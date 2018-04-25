Parkland Shooting Survivor "Interrogated" After Going To Gun Range

Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv was subjected to a harsh interrogation by school officials after he went to a shooting range with his father and posted about it on Twitter.
It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018
Facts matter. I wish the facts of guns were more known. We need to educate the public and show them why they NEED the 2A. pic.twitter.com/HzjEx9LH2r— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018
"A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." pic.twitter.com/mfVRATZ4DT— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018
Kashuv appeared on Fox's Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday, where he recounted the "clear attempt to intimidate" him after being called into the school office for questioning by school officials - including a school resource officer, before a sheriff's deputy arrived.
Kyle Kashuv: It was an interrogation. It was a clear attempt to intimidate me. They used very, very, very harsh interrogation tactics against me. I mean, at the end of the day I went shooting with my dad at a gun range.
I posted a video of me showing I have admiration for the Second Amendment and telling people to educate themselves about the Second Amendment because we can’t trust our government to defend ourselves… It was all very, very weird. I get to sit down and the school resource officer goes, “Kyle, you’re taking five AP classes. You’re such a good student. Why would you do it?” It went something like this and I was in shock. And I said, “What do you mean?” And they came in there with the notion that I had done something wrong by going to gun range.
Following the shooting, Stoneman Douglas history teacher Greg Pitman responded to the interrogation, responding to a tweet by talk show host Montel Williams; "As a teacher from Stoneman Douglas, any student posting photos with guns, knives or other weapons would be questioned."
So @KyleKashuv, went to a gun range *WITH HIS FATHER outside school hours. I don’t understand how that justifies being interrogated by rent-a-cops and then by a sworn officer without giving his parents the chance to be present? https://t.co/pUBIecoL7v— Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) April 24, 2018
As a teacher from Stoneman Douglas, any student posting photos holding guns, knives or other weapons would be questioned. 4 federal cases have ruled in the last 10 years that assault weapons are not protected. Most gun owners would not hold their gun in this same posed manner— Greg Pittman (@GregPittman1957) April 24, 2018
Williams hit back;
I understand the point but this is none of yours or the school’s business, and it’s certainly inappropriate to have three cops interrogate a 16 year old (illegally mind you) over a tweet that depicts an entirely lawful activity he did with his dad?— Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) April 24, 2018
In response to Pittman's tweet, Kashuv replied:
Mr. Pittman, it was an illegal and unconstitutional detainment. See U.S. Code § 1983 and JDB v. North Carolina
1) the derogatory mentions of poliical beliefs.
2) the LEO in back of me holding my chair.
3) not contacting my parents prior
4) Calling me into a locked office
Greg, it's not in poor taste to learn how to defend myself to ensure I'm not the next victim. I want others to do the same. We saw that the actual first responder to an active shooter is the potential victim(s). The fact that you're too ignorant to see that is telling. https://t.co/4Me3REM1TL— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 25, 2018
Kashuv didn't stop there... finding an April 1 tweet from Pittman in which he claimed that the public "does not need assault weapons to hunt."
Wait... did this American History teacher at my school just say #2A is for hunting? Did he not bother to read the federalist papers? SAD! https://t.co/BCdySxWIFg— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 25, 2018
In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton wrote that a well-regulated militia is “the most natural defense of a free country.” In Federalist 46, Madison writes of the local militia versus a national military:
It may well be doubted, whether a militia thus circumstanced could ever be conquered by such a proportion of regular troops. Those who are best acquainted with the last successful resistance of this country against the British arms, will be most inclined to deny the possibility of it. Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of. [Federalist 46]
In speaking with IJR, Kashuv said "I find it utterly disappointing that a teacher at MSD doesn't care about constitutional rights, especially an American History teacher. And even if the teacher disapproved of my actions, it isn't ethical to post about it on social media, especially on my thread in what looked like an attempt to infringe on my 1A and silence me."
Pittman is now claiming that he is now being attacked "for stating what took place," adding "This mob mentality is scary & sad."
So by stating what took place, saying it was not bright, and was probably planned to get attention on social media, I am attacked by the student and threaten by others for stating what took place. I am not the police, security or administration. This mob mentality is scary & sad.— Greg Pittman (@GregPittman1957) April 25, 2018
Well... imagine being hauled into an office and interrogated for going to the gun range with your father.
Comments
In reply to This makes David Hogg's… by DennisR
Four Questions:
1. How many pics of weapons did Cruz post via social media before he shot up the school?
2. How many times did Cruz threaten to kill people?
3. How many times did Cruz post that he wanted to be a professional school shooter?
4. How many times was Cruz called to the office and interogated?
In reply to The jew supremacists don't… by MoreSun
In reply to . by FireBrander
I don’t know this kid, but I respect the he’ll out of him..
