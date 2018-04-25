PetSmart Bonds Sink As Most Expensive LBO In Retail History Hurtles Toward Bankruptcy

With Sears' hedge-fund owner stepping in the backstop the flailing retail giant as it shambles toward bankruptcy, and what's left of Toys R' Us is struggling through the indignity of liquidation after the company failed to find a buyer in bankruptcy, 2018 is shaping up to be just as bad - if not worse - of a year for American retailers as 2017 was. Already, retail defaults reached an all-time high during the first quarter, Moody's Investors Service revealed. And the fallout is far from over.
And in what's shaping up to be the next big private-equity backed retailer to crumble under a stupefying pile of debt, Bloomberg reported today that investors in pet supply retailer PetSmart are panicking as the $8.1 billion in bond and loan maturities that are soon coming due might force it too into bankruptcy, even as the market for pet supplies in the US is in the midst of an unprecedented boom.
Americans spent $70 billion on pet supplies in 2017, compared with $41 billion in 2007, according to data provided to Bloomberg by the American Pet Products Association.
The company's troubles have caused the value of its bonds trading on the secondary market to plummet, with some of these bonds are now trading at half of face value and a yield of 21.2%, according to Bloomberg. What's worse, the adjustable-rate bonds carry a coupon of 300 basis points above Libor, with a floor of 1%. This is hugely problematic, given 3M USD Libor recently touched its highest level in 13 years.
In retrospect, BC Partner's offer seems almost ridiculously high.
But BC Partners’ purchase price amounted to retail’s most expensive takeover to date. It valued PetSmart shares 11 percent higher than analysts’ consensus, and at a 40 percent premium to their price before the sale process began.
Of course, this is hardly news to anybody who has been following the troubled world of American retail. In what sounds to us like a recipe for instant business success, private equity firm BC Partners led a leveraged buyout of the company in 2015, topping its own highest bid to lock in the winning offer at $8.7 billion, or $83 a share, despite having no retail experience. That makes the PetSmart buyout the most expensive takeover in retail history.
One rival, Apollo Management, which had submitted a bid for $81.50 as a handful of firms weighed a buyout later confided in PetSmart's investment bank, JP Morgan, that Apollo would never have paid anything close to the $83 per share that BC and its partners did. Yet, it was already too late. The deal was done.
And as one might expect given their lack of experience in the industry, the store's private equity managers quickly realized that running a giant big-box chain isn't a particularly good business strategy unless you have a massive e-commerce presence to compliment it.
So last year, BC returned to the debt markets and - true to the firm's MO - massively overpaid for Chewy.com, a buzzy e-commerce startup, in what is still the largest e-commerce acquisition ever. The final price tag? $3.4 billion, beating out Wal-Mart's acquisition of online retailer Jet.com.
Barely four months after leading the company through the acquisition, PetSmart CEO Michael Massey decided to step down. Board member Raymond Svider stepped in to take the reins while the board conducted a search for a new CEO. Nine months later, no successor has been found.
Now, one of PetSmart's biggest problems - at least as far as its bondholders are concerned - is that it closely fits an unflattering profile: The specialty retailer taken private in an LBO that suddenly couldn't manage its pile of debt. The biggest difference between PetSmart and other failures of the genre like Toys R' Us and Sports Authority is that the PetSmart LBO happened after the financial crisis.
PetSmart is one of the starkest examples yet of the troubles afflicting all of those big-box chains that specialize in one type of goods. Many retailers, such as Sports Authority and Toys “R” Us, were bought by private equity shops and loaded with leveraged buyout debt.
But the big-box model was designed before the encroachment of online shopping and predicated on large sales volumes. When Amazon came along and cut into revenue, the companies flailed under the debt payments. Bookseller Borders Group and electronics chain Circuit City shut down during the recession. Sports Authority closed in 2016, while Toys "R" Us is now liquidating its U.S. business.
"Big-box LBO’d concepts are having a hard time surviving," said Derek Pitts, head of restructuring at investment bank PJ Solomon.
