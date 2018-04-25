Parkland Shooting Survivor "Interrogated" After Going To Gun Range

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:45

Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv was subjected to a harsh interrogation by school officials after he went to a shooting range with his father and posted about it on Twitter.

Kashuv appeared on Fox's Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday, where he recounted the "clear attempt to intimidate" him after being called into the school office for questioning by school officials - including a school resource officer, before a sheriff's deputy arrived.

Kyle Kashuv: It was an interrogation. It was a clear attempt to intimidate me. They used very, very, very harsh interrogation tactics against me. I mean, at the end of the day I went shooting with my dad at a gun range.

I posted a video of me showing I have admiration for the Second Amendment and telling people to educate themselves about the Second Amendment because we can’t trust our government to defend ourselves… It was all very, very weird. I get to sit down and the school resource officer goes, “Kyle, you’re taking five AP classes. You’re such a good student. Why would you do it?” It went something like this and I was in shock. And I said, “What do you mean?” And they came in there with the notion that I had done something wrong by going to gun range.

Following the shooting, Stoneman Douglas history teacher Greg Pitman responded to the interrogation, responding to a tweet by talk show host Montel Williams; "As a teacher from Stoneman Douglas, any student posting photos with guns, knives or other weapons would be questioned."

Williams hit back;

In response to Pittman's tweet, Kashuv replied: 

Mr. Pittman, it was an illegal and unconstitutional detainment. See U.S. Code § 1983 and JDB v. North Carolina 

1) the derogatory mentions of poliical beliefs. 

2) the LEO in back of me holding my chair. 

3) not contacting my parents prior 

4) Calling me into a locked office

Kashuv didn't stop there... finding an April 1 tweet from Pittman in which he claimed that the public "does not need assault weapons to hunt." 

In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton wrote that a well-regulated militia is “the most natural defense of a free country.” In Federalist 46, Madison writes of the local militia versus a national military:

It may well be doubted, whether a militia thus circumstanced could ever be conquered by such a proportion of regular troops. Those who are best acquainted with the last successful resistance of this country against the British arms, will be most inclined to deny the possibility of it. Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of. [Federalist 46]

In speaking with IJRKashuv said "I find it utterly disappointing that a teacher at MSD doesn't care about constitutional rights, especially an American History teacher. And even if the teacher disapproved of my actions, it isn't ethical to post about it on social media, especially on my thread in what looked like an attempt to infringe on my 1A and silence me."

Pittman is now claiming that he is now being attacked "for stating what took place," adding "This mob mentality is scary & sad." 

Well... imagine being hauled into an office and interrogated for going to the gun range with your father.

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
MoreSun DennisR Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

The jew supremacists don't care about laws, they just want your guns, your kids, your money, your freedom of speech, and your soul.

They work very hard everyday toward complete domination.

Your Eternal Enemies: Aipac, Aclu, Adl, Splc, Zoa, Cfr, Jdl, Jwc, & Trilateral Commission, to name but a few jew supremacist foreign agent organizations that work incessantly to strip every American citizen of their Constitutional & Bill of Rights freedoms & protections. 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander MoreSun Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

Four Questions:

1. How many pics  of weapons did Cruz post via social media before he shot up the school?

2. How many times did Cruz threaten to kill people?

3. How many times did Cruz post that he wanted to be a professional school shooter?

4. How many times was Cruz called to the office and interogated?

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
nmewn ACP Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

"Following the shooting, Stoneman Douglas history teacher Greg Pitman responded to the interrogation, responding to a tweet by talk show host Montel Williams; "As a teacher from Stoneman Douglas, any student posting photos with guns, knives or other weapons would be questioned."

Wow, went full-on-Orwellian-authoritarian on the deal huh?

A rational kid or teacher would say "Man, I sure hope the kid is in my class next time something like this goes down. I don't know a thing about gunz!"

