where they went.
Look at all the lovely hit pieces by the media on @kanyewest. They always show their true colors when you turn against their bullshit. They’ve always played it this way, they destroy those who don’t stick to the script.#KanyeWest— James B🍦🍦 (@jbro_1776) April 25, 2018
Let's start with People flat out lying about West - claiming his family is now in turmoil:
“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Everyone is really, really worried.” -People
"Lies,Lies,Lies" shot back Jenner, adding "Nope...not true!"
Lies,Lies,Lies https://t.co/SklG3uLpBO— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 24, 2018
Nope...not true! https://t.co/2pQYQssy7B— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 25, 2018
West suggested they were playing themselves, and that they would love a pair of his "Yeezy" brand footwear.
People magazine. Watch how you speak my name. You would love a pair of Yeezys. Don't play yourself.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
.@kanyewest walked off the plantation and now they’re trying to destroy him...— Based Monitored 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BasedMonitored) April 25, 2018
With false smears. pic.twitter.com/w0fZ1WJaHE
Then there's Page Six reporting "Fears for Kanye's health emerge" after West tweeted that he fired his manager, Scooter Braun. Check out how this little hit piece begins:
Kanye West canceled 21 tour dates in 2016 after suffering a “nervous breakdown,” but there are new fears for his health after he abruptly fired manager Scooter Braun and a “friend” claimed West had been addicted to opioids. -Page Six
That "friend," was none other than Hot 97 host Ebro Darden - who told listeners he had spoken with West, who allegedly told him "Nobody really showed love for me when I was addicted to opioids and in the hospital."
Then Page Six notes that West could be in legal trouble if the 21 canceled tour dates were a result of drug use - as the rapper filed and won a 2017 lawsuit against Lloyd's of London for $10 million to cover the canceled tour.
Buried in the article, "a source close to West tells Page Six they were “doubtful” he was hospitalized for opioid use and “disappointed” Darden made those claims on-air."
In response to Ebro's claim, West called into the show and told the host "I love you."
oh and Ebro I love you. Ima let you finish but the Charlamagne interview is one of the best interviews of all time. 😂— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Yeezy Purges
West fired off a series of tweets Wednesday morning on a wide variety of subjects - including the fact that he's fired his manager, Scooter Braun - tweeting "I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed."
I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
I'm nobody's "client"— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
West also said he's gotten rid of his "last lawyer" because "he wouldn't come to work full time," so he's hired a CEO and CFO and now employs two full time lawyers.
yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn't come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Kanye then proclaimed his apparel company, Yeezy, will become the biggest "in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price" (under budget and ahead of schedule?). He also says he hired "the head of supply chain from the Gap."
I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
I am this generations Ford Hughes Jobs Disney— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Ok so not a paragon of humility, but not exactly having a "meltdown" either on the Kanye scale of sanity.
West 2024
Kanye is also planning a 2024 run for President - tweeting "2024," as well as tweeting then deleting a "KEEP AMERICA GREAT" #KANYE2024 poster.
2024— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Deleted tweet from Kanye 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iuCKvcRABt— Hazen (@Stephaniehazen) April 23, 2018
when we become president we have to change the name of the plane from Air Force one to Yeezy force one ☝️— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
yes I said we. We the people like my brother Q Tip said on the final Tribe album that should have won the Grammy— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Kanye just confirmed two terms for Trump. #twoterms https://t.co/c1bZgs9ig2— Ashton Whitty (@ashtonbirdie) April 25, 2018
In response to one of West's most recent tweets stating "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.," Trump replied "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"
Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018
At the end of the day, West may be an unfiltered artist with a giant ego who fires off grandiose edicts over Twitter. That said, it's been interesting to watch how the MSM and their various tentacles try their best to cast him into irrelevancy.
now can I get back to my positive vibes 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
Good Times for all
They are conditioning the sheep for another darkie.
In reply to Good Times for all by ikemike
Who? Sorry I don’t watch sports.
In reply to They are conditioning the… by FreeShitter
"....supporting a president they've been programmed to hate"
they are being reprogrammed ... to love the president ... get it?
chump is doing well,
he is building the embassy in no time,
forgot about building that wall
getting back into TPP
bombing syria ... once for ivanka, another time for macron, third time just because
what else ... well, forgot about that little man in Ohio to whom he told we are getting out of syria and letting others take care of it ...
yes, I can see why Kany West is being used to reprogramme his young followers ... chump is not so bad after all
In reply to Who? Sorry I don’t watch… by RafterManFMJ
If this means all those parasitic women around him will lose their CIA/Hollywood programming contracts to brainwash the sheeple, is a price I'm willing to pay.
