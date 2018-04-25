Russian Military Shows Wreckage Of US Missiles Intercepted In Syria

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:30

Via Southfront.org,

One unexploded Tomahawk cruise missile and one high accuracy air-launched missile launched by the US and its allies on Syria on April 14 have been brought to Moscow, the chief of the Russian General Staff’s main operations directorate Colonel-General Sergey Rudskoy said during a press briefing on April 25.

“Some of the missiles failed to reach the designated targets apparently due to technical failures, which created the risk of destroying civilian facilities and causing civilian casualties. Two of them, a cruise missile Tomahawk and a high-accuracy air-launched missile, have been brought to Moscow.You can see the Tomahawk’s warhead in this slide,” Colonel-General Rudskoy said.

The colonel-general added that Russian specialists are studying them.

The results of this work will be used to improve Russian weapon systems,” Rudskoy said.

The Russian military also revealed wreckage of the intercepted missiles.

Wreckage of the intercepted missiles. A screenshot from the video

Wreckage of the intercepted missiles. A screenshot from the video

A part of the Storm Shadow/SCALP EG air-launched cruise missile. A screenshot from the video

Fragments of the SCALP EG air-launched cruise missiles

SF recalls that the Pentagon says that the US, the UK and France launched 105 missile on targets in Syria on April 14According to the Pentagon, no missiles were intercepted and all of them hit their targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that 71 missiles were intercepted by the Syrian Air Defense Forces.

Colonel-General Rudskoy added that according to the updated data only 22 missile hits on targets in Syria can be confirmed.

The Pentagon’s version of the missile attack:

  • 76 missiles hit “Barzah Research and Development Center”
  • 22 missiles hit “Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Site”
  • 7 missiles hit “Him Shinshar CW Bunker”

Colonel-General Rudskoy further added that no of the attacked objects had been used by the Assad government to develop or to store chemical weapons.

The chief of the Russian General Staff’s main operations directorate added that Russia will supply the Syrian military with more air-defense systems and will continue to train Syrian air defense troops.

“Russian specialists will continue training Syrian military personnel, and will assist in mastering new air defense systems, which will be supplied in the near future,” Rudskoy said.

Brian Ecclesia Militans Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

You Shills always entirely miss the point.

It's not a question of whether the US can get their hands on Russian technology.  It's that the US propaganda machine (of which you are obviously a part) have claimed that their air strikes went off with 100% perfection.  Russia is pointing out that this is obviously a lie.

Understand what message you are trying to undermine before you post if you want your USSA propaganda to land (unlike your missiles)

CTacitus deja Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

Pat Lang:

The extreme nature of the US claim should inspire caution. No system functions at 100% efficiency and effectiveness. None.
...
So what happened?

I am told by several foreign sources with access to the information needed to make a valid judgment that the Russians are correct. These people are friendly to the United States as are their governments. Over two thirds of the US coalition missiles failed to reach their targets. Why? All the reasons cited above must have played a role in this aerial defeat. Obsolescent weapons, a fully integrated air defense and skill brought to the fight.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine what is to be done to rectify the situation.
...
Nevertheless, most of the missiles failed and that failure must be dealt with.

http://www.unz.com/plang/are-the-russians-correct/

 

The Syrian air defense forces shot down 46 cruise missiles fired by the United States and its allies against Damascus and its suburbs on April 14, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi said on Wednesday.

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-air-defenses-shot-down-46-m… 

 

...the head of the US military’s Central Command, Gen. Joseph Votel, arrived in Israel to reassure the head of the National Security Council, the IDF Chief of Staff and other senior defense officials that Americans have no “immediate plans” to leave Syria, and will continue supporting Tel Aviv’s means of maintaining security and stability on its border.

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/top-us-general-tells-israel-that-t… 

 

New air defense systems will soon be delivered to Damascus
...

According to him, the Syrian Defense Ministry “analyzed in detail” the results of the missile attack of the United States and its allies.

“Based on it, a number of changes have already been introduced into the air defense system of the country, which will further increase its reliability,” Rudskoy said.

While the air defense systems were not named, it is widely believed to be the S-300 system.

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/official-russian-announcement-of-n…

r0mulus deja Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

Sure- but that's a vague generalization and tells us nothing about how much it may or may not apply in this case. Based on how much the US MIC has lied to the US/World public lately, I'd put this very much in favor of the Russian side of the story. US has a yuuuuuuge credibility problem these days...

 

I Am Jack's Ma… deja Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

True, but here the truth may be in the middle in the sense that the Russians are telling the truth about the number of successful missile strikes, but lying about some or most of those which failed being shot down {or otherwise spoofed off target etc.}.

In any case, the mystery is why Russia isn't shooting down Israeli jets attacking units engaging Al Qaeda {rebranded} and firing from Lebanon.

Shoot down a pair of Israeli jets, and the neocons' calculus changes dramatically.

konputa deja Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

I'm still wondering about the payload of those 76 missiles targeting “Barzah Research and Development Center”. WTF, were there 2 pound payloads on each of those??? Could it really have taken 76,000 pounds of explosives to knock down most of that building?  This lends credence to the idea that many of them never hit their intended target, IMHO.

PrivetHedge deja Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:56 Permalink

Not if one side is composed entirely of occult pharisees who continually lie about anything and everything: even when they don't have to!

As soon as the US claimed 100% I and millions of others knew they were lying.
No missile system gives 100% especially if you fire off 103 of them.

Money_for_Nothing Brian Wed, 04/25/2018 - 14:03 Permalink

Trump didn't want to launch any missiles. Forced France and UK to participate. Even Germany had a ship join the fake armada for a day or two. Put the Donald "sitting duck" Cook destroyer off the coast to warn the Russians that he had to launch for domestic reasons (like Bill Clinton's aspirin factory bombing). A bunch of missiles at the end of their shelf life. Trump wanted to hit nothing and did so. No mention of bodies.

Big Brother Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

The results of this work will be used to improve Russian weapon systems,” Rudskoy said.

If you shot them down, I'm not so sure you would benefit from copying them.

I Am Jack's Ma… Wed, 04/25/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

Reverse engineering that Tomahawk is like reverse engineering the VCR in my Dad's basement.

 

I don't believe for a second the Syrians shot down 65/70 missiles.  But I can believe 30, 40 of them just didn't fucking work.