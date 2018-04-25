NYSE Suspends Trading Of Amazon, Alphabet For Rest Of Day

Reuters reports that The New York Stock Exchange says trading suspended in Amazon (AMZN), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Zion Oil & Gas (ZNWAA) for the rest of the trading day due to a "price scale code issue."

AMZN, GOOGL prices are fading on the headlines (trading on other exchanges)...

As The NYSE explains, it appears be a technical price reporting issue given their $1000-plus price...