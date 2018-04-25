Macron Tells Trump To Reject Nationalism; Says France Will Not Leave Iran Deal

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:21

Speaking before a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday, French president Emmanuel Macron reiterated that Paris wants to work on a new nuclear deal with Iran, which as we discussed earlier prompted confusion and anger among his European allies, and that France is not going to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was signed in 2015 by president Obama and remains his landmark foreign policy achievement.

"France will not leave the JCPOA because we've signed it," Macron said. "We can work on a more comprehensive deal."

Macron's vow followed statement from the US State Department and EU foreign police chief Federica Mogherini, who reiterated their commitment to the agreement.  On Tuesday, Macron prompted a drop in the price of oil, when during a joint presser with Donald Trump he urged the US president not to "tear apart" the current deal, instead advising to build on it to develop a broader deal. He noted that Paris wanted to work on a new nuclear deal with Iran that would include international players like Russia and Turkey.

Macron has pushed for a new approach that would see the United States and Europe agree to block any Iranian nuclear activity until 2025 and beyond, address Iran’s ballistic missile program and generate conditions for a political solution to contain Iran in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

As a reminder, oil has surged in recent weeks over concerns that should Trump tear up the Iran Nuclear deal, that as much as 1 million barrels of Iranian exports would be eliminated from the market as a result of trade sanctions. It is also the reason why Europe - which has found a cheap source of oil in Tehran - has been fighting hard to preserve the deal.

Trump, who has consistently criticized the 2015 deal and called the accord, which stipulates the gradual lifting of anti-Tehran sanctions in exchange for Iran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, the “worst deal ever", last October, Trump refused to re-certify the nuclear deal, accusing Tehran of violating the spirit of the agreement.

"Whatever the decision of the United States will be, we will not leave the floor to the actions of rogues. We will not leave the floor to this conflict of powers in the Middle East," Macron told Congress. "I think we can work together to build this comprehensive deal for the whole region, for our people, because I think it fairly addresses our concerns."

In remarks on Tuesday, Trump said that "nobody knows what I'm going to do on Iran deal" until the deadline on May 12. Not even he.

Separately, Macron also urged the IS to reject narrow nationalism and engage the world, telling U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that modern economic and security challenges must be a shared responsibility. 

During the same Congressional address, Macron said that isolationism and nationalism were “a tempting remedy for our fears.” But he said international engagement was the only solution. "This requires -- more than ever -- the United States’ involvement as your role was decisive for creating and guarding today’s free world. The United States is the one who invented this multilateralism. You are the one now who has to help preserve and reinvent it,” he said.

Trump has yet to respond.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 36
Vote down!
 3
Xibalba Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

The NeoMerkel.  Says something about how the elites see the world ... foolish enough to follow a kid who humps his granny.  Dumb sheep you

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
macholatte IntercoursetheEU Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

 

Classic EU double talk shit.
There needs to be a reverse NATO where the extremely wealthy EU creates its own defense force and steps up to protect the USA. That would cause the EU to have to pay what it really should pay, not the 2% GDP nonsense.  It would also cause the American Sheep to have to come to grips with just how badly they have been getting fucked since 1945.

Then let the egos of the EU Elites become fully inflated. Until then, it’s just more carnival mumbo-jumbo shell game hustle to get the foolish USA to spend its blood & treasure for the benefit of ungrateful EU parasites.

Somebody tell me when & where the EU went out of its way to help the USA.
Oh, yea, yea, yea there’s that whole American Revolution thing which some argue was a proxy war between the French and Brits. But wasn’t that a couple hundred years ago? Wasn’t the first battle Eisenhower fought in WW2 against the French in North Africa?

Where is there benefit to America?
Show me the money!!

 

 

 

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 1
JimmyJones macholatte Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

Never going to happen buddy, the Generation that was literally raised on ultra Nationalism is steering the US ship now.  I am talking about the 35- 45 year olds, they get the work done for the Bosses, they were raised on Hulk Hogan and Rambo.  We vote. We got kids and bills now and have watched the Neo-cons and Libs offshore and sell us out while starting endless wars.  We have been bred to be aggressively Nationalistic.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
Carl Spackler JimmyJones Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

I hear you Jimmy!

