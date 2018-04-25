Parkland Shooting Survivor "Interrogated" After Going To Gun Range

Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv was subjected to a harsh interrogation by school officials after he went to a shooting range with his father and posted about it on Twitter.

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Facts matter. I wish the facts of guns were more known. We need to educate the public and show them why they NEED the 2A. pic.twitter.com/HzjEx9LH2r — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

"A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." pic.twitter.com/mfVRATZ4DT — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Kashuv appeared on Fox's Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday, where he recounted the "clear attempt to intimidate" him after being called into the school office for questioning by school officials - including a school resource officer, before a sheriff's deputy arrived.

Kyle Kashuv: It was an interrogation. It was a clear attempt to intimidate me. They used very, very, very harsh interrogation tactics against me. I mean, at the end of the day I went shooting with my dad at a gun range. I posted a video of me showing I have admiration for the Second Amendment and telling people to educate themselves about the Second Amendment because we can’t trust our government to defend ourselves… It was all very, very weird. I get to sit down and the school resource officer goes, “Kyle, you’re taking five AP classes. You’re such a good student. Why would you do it?” It went something like this and I was in shock. And I said, “What do you mean?” And they came in there with the notion that I had done something wrong by going to gun range.

Following the shooting, Stoneman Douglas history teacher Greg Pitman responded to the interrogation, responding to a tweet by talk show host Montel Williams; "As a teacher from Stoneman Douglas, any student posting photos with guns, knives or other weapons would be questioned."

So @KyleKashuv, went to a gun range *WITH HIS FATHER outside school hours. I don’t understand how that justifies being interrogated by rent-a-cops and then by a sworn officer without giving his parents the chance to be present? https://t.co/pUBIecoL7v — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) April 24, 2018

As a teacher from Stoneman Douglas, any student posting photos holding guns, knives or other weapons would be questioned. 4 federal cases have ruled in the last 10 years that assault weapons are not protected. Most gun owners would not hold their gun in this same posed manner — Greg Pittman (@GregPittman1957) April 24, 2018

Williams hit back;

I understand the point but this is none of yours or the school’s business, and it’s certainly inappropriate to have three cops interrogate a 16 year old (illegally mind you) over a tweet that depicts an entirely lawful activity he did with his dad? — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) April 24, 2018

In response to Pittman's tweet, Kashuv replied:

Mr. Pittman, it was an illegal and unconstitutional detainment. See U.S. Code § 1983 and JDB v. North Carolina

1) the derogatory mentions of poliical beliefs.

2) the LEO in back of me holding my chair.

3) not contacting my parents prior

4) Calling me into a locked office

Greg, it's not in poor taste to learn how to defend myself to ensure I'm not the next victim. I want others to do the same. We saw that the actual first responder to an active shooter is the potential victim(s). The fact that you're too ignorant to see that is telling. https://t.co/4Me3REM1TL — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 25, 2018

Kashuv didn't stop there... finding an April 1 tweet from Pittman in which he claimed that the public "does not need assault weapons to hunt."

Wait... did this American History teacher at my school just say #2A is for hunting? Did he not bother to read the federalist papers? SAD! https://t.co/BCdySxWIFg — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 25, 2018

In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton wrote that a well-regulated militia is “the most natural defense of a free country.” In Federalist 46, Madison writes of the local militia versus a national military:

It may well be doubted, whether a militia thus circumstanced could ever be conquered by such a proportion of regular troops. Those who are best acquainted with the last successful resistance of this country against the British arms, will be most inclined to deny the possibility of it. Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of. [Federalist 46]

In speaking with IJR, Kashuv said "I find it utterly disappointing that a teacher at MSD doesn't care about constitutional rights, especially an American History teacher. And even if the teacher disapproved of my actions, it isn't ethical to post about it on social media, especially on my thread in what looked like an attempt to infringe on my 1A and silence me."

Pittman is now claiming that he is now being attacked "for stating what took place," adding "This mob mentality is scary & sad."

So by stating what took place, saying it was not bright, and was probably planned to get attention on social media, I am attacked by the student and threaten by others for stating what took place. I am not the police, security or administration. This mob mentality is scary & sad. — Greg Pittman (@GregPittman1957) April 25, 2018

Well... imagine being hauled into an office and interrogated for going to the gun range with your father.