Russian Military Shows Wreckage Of US Missiles Intercepted In Syria

One unexploded Tomahawk cruise missile and one high accuracy air-launched missile launched by the US and its allies on Syria on April 14 have been brought to Moscow, the chief of the Russian General Staff’s main operations directorate Colonel-General Sergey Rudskoy said during a press briefing on April 25.
“Some of the missiles failed to reach the designated targets apparently due to technical failures, which created the risk of destroying civilian facilities and causing civilian casualties. Two of them, a cruise missile Tomahawk and a high-accuracy air-launched missile, have been brought to Moscow.You can see the Tomahawk’s warhead in this slide,” Colonel-General Rudskoy said.
The colonel-general added that Russian specialists are studying them.
“The results of this work will be used to improve Russian weapon systems,” Rudskoy said.
The Russian military also revealed wreckage of the intercepted missiles.
Wreckage of the intercepted missiles. A screenshot from the video
Wreckage of the intercepted missiles. A screenshot from the video
A part of the Storm Shadow/SCALP EG air-launched cruise missile. A screenshot from the video
Fragments of the SCALP EG air-launched cruise missiles
SF recalls that the Pentagon says that the US, the UK and France launched 105 missile on targets in Syria on April 14. According to the Pentagon, no missiles were intercepted and all of them hit their targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry says that 71 missiles were intercepted by the Syrian Air Defense Forces.
Colonel-General Rudskoy added that according to the updated data only 22 missile hits on targets in Syria can be confirmed.
The Pentagon’s version of the missile attack:
- 76 missiles hit “Barzah Research and Development Center”
- 22 missiles hit “Him Shinshar Chemical Weapons Storage Site”
- 7 missiles hit “Him Shinshar CW Bunker”
Colonel-General Rudskoy further added that no of the attacked objects had been used by the Assad government to develop or to store chemical weapons.
The chief of the Russian General Staff’s main operations directorate added that Russia will supply the Syrian military with more air-defense systems and will continue to train Syrian air defense troops.
“Russian specialists will continue training Syrian military personnel, and will assist in mastering new air defense systems, which will be supplied in the near future,” Rudskoy said.
Comments
You do realize that we buy the Russian equivalents right off the street in Belgrade? Oh yes we do....
How much?
In reply to You do realize that we buy… by Ecclesia Militans
Is There Money~Back Guarantee ???
In reply to How much? by JohnGaltUk
Yes.
Vlad fully stands behind his products. Just ask Saddam! ;-)
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Trump - you fuckin' MORON!!!
edit: apology for the outburst - probably just 8d chess or some other shit I do not understand.
In reply to Yes. Vlad fully stands… by nmewn
;-)
It's ok, Trump tweeted to Vlad that it's safe to bring his ships back to the dock now...lol.
In reply to Trump - you fuckin' MORON!!! by bigkahuna
You Shills always entirely miss the point.
It's not a question of whether the US can get their hands on Russian technology. It's that the US propaganda machine (of which you are obviously a part) have claimed that their air strikes went off with 100% perfection. Russia is pointing out that this is obviously a lie.
Understand what message you are trying to undermine before you post if you want your USSA propaganda to land (unlike your missiles)
In reply to You do realize that we buy… by Ecclesia Militans
The truth is usually somewhere between each side's propaganda.
In reply to You Shills always entirely… by Brian
http://www.unz.com/plang/are-the-russians-correct/
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-air-defenses-shot-down-46-m…
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/top-us-general-tells-israel-that-t…
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/official-russian-announcement-of-n…
In reply to The truth is usually… by deja
I like the display with the greenery behind it. Very well done.
+10 points for presentation!
In reply to Pat Lang: The extreme nature… by CTacitus
They got the idea from the portrait of the Jackass sitting on a chair in the ivy.
In reply to I like the display with the… by TheBlaze
kind of reminds me of a bizarre episode of "Antiques Road Show."
In reply to I like the display with the… by TheBlaze
:-) You'll see it there next year...
In reply to kind of reminds me of a… by Ron_Mexico
Sure- but that's a vague generalization and tells us nothing about how much it may or may not apply in this case. Based on how much the US MIC has lied to the US/World public lately, I'd put this very much in favor of the Russian side of the story. US has a yuuuuuuge credibility problem these days...
In reply to The truth is usually… by deja
"All of the missiles hit their intended targets" - someone is lying... again
In reply to Sure- but that's a… by r0mulus
They can hit their targets in pieces and not explode. Spin. /sarc
In reply to "All of the missiles hit… by Yellow_Snow
True, but here the truth may be in the middle in the sense that the Russians are telling the truth about the number of successful missile strikes, but lying about some or most of those which failed being shot down {or otherwise spoofed off target etc.}.
In any case, the mystery is why Russia isn't shooting down Israeli jets attacking units engaging Al Qaeda {rebranded} and firing from Lebanon.
Shoot down a pair of Israeli jets, and the neocons' calculus changes dramatically.