BTW, there's already a new Kim Kardashian out there:
In reply to w by Pandelis
President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho. Let us prey .............
In reply to q by Leakanthrophy
"Bitch, tell me again how you ain't no hobbit?"
In reply to President Camacho … by Ophiuchus
Why do "celebrities" feel they need to express their political opinions? Who really cares what they think?
Shut up and entertain us you overpaid dancing monkeys.
In reply to Bitch, tell me again how you… by Ghost of Porky
Mufukin woke
In reply to Why do "celebrities" feel… by AnonymousCitizen
Woked.
In reply to Mufukin woke by IridiumRebel
Sheeeeyitttt
In reply to Woked. by ThanksChump
Kanye 2024.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGUNPMPrxvA
In reply to Sheeeeyitttt by IridiumRebel
Drag Energy !
In reply to Kanye 2024.... https://www… by eforce
Well Kanye and Trump should be the best of buddies and can commiserate with each other about the lying press since they have that in common..........!
In reply to Drag Energy ! by Leakanthrophy
Their dancing monkeys who entertain Chump Monkeys
In reply to Why do "celebrities" feel… by AnonymousCitizen
I wonder what would have happened if more "entertainers" had spoken out against AH?
In reply to Why do "celebrities" feel… by AnonymousCitizen
Do you mean celebrities like CELEBRITY APPRENTICE STAR and Screen Actors Guild member Donald J. Cheetolini?
In reply to Why do "celebrities" feel… by AnonymousCitizen
It weren't dragon, it was Quiznos and she went to rob it.
In reply to Bitch, tell me again how you… by Ghost of Porky
I always though Kanye West was a really shit musician but I guess the kids dig his vibe. Anyway he used to be 'on script' promoting gun crime, drugs, abortion, murder and other evil shit.... One day he must have woke up and decided "to get smart and streetwise" realized that he was poisoning the minds of his fans and decided to speak up... Therefore the guy must be crazy.
IMHO you can't get better than People magazine of some other zionist publication calling you nuts.
Kanye... Your position of influence means that you have more power than most to end this shitstorm... I'm sure that along the way you've said and done many things that you now regret. There is hope... You still have influence. Shine a light on the evil, the manipulation, the corruption and those which seek to control our minds and enslave our bodies.....((()))
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
In reply to w by Pandelis
You mean your BLM support group, asswipe. Fucking spasm.
In reply to I always though Kanye West… by wetwipe
Not just BLM..... All lives matter. Even the most unenlightened soul must know this as a universal truth.
Try not to concentrate on the anger within but to see the good in the world, for if you concentrate on the good then good things will happen to you.
Indo_Expat time "to get smart and streetwise" hate only brings hate. Whilst their may be much wrong with the world, none of the worlds problems will be resolved by additional hate.
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
In reply to You mean your BLM support… by Indo_Expat
Go preach your new-age anger management dogshit to someone that gives a flying fuck and don't confuse hate for disgust and revulsion, this monkey doesn't rate hatred which I reserve for humans and if you hallucinate that being tagged with that label intimidates in any way you are completely out there.
Any idiot sheep that needs a "support group" and especially on CIA Facefuck needs to be in a straightjacket. If you need support go buy a jockstrap.
In reply to Not just BLM..... All lives… by wetwipe
Expat is the definition of the term “grumpy old man.” I think he’s like 80 years old. I feel sorry for him - coming to the end of his life here posting hate on Zerohedge. Sad.
In reply to Not just BLM..... All lives… by wetwipe
Not quite there yet mindless millennial shitbag and I am here to be amazed, appalled and entertained, among other reasons, by the accelerating demise of America at the hands of limp-wristed lunatics and dindu-adoring fucknuts like you and your purple-haired, branded unisex minions.
In reply to Expat is the definition of… by Totin
Paul McCartney is still confused about his collaboration with Kenny: https://youtu.be/-IajVdT2op8
"This could be loaded... I thought: yeah, of course I do."