Trump tested him and got his answer or confirmation... buttered Macron up with the State Dinner, etc.

Now, Macron just publicly showed his hand...that of puppet of David de Rothschild, who sent him here to do the cabal’s work (i.e., keep the extortion mechanism in place) and not the French people’s work.

What we don’t know is what was said behind closed doors. 

Trump and the “white hats” are in control.  Loved the symbolism of Melania in the white hat (for the world to see)... big double-barrel middle finger to the cabal!

By the way, anyone notice the invite list and the cabalists attending last night’s dinner?

- Macron

- Christine LaGarde

- Henry Kissinger

Keep your friends close and enemies...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
xhitskwadx JimmyJones Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

The main problem we have with those of us who are gen X...guess thats 35 to 45 yrs...we're all working. WE have to get out and vote...example...less that 30% of Americans vote in the general election..of that only half vote conservative. In local elections its even worse...2% of people vote meaning most the time liberal leaning socialists get who they want...Most of the 18 year olds and brainwashed college kids support socialism...10 - 20 years from now we're going to have a completely different political landscape than we have now...get out and vote...mid-terms and general...study the candidates don't vote for them simple because they have an "R" next to their names...

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
headless blogger IntercoursetheEU Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

It's a disgrace, especially since the "elite" like Macron will mostly never have to deal with these ungrateful invaders.

The entire Migrant-invader issue, has certainly changed things for a lot of us. I am still "anti-war" but most of these invaders are not from war torn areas but are flowing in to dismantle white culture and being funded by the group who has always hated Whites the most; Jews.

This is nothing about getting low wage earners or "helping" the "declining" populations. They are using that as the excuse for something far darker.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
Brazen Heist headless blogger Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

Macron is a globalist....Trump is a nationalist.

The Israel-firsters want to torpedo the Iran deal. Trump is pandering to these scoundrels too readily. If he was smart he shouldn't, but he's not. The Zioassholes don't care about complying with deals and agreements and this in practice is ruining America's reputation, - what Putin calls "non-agreement capable".

Iran is in full compliance with the JCPOA, what the fuck is the problem? The Jews of course.

Iran has every reason to comply with the deal, and European signatories are getting access to Iranian markets. The Anglo Zionists feel butthurt.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
I Am Jack's Ma… BaBaBouy Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:43 Permalink

Non-interventionism, particularly after years of neoliberal/neoconservative hyperinterventionism, is not "isolationism" - it's common fucking sense restored...not that Trump has any intention {or ability} to stop it.

As for Iran and it's non-existent nukes, and its 'crime' of supporting the ability of the Lebanese to thwart Israeli occupation... it's all Likudnik, Zionist bullshit, and has been for decades.  You don't have to love the mullahs, just understand that you're being lied to by assholes.

 

Iran May Be Able to Build an Atomic Bomb in 5 Years, U.S. and Israeli Officials Fear

[^NYT article dated: Jan 5, 1995]

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Long History of Crying Wolf About Iran’s Nuclear Weapons

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
you_are_cleared_hot BaBaBouy Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

I guess this means the Macron's will not be getting a Christmas card from the Trumps! Congrats Marcon! you just F-ed yourself and now Trump will steamroll over you - let's see the tweets over the next few days and how the markets react.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 7
Deep Snorkeler Xibalba Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

Regression Master Trump

1. his regressive motives are not sane

2. he employs strange monkey-like creatures in his administration

3. he works by instinct - reason and careful analysis are of no use to him

4. the Trump tax cut is the greatest shift in wealth since the 2008 bank bailout

5. his high school demons torment him

I was abducted, drugged and forced to write this.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
WallHoo Xibalba Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

HEAR HEAR!!

 

Nationalism is the problem...

 

Everything else is rosy."Free trade","Free movement of capital" ,immigration,globalization,rent extraction,debt based money system,usury and wealth inheritance WILL CONTINUE AS LONG AS IT IS NECESSARY.

 

All hail our lord free trade and our global overlords.

 

Now go back to work peasant scums...