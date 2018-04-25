NYSE Suspends Trading Of Amazon, Alphabet For Rest Of Day

Reuters reports that The New York Stock Exchange says trading suspended in Amazon (AMZN), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Zion Oil & Gas (ZNWAA) for the rest of the trading day due to a "price scale code issue."
BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in $AMZN, $BKNG, $GOOGL, $GOOG, $ZNWAA for balance of the trading day due to price scale code issue pic.twitter.com/yAapOKU74l— Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) April 25, 2018
AMZN, GOOGL prices are fading on the headlines (trading on other exchanges)...
As The NYSE explains, it appears be a technical price reporting issue given their $1000-plus price...
probably a looming criminal indictment
THIS MARKET IS TOTALLY FUNCTIONAL, a smoothly-operated price-discovery mechanism chaired by impartial custodians. The world has never known a more fair and equitable wealth-creation juggernaut.
Quote from Princess Bride?
Thieves will be thieves, and do what thieves do.
Cue the MELTDOWN!
there's nothing more i love than seeing the tech heroes go to zeroes. but this is bullshit.
Which part ?
Notice trading is never suspended when the stocks are going up?.. 🤔🤔
Shitty earnings and a market plunge coming?
No Bid.
Guess that's what a Blackout can do.
Gas stations turned to price per liter when the pump could not accommodate more than 99.9 cents. I guess Amazon will be selling fractional shares soon.
We are over 3 on the 10 and the indexes are flat.......... That shoots about 20 zerohedge stories....
This calls for a song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNriNoWOtXA
As you wish.
Wife says no sex due to a price scale code issue. Makes perfect sense I guess.
Wouldn't surprise me.
There's been rumors that something huge is going down in the next 48 hours, possibly connected to the Strozk/Page texts, but everything I've read so far has been political and not financial.
Downvoted because nothing ever happens
It may be that financial blackmail is being used politically.
On rumor/threat I have read is in collapsing the system the pension Ponzi goes down with it. And what politician would want to be blamed for that?
Financial, political, sexual, societal, etc. All intertwined.
Pence’s criminal indictment will be unsealed.
A dream come true that would be. I will celebrate the day I see Bezos true disposition revealed to the masses. What a damn fraud and sociopath yet just a front man.
Such a fucking farce these 'markets' are...
Index fund selling of their underlying putting too much pressure on the individual component stocks ...
Trading was halted only on the NYSE on these symbols due to a wrong value in their data feeds.
As you may have noticed NYSE is currently migrating trading to all Tape B & C symbols and the symbols mentioned above are NSDQ listed.
Trading on destination NYSE on Tape B & C stocks started April 9th and the migration to all symbols should end April 25th 2018.
You will also find that you can trade on NYSE starting 7 am on Tape B & C listed stocks now.
Cool, a longer day to fleece sheep..
WTF?
Many will die.
The economy is structurally unsound.
Housing and stock prices are ruled by Satan.
Leave your home and place of work. Disperse immediately.
What, I just climbed under my desk with some scissors. Now I have to disperse?
Shit.
There are BIG RED FLAGS to carry, get to work.
A normal reaction, rational response.
Think of it this way (in other terms ..)
Like Jeff Sessions (get it, sessions) annnouncing he's not going to recuse himself on the Cohen matter, but would indeed "step back" on certain questions, pertaining to the matter.
A fail safe posistion, if you will.
In sum, it's all bullshit, manipulation, and fraud, OR in still further summimg, getting ones ducks in row, as they may have strayed a bit ..
Sessions comes across as the guy who proudly tells all who will listen how he does not do drugs nor has never touched alcohol.
Then later, when nobody watches, does some blow off a dead kid's ass.
Of course, that could pretty much go for any of the narcissist sociopaths in DC.
Man, I wish you had won the last election......................
Giant, ELE meteor smacking this rock.
pods
As always, I appreciate your vote of confidence !
Remember, it's not too late to enter into my campaign slogan sweepstakes contest ..
Winner will receive personally signed 8x10 photo of rubble.
Putin did it...
OMFG...
https://www.rt.com/usa/425136-break-seattle-consulate-russian/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
sounds pretty weird- probably some kind of integer overflow error in their price handling code. weird because i figured they would already have faced this before with berkshire hathaway trading in the thousands/tens of thousands price range for a while now...
Got to make sure the Fed can just buy directly. No more index funds.
does the Fed use TD or etrade?
Citadel, in Chicago.
FED stealth orders confused the computers.
Never. You are so right!
Yeah...Thats it,we should store your brain next to einstein's...
Cant let them go down to 3 digits....
Not enough buy orders. Must halt.
"if you want to create a circular reference, click OK to continue".
What the heck is a "price scale code issue"? Sound made up.
I think it's the "year 1000" problem.
They are making this shit up as they shake. nothing to see here, move along.
It means that their H1B and Indian developers didn't write things to handle share prices above $1000. Those floating-point numbers are *hard*. /sarc
"price scale code issue"?
Yes these terms can sometimes be somewhat confusing.
No worries, great question ..
It is a full mountain NORK nuclear test facility collapse ..
Did someone just send Andre Flotran (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-25/ex-ubs-metals-trader-found-no…) to the NYSE for a "special assignment"?!!!
I guess this means he will be sprung from his prison cell very soon for "good behavior" and working with the powers that be to ensure fraud is kept to a MAXIMUM!
This market is like a walking dead zombie. It's not gonna die until something blows up. The sooner the better.
Waaaaah?
How can you do that?
Someone must have tripped over the cord and shifted the laser used by the Swiss Bank to front run and spoof on these "value" tech stocks. lol.