Russian Military Shows Wreckage Of US Missiles Intercepted In Syria

Via Southfront.org,

One unexploded Tomahawk cruise missile and one high accuracy air-launched missile launched by the US and its allies on Syria on April 14 have been brought to Moscow, the chief of the Russian General Staff’s main operations directorate Colonel-General Sergey Rudskoy said during a press briefing on April 25.

“Some of the missiles failed to reach the designated targets apparently due to technical failures, which created the risk of destroying civilian facilities and causing civilian casualties. Two of them, a cruise missile Tomahawk and a high-accuracy air-launched missile, have been brought to Moscow.You can see the Tomahawk’s warhead in this slide,” Colonel-General Rudskoy said.

The colonel-general added that Russian specialists are studying them.

“The results of this work will be used to improve Russian weapon systems,” Rudskoy said.

The Russian military also revealed wreckage of the intercepted missiles.

Wreckage of the intercepted missiles. A screenshot from the video

Wreckage of the intercepted missiles. A screenshot from the video

A part of the Storm Shadow/SCALP EG air-launched cruise missile. A screenshot from the video

Fragments of the SCALP EG air-launched cruise missiles

SF recalls that the Pentagon says that the US, the UK and France launched 105 missile on targets in Syria on April 14. According to the Pentagon, no missiles were intercepted and all of them hit their targets. The Russian Defense Ministry says that 71 missiles were intercepted by the Syrian Air Defense Forces.

Colonel-General Rudskoy added that according to the updated data only 22 missile hits on targets in Syria can be confirmed.

The Pentagon’s version of the missile attack:

76 missiles hit “Barzah Research and Development Center”

22 missiles hit “Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Site”

7 missiles hit “Him Shinshar CW Bunker”

Colonel-General Rudskoy further added that no of the attacked objects had been used by the Assad government to develop or to store chemical weapons.

The chief of the Russian General Staff’s main operations directorate added that Russia will supply the Syrian military with more air-defense systems and will continue to train Syrian air defense troops.