Mystery Bond Trader Makes Massive Bet On Transatlantic Yield Curve Reversal

Shooter McGavin, Bond Trader Extraordinaire
This afternoon some big shooter put on a monster U.S. steepening / German flattening bond block trade. The specifics of the trade were;
- buy 100,174 US five-year treasury futures
- sell 63,887 US ten-year treasury futures
- sell 65,362 German bobl futures (5-year)
- buy 29,145 German bund futures (10-year)
The chart below shows the moment the block trade was struck at around 11:30am EDT: just then the U.S. curve steepened to session highs while the German curve flattened to the day’s lows.
I did get a few pings asking if I was busy writing some tickets, but alas, the ‘Tourist’s positions have a lot less digits. According to Bloomberg, this massive position has $4.7 million of DV01 risk (dollar-value per basis point) signalling very strong conviction. That’s way above my pay grade, but it’s worth thinking about the rationale behind this whale’s trade.
Let’s break the trade into two parts. The first is the US side. The trader bought the five-year US treasury future and sold the ten-year US treasury future. This half of the trade will profit if the U.S. treasury yield curve steepens between the 5 and 10 year portion of the curve.
The trade was executed at around 18 basis points. But where does this stack up compared to recent trading?
The curve has flattened like it’s Shrove Tuesday and we aren’t that far off the curve inverting. Let’s zoom out a little further and look at this spread through a couple of economic cycles.
During the past two economic cycles, the 5-10-year area of the Treasury curve went negative for at least a brief moment. Yet so far this cycle, the negative print has eluded us.
The trader executing this large bond trade is betting the U.S. 5-10-year spread will rise, but not in an absolute sense, only that it will gain more than the German 5-10-year spread.
Here is a chart of the German 5-10-year spread.
The German yield curve is much more positively sloped than the U.S. curve.
The trader’s position can therefore be summarized as a relative bet on the two countries’ 5-10-year yield curve spread.
Putting it all together, it’s designed to profit if the US 5-10 curve steepens more than the German 5-10 curve, or conversely if it flattens less. Either way, here is the chart of the difference between the two different curves.
I suspect the U.S. yield curve is too flat, so I am partial to the American part of the trade. There is too much economic optimism built into the short-end of the US curve. This confidence has allowed the Federal Reserve to hike rates more quickly than any other central bank ove the past couple of years, sending the 3-month LIBOR from 0.25% to 2.36%.
The risks are that the economic cycle is getting long-in-the-tooth and that in coming months, U.S. economic numbers disappoint elevated expectations. In that scenario, I expect the 5-10-year spread to widen.
As for Europe, who knows what’s going on with their crazy monetary policy. Will they stick with negative rates forever? Or will Mario Draghi’s stepping down at the end of his term allow a German to be put at the helm of the ECB and raise short rates back to zero?
I don’t know, but a hawkish ECB will most likely cause the same sort of flattening the U.S. has experienced over the past couple of years. When examining the age of the two countries’ economic cycles, Europe is a few years behind the U.S., so a flattening German curve very well might be the right call.
Yet I am not sure if it is worth the hassle playing the yield curve differentials. The US steepener is a great risk-reward trade and it might make more sense to separate the two trades. Owning the U.S. 5-10-year steepener and then shorting the U.S./German 10-year spread might be a better way to organize the trade.
After all, the spread between U.S. and German 10-year bonds hasn’t been this wide since the fall of the Berlin wall.
Maybe this Shooter McGavin of a bond trader is being too cute for his/her own good. After all, never forget that Shooter blew a 4 stroke lead on the back nine.
US vs Germany trade war - Macron probably did not walk away with good news for the EU.
Risk has it's own rewards
ahh screw that I posted earlier today I bought the 5 year
I did.
But I'll watch the dividends roll in monthly lol
I'll watch the tide go high.. and then go low...
no problema just write me the check on time
So he's net short Bunds, Oats, for the higher yield?
Some friend or former co-worker of Macron if I had to guess. Macron did work at Rothschild & Co., and he probably came away from the dandruff brushing meeting with some inside info.