Way to go, stand up to the commie bastards..! You made real Americans very proud today.
In reply to . by FireBrander
"Following the shooting, Stoneman Douglas history teacher Greg Pitman responded to the interrogation, responding to a tweet by talk show host Montel Williams; "As a teacher from Stoneman Douglas, any student posting photos with guns, knives or other weapons would be questioned."
Wow, went full-on-Orwellian-authoritarian on the deal huh?
A rational kid or teacher would say "Man, I sure hope the kid is in my class next time something like this goes down. I don't know a thing about gunz!"
And apparently people ;-)
In reply to It also makes Emma Gonzalez… by ACP
In reply to "Following the shooting,… by nmewn
In reply to This makes David Hogg's… by DennisR
Apparently they were trying to Entrap him into saying something about his Dad.
Just another example of the Jews/Deep State trying to Disarm America.
My kids were taught to NEVER talk to a cop without the presence of a parent or a lawyer. NEVER
In reply to . by The First Rule
My kids were taught to NEVER talk to a cop without the presence of a parent or a lawyer.
Well it appears that parents like you and I are in the extreme minority these days as most parents out there think the police "are there to protect us". Fact is NEVER call a cop unless you have no other choice . . . what they think can and will be used against you.
In reply to My kids were taught to NEVER… by 1981XLS
This dumb as state, which I thought would NOT be under the heal of the ultra liberal leftists, pass a "school resource officer" bill requiring every county to put on 'extra cops' to stand guard and even put walls around the schools. What the hell Governor, this is NOT Californication. It will cost my county $500,000 for a hand full of schools (that have never had any issues nor the 99% of Florida schools) money which the county does not have and the state is not coughing I it up either.
I curse the liberals. You are the evil, not the guns. 45 years as a Democrat, never will I pull that lever again, but Mr Govonor, you are not in my favor as a candidate because of this action.
Dear Governor, I will remember this when you run for senate. I won't vote Democrat but I might not help you win either.
In reply to Public school is child abuse… by RafterManFMJ
Don't worry. I think it's not loaded.
Damn fool kid. Posting on Twitter, he ought to know better.
He just got a real-life lesson. He'll learn. Eventually.
In reply to Damn fool kid. Posting on… by HenryHall
He was not posting illegal activity that should get one in trouble, as so many imbeciles do.
His rights were violated. I doubt he was even Mirandized prior to questioning. He should file a lawsuit.
I hope he wins.
In reply to He just got a real-life… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Definitely a violation of his civil rights.
In reply to He was not posting illegal… by 1981XLS
Imagine if he'd tweeted something about ending the FED while holding that scary "assault rifle"....they would have shot him "trying to escape".
In reply to Damn fool kid. Posting on… by HenryHall
"This mob mentality is scary & sad."
But when its a liberal mob its A-OK huh?
Public education has become a blight in America.
The kid is smart and has got stones. If the school officials and Law enforcement in Broward County did, we would not have got to this point.
In reply to Public education has become… by Salsa Verde
Fuck you Stoneman Douglas and the worthless sheriff's of that county.Intimidate a child exercising their rights. stand down to a murderer. Great job assholes!
They didn't want anyone to know there was a public range in the area or how to protect themselves, apparently. It goes against the leftist narrative that teaches people they are helpless and have to wait for the government. Anyone with brains knows the worst thing you can do is wait for the goddamned government to show up!
That teacher is a leftard. Claimed the kids wasn't holding the gun correctly. Kid was doing everything fine. Teach didn't like the pose and the photo. Oh well. Sounds like teach should move to Cuba.
In reply to Fuck you Stoneman Douglas… by johand inmywallet
Sue the school
Shocking behaviour from the school!
The Second Amendment is principally intended to fight a tyrannical government.
Are we there yet?
Nice try at a Democrat Talking Points Handbook ver. 2.0 citation there Mr. Pittman, but unfortunately it's kinda lame. Now put a call to DWS and get a few pointers from her on how to divert, distract and obfuscate --- properly...
https://www.nratv.com/series/relentless/video/relentless-nratv-exclusiv…
This is an interview with a teacher telling the truth of the failures at all levels of government.
And then you will see this lying cocksucker make it all about a democratic agenda
https://www.c-span.org/video/?443446-1/representative-deutch-holds-town…
44 minutes (charter schools) These cunts are all about money and will tell lies! WE NEED DOLLARS!!!
47 minutes (tests)
These people are immoral and will lie and attack anyone who holds them accountable to their failures