And so far, every hint at the company's earnings confirms this narrative. Reuters managed to get its hands on the company's third-quarter earnings late last year (since PetSmart is privately held, this information isn't public). The third quarter was the company's first full quarter after the Chewy deal, and the results weren't encouraging, to say the least, and they also drew some undesirable comparisons to Amazon (a company PetSmart had sought to emulate but...not like this).
However, the combined company’s Ebitda sank 34% to US$189m, from US$288m a year earlier, driven by negative Ebitda at Chewy that has been exacerbated by ongoing costs related to growth initiatives and customer acquisition. Petsmart’s standalone Ebitda fell 15%.
"The company is draining cash out of existing Petsmart to fund Chewy," one of the sources said. "It’s the Amazon model – Amazon takes money from the cloud business to fund the retail business."
The company’s debt includes the term loan, a US$1.35bn secured note used to fund the Chewy purchase and US$2.55bn of unsecured notes, US$650m of which was also used to fund the Chewy deal.
But while most of PetSmart's problems are common in the retail space (too much debt, squeezed margins etc.), the company is presently grappling with a scandal that threatens to alienate its most loyal customers: A rash of dog deaths during grooming appointments at its locations has elicited protests and calls for the company to improve its oversight.
PetSmart has yet to announce the rash of store closures that typically precedes a retailers' final lurch into bankruptcy. But one thing's for sure: Hell hath no fury like a dog owner who must suddenly come to grips with the loss of a pet.
Comments
Can anyone name an LBO that created a pile of debt and was successful? I can not think of one.
If "success" means the banksters made money, all of them are successful.
Success:
Yay! Touchdown!
ANNNNNNNND ITS GONE!
PE == Public Enemy
LBO == Legalized Bust Out
MAUL == Make Americans Unemployed Losers
I will bet that the big dirty secret is the Default Swaps. The Banks will get paid out 100% in the default, and happily inked a sinking ship deal, that will see it's losses dumped onto the bond insurer.. Which will show up on your monthly insurance premium for your automobile.
2008 2.0.
When the economy goes it to a recession my research shows that it's always the pets that get hit first, first people stop feeding the birds, then goldfish and hamsters are neglected, then cats and finally dogs.... after that the disabled and elderly are next in line to suffer.
Again from my research I've seen quite a few rough looking cats recently, dogs still look cared for though.
It's happening people.... It's started..... Hunker down... And don't neglect your dog, otherwise we will have 'end of days' scenario.
We live in truly hellish times.... Thank god for my support group on FaceBook.
people buy dog food for themselves, not the dogs. Well past the point of the critters getting fed. Don't believe me, ask your local animal shelter. And one of the biggest abandoners of pets is the military family getting transferred.... it is in my community anyway.
How did you 'research' that exact Body Mass Index of Fifi? Work at a Vet Clinic?
that's a totally new one to me. Kudos for measuring it.
Hey on a plus note there were no issues with starving pets during WWII in Italy. Heck they didn't even have any rats left ..
Har! In the early 1930's there were no squirrels left in the eight miles east of US41 to Lake Michigan. (Chicago to Milwaukee)
Soylent green variety packs. Great idea!
Chewy is cheaper and has fast free shipping. Why go to PetSmart.
Stopped using Chewy once they started charging sales tax right after Petsmart bought them.
Taxation is Theft.
A merger with Petco will fix it.
Pet Death should be the new name
I can buy anything that that Petsmart sells on Ebay, Amazon, or Chewy and never leave my house for less and tax free.
Petsmart has Brick and mortar almost everywhere. Now that they bought Chewy, Chewy collects sales tax. So does Amazon.
2018 is proceeding at roughly 3 times the pace that 2017 did, so it's not just "As bad as 2017" it's WAAAY worse.