Can someone please explain to me why buying the 5 year and selling the 10 year would profit if, all else equal, the 10yr yield rises? Wouldn't the higher duration on a raising on the 10yr cause it's price to decline more than the 5?
Your asking if there is time decay on the position? no.. they sell at a bid on the spot market
your question indicates at least you understand options trading and strike prices
But holding the 10 year is like this:
year 9 it is a 9 year bond
year 8 = 8
year 7 = 7
year 5 = 5 (you have collected interest off of the bond) if it pays semi-annual but lets say you are locked at 3% and 5 years from now the rates are dropping.. you own a 5-year bond at 3% and the market is trying to sell them at 2% so it equals more in notional value at spot
always at spot..
spot or hold
If there is anything obtuse it is the delta in yield inversion.
10 year SALLIE MAE BANK 3.250000 05/02/2028 05/02/2018 cusip DSI4N5320 CP SFP FDIC SO SKY call protected
5 year WELLS FARGO BANK NA 3.150000 05/09/2023 05/09/2018 cusip DSI4N4653 CP SFP FDIC SO call protected
so I git me some 5-year today
In reply to Can someone please explain… by JackBeTrader
No was not thinking in terms of time decay. What you're saying makes perfect sense, in 5 years the 10yr @ 3% with 5YTM will be worth more than a new 5yr at 2%. What if it happens in say a week. If this week the spread widens, would the 10yr not lose more than the 5yr because you bought a 10yr for 3% and now they're trading at 3.2% with still 10years to go? The higher spot yield would cause the price on your 10yr@3% to drop.
In reply to Your asking if there is time… by Dilluminati
at least your thinking.. good first start.. what in all trades is betting upon is a move in the market
I really did buy the 5 today, not much but did buy
I actually invested dividends into that position, ladder stacking..
I'm also holding a bump..
https://quotes.wsj.com/bond/BX/TMUBMUSD10Y
10 year at 3.023%
WELLS FARGO BANK @ 3.15%
I'll buy that
In reply to No was not thinking in terms… by JackBeTrader
Jack the yield curve is a predictive thing..if we have a strong economy people or institutions will move out of the bonds into better paying vehicles, but what you need to understand is how and if the yield curve changes(flattens--.-unhealthier predicted economy or steepens--as the demand across the demand for return of capital steepens or perceived more risk) ) because at times the 2 5 7's and 10's and 30's (more like 20) and ultra's all move in a relative price discount dance...they get bought and sold against each other....last week the 10 year relative to the thirty got over sold....think of a rope and finding the knot that is out of alignment,,,,So then look at the German Yields.....Japanese are buying them even though EU pulled back a bit.....if the GNP grow faster than expected the Bunds will have to rise to compete ,,,,,for return...I hope that helps if I am incorrect ,,,please some one step in and 'splain better,,,,here is a link to watch the flattening of the yield curve before calamities..https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-pty-pty_news&hsimp=yhs…
In reply to Your asking if there is time… by Dilluminati
All kinds of things can happen, I agree "anything" can happen.. short of complete systemic default I'll take what I get.. my age is such that I'm not going to read the news and hear the market is down and not care.. I use to play of OCX stomp the s&p I'm past that now.. give me the money.. germany is almost negative interest.. I'll take the $ lets see if deflation returns
I understand the carry trade
"Japanese are buying them even though EU pulled back a bit"
laughing past the days of margins and such
my house is mine if the market goes up or down.. I want to gamble I'll do vegas
The signal today was to BUY! I think 3% is optimistic and sticky.. lets see
and ohhh BTW we have an election looming here soon enough.. 5 years about right
In reply to Jack the yield curve is a… by Law666
if the bernank taught us anything it's that you always want to step out on the curve because the fed will yank the rug out from under you in short order if you don't. if the 2y and the 10y were both at 3% i would still buy the 10.
true tough lessons learned
In reply to if the bernank taught us… by buzzsaw99
If it's your money.. buy the 5 and set on it.. house money? Let it ride
In reply to if the bernank taught us… by buzzsaw99
If the short-end collapses, then this guy has a winner.
Everyone overseas that has borrowed in $US currently has their balls in a vise, and it's getting tighter by the day as the Dollar and US interest rates both rise. This can only go on for so long before something breaks. Something big.