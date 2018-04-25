Trader: The US Has A "Grotesque" Debt Problem

The last time SocGen strategist Andrew Lapthorne commented on the extent of the massive US debt problem, was back in November when the outspoken analyst didn't hold back as usual, emphasizing "risks associated with highly leveraged US companies, particularly among the smaller capitalisation names" and warning that "US corporate leverage is abnormally high for this stage in the cycle and a handful of cash-rich mega caps are masking significant problems elsewhere."
Lapthorne calculated that while on average interest cost as a % of EBIT remains very healthy - as one would expect with record low interest rates - "once you peel away the biggest and strongest US companies, the picture is entirely different." As shown in the chart below, and as Lapthorne notes, "interest coverage for the smallest 50% of US companies is near record lows, at a time when interest costs are extremely depressed and when profits are at peak."
Five months later, short-term rates have risen by nearly 100bps, and Lapthorne is back with yet another warning, telling Bloomberg that rising "interest rates are already doing damage, people just haven’t noticed."
He then focused on his favorite topic, the record amount of debt in the system in general, and the US in particular, and said that "leverage in the U.S. is grotesque for this stage of the cycle. At the moment you’ve got peak leverage at peak prices. It’s not like you have to dig deep to find a problem."
During the Bloomberg interview, Lapthorne explained that while the number-one conversation his bank has with clients right now is about the correlation between bonds and equities, he said that risks to corporate balance sheets is a bigger problem at the moment, particularly in the U.S. and China; the SocGen strategist also said he worries about volatility in debt "because of the impact it can have on the economy, particularly how it weighs on businesses and the job market."
Ignore the recent bond market stability, Lapthorne said that credit markets would likely get choppier due to triggers like high-profile bankruptcies, such as Toys ‘R’ Us, or if corporate buybacks drop, something we discussed over the weekend as a distinct possibility should rates continue to rise. None other than Goldman Sachs' chief equity strategist said last Friday that he saw buybacks becoming “less constructive” in 2019.
Of course, regular readers will recall that the Societe General strategist doesn’t see buybacks as a panacea for markets; after all it was Lapthorne who first pointed out in 2015 that all the net debt proceeds this century had gone to repurchasing common stock.
He said companies that announce buybacks but don’t follow through outperform those that do. The average loss from share repurchases is about 5%, Lapthorne estimates. To him, the action of borrowing money to get a short-term boost in earnings-per-share is often motivated by executive compensation in the U.S.
"The performance differentiator in the U.S. stock market has been an aversion to buying companies with bad balance sheets," Lapthorne said; that differentiator will only become more pronounced as rates rise, sinking deeply indebted companies.
Lapthorne had one more concerns about the direction of the markets as well: “Instead of the usual market driver of economic growth, this bull market has been driven by valuation growth,” Lapthorne said, adding that confidence in asset prices is deteriorating as volatility has risen. This explains events like the February 5 "volocaust" when in the span of just a few hours amid a broad inflation scare, the market had to reprice the absence of central banks propping up stocks, resulting in one of the fastest bear markets on record.
Snake Eating its Debt tail
This guy just dicovered the water is wet.
In reply to Tiger Eating its Debt tail by venturen
And the only thing he is selling is the fact that the US is the only place with this problem.
Hmmmm, setting up for the ultimate blame.
In reply to This guy just dicovered the… by The central planners
WTF is this guy talking about? The Treasury only sold 35B this week. Hahaha
In reply to And the only thing he is… by BandGap
EU total debt is just as high as the US and Canada's is over 400% of GDP vs. 340% of GDP for the US.
In reply to WTF is this guy talking… by dirty fingernails
Realist: The US Has A "Grotesque" CURSE Problem
In reply to EU total debt is just as… by Pinto Currency
one by one they are starting to realize that exponential debt will cause
collapse of all fiat currencies - only way to pay for it with cheaper $$$$
then again I FOR ONE DECLARE IT IS NOT MY DEBT and I will not be held responsible for it(though we'll all -99% that is - pay for it with collapsed country)
govt debt - IMHO it is 100% fraudulent and odious and therefore NULL AND VOID
debt jubilee everyone???
In reply to EU total debt is just as… by Pinto Currency
In reply to WTF is this guy talking… by dirty fingernails
The US government has borrowed more than the entire financial sector:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-federal-government-biggest-borrower/
In reply to This guy just dicovered the… by The central planners
Andrew Lapthorne were you held back a grade or two?
You're slow to the party.
In reply to The US government has… by Four Star
Not only America..... every 'western' nation has got lazy and fat on ZIRP/NIRP cheap money. It's like when you step outside and the air feels a little different and you know for sure a massive storm is coming.
IMO 90%+ of people will be very poorly equipped both physically, mentally and financially to deal with what is due any day now. Time "to get smart and streetwise" people.
In reply to This guy just dicovered the… by The central planners
"Trader: 'USA has grotesque debt problem'"
[this] Commenter on economic/chart/doom porn site: Yeah, no fucking shit Sherlock.
Andrew needs to take a couple more laps around the trading circuit.
The whole fucking world is a "grotesque" debt problem, you dolt!
China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, EM's, Middle East, Europe,, South America, are all asses and elbows deep in fiscal mismanagement, and corrupt retards that pose as leaders.
Based on the vernacular, Andrew is a scum sucking U.K. retard. [or some aberration of one]
Which means that if one falls, the rest falls too.
$75 trillion of debt has been added since 2008 debt crisis. That is $75 trillion of sovereign debt, bank bailouts, corporate bailouts, personal borrowing, municipal borrowing.
Issuing more debt to repay legacy debt, and all supposedly to keep the show on the road.
The level of indebtedness cannot be repaid.
Nor can those owed forgive that level of indebtedness.
Something has got to give.
In reply to Andrew needs to take a… by Yen Cross
Hence the push for "globalisms".
The weakest link in the chain theory, only works until the chains snaps~
In reply to Which means that if one… by Paul Morphy
Which means that if one falls, the rest falls too.
$75 trillion of debt has been added since 2008 debt crisis. That is $75 trillion of sovereign debt, bank bailouts, corporate bailouts, personal borrowing, municipal borrowing.
Issuing more debt to repay legacy debt, and all supposedly to keep the show on the road.
The level of indebtedness cannot be repaid.
Nor can those owed forgive that level of indebtedness.
Something has got to give.
In reply to Andrew needs to take a… by Yen Cross
IMF Warns: Global Financial System at Risk – Too Much Debt, Credit and Leverage. Sound Like Planet Ponzi!
I agree with just about every prior post here. This is news? No wonder precious metals markets are so easy to manipulate: the average American is an uninformed boob.
I view buybacks as bad news unless the company is cash rich with a low valuation. These buybacks are a redux of dotcom bust companies that used the buybacks to fund stock options at the peak of the bubble.
social losses, private profits.....this is as designed.....taxpaying bag holder has NO CLUE....votes for gender neutral bathrooms and how black the candidates skin is
Oh ok whateva
Federal deficits and pension funds. Good Luck with those. Pigs at the trough slopping it up.
Maybe we need sharia loan.
Should have fucking woken up when the US in the 70's refused to honour its currency in gold.
Fucking obvious after that there there was too much paper and somebody had been lieing.
Well wakey-wakey the problem was growing since then because nobody stopped the fraud.