In reply to I always though Kanye West… by wetwipe
Paul McCartney is still confused about his collaboration with Kenny: https://youtu.be/-IajVdT2op8
In reply to I always though Kanye West… by wetwipe
Funny post. Made me laugh.
In reply to I always though Kanye West… by wetwipe
Wetwipe, if you are going to put your faith in Kanye, then God help you. He is an even bigger lunatic than Trump, and would take this Society to hell even faster.
In reply to I always though Kanye West… by wetwipe
That isn't music. It is the equivalent of banging on a drum in the jungle and dancing around the fire. To call that crap music is to insult real artists like Bach and last great composer of the modern era, Henryk Gorezcki.
In reply to I always though Kanye West… by wetwipe
That's why I called him a shit musician.... On a par with the Podesta brothers being shit babysitters.
In reply to That isn't music. It is the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The "Topeng Monyet" street monkeys down here in Jakarta have it on the cocksucking Kane fruitcake, far and away more intelligent and entertaining:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqgCP7Hp2Yw
In reply to That isn't music. It is the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Presidential selections are the sports.
In reply to Who? Sorry I don’t watch… by RafterManFMJ
Once upon a time, one could not fight back against those who "buy their ink by the barrell".
I do not like much modern tech, but the web levels the playing field somewhat.
In reply to Who? Sorry I don’t watch… by RafterManFMJ
Who cares who lights the fuse, as long as it's blown the fuck up.
In reply to Once upon a time, one could… by wisehiney
I try my best to ignore first-name-only celebrities. Well, actually all celebrities, but especially those who go around with only a first name.
In reply to Who? Sorry I don’t watch… by RafterManFMJ
Not just his name. He married and procreated with a coal burner whose claim to fame was putting out a porno video and having a big ass. Then they name one kid North West (you can't make this shit up) and the other kid, Prince. I can't imagine what their lives will be like. If Paris Jackson's current life is any indication, they will be complete wastes of humanity and die an early death (I doubt Paris Jackson makes it past the age of 27).
Nothing good comes from giving your child a pretentious stage name.
In reply to I try my best to ignore… by Snout the First
LOL Koonyay West, Safe Space Poet
Leave it to a mainstream negro to be seen as bucking the trend and showing the way forward
"We'll have raised the Negro up on the same level as the white man, in sports, entertainment, politics. First he'll just want to be accepted. Then he'll wants to be yo' friend. Then he'll think it's ok to fuck your women. Then you'll call him sir."
-some 1950s jew
In reply to Who? Sorry I don’t watch… by RafterManFMJ
Watch it - you will get mobbed by the ZH Kane West fan club, he be dey nigga:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-23/kanye-west-redpill-rampage-now-tweeting-scott-adams-left-flips-wig?page=3#comment-11561623
In reply to LOL Koonyay West, Safe Space… by farflungstar
well
In reply to They are conditioning the… by FreeShitter
Speaking for myself, I'm no fan of the dindu's or the free shit army, but I give zero fucks what the dude looks like as long as he upholds the Bill of Rights, keeps the border secure and doesn't give everything our country was founded on for cheap Chinese goods.
In reply to They are conditioning the… by FreeShitter
Then Kanye isnt your man.
In reply to Speaking for myself, I'm no… by Thought Crime
"Ima" .... West Indian Patois ghetto slang, meaning "I am going to", an expression which has now worked its way into the ignorant American Negro / ghetto / hip hop vernacular.... signifying a complete absence of primary education and promotion of Negro ghetto thug culture on the part of the user.
In reply to Good Times for all by ikemike
What happened to ZeroHedge?
In reply to Good Times for all by ikemike
Demons HATE it when the sons of God start to wake up. Especially ones who turn around and shine light on them.
In reply to Good Times for all by ikemike
"Yo,Yo,Yo..Wait A Minute..My White Wife Has a Big Ass"
"I ain't say'in she's a golddigger" !!!!
In reply to "Yo,Yo,Yo..Wait A Minute..My… by RawPawg
This report brought to you by the year 2006...when this nignog was last relevant.
In reply to "I ain't say'in she's a… by ZENDOG
You missed the MAGA hat tweet.
TMZ anyone.
He changes "costumes" more frequently than Madonna.
next month, he'll be a bernie supporter. Then he'll identify as a time traveler. Then a root vegetable.
That said, he is currently correct about liberals' control over subsets of the population. (like a broken clock, it was bound to happen)
In reply to TMZ anyone. by roadhazard