And apparently people ;-) 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Dickweed Wang 1981XLS Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:10 Permalink

My kids were taught to NEVER talk to a cop without the presence of a parent or a lawyer.

 

Well it appears that parents like you and I are in the extreme minority these days as most parents out there think the police "are there to protect us".  Fact is NEVER call a cop unless you have no other choice . . . what they think can and will be used against you.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
RafterManFMJ Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

Public school is child abuse 

You’re dumb enough and coward enough to sentence your kids to same - fuckyou when they come home voting for Clintoon - or in a body bag

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
blindfaith RafterManFMJ Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

This dumb as state, which I thought would NOT be under the heal of the ultra liberal leftists, pass a "school resource officer" bill requiring every county to put on 'extra cops' to stand guard and even put walls around the schools.  What the hell Governor, this is NOT Californication.  It will cost my county $500,000 for a hand full of schools (that have never had any issues nor the 99% of Florida schools) money which the county does not have and the state is not coughing I it up either.

I curse the liberals.  You are the evil, not the guns.  45 years as a Democrat, never will I pull that lever again, but Mr Govonor, you are not in my favor as a candidate because of this action.

Dear Governor, I will remember this when you run for senate. I won't vote Democrat but I might not help you win either.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
MoreSun Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

The jew supremacist Sheriff "israel" was the first to blame the gun and not the shooter. For the jew supremacists its all about taking your guns and all of your rights for that matter.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 johand inmywallet Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:02 Permalink

They didn't want anyone to know there was a public range in the area or how to protect themselves, apparently. It goes against the leftist narrative that teaches people they are helpless and have to wait for the government. Anyone with brains knows the worst thing you can do is wait for the goddamned government to show up!

That teacher is a leftard. Claimed the kids wasn't holding the gun correctly. Kid was doing everything fine. Teach didn't like the pose and the photo. Oh well. Sounds like teach should move to Cuba.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Cluster_Frak Wed, 04/25/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

Libtards and soy boys are so fucking annoying. I cannot wait the day when we roll out the guillottine for those who believe they have a higher moral ground.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Drop-Hammer Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:02 Permalink

The Christ-killers who run (((Broward County))) will brook no deviation from their Jew Matrix agenda against us goyim.  Stupid kikes think that they are preventing another Holohoax/Never Again! situation. (((They))) will stop at nothing to undermine/subvert us.  BTW, this kid and his parents need to find a sharp jew lawyer/firm and sue those kike cunts (Sheriff Israel, BISD, Broward School Superintendent, BCSO, et al) into oblivion.  Of course, they will have to get in line behind the other plaintiffs and their sharp jew lawyers.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Drop-Hammer Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:02 Permalink

The Christ-killers who run (((Broward County))) will brook no deviation from their Jew Matrix agenda against us goyim.  Stupid kikes think that they are preventing another Holohoax/Never Again! situation. (((They))) will stop at nothing to undermine/subvert us.  BTW, this kid and his parents need to find a sharp jew lawyer/firm and sue those kike cunts (Sheriff Israel, BISD, Broward School Superintendent, BCSO, et al) into oblivion.  Of course, they will have to get in line behind the other plaintiffs and their sharp jew lawyers.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

Nice try at a Democrat Talking Points Handbook ver. 2.0 citation there Mr. Pittman, but unfortunately it's kinda lame.   Now put a call to DWS and get a few pointers from her on how to divert, distract and obfuscate --- properly...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati Wed, 04/25/2018 - 19:10 Permalink

https://www.nratv.com/series/relentless/video/relentless-nratv-exclusiv…

This is an interview with a teacher telling the truth of the failures at all levels of government.

And then you will see this lying cocksucker make it all about a democratic agenda

https://www.c-span.org/video/?443446-1/representative-deutch-holds-town…

44 minutes (charter schools)  These cunts are all about money and will tell lies!  WE NEED DOLLARS!!!

Despicable liars!

47 minutes (tests)

These people are immoral and will lie and attack anyone who holds them accountable to their failures

 