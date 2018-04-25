A Majority Of Millennials Blame Baby Boomers For Destroying Their LIves

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:05

Millennials, the largest and most significant generation for the US labor market, came of age in the era of broken central bank policies, leading to the greatest wealth, income and inequality gap in recent history. While baby boomers promised millennials the world through (expensive) college degrees, this generation discovered that massive student loans coupled with a deteriorating work environment had turned them into permanent debt and rent slaves.

And now, according to a new Axios/Survey Monkey poll, millennials are getting angry, and starting to point fingers and cast blame, with a majority accusing baby boomers of not just making things difficult for them, but, of “ruining their lives.”

The survey found 51% of millennials (18 to 34-year-olds) blame baby boomers (51 to 69-year-olds) for making a raft of poor decisions since the 1980s, that have contributed to a weak political and economic environment; only 13% said the boomers made things better. Gen Xers was not satisfied with the pesky boomers, either; as 42% of them have blamed their life’s troubles on the boomers. Most amusingly, upon self-reflection, 30% of boomers agreed that their generation’s policies had made things worse, while only 32% said they had made it better, and 34% answered it made no difference.

This new Axios/SurveyMonkey online poll was conducted April 9-13 among 4,638 adults in the United States. The modeled error estimate is 2 percentage points. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over. Crosstabs available here. (Chart: Axios Visuals)

When asked on how to improve today’s economic and political environment, millennials had several modest proposals:

  • “Remove all old government officials and term limits for the House and Congress,” a 34-year-old male Republican said.
  • A number said “Impeach Trump” and “vote.”
  • “Sleep more because you will be less sensitive to negative emotions,” said a 22-year-old female Democrat.
  • Axios also said millennials have little confidence in their fiscal responsibility than boomers: 56 percent of millennials said they are “extremely” or “very” efficient in wealth preservation techniques, compared with 80 percent of those over 70-years old.

While the economy has entered its late-cycle phase, the dangerous rift is growing between the millennials and boomers, each wrestling for a smaller pool of jobs and shrinking government handouts. The intergenerational conflict will only escalate due to the historic accumulation of debt, and unprecedented shifts in demographics and automation, which will only accelerate into the 2020s.

But the punchline is that if Millennials loathe Boomers now when the economy is still doing relatively well thanks to a decade of central planning and trillions in liquidity, one can only imagine how delighted they will be when the next recession, or rather depression, hits.

Politics

sabaj49 DownWithYogaPants Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

I remember my grandmother - a very conservative woman - say back in 70's about the limited resources like oil say

well I'm going to use it until there isn't any - and that I'll be gone long before it is

and she was right then

we'll ALL continue to use up the resources of mother earth(fruit fly syndrome) until we have nothing left

then WW III can begin in earnest when starving go looking for others resource to take from them

 

of course the PITY ME party(mils) will continue to blame everyone but themselves until they ARE ONES being blamed for not doing something

D503 zero_pussy Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:56 Permalink

Gen X, and I openly mock the boomers as they age. It's going to be incredibly amusing watching the supposed pathetic millenials let you boomers die in the street. 

Me? Oh I'll be filming it and selling millenials their own rage back to them. 

Us Gen X'rs knew you were pieces of shit, you were our parents after all. 

Oldwood DownWithYogaPants Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

I've not seen a young person digging a ditch or doing any serious labor in the last twenty five years. Most of the old farts I know started out doing labor type jobs....at the bottom, not of the office pool, but work that Mexicans will no longer do.

It's so tiring to hear these poor little crybabies complaining that they aren't "winning" when they have doen so very little to win except reading progressive publications of how "they was robbed", brochures that they can't pawn off on the blacks from the last fifty years.

If the young want to see the template of their future simply look at those "oppressed" who came before them. Blacks were preached to for decades of how they had no chance against "the man", how the game was rigged, blah, blah, blah. Meanwhile those who ignored that backward shit advanced, got educated and pursued careers, while their oppressed breathren sold drugs and dreamed of their career in the NBA.

What is interesting is how Hispanics were never targeted in such a way while truly being oppressed and they worked, saved, invested and grew wealth and prosperity. Of course the progressives saw the error in the ways, seeing Hispanics as a potentially much larger voting block than Blacks, especially if voting laws are pretty much ignored. They have worked hard for the last decade to fully indoctrinate Hispanics as the next great "oppressed" and have started working to convince them they no longer need to work, that entitlements are theirs as well, given their long history of oppression as reparations. 

King of Ruperts Land sabaj49 Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

You can stick it to them by disengaging from the Dollar and rejecting capital enslavement. Resist getting a mortgage to buy expensive real estate. Build business organically from the ground up. Work in small non capital intensive non corporate big money franchised areas of the economy. Don't support big GOV. Resist it. Become libertarian, honest, ethically oriented. Don't fall for the "big lies". Form your own groups of new capital and buy and re-create the new industries from the penny on the dollar failed old guard assets at bankruptcy sales.

Get your fricken heads out of those mind numbing social media prisons and look each other in the eyes and re-discover humanity. Then fight for freedom and fuck for the future of humankind.

DownWithYogaPants BennyBoy Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:03 Permalink

The Lincoln mercantilist epoch was from about the Civil War until the founding of the Federal Reserve.  So yes.  We should all blame the FedRes.  It was the best era in US history.  During this time the USA helped Japan and Germany industrialize.  Think it was a coincidence we ended up in wars against these two countries?  Think again.  Think British empire and divide and conquer.  Think City of London / Rothschild bankers. 

 The only way you don't have issues with the Federal Reserve  is  if you have not adequately studied history.  That stuff they teach you in school is a pack of propaganda.

indygo55 WorkingClassMan Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:17 Permalink

This is conditioning at its best. The young are blaming their parents and grandparents for the financial malaise caused by the international banking cartel who have been skimming us for generations. The sad thing as long as they are so distracted with cell phones and drugs they will wake up old and poor still blaming the wrong people. That would be a win for the cartel. 

Not Too Important eforce Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

The Protocols are a tough read for kids with little reading comprehension. I'd suggest a copy of 'The Naked Communist', 'Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler', and, of course, 'The Creature From Jekyll Island'. If they can put 2+2 together...

Or simply have them read this and tell the kids these SOB's became today's international bankers and generational politicians:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tophet

and

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religion_in_Carthage#Child_sacrifice

Oldwood chunga Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

The most important thing is that we always find someone ELSE to blame.

God knows it just COULDN'T  be our own fault. 

The division continues....by age, race, religion,

sex (or lack of),

education (or lack of),

income (or lack of),

or nationality (or lack of)

or self esteem (or lack of) ((I mean don't we ALL hate those self confident pricks?))