BC Partners probably took out more than a pound of flesh with fees and special dividends at the onset. Then they reduced salaries and instead gave future rewards in the form of stock and options to management. The problem is that with their losses already covered by fees etc, BC Partners didn't care anymore if PetSmart went t%ts up. If it made it off of the blood sweat and tears (and equity) of management who were now up to their eyeballs in personal debt, then that was a bonus.
This is a classic LBO tactic by an outside agency. Load a company up on debt that adds no value to the enterprise. Take a portion of that debt for yourself that covers any capital you appear to put in. Force mgmt to take out personal loans to buy company stock and have "skin in the game". Wait for the 1 in 10 or 1 in 100 to come in big, knowing that you have your 3% or whatever return already in the bank.
Pound? Better to measure it by the stone.
Rates gravitating higher (great story on 2yr T's yesterday) and there are literally mountains of debt that will need to be rolled over in the coming 1-2 years. Yikes! This is gonna get fugly.
Rate increases are just going to speed up the dissolutions already in progress.
If I write it ...it happens. Already went thru 3%. By year end, it will be 4%+.
It's a pretty solid bet that any company saddled with more debt than most Central American nations is going to fail.
Fake news.
Presidint Trump is going to ban Amazon and online shopping in general to bring back big box brick & mortar!
Then, during his second term, he is going to ban big box stores to bring back Main Street!
After all of that success brings him a 3rd term, he will ban the internet and bring back printed media and 8 track cassettes!
Then Presidint Pence will ban pornography to preserve the family unit, and will make it required that all men attend a Promise Keepers convention once every 4 years to maintain a driver's license!
I ordered hundreds of dollars worth of dog food from Mr. Chewy.com every year.
Since they were acquired by Petsmart I’ve ordered exactly 0 dollars from them.
Years ago I read (maybe here on ZH) that the USA has 7 TIMES the retail square-footage per person than the next country on the list (Japan I believe).
Normalization is just beginning (on many fronts it seems).
Got Reality?
If PetSmart buys WebVan - all should be good...
Never had a chance to succeed. Not my money. The big box game is slowly meeting its demise.
LBO = LOL
Killed thousands of small family owned pet stores.
The same thing i-heart did for radio....The revenge of WKRP
In the end, just another big box store with few pets easily replaced by a section in other big box stores.
For pet stuff, I typically go local. Prices aren't that much different to be honest. Krisers and Paw Naturals are pretty good in my area.
LBO'd Big Box retailers fail because it was all a giant mirage to begin with. The retailers exist to stock the shelves with publicly traded merchandise to fake revenue in order to play the giant Wall Street con game.
The real sales aren't there. The $70 billion figure spent on pet supplies is as fake as Stormy Daniels tits. None of the figures spouted for anything are close to real. SO the firms that buy these fantasies figure out all of a sudden that real checked out sales are a fraction of the earlier stated revenue, and there isn't enough cash to keep the lights on.
Everything is fake accounting, counting shipped merchandise as sold, booking half the sale revenue now through the operation of retail business and "store support".
The Wall Street pumpers valued the market of two companies with combined revenue of $60 million at $13 billion four years in the future. How in the hell was business going to grow like that?
I'll tell you. There was a meeting where our executive was told by an executive of the retailer that if a certain type of bank was involved and private shares were sold, there woudl be a guarantee of a massive buy to support an eventual IPO.
I worked for a company that was using its US operations to mark millions of dollars in inventory as sold so it could continue to borrow cash back home. As long as the sales from the US were enough to make the loan payments, they were fine. Then sales tanked because the US operation was loaded up with product that wasn't selling. I kept asking why we were getting sent thousands of products that didn't fit Americans. All of a sudden they missed some payments and the loan was called. There was no actual money and the company was gone in two months.
That story is the normal operation of the Wall Street con, not the outlier.
You really think a Lulu Lemon store moves close to $100k a day in merchandise?
There is a road near me with six Mattress Firm stores in one and a half miles. You really think that many people are buying mattresses?
USA needs to import more illegal alien pets from Mexico, China, and other countries to keep Pet Industrial Complex alive.