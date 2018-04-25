NYSE Suspends Trading Of Amazon, Alphabet For Rest Of Day

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:44

Reuters reports that The New York Stock Exchange says trading suspended in Amazon (AMZN), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Zion Oil & Gas (ZNWAA) for the rest of the trading day due to a "price scale code issue."

AMZN, GOOGL prices are fading on the headlines (trading on other exchanges)...

 

As The NYSE explains, it appears be a technical price reporting issue given their $1000-plus price...

Mr. Q Dilluminati Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

Trading was halted only on the NYSE on these symbols due to a wrong value in their data feeds.

As you may have noticed NYSE is currently migrating trading to all Tape B & C symbols and the symbols mentioned above are NSDQ listed.

Trading on destination NYSE on Tape B & C stocks started April 9th and the migration to all symbols should end April 25th 2018.

You will also find that you can trade on NYSE starting 7 am on Tape B & C listed stocks now.

 

r0mulus So Close Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:32 Permalink

sounds pretty weird- probably some kind of integer overflow error in their price handling code. weird because i figured they would already have faced this before with berkshire hathaway trading in the thousands/tens of thousands price range for a while now...

gmak Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

Someone must have tripped over the cord and shifted the laser used by the Swiss Bank to front run and spoof on these "value" tech stocks. lol.