In reply to The truth is usually… by deja
Ummm, 76, 22 & 7 totals somewhere north of the paltry number that "highly respected Russian sources" said found their targets.
I'm jus sayin! ;-)
In reply to The truth is usually… by deja
I'm still wondering about the payload of those 76 missiles targeting “Barzah Research and Development Center”. WTF, were there 2 pound payloads on each of those??? Could it really have taken 76,000 pounds of explosives to knock down most of that building? This lends credence to the idea that many of them never hit their intended target, IMHO.
In reply to The truth is usually… by deja
Not if one side is composed entirely of occult pharisees who continually lie about anything and everything: even when they don't have to!
As soon as the US claimed 100% I and millions of others knew they were lying.
No missile system gives 100% especially if you fire off 103 of them.
In reply to The truth is usually… by deja
@Brian. Precisely. I can only guess as to whether or not Trump knew he was lying while boasting, or was send up to embarrassingly brag about what can only be called a decisive failure.
In reply to You Shills always entirely… by Brian
Trump didn't want to launch any missiles. Forced France and UK to participate. Even Germany had a ship join the fake armada for a day or two. Put the Donald "sitting duck" Cook destroyer off the coast to warn the Russians that he had to launch for domestic reasons (like Bill Clinton's aspirin factory bombing). A bunch of missiles at the end of their shelf life. Trump wanted to hit nothing and did so. No mention of bodies.
In reply to You Shills always entirely… by Brian
Amazon should have delivered them, woulda got there on time and in one piece.
In reply to You do realize that we buy… by Ecclesia Militans
There are not shiny and beautiful, so they can't be American.
😉
That's right...
They're nice, new & smart...
In reply to Not American by HRClinton
The smart part comes from both sides knowing this would happen before it happened.
www.neonrevolt.com - not my site, but itll help others catch up to whats going on.
In reply to That's right... They're… by Consuelo
My tax fiat at work! (not)
My milkshakes!
er I mean missiles!
In reply to My tax fiat at work! (not) by Two Theives an…
I like the display with the greenery behind it. Very well done.
+10 points for presentation!
I found it relaxing, and very appropriate, sort of toned down the subject matter in a calming way.
I would have hoped they also had a zen fountain trickling in the corner.
Reminds me of this great Indian lunch buffet I know...
In reply to I like the display with the… by Cautiously Pes…
Those Zen fountains are very calming, until you get the overwhelming feeling you have to take a whiz.
In reply to I found it relaxing, and… by ParkAveFlasher
They probably used one of the old empty US diplomatic buildings now that a lot of the former residents went home.
In reply to I like the display with the… by Cautiously Pes…
What a shame.
You said 22 not 110
Does this mean peace.
Return To Sender
Address Well Known
So Russia is going to upgrade its capabilities from the 1980s because of this? Put those petrodollars to work!
Jesus told Myrna Nazzour of the attackers fate. On going thing. http://soufanieh.com/ENGLISH/eemess.htm#17april2014
I bet Assad shoots off another batch of chemical bombs but not until the aircraft carrier gets over there.
For him to shoot off "another" "chemical bomb", he'd have to have shot off at least one initial chemical bomb. Seeing as there is no proof that that has occurred, you sounds like you are making false assumptions or poisoning the well here.
In reply to I bet Assad shoots off… by chunga
I think there was an invisible '/s' there, R0m.
In reply to For him to shoot off … by r0mulus
You saw right through my subterfuge.
(yes my sarc tag is in the shop)
In reply to For him to shoot off … by r0mulus
“The results of this work will be used to improve Russian weapon systems,” Rudskoy said.
If you shot them down, I'm not so sure you would benefit from copying them.
I'm sure turbine metallurgy and some of the stealth-paint may be useful. It doesn't have to be functional for that type of analysis.
In reply to “The results of this work… by Big Brother
They could use the information gained to shoot them down even better.
In reply to “The results of this work… by Big Brother
More like what not to do.
In reply to “The results of this work… by Big Brother
The greenery looks fake to me! The whole thing is false flag, fake and staged!!1
So why don't we sell them our technology to level the playing field if they're going to get it anyway?
This is "news", that the Russians picked up the scraps of some missiles and pretend they are important?
Reverse engineering that Tomahawk is like reverse engineering the VCR in my Dad's basement.
I don't believe for a second the Syrians shot down 65/70 missiles. But I can believe 30, 40 of them just didn't fucking work.
Thanks for sharing your completely not-factually-based personal opinions with us. And oh yea, I'm sure cruise missiles are a lot more complicated than your dads VCR. VCR's don't have to track targets and fly through the air, for starters...
In reply to Reverse engineering that… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Hey asshole: The Tomahawks {inter alia} they fired are old as shit.
Thanks for the lesson as to how VCRs differ from fucking missiles, you idiot faggot twat.
Fuckin' dripping with autism, ain't ya?
In reply to Thanks for sharing your… by r